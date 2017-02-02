The thing you have to remember about the president
By Eric Black | 11:22 am
I find myself thinking about this a fair bit:
The thing you have to remember about the president is that he’s about six.
— A famous remark, made about Theodore Roosevelt by one of his best friends, the British ambassador to the U.S., Sir Cecil Spring-Rice.
Comments (7)
Too generous
to think Trump is 6 years old is way to generous.
At the prayer breakfast he asks for prayers for "Arnold" so the rating on the apprentice program improve. Nothing like putting the important things of the government first. Trump berates Australian Prime Minister and Senator McCain calls back to fix Trumps mess. Trump is the master of self inflicted wounds. It would be okay if it only impacted him and not a whole country.
Speak softly and carry a big stick, is now:
Never shut up and have little hands...
I just don't know the effect and consequences of him sticking his finger into every eye that he can find. When his belligerence fails can troops on the ground be far behind? The only hope is that Tillerson and Mattis can actually be effective adults in the room.
It is clear from his comments
It is clear from his comments of Black History Month and the Prayer Breakfast (both potentially events that could be non-partisan and an opportunity for unity), his main concern is himself and his interests and the necessity that all things should point to the superior abilities of Mr. Trump, and serve to blatantly reinforce the fact that he is in charge and that everyone knows that the others at the event are subordinate to him.
As a result, he comes across as a deeply insecure narcissist who has a minimal grasp of societal norms and its common interests.
http://theconcourse.deadspin.com/a-full-transcript-of-donald-trumps-blac...
http://time.com/4658012/donald-trump-national-prayer-breakfast-transcript/
Bully pulpit or bully at the pulpit
If a 6 year old is compared to TR -- what a compliment for the little fella or gal. Compare a tot to Trump and you have insulted the kid, probably slander suit material.
"He Has the Mind of a Six-Year Old Child . . ."
". . . and I'll bet the kid was glad to get rid of it."
Off Scale
There's a difference between an emotionally normal child and a mentally unstable adult, even though there may be superficial resemblances.
Trump is far more dangerous than simple childishness.
Do you think...
As partisan as Ryan, McConnell and their immediate leadership partners maybe, have they had the confidential conversation that this whole Trump thing could truly spin out of control with disastrous results for the country and as majority leaders in the President's party they are the best equipped ones to stop him, regardless of implications for the party. What does an intervention look like? Is it the majority leadership telling Trump: "you do this stupid thing and we join the Ds on impeachment". We may be a far ways from that point; but, early indications is that he is going to get worse with maybe no hope for better. Or are they yearning for the first safe, legitimate chance at President Pence?