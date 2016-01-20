Prescient Jeb on Trump: 'He'd be a chaos president'
Back before Donald Trump taught us that everything we thought we knew about presidential politics was wrong, the smart set believed that Jeb Bush would likely emerge from the huge field and become the Republican nominee. Bush turned out to be a complete flop and dropped out in February, having neither won nor finished higher than fourth in any of the primaries he contested.
But in one of the overpopulated debates before he dropped out, he said something that comes back to my mind most days lately. In the context of a long, rational but ultimately too-rational-and-complicated answer responding to Trump’s suggestion that the United States should ban all non-American-citizen Muslims from America, Bush said:
“Donald is great at the one liners, but he is a chaos candidate, and he’d be a chaos president.”
