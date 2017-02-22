U.S. falls to 'flawed democracy' in latest Democracy Index
Don’t take this as another attack on President Trump, but 2016 was a bad year for democracy in the world and a setback for the quality of democracy, even in the United States.
That’s according to the latest update of the “Democracy Index” put out by the “Intelligence Unit” operated by the UK-based Economist Group, which publishes The Economist magazine and other publications. The Economist Intelligence Unit has been measuring changes in the quantity and quality of the global quotient of democracy over recent years.
In their latest report, these democracy raters stated that:
Almost one-half (49.3%) of the world’s population lives in a democracy of some sort, although only 4.5% reside in a "full democracy", down from 8.9% in 2015 as a result of the US being demoted from a "full democracy" to a "flawed democracy."
If you’re willing to look at things in a bigger picture for a moment (which I highly recommend, in case you want to take a break from focusing on the last few months), the 20th century saw a huge growth in the spread of democracy, in surges after each of the world wars, and then again with the breakup of the Soviet bloc. Africa, Asia and Latin America all made big progress in the 20th century, and that was before the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) started measuring, rating and tracking democracy. That effort began only in 2006, with updates every couple of years, and the latest update hot off the presses.
And most of the movement has been toward more democracy in the early 21st century as well, until the setback in 2016 (as the EIU scores it). 2016 was the first year that the EIU rated the United States as enjoying anything less than “full democracy.” As they explained their scoring system, you need 8 or higher to rank among the “full democracies,” and the latest ranking for the U.S. dropped us from 8.05 in 2015 to 7.98 in 2016. So, you see, it isn’t that big of a change, but one that had been coming for several years and just enough to drop the U.S. from the “full democracy” ranks.
A healthy democracy requires a high level of popular confidence in the institutions of government and politics. It seems that the U.S. decline had mostly to do with a continuing decline in the U.S. electorate’s confidence in their government, their system and their elected officials, a decline that was in place before Trump stole the show. In fact, the EIU seems to be arguing that Trump didn’t cause the decline, but capitalized on it. The authors wrote:
Popular trust in government, elected representatives and political parties has fallen to extremely low levels in the US. This has been a long-term trend and one that preceded the election of Mr. Trump as US president in November 2016. By tapping a deep strain of political disaffection with the functioning of democracy, Mr. Trump became a beneficiary of the low esteem in which US voters hold their government, elected representatives and political parties, but he was not responsible for a problem that has had a long gestation.
The US has been teetering on the brink of becoming a "flawed democracy" for several years, and even if there had been no presidential election in 2016, its score would have slipped below 8.00. A similar trend of declining popular confidence in political elites and institutions has been evident in Europe over the past decade and helps to explain the outcome of the UK Brexit referendum in June 2016 as well as the growing ascendancy of populist movements across Europe.
Popular confidence in government and political parties is a vital component of the concept of democracy embodied by the Democracy Index model. Growing popular disaffection with the key institutions of representative democracy has been a factor in the democratic regression of recent years and in the rise of insurgent, populist, anti-mainstream parties and politicians in Europe and North America.
The U.S. ranked 21st among world democracies, the way the EIU scores it, just below Japan and tied with Italy. The six healthiest democracies, in order, were Norway, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, Denmark and our dear neighbor Canada.
I’ll try not to belabor the point. The Economist Intelligence Unit is not the one and only judge of the comparative health of democracies, over time and across countries.
Their workup includes a nice graphic (on page 14 if you decide to click through to the full report) that shows the percentage of Americans who express a high level of trust in the government to do the right thing most of the time.
In the late 1950 and early 1960s it was over 80 percent. It has fallen fairly steadily for half a century and now stands around 19 percent. That’s obviously not all about Trump, not even close. But it’s a pretty big problem and it’s helpful in explaining, notwithstanding the vagaries of our ridiculous Electoral College system, why Trump slept in the White House last night.
Or scroll down to page 44 if you can stand to see a table that compares the U.S. and Canada across the five ratings that determine whether a nation is rated as a “full democracy.” Canada kicked our butts on every number, which is why they ranked sixth on the overall list of democracies, and we ranked 21st. It’s a very long, thorough and, I thought, smart report. But if you can make it to that U.S. Canada comparison, you are almost home free.
I have feared for several years now, long before the rise of Trump, that our system is breaking down. I hope I’m wrong. It wouldn’t take much of a reversal in these trends for our dear nation to re-enter the ranks of the “full democracies.”
Comments (4)
What has to remain in mind is
What has to remain in mind is that there is no natural constituency for the core issues of the Republican party--lower taxes on the wealthy and fewer regulations that protect the public.
So in addition to stirring the various social issues pots. there has been a concerted effort on the part of Republicans to inflate the stories of government inefficiency--how many time have you heard the old saw about "waste, fraud and abuse"--perhaps 10,000 times since the Reagan administration ?
How many years has the "mountain from a mole-hill" approach to voter fraud been the stock of Republican attacks ? And the net effect is voter-suppression of voters that do not buy into the Republican sob-story.
Capitalism operates in both democratic nations and repressive nations. But there is greater profit to be had when there are lower taxes and regulations. So the bias of the Republican media machine is naturally moving the nation to be less and less a vibrant democracy. After all, there are costs for that.
They use low criteria
if they've credited our country with being a full democracy up to now.
How can a country be a full democracy with any poverty at all, with women earning at least 20% less than men, the percentage increasing for each group that is not white, with mostly corporate-owned news media, with our Congress and state legislatures still not looking like their constituencies, with income inequality increasing, with a military supported by 60% of our budget, sent all over the world to "keep order" -- Pax Americana -- with institutionalized misogyny and racism, and cops killing poor, minority and mentally ill people with impunity?
The "Democracy Index" is meaningless.
Trump's appalling win in the electoral college is a manifestation of this continuing rejection of decency and normal communal growth by the people with money power.
Meanwhile the people without that kind of power -- most of us -- carry democracy with us into the streets, into every part of our communal and individual lives. That is lasting power, and it will move increasingly into our legislative, judicial and executive branches at every level. People with democratic and progressive principles who have never before been politically active are becoming politically active now. That's a sign that we've reached a turning point in our practice of democracy. Stagnation, disruption, do-nothingism and contempt for the people they serve by our representatives will give way as it must.
This study makes one ponder
This study makes one ponder what it is that creates or undermines public confidence in the institutions and processes of democratic government? One element would be, honest (non-corrupt) government accomplishing things that benefit the general public. The second significant element is the rhetoric that is blasted to and among the public about our elected officials, institutions, and the processes of democracy. Pushing Capitalism is not to push Democracy.
Since the beginnings of the anti-Clinton moves by the right wing of the Republican party, in the early 1990s, the Republicans have made absolute opposition--rather than compromised-based governing--the dominant mode. That's when Americans began to hear of "government shut-downs," as in November 1995, when Newt Gingrich's Congressional majority demanded that Bill Clinton accept all their demands without change. He didn't (as he shouldn't have), and we had shut-down. That's happened again and again, as we go from GOP oaths never to raise a tax to brinksmanship on raising the debt ceiling or mandatory X-percent across-the-board cutbacks in government funding. No compromise and no Congressional action: the GOP in the Obama presidency followed Tea Party rules and opposed everything he did, after they won Congressional majority in 2010. Stalemate and Do-Nothing Congress.
Then you add all the violent, anti-government talk shows on radio and TV and internet, which includes attacks on any regulations and on our court system, and the proliferation of "fake news" on the right that demolishes faith in factual information, and of course people stop trusting democratic institutions.
I've long been bothered by the horrendous negativity of the Right's rhetoric--nothing goes well according to them--and what it does to people's sense of being in a country where things can be created. Of course, no one seems to want to connect the economic and tax systems, to realize that raw, unregulated capitalism caused the 2008 Great Recession that ruined so many common citizens' finances and took their jobs that had not quite yet fallen to globalization. An inexorable movement that is hitting people all around the world.
But in the USA, we have a man at the top now who shouts "Only I can fix it!" That's a dictator talking, and somehow Americans think that's fine?
Add global warming's effects: drought, huge and unusual storms and flooding, rising sea levels, and extinctions of plant and animal life. Those effects will make democracy ever harder to achieve or maintain, as people leave new deserts and flooded lands to seek some kind of life in those countries that still have potable water and some agriculture.
The Economist needs new stats people
Love data and I had time, so here goes. The Economist article referenced in the above article ranked the United States 21st on their democracy index, a ranking of ‘flawed.’ Let’s look into that.
First, the populations of the top 19 countries on the list add up to less than 5% of the world’s population. Tack the United States (and Japan) onto the end of that, and, population-wise, we are in the top ten percent of all countries when it comes do democracy. Thumbs up.
Second, here I list the ten most populous countries in the world along with their assigned ‘democracy’ ranking… China:136, India:32, United States:21, Indonesia:48, Brazil:51, Pakistan:111, Nigeria:109, Bangladesh:84, Russia:134, Japan:20. These countries represent 57% of the world population and we tie Japan for the top spot. Yaay! More thumbs up.
Third, who is the data person who put together this piece for the Economist. One does not take random data with a top score of ten and systematically declare scores below 8 as ‘flawed democracies,’ scores below 6 as ‘hybrid,’ and below 4 as ‘authoritarian.’ By counting by twos to demark definitions of democracy shows the people making this stuff up either have terrible math backgrounds or cannot relate raw numbers to reality. Thumbs down. (I want to say fake news, but I won’t)
The United States, the racism, the homophobia, the polarization, is often compared to a perfect utopia, to which we truly fall short. We have been a ‘flawed democracy’ for some 240 years now. But, compared to the rest of the world, we continue to shine, as shown in the article.