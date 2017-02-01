Gorsuch is a well-credentialed conservative — so what happens next?
I don’t like to parrot the conventional wisdom, and I’m also afraid we might all be defining deviancy down, but it did seem that President Trump had a very good evening, both with his relatively bland, not-really-very obnoxious or self-obsessed performance at the classy rollout event for his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the Scalia vacancy on Supreme Court and with the choice itself.
Gorsuch looked good, sounded good, has impeccable academic credentials (degrees from Harvard, Oxford and Columbia), clerkships with two respected Supreme Court justices, and so far as I have yet heard has conducted himself with dignity and class during his career so far. One of his mentors, Justice Anthony Kennedy, is the most moderate of the current Republican justices.
Yes, Gorsuch apparently is a solid conservative, although he apparently has never written on the key issues surrounding abortion. He is described as Scalia-like in his originalist attitude toward the Constitution.
I’m not an originalist, and I don’t think that’s what the country needs. But those old arguments won’t keep Gorsuch off the court, and will probably generally turn into mostly conservative policy outcomes. (Although a hardheaded originalist, like Scalia, sometimes ended up voting with the liberals for originalist reasons.)
Nominee is 49 years old
Time will tell. And, speaking of time, Gorsuch is 49 years old, and could very well be on the court for many decades. (The current record for length of tenure is liberal lion Justice William O. Douglas with 39 years.)
As I said in my piece Tuesday morning, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has pledged to fight against any nominee who is “outside the mainstream.” Schumerites may decide that description fits Gorsuch (conservatives say that to Schumer, all forms of conservative look “outside the mainstream.”) Other Dems will mount a filibuster just to protest what the Repubs did to Judge Merrick Garland’s nomination. I totally get that and wouldn’t blame them a bit. But they will need almost every Dem to mount enough of a filibuster to force the Repubs to attempt the “nuclear option.” And they will need help from at least a few Repubs to exercise the nuclear-defense strategy. (If you don’t understand those terms, they’re explained in Tuesday’s piece.)
So the thing about Gorsuch’s apparently unassailable credentials and judicial demeanor and Boy Scout biography is that it becomes hard to pick up wavering senators, from either party, for either of those votes.
I don’t expect the Dems to throw in the towel right away. But I seriously doubt their chances of blocking this nomination. On the other hand, as we learned on Election Night, just because you think you know how something’s gonna turn out doesn’t mean it will turn out that way. I’ve just expressed a few guesses, but I’m very down on pollsters and experts and stargazers who think they can see the future. I know I can’t. If you think you know what happens next, feel free to let me know in the comment thread below.
Sen. Franken's response
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who serves on the Judiciary Committee, which will deal with the nomination before it reaches the Senate floor, released this statement on the nomination:
Long before his election, President Trump promised to appoint a Supreme Court justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia, who held a deeply conservative view of the Constitution and the Court. In the coming weeks, I will be closely examining Neil Gorsuch's background, but I have serious concerns about his judicial philosophy—especially on issues like access to justice, corporate accountability, workers’ rights, and women’s health. I was hopeful that the President would have selected someone like Merrick Garland, a consensus candidate lauded by the same Republicans who ultimately refused to hold a hearing on him for nearly a year.
Minnesota’s senior senator, Amy Klobuchar, also serves on Judiciary. On Wednesday, she released this statement:
Senators have a solemn obligation to advise and consent on a President’s nominee for the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court makes decisions that affect the lives of people across the country. We need to thoroughly examine Judge Gorsuch, his respect for precedent, and his views on issues that matter to the American people. I have concerns about his views and record on issues including those involving separation of powers, campaign finance, and consumer protection. This nominee deserves serious scrutiny. And to be clear, there is a 60 vote threshold for this nominee to be confirmed, it’s not 51 like the other nominees that are before us now.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
61 comments
-
26 comments
-
23 comments
-
22 comments
-
Trump’s man in Minnesota: even as his colleagues cry foul over immigration orders, Emmer stays loyal to the administration20 comments
Comments (18)
Gorsuch will be approved
after a token protest (assuming that no skeletons tumble out of his closet).
People do change over the course of a lifetime (remember David Souter), and Gorsuch may turn out to be a Justice first and a Conservative second.
Speaking of changes once one has a lifetime appointment,
...don't forget Earl Warren.
8 is enough
The Scalia seat belongs under police protection in the "stolen merchandise department". Since when does the thief who took your TV get to decide what channel to watch?
Resumes
Just offhand, I think it's important not to confuse a distinguished resume with a distinguished career. But beyond that, it's important for Democrats to craft a message, one incidentally that fights the prevailing narrative currently being imposed on them, that they are opposed to Gorsuch as a retaliation for the Garland nomination.
Good idea. While at it, they might also want to explain...
...that they're not out for a general payback to the Republicans in the Senate for the last 8 years, & not out to obstruct any and all aspects of Trump's presidency in feeding red meat to their perceived base.
I would think a delay by
I would think a delay by Democrats would be just fine--after all, all of our conservative constitutional experts have made it clear that the size of the court is not mandated and that there is no requirement that a vacancy be filled.
I'm inclined
…to go with Paul Brandon on this one. Assuming there's no huge scandal of which we're not aware, I think he'll be confirmed. Even Senators virulently opposed to his nomination will have to deal with the stark political fact that they don't have the votes. They can raise a stink if there's justification for it (and I wholly agree with those pointing to the disgraceful and hypocritical Republican treatment of Merrick Garland), but in the end, it's the elephants who have the votes. Beyond that, as Paul suggests, many a justice has proved to be of more independent mind on the SCOTUS than s/he might have been in more limited jurisdiction or circumstances.
Thanks, Ray. The real question
is what Trump (or his string-pullers) would do with a second nomination.
Under the most optimistic circumstances, the Dems will take back the House in 2018 and the remaining Justices would survive another two years. This assumes that the Democrats would impeach Trump for medical/psychiatric inability to fulfill his duties.
Under the worst projection, Trump would somehow manage to keep office for eight years, with Breyer and/or Ginsburg not lasting that long. In that case, Dr. Frankenstein rules.
Impeachment
I didn't know that medical/psychiatric inability to fulfill his duties was grounds for impeachment. Is that in the constitution?
According to the Constitution
"...They are “treason, bribery, and other high crimes and misdemeanors.” To be impeached and removed from office, the House and Senate must find that the official committed one of these acts.
'High crimes and misdemeanors' is not well defined (in Clinton's case it was lying to Congress). So continuing to state that he capable of fulfilling his duties when according to medical authorities he is not could be held to constitute a 'high crime or misdemeanor'.
Not impeachment, disability
It's not the same thing as impeachment, but the 25th Amendment (adopted in 1967) has several provisions that allow for the removal of a sitting president from office if he is UNABLE to perform his duties (https://www.google.com/#q=25th+amendment). He could leave voluntarily, or the VP and cabinet heads could officially notify the Speaker of the House and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate that the president is unable to perform his duties.
Not being a constitutional scholar myself, I can only guess, but the guess is that the writers of the Amendment were thinking in terms of presidential illnesses. Woodrow Wilson was incapacitated for months by a stroke, and Mrs. Wilson essentially made many decisions usually reserved for the president, and in 1955 (I'm old enough to remember this), Eisenhower was hospitalized for several weeks after a heart attack, and we were in something like constitutional limbo as a result, there being then no constitutional method for passing presidential powers on to others. Richard Nixon was VP at the time, and many were not eager to see him acquire presidential powers. We were in mid-Cold War back then, so Eisenhower's absence was keenly felt by many in governmental circles, and probably by my mom and stepdad. As an 11-year-old, I was…um… unconcerned.
Scalia
I cringe at characterizations of Scalia as an originalist or really as having any consistent philosophy at all. He was all over the map, and would employ whatever philosophy he needed to get the desired result. He was also a liar and a bigot, as anyone who has read any of his dissents on gay rights decisions.
Watch out, Ruth.
It would be perfectly "legal" for Trump to nominate Bannon next time.
Garland
Republican refusal to even consider Garland, a well respected moderate, or any candidate Obama submitted show that The Senate Republican majority has no respect for the Constitution. Their act was cowardly, as they could easily have taken time away from fund raising, campaiging and investigating to do their job, review the nominee and vote him up or down based on merits. They threw out the rules and then expect that they now be followed.
Well, filibustering a Supreme Court nominee is within the Senate rules, and if Democrats choose to do so, they are within their rights. Of course, Senate Republicans could again disrespect the rules and do a lifetime appointment of a 49 year old to the highest court on a simple majority vote.
Democrats need not protect them from this kind of power grab. Force them to do so, so they don't escape consequences as they did with Garland. While their man may end up on the court, this kind of action will greatly increase the likelihood they will have to find a new kind of work.
Rules?
Republicans don't need no stinkin' rules!
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/mnuchin-price_us_5891f428e4b0c90eff0...
Conditions...
Schumer should let McConnell know and get his full acknowledgement that to move forward the following conditions must be agreed to:
1. If a court position should open up anytime after November 1, 2019 the position will be filled by the next President.
2. An agreement on filibuster rules for SCOTUS nominees that prevents a Ted Cruz from saying he will stop any Democratic nominee from moving forward (as he did in anticipation of an HRC Presidency).
Anything less than that, it's an automatic no and let the process play out as it may.
Let's NOT Bring a Box of Tissue
to this knife fight, shall we?
If WE continue to "play nice,"...
we teach our Republican friends that there are NO consequences for their throwing decency, honesty, fair play, justice, and decorum out the window in pursuit of their own goals.
They then will feel completely safe and well justified in going farther and farther down that same path,...
a path which has already lead us to the least qualified, least capable, and least suited to the office President in the history of our nation.
As Ben Franklin quipped, "Experience keeps a dear (as in costly) school, but fools will learn in no other."
If we do NOT hold up this Supreme Court appointment for at least the next year,...
and YES, we'll be doing it EXACTLY in repayment for the Republican refusal to consider Merrick Garland,...
(in this case, that's what justice looks like)...
we will teach our Republican friends that they never have to allow another Democratic appointment to the Supreme Court,...
that nothing can stop them from packing the Federal Judicial System, nationwide,...
and that no matter what other outrageous things they do, there will be no cost to them.
Those who believe that our "playing nice" will cause the Republicans to come back to their senses and begin to do the same,...
are completely delusional.
If we do not rise to the challenge before us and take on the Republicans on their own terms,...
using their own methods,...
and learn to anticipate and outmaneuver them until we've backed them into an inescapable corner,...
(which shouldn't be that hard, because they're very predictable if you understand their dysfunctions),...
we lose EVERYTHING, inch, by inch, foot by foot, mile by mile, until we have NOTHING left of the nation we've been working so hard to build and maintain since FDR.
The Republican Party's current collection of leaders will NEVER return to "decorum."
If they did so, their "base," spurred on by weasel news and "conservative" talk radio would run them out of office as fast as possible.
"This ain't tiddly winks, folks."
The Democrats either learn to play hardball and learn to outmaneuver the Republicans,...
or the Democrats are done having any influence over national and international affairs.
(That latter option will, I sadly suspect, be the case.)
Having had a day to reflect
Having had a day to reflect on the supreme court nominee, I have to disagree with those who are in the “hold out until Garland is confirmed” camp. I get the anger over Garland; it sucks. Republicans made a gamble on inventing a new “let’s let the people have a voice” threshold, ignoring the voices that twice elected Barack Obama with larger electoral and popular votes than the current president, and that gamble paid off big time. Yes, it was a gamble helped by James Comey, Russia, and a press obsessed over emails, but it paid off.
If the Democrats filibuster this pick, there is little doubt in my mind that McConnell would change the rules of the Senate, and pass the nominee with a simple majority. The public, currently rightfully outraged at the muslim ban, the growing farce of not having an ACA replacement plan ready, and the general incompetence of the new regime, would be distracted by a fight that can too-easily be dismissed as “sore losers.” During that distraction, the president could start to repair his dismally low approval ratings, and do plenty of other damage.
So yeah, it sucks. The bullies won. As they often do in the short term. But in the long run, reason and intelligence usually win. So instead of burning energy and public goodwill on a fight that they don’t have the votes to win, Democrats should focus on the truly awful things that are happening: assaults on clean air and water; abandonment of refugees; dismantling of historic alliances; a president with global conflicts of interest; continued efforts to make it harder for minorities to vote; etc. And of course, they need to take this case to everyone, not just to their base.
In the meantime, hope for good health and the desire to keep working for Ginsberg and Kennedy. They need to make it to election day 2018. Any vacancy after that, we apparently have to wait until the next election so that the people can choose. At least that’s the standard for when a Democrat is in office, and we’ll have to insist on it when a Republican is in office too.