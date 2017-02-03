Truth-squadding Sen. Ted Cruz’s Supreme Court whopper
It’s ironic that candidate Donald Trump, the lyingest candidate for president ever, got away with labeling one of his chief rivals for the Republican nomination as “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz. I think of Cruz as the kind extreme right-wing ideologue who would happily crash the economy to demonstrate his anti-debt credentials (he filibustered against an increase in the debt ceiling), but a very smart and learned one.
I never particularly thought of him as a major liar, at least by the low standards we bring to truth-telling by politicians. But I was wrong, as this piece by my beloved FactCheck.org makes clear.
The Republicans succeeded in executing an unprecedented strategy: holding a Supreme Court vacancy open for an entire year, refusing to allow even a committee hearing on former President Obama’s nomination of the exquisitely-qualified and relatively moderate Merrick Garland. The Republicans played hardball and they got away with it because they could, because they controlled the Senate and dealt one more blow, perhaps the final fatal one, to the quaint old tradition of trying to hold down the partisanship where the Supreme Court was at issue.
They hid behind a colossal lie that there was some kind of unwritten Senate rule that no judicial nominations would ever be considered in the final year of a president’s term because it was long deemed necessary to hold such vacancies open so the people could weigh during the upcoming election.
And now, if they use their muscle sufficiently, they will reap their reward: the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch. There is nothing the Democrats can do about it if the Republicans continue to stick together, and it seems altogether likely that they will.
But they don’t need to lie anymore about their motives. Yet when being interviewed by CNN’s Don Lemon about whether Democrats would try to block confirmation of Trump’s nominee as vengeance for the Republicans blocking Obama’s nominee, Sen. Cruz went back to the now-totally-debunked lie. Thus:
Well, look, anything is possible. You’re right. A lot of Democrats are angry. They’re angry at the results of the election and a number of them will point to Merrick Garland. You know, I’ll point out, Don, the situations are very, very different.
Justice Scalia passed away last year, right in the middle of a presidential election. It has been 80 years since the Senate has confirmed any judicial vacancy for the Supreme Court that occurred during a presidential election. And the Republican majority in the Senate last year announced before Merrick Garland was nominated, before anyone was nominated, that we were going to keep this seat open and let the American people decide.
(Snide note: The fact that the Republicans announced this apparently made less partisan, right?)
Drop it, Senator. Just drop it. You didn’t change the rules, but you broke the norms. As of now, the norm is that vacancies on the Supreme Court will remain unfilled if the president’s party doesn’t control the Senate. And, at the moment, that guarantees a Republican majority on the court. Congratulations, Senator, you did it. Just own it and stop torturing the history to pretend there’s some principle involved.
You’ll note that Cruz made a specific factual claim, that “It has been 80 years since the Senate has confirmed any judicial vacancy for the Supreme Court that occurred during a presidential election.” It’s not true, as the FactCheck piece enumerates. Supreme Court vacancies were filled in the presidential election years of 1988 and 1940. You can if you want to (and Sen. Cruz surely would want to) torture those cases so they don’t violate the revered 80-year-old tradition. But it hardly matters.
The number that matters is the number of vacancies, before last year, in which the Senate had refused to consider a nominee because of the “election year” rule.
That number would be zero. Until Scalia died at an inconvenient time (for Republicans) in February of 2016 (and, apparently, according to Sen. Cruz, nine months before Election Day qualifies as “the middle of an election”) and President Obama nominated Garland (in March).
And how many Supreme Court nominees were not even given the courtesy of a hearing under that powerful precedent before the Garland nomination? That number would also be zero. Well, perhaps that’s because presidents, respecting an unwritten rule, simply declined to nominate anyone for a vacancy during any presidential election. Guess how many times that happened? Yup, that number would be zero.
On the day Scalia died, Republicans invented an important new principle and backdated it 80 years, torturing the language to get around the 1988 and the 1940 cases, ignoring the total of zero cases they could point to as backup for their claim. And even though their trick worked, they (or at least Sen. Cruz) are sticking to their story.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
37 comments
-
29 comments
-
29 comments
-
Trump’s man in Minnesota: even as his colleagues cry foul over immigration orders, Emmer stays loyal to the administration20 comments
-
‘We deported your wife and kids’: One Minnesota family comes face-to-face with chaos of Trump immigration order17 comments
Comments (4)
more than just one judicial opening left unfilled
My understanding is that Senator McConnell and his troops also refused to consider about 100 other federal judicial appointments during 2016, leaving a huge backlog to be filled by the Trump administration. Nonfeasance (or perhaps malfeasance) by the Senate Republicans, and absolutely no respect for the separation of powers and our constitutional form government.
Don't worry....
If a SCOTUS opening should occur in late 2019 through 2020 Cruz will insist that we return to hallowed tradition and fill the opening ASAP.
Schumer needs to get McConnell on the record on his views if this happens now that the shoe would be on the other foot.
As a general rule...
If they're lips are moving... I honestly don't know how anyone can be surprised by the level of duplicity we see among these republican's? This isn't a "new" thing AT ALL. And it's not just Trump.
Sometimes I wonder if the biggest problem or contributor to our political crises is the extent to which complacent liberals have normalized republican duplicity over the past three decades?
It's nice to see lies being labeled as such NOW, but maybe it would have been helpful a few years or even decades ago.
Sometimes I feel like I'm surrounded by frogs in a pot of water that just coming to a boil.
Lying
It's not the lying people liked about Trump, it's the shamelessness with which he did it. I am reminded of what people used to say about Governor Perry of Texas. They said any governor of Texas could execute guilty people, what the people of Texas like about Perry was his willingness to execute innocent people.