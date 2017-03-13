Comparative democracy scholar lists the ways Trumpism represents a threat to democracy
By Eric Black | 10:59 am
In a Washington Post op-ed over the weekend, scholar Brian Klaas lists and summarizes six ways that President Trump and Trumpism represent a threat to democracy in America.
Based at the London School of Economics, Klaas studies comparative democracy, including the deep underpinnings of a healthy democracy, and how they can be undermined. His book, “The Despot's Accomplice: How the West is Aiding and Abetting the Decline of Democracy,” suggests that the overall trends toward more democracy in the world has now been reversed and democracy is in retreat.
In his Post piece, he argues that Trumpism includes these democracy-eroding qualities:
- Trump encourages his minions to believe that elections are rigged, epitomized by his claim – without evidence – that millions voted illegally for Hillary Clinton. It’s healthier for democracy if voters believe that elections are free and fair. Of course, if our elections were really rigged, we need whistleblowers. But Trump has produced no credible evidence for his claims.
- Trump makes an average of four provably false statements a day, according to Klaas, who relied on the Washington Post’s “Fact Checker” feature on Trumpian falsehoods during his presidency so far. When citizens learn to distrust what their elected leaders tell them, it undermines democracy.
- Trump “has repeatedly flouted ethics guidelines without consequence,” says Klaas, which undermines the important belief that elected officials are bound by rules of ethical conduct or, if they violate such rules, they will be disciplined.
- Trump attacks the independence and integrity of judges who rules against him (calling the judge who struck down his first immigration order as “so-called judge” is just one example). The belief that an independent judiciary will restrain illegal or unconstitutional actions by powerful elected officials is a key underpinning of confidence in a government of laws, not men.
- The Trumpers seek to undermine the neutrality of any agency that they worry might cause the public to doubt what they are selling. The very recent example, via Trump’s poor spokester Sean Spicer, was to tell the world in advance that the effort by the Congressional Budget Office, an outfit that has had a long-standing solid reputation for non-partisan analysis of the impact of proposed legislation, should be disregarded when they project how many currently insured Americans might lose their coverage under the new Republican health care bill. And lastly…
- Trump undermines the public’s confidence in the ability of independent news organizations to tell the public the best available version of the truth about their government, by labeling as “fake news” any stories that contradict the Trump version of reality and even labeling the news media the “enemy of the American people,” a statement that Klaas writes “echoes Mao and Stalin rather than Ronald Reagan or John F. Kennedy.”
Are there any Trump defenders
Are there any Trump defenders out there who can comment on these six anti-democracy qualities of our current President?
I mean, without whining "Everybody else does it, blah, blah. . . ." We have all seen the categorical difference between "all politicians lie" (the Pence type of untruth that just sounds like pablum) and the daily whoppers Trump utters, so that's not a response to #2.
Trump's other tactics to undermine democracy (for purposes of one-man rule) seem pretty clear., as well
Thanks for bringing this essay to our attention, Eric.
A model to follow....
View this as a coalition
7. Help create an atmosphere where bigotry becomes acceptable, witness Rep. King of Iowa and his recent comments on replacement babies.
In multiparty systems it's typical the rightist populist party, in order to be a part of the government, seeks coalition parties to partner with. Frequently the mainstream parties, even on the conservative side, will not accept these parties because they reject the country's democratic values. The conservative side may even lose a chance for power because its voters will not accept associating with people whose views border on fascism.
We need to see the Trump movement as a successfully built coalition of democratic and undemocratic factions. The small d democrats in the GOP ignore at their own peril the dangers to democracy they are willing to accommodate.
So much fun...
It is always entertaining try to guess how the writer of the column will find different ways to attack the POTUS.
It is much easier to guess the nature of these attacks than trying to figure out the nature of the syrupy, slobbering, fawning puff pieces concerning our last POTUS.
Again
All you've got to do is quote Trump's self-contradictions.
Mr.Gotzman should try to
Mr.Gotzman should try to understand how President Trump's words and actions terrify many Americans who are profoundly proud of our country and our democracy.
Mr.Black's column here focuses on a European analyst's views of how President Trump's words and actions are undermining our democracy. That so many of us see those same things as terrifying in a President of our beloved country is a sign that the distance of a European from the actual front lines of living in a weird Trump world can give perspective. It helps us to understand what is happening here. And before we can accept or reject a presidency, in political terms, we MUST understand what is happening.
I find it sad, that so many Trump supporters are reduced to name-calling and false comparisons (we're not talking about "puff pieces on Obama," we're talking Trump's failings--Trump is the President, Obama is the day before yesterday by now). Discuss the six items this analyst lists as undermining our democracy! Or, if not, please tell us what prevents you from addressing those six charges.
Sooo...
Reporting that POTUS made up something again is attacking him? A bold claim, with no substantiation, and the media should just report it without context? For a guy who was elected because he "tells it like it is", it sure is odd how he can be tight lipped at times.
When I think about conservatives calling progressives "snowflakes", it's just amazing how Trump's supporters object to the slightest perceived injustice.
Happy Fun Time!
Sneering about the bias of a writer is so much easier than coming up with any arguments, isn't it?
When you've got nothing to say, grouse about "the syrupy, slobbering, fawning puff pieces concerning our last POTUS."