Dear President Trump: Please cut it out
Dear President Trump,
Please cut it out. Seriously, you’re scaring the kids.
If you have some evidence that former President Obama tapped your phones, please show it to us. If you don’t, please retract your tweet and apologize, not just to Obama, but to the rest of us.
I’ll make you a deal. You don’t have to say you did it on purpose or that you’re a liar. Just ask for a do-over. Say you made a mistake and you’ll be more careful in future before making such a serious allegation without evidence.
Oh, and if your evidence was an article in Breitbart that was attributed to unnamed sources, that won’t help. You recently said that journalists shouldn’t rely on unnamed sources. You wouldn’t want me publishing what some of the unnamed sources in my head are saying about you. Wouldn’t be proper, kind or ethical.
Please. Just take a big, deep breath. Then exhale, retract and apologize.
Then show us your health care plan. Please.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
47 comments
-
32 comments
-
31 comments
-
17 comments
-
As Minnesota United prepares to kick off its season, some wonder: Can the Twin Cities support another pro sports franchise?14 comments
Comments (14)
I'll be surprised
One-percenters, or those who believe themselves to be one-percenters (perception is reality, according to some who study this phenomenon), rarely feel the desire, much less the need, to apologize or admit a mistake. There are surely exceptions to that rule of thumb, but I'm not personally acquainted with any, and so far, I see no reason to include Mr. Trump among those exceptions.
Asserting, to use the President's words, that he is "…like a smart person…" is not at all the same thing as BEING a smart person, and, should Russian collusion in the November election turn out to be fact and not Tom Clancy-type fiction, one of the reasons for it might be that Mr. Trump is apparently easily duped, or is so intent on being perceived as a member of the one percent that he's easily pressured in order to maintain that façade. Was "The Art of the Deal" ghost-written?
Two strategies behind the
Two strategies behind the accusation:
First, deflection.
Second, an attempt to close off questioning with respect to Russian contacts, by conflating all issues and saying, ala tax returns, under investigation/audit, therefore won't comment.
If this works, expect more accusations in difficult times.
Meanwhile, a gross squandering of the moral authority of the office and America and a degradation of the rule of law in the service of expediency.
Eric the ink-stained muse
The letter to Trump inspires this letter to my brain surgeon:
"Dear Dr. Strangelove,
Considering that you are taking responsibility for removing the tumor that threatens to kill me, I would appreciate it if you didn't keep talking about floating pink elephants in your backyard that leave trails of peanut shells behind them. You have done this many times in the past and I just want you to admit you made it all up.
I'll make you a deal. Show me your plan to fix my brain after you take a deep breath. Please."
Thanks for the inspiration, Eric.
Come on Eric
This is who Trump is. There is no substance - it's just bluster. There is nothing to cut out.
Three Possibilities Spring to Mind
There are three possibilities regarding President Trump's claim:
1. The wiretapping was pursuant to a warrant.from the FISA Court. If such a warrant had been issued, it would mean the court was convinced there was probable cause to believe someone was acting as an agent of a foreign power, and that a given phone line served primarily to undermine U.S. interests.
2. There was no warrant. President Obama ordered an illegal wiretap, no one involved informed on him, and he never revealed what, if anything he learned.
3. There was no wiretap. President Trump heard some malarkey from a right-wing agitprop source, and decided it must be true because everyone is picking on him.
Any takers on which scenario is the most likely?
Whatever Trump said
is the least likely to be based on reality.
3 possibilities
I'd say #2. The order was not signed by Obama but was in his handwriting. Presidents get to find out lots of things the public doesn't.
What order?
There's no evidence that any such order existed.
So . . .
He found out lots of things, but has never made them public. No one has ever gone public with this clearly illegal order.
That only makes sense if your "because" is "it was Obama."
Once again, Eric, I agree wholeheartedly. . .
I have just been sickened by the accusation(s) made recently against former President Obama regarding the alleged wire tapping of Trump Towers during the recent presidential campaign (I grew up during the whole "Watergate" fiasco) and it literally SICKENS me to my core!!! Is this simply a ploy to throw the American public off of the whole Jeff Sessions/Russian Ambassador "situation" that is dominating U. S. news right now? If so, it's very sad, even from someone like our current President, who never fails to surprise us with his barrage of insults and cutting barbs thrown at . . . everyone, it seems to me, depending on who's the 'flavor' of the week.
So, yes, please, President Trump, CUT IT OUT! Enough is enough! Can someone please take away his Twitter Acct.? Kellyanne? Are you on to this? It would do the whole country (if not the entire world, a lot of good).
flailing away
The White House seems to be intent on wielding the same weapon Samson used so effectively at Lehi...
The more we see and hear of
The more we see and hear of Donald Trump in the office of President, the more it becomes clear that--as many of us concluded last summer!--he is not smart enough to be President, and not informed enough to be President. Not to mention that he has a volcanic temper that he doesn't know what to do with. Here, he can't simply say: "You're fired!" to the entire intelligence community or the American public.
So he tweets. Madly. He is a ranter and screamer around the house, too!
Someone should convince him that some yoga is better for his early mornings,, until he can clm down and control himself.
Trump somehow got elected without people taking a careful look at whether or not he knew that the job of President is not easy. It's very hard. Complicated. Frustrating and time-consuming. It is not like a one-man business (remember: Trump's business didn't even have a CFO until recent months!). It's not even HIS government; it's OURS. He's stopped trying to gather candidates for the many hundreds of agency personnel he gets to nominate, so those agencies have a Cabinet member and nobody else in the house! he's firing as many of the career civil service staff he can, in all agencies except Homeland Security and Border Control.
Trump's books were ghost-written. The real author of The Art of the Deal has publicly apologized for having written it for Trump, whom he regards as pathologically unfit for any public anything (or business).
Trump's tweets accusing Obama reveal this: Trump himself seems to have talked with Russians last summer, curing the electoral campaign. He of course knows he did, and he's doing a preemptive strike like the one he tried in the first days of November 2016 when he thought he'd lose the election and started making noises about the election being rigged. He has to have an excuse, if not a diversion of our attention.
The Russians, if they're officials for Russia rather than just bankers (maybe his bankers, too), are wire-tapped by the U.S.. DUH! that means Trump wasn't the person tapped, his interlocutors were. He proceeds on everything without thinking, and apparently he proceeded blithely to talk with Russian bigwigs without thinking that THEY were being monitored by our government.
The man is acting crazy. To quote him: "Sad!"
Eric
The free world is under siege! We need to keep the ramparts manned. Sorry the goofy anti-free world/thinking guy and his minions are not going away soon! They are trying to beat us to death with ignorance! A book was written about Jefferson (on education) titled "Crusade against Ignorance" , now the real question is how after ~250 years, how prophetic was this guy,, and to have the title focused at a guy now sitting in the same position he was, 207 years later? We were clearly warned!
Got to get serious here...
If Trump were a character out of an old fairy tale this soft side aversion to the nation's president and his consistent addendum of lies to the nation, downsizes a most serious issue ...could say it's like goosing Trump as if he were another Mother Goose in drag and a bad boy to boot doesn't quite make it?...breaths more than a mere "lightness of being" or to accept it as just another false statement by ' bad boy Donald?
The more dangerous truth here is this nation is in the control of a most dangerous ruler when civil liberties are threatened and individual lives are on the chopping block?
Then again he's good for a laugh I suppose so why take him too seriously when we are the 'the little people' now and our words mean nothing and have no power to prosecute?