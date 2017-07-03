Finally, a plan from House Republicans for replacing the Affordable Care Act — sort of
A month ago, I wrote a pretty harsh critique of the new administration and its Republican congressional majority because they didn’t have a health care bill ready to replace Obamacare.
Yesterday that changed, sort of but not really, and fairness requires that I acknowledge that several leaders from the House Republican caucus released an outline of what might turn into their big, long-promised repeal-and-replace bill.
It’s important to note that, although the Republicans control the House, there is no guarantee that the bill, when it actually turns into a bill and is introduced, will pass even in the House, and certainly no indication whatsoever of how it will fare in the Senate.
And although President Trump’s spokesman, poor Sean Spicer, released an encouraging statement, the House outline is far, far, far different from the plan that Trump promised during the campaign, that would cost less, cover “everyone” and that the “the government” would pay for it.
It’s important to note that in this release, the backers didn’t provide enough details for neutral parties (like the Congressional Budget Office) to score it so we might know how many people will gain or lose coverage and how much it will cost. That’s the development we need to assess how many of the Republicans’ oft-repeated promises they can fulfill.
The New York Times had a thorough piece about the emerging House Republican leaders’ plan this morning, which I recommend. It is highly noteworthy that, as the Times piece makes clear, it is easy to identify (in fact, they came forward immediately and made statements) Republican senators who are opposed to what they know of the bill because it didn’t get rid of enough elements of Obamacare, and others who are opposed because it gets rid of too much, and the same apparently in the House.
The United States is “exceptional” among the wealthy industrial nations of the world because a large portion of its population lacks health insurance. Obamacare (really, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act) cut that portion roughly in half. Personally, I would say that in order to be called an improvement on Obamacare, any replacement program would have to reduce further the ranks of the uninsured.
The House Republican outline would probably not do that, in fact the uninsured number seems likely to go up (for example, it does away with the “mandate” requiring most people to get insurance or pay a penalty), but as I mentioned above, the outline released yesterday withholds many, many of the details necessary to clarify that.
Because the medical device industry is so big in Minnesota, MinnPost’s Washington correspondent Sam Brodey put up a smart piece this morning focusing on what can be inferred about how the partial draft outline might effect that industry. The big news there is that the draft suggests that the bill will repeal the tax on medical devices that had been used to offset some of the costs of Obamacare.
Anyway, because of the harsh tone of my own last piece on the where’s-the-bill topic, I just wanted to acknowledge yesterday’s small news which at least suggests that someday there might be a more complete replacement program that can actually be analyzed.
If you would like to read an unreserved attack on what the House Republicans are up to by the liberal lobby group ThinkProgress, here it is. ThinkProgress has decided to nickname the program “HellCare,” which I take to be a play on “health care.”
But some of the harshest criticism of the came from the right, as rounded up here by The Daily Beast. The Heritage Foundation, the Club for Growth, the American Enterprise Institute, the Tea Party Patriots and Sen. Rand Paul are among those ripping the outline.
The debate begins....
Why did the Dems pass Obamacare?
Do not most Dems really want socialized medicine for all?
Should not a DFL candidate for Governor in MN run on the platform of State sponsored insurance for all in MN?
Can we all agree that Obamacare is failing and we were "lied" to about its benefits?
Some answers
The Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act in order to provide health care for more people. It succeeded in doing so. This is of course also good politics.
I think that you have a word inversion in your second question: most Democrats do NOT want 'socialized medicine' (that is, medicine provided completely by the government, with all medical providers paid by the government).
I will not tell DFL candidates what platforms to run on. You have not defined what you mean by 'state sponsored (health) insurance. It would be consistent for DFL candidates to run on platforms designed to provide subsidies (beyond what Federal ones remain) to enable all residents of Minnesota to afford health insurance that meets some minimum standards.
Finally, the Affordable Care Act succeeded in its main purpose of increasing the number of people who could afford health care. There is some indication that this has been translated into better health (it's too soon to have adequate data to draw a conclusion). This is why it is becoming increasingly popular -- hence Republican pie-in-the-sky claims to be able to provide equivalent health care more cheaply (in fact, all plans presented so far would price the poor out of the health care market).
The Debate is Over
At least, the debate Obamacare is over.
The Republicans say they want to repeal the ACA, and replace it with something better. That is what the debate is about. Focus on what is before us.
Rehashing old arguments is a tacit admission that the Republicans have nothing to offer but opposition.
Why? Because people were
Why? Because people were dying due to the lack of healthcare. Because hospitals were struggling with providing even the minimal emergency required without compensation. Because healthcare costs were rising drastically.
Socialized medicine? No, I don't think most Dems want socialized medicine. Many, maybe even most, favor single payer - but that is not socialized medicine.
Failing? No, not failing as more people were covered and costs, as bad as they were, were still less than the private market. Problems? Yes, cost was a problem and while there are programs in place to control costs (like Accountable Care Organizations), they didn't go far enough fast enough.
Lied to? Obama said "you can keep your doctor" which was often not true. But nothing in the ACA required you to change your doctor; that was a function (albeit predictable) of the narrow provider networks health plans imposed. And if you consider that a lie, you must have a heart attack whenever Trump speaks.
That said, the Trump plan is better as - according to him - it features:
- Lower premiums
- Coverage for everybody
- Better health care
Unless he lied.
Keep your Doctor
The vast majority of Americans were able to keep their doctor after the ACA was passed.
and doctors
clinics and insurers always did a three way circle dance, periodically changing pairings.
You were NEVER guaranteed that your insurance company would always cover all billings from your physician, or that a given company would always offer you a policy.
not in 2017
they weren't,,,have you seen the little networks left?
Reverse evolution of the human spirit
The Dems passed Obamacare because they had a mandate to do so in the 2008 election -- it was in all the papers -- a verdict reaffirmed in the 2012 re-election. It was compromised from the get-go by enough corporate Dems beholden to the insurance industry and the party of No so that no public option and no single payer system was entertained.
Such an enormous change can't be expected to survive if the opposition party refuses to accept election results and instead fights progress tooth and nail. The Affordable Care Act needed tender loving care to succeed, instead the party of No persisted in defiance and powerlust and now it owns the debacle that will befall millions of people. They could have worked with Democrats to make improvements to avert the problems that developed. That would have been progress in a mature democracy. Instead they stab democracy in the back, led by the most anti-democratic president in history.
So now we have a step backward in human social progress led by a party of fake Christians who thirst not for millions of uninsured to die in the streets, no, they want people to degrade themselves into poverty then accept the status of welfare queens and charity cases, people who will be mocked. The charities these fakers give to will shelter their money, feed their narrow social agendas, gin up good feelings and provide great public relations.
It's not a healthcare plan,
It's not a healthcare plan, it's a "limit healthcare expenditure by the federal government so tax cuts can be made" plan.
Mr. Trump is happy,
Mr. Trump is happy, though...
(quote)
...“I think really that we're going to have something that's going to be much more understood and much more popular than people can even imagine,” Trump continued, during a meeting with the House deputy whip team, the Republican congressional team charged with tallying votes on the proposal.
“It follows the guidelines I laid out in my congressional address: a plan that will lower costs, expand choices, increase competition, and ensure health care access for all Americans.”
“This will be a plan where you can choose your doctor, this will be a plan where you can choose your plan. And you know what the plan is, this is the plan,” he added. “And we're going to have a tremendous, I think we're going to have a tremendous success. It's a complicated process, but actually it's very simple: It's called good health care.”....
http://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/trump-praises-health-care-its-actu...
(end quote)
However, it does not lower the cost of healthcare, or increase choice, or increase competition, or ensure healthcare access for all. But it does enable tax cuts.
Well
"However, it does not lower the cost of healthcare, or increase choice, or increase competition, or ensure healthcare access for all."
Neither did the ACA. And while touting that the ACA increased the number of insured (it did) by around 20 million people, nobody bothers to mention that another 15 million still don't have health insurance, even though the law mandates that everyone purchase it. Eric says that nothing will be considered an improvement unless more people are insured, but we made it against the law to not have health insurance and we still have 15 million lawbreakers. Will we have to round them up and physically make them sign up, just to claim improvement?
No Need To Round Them Up
Just increase the penalties and the subsidies. Both are too small.
not really ron
Romneycare, aka ACA, is what it is. Most dems would be happy with universal single payer healthcare (see what I did there?). Alas they trend toward the tired, old school, reality based community which realizes that if you can't get Secretariat for christmas you can still ride a pony.
A small pebble
Let me toss a small pebble into the pond and see where the ripples go. As a certified old person, I’m MUCH more interested in health CARE than I am in health INSURANCE. One of those items benefits me directly. The other benefits a variety of capitalists who have no interest whatsoever in my health or longevity.
I claim no medical expertise whatsoever, but I come from a medical family: Mom was an RN for 50 years; stepdad was a family practice physician for about that same length of time; one of my sisters is herself a family practice physician, and my daughter-in-law is an RN working at a local hospital ER. All that really means is that I recognize some of the terminology used by practitioners.
Personally, I’d be fine with “government-run” health care, and I’d also be fine with doctors, nurses, and other medical practitioners being employees of the state. Along those lines, I’d like to see medical school be state-subsidized, along the lines of the NDEA loan with which I got through college in the early 1960s. That is, 10% of student debt (in this case, from med school) would be forgiven for every year the loan recipient spent practicing medicine in an area (whether geographic, economic, or medical practice) the state deemed necessary. A low-income clinic, for example, whether rural or urban, or an underserved rural community, or in a geographic area (e.g., an Indian Reservation) with demonstrated healthcare needs and little income), as well as the more usual urban and suburban areas from which most patients are drawn, or perhaps encouraging graduating physicians to take up a specialty that the society needs, but has too few practitioners. For years, that would have been what’s now called “Family Practice,” but there are other areas of specialization that are also short-handed, mostly because they’re not as lucrative as thoracic surgery or oncology.
At the other (i.e., patient) end, I’m pretty much in favor of single-payer insurance, following, and perhaps being an addition to, Social Security, so that everyone would be covered, everyone would be paying at least some minimum amount into a health care pool every month, and we could dispense with the fiction that most people have enough discretionary income to have meaningful and sufficient “health savings accounts,” a mirage dreamed up by Republicans who are wealthy enough to afford whatever health care they need, for the most part.
I expect the above would be politically impossible, for a long list of reasons, but if it were me raving in the White House instead of the current occupant, that’s the direction I’d like to see it go.
As is often the case, Mr. Gotzman knows not whereof he speaks. I’m not personally opposed to “socialized” medicine, but I’m not in the mainstream on this issue. I don’t know, offhand, any actual Democrats who are in favor of it, particularly as Paul Brandon has described it.
I’d argue that not just a DFL candidate, but ANY candidate for Governor ought to endorse, enthusiastically, the idea the everyone in Minnesota should have easy and inexpensive access to health care, whether that involves health insurance or not. That endorsement ought to come from DFL, GOP, Independent, and any other candidate who makes it to the ballot for that elective office. To be intellectually honest, Mr. Gotzman ought to admit that, implied in his rhetorical question, is the notion that some people in Minnesota should just die because they can’t afford health care and/or health insurance.
Regarding the alleged “failure” of the ACA, to the degree that it’s true (which is not very large), it’s because of the complexity forced into the bill by both Republican opposition and effective lobbying by various medically-related groups, not least of which was the health insurance industry itself, which was being guaranteed a sizable market increase. On the whole, I like the response of Mr. Brandon, but also those of Mr. Goldstein and Mr. Everson. I like Mr. Thompson’s pony metaphor, as well.
One question I have is this: Serious consideration of the ACA began in the Obama administration within a few months of his election in 2008, and it’s at that point that Republican opposition to what became the ACA began. The ACA became law in 2010, and in the years since – 7 years, more or less – Republicans in the House have taken numerous meaningless votes to scrap the law, knowing all along that, should they gain control of the White House, they’d dispense with it forthwith.
So, what Paul Ryan waved in front of the cameras today is presumably not just the product of a dozen weeks of work on the part of Republican Congressional staffers, it’s the sum total of SEVEN YEARS of Republican thought regarding health care for the nation. And this was the best they could manage? A proposal that is probably already dead in the water, taking fire from both left and right? That covers fewer people, at greater cost? Truly, this is definitive proof that the GOP is a party incapable of governance.
And Mr. Ryan says that
And Mr. Ryan says that millions of people falling out of insurance is not the correct metric, “What matters is that we're the lowering costs of health care and giving people access to affordable health care plans”
By what mechanism does this plan lower the cost of health-care and improve access?
A basic willful lack of understanding of how insurance work--if you have optional enrollment, and penalize people for buying insurance before they need it, your insurance is going to be more expensive. If the insurance offered to older people can be 5 times as expensive, of course your insurance is going to be more expensive. If you are in a rural area, of course your insurance will be more expensive. If you limit/block-grant Medicaid, of course you are going to cut access to health care. If the only payment assistance is a tax credit available in the following year, how does that promote utilization in a country where almost half of the people cannot come up with $400 to cover an unexpected expense?
Liars.
This proposal is a starting point.
As opposed to Obamacare (written by insurance companies, lobbyists and DC elites) hopefully this proposal hits the light of day, is debated and a cohesive healthcare plan that folks have read and understand will come. This bill hopefully will be readable for the very folks who will use it, us the people. The roll out of this GOP bill will be smoother than Obamacare if they debate it, take their time to think about un-intended consequences and actually read it. Remember in the liberals rush to do something, nobody in congress read the ACA and the rollout was a disaster. Pelosi is still looking for the goodies in the bill.
Opening up Medicaid to everyone is not the answer (it will go broke), save Medicaid for those who truly need it and get plans that people want and can afford for the rest. Having a healthcare card and having a plan you can afford the deductible, get the care you need are 2 different things. Even the honest Dems say the ACA needs a major redo. The Dems and GOP should try to work together and come up with a plan that works for voters. Now that would be a change most would enjoy.
Starting point, perhaps.But
Starting point, perhaps.
But the majority of Republicans objecting to this plan want to do even LESS.
Rand Paul, the "Freedom Caucus", and major funders like the Koch brothers do not want any form of federal subsidy of insurance or expansion of Medicaid (and, by the way, would be quite happy to privatize Medicare via turning it over to private insurers).
So now they have to come to an internal Republican party agreement between this plan and a worse plan.
So it's quite likely then that the ending point will be even worse.
Medicaid is not Medicare
The more common proposal is to open Medicare to everyone by gradually reducing the starting age.
And who is currently trying to rush a health care bill through Congress?
Why should the democrats work with
Republicans who have accomplished nothing on health care and NEVER will? They don't care if the poor or lower middle class die in the streets - just remember the cheer for that result in the recent campaigns by republicans
Myth, myth, myth...
...in the liberals rush to do something, nobody in congress read the ACA...
The process for ACA began in March 2009 with a summit of 350 health-care leaders.
In July 2009, a thousand-page bill was presented.
The final form of the bill was introduced in late October, 2009.
The bill was passed in the house in November 7th, 2009
There was a 25-day debate in the Senate and the ACA was passed by the Senate on December 24, 2009.
After some more maneuvering, the bill was finally signed by Obama in March 2010.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/politics/wp/2017/03/08/when-the-whit...
Is a year long process a "rush" ? After all, it was partially what the President and the Democratic congress had been elected on .
So why wasn't the final bill read in the 2 months from October to December ? Who is derelict in their duties -- especially when it was the hottest topic in politics those days?
for all
medicaid/medicare/minnesota care for all would never be acceptable to the health care providers, especially the highest priced ones like Mayo. The fee schedules for these programs is far below what they feel the market is and they are not willing to take the pay cut, they have way more clout than insurance companies. I am not an advocate for those folks, just stating a fact.
Lowering costs
The Republicans think that the cost of health care will be lower because fewer people will have health insurance. In effect, they think it's important to protect the freedom of all of us to sleep under bridges.
But Will it Pass?
This bill is a poorly-drafted mess. I don't think fixing it, and getting it through Congress, is high on the list of Republican priorities. There are two reasons for this.
First, the Republicans would have to own the result of any health care bill they pass. While Obama was President, they could put congressional sessions to good, productive use by staging votes to repeal the ACA, knowing those votes would have no more practical effect than filler for a news item released to their constituents. It was theater, not legislation. The symbolic votes, and opposition to the ACA, were useful rhetorical tools. Now, the utility of the ACA as a way of whipping the base into a frenzy is limited, although there still are some types who will trot out the old "No Republican votes, and they couldn't read it!" canard to no clear purpose.
Second, just as the Republicans have feared all along, Americans are finally starting to like the ACA (note to conservatives: "starting to like" does not mean "voicing unanimous approval"). A fight to take away insurance coverage and replace it with, basically, nothing, is not going to play well. The Republicans already face the prospect of losing seats in 2018. Taking away health care could make those losses even worse. If too many seats are lost, the ultimate goals of eliminating Social Security and Medicare as we know them, giving the wealthy massive tax cuts, and replacing existing programs with easily-grifted block grants, will never be reached.
It's all a question of what is most important.
the words
Both of your articles this year on the topic make me chuckle a little, especially the use of the word "finally!" in the headline of this one. I mean really, the guy has been in the office 6 whole weeks and his DHS secretary even less than that and they don't have a bill passed yet? Gotcha Republicans! Isn't the strategy of dems right now to stonewall and keep Trump and Republicans from doing anything? How many months in with a majority did it take dems to get the ACA passed?
The other dem media message is OMG there are republicans who don't agree with each other. I call that democracy and an idea exchange, it is 1/6th of our economy we are talking about, right?
Finally!
How long have the Republicans promised a substitute for the ACA?
Are the President and HHS Secretary responsible for introducing legislation now?
Are there enough Republicans to pass this absurdity, OMG?
Immediately! Fast! Quick!
....On 60 Minutes in September of 2015, Trump vowed that everyone would be covered if he won. “I am going to take care of everybody. I don’t care if it costs me votes or not. Everybody’s going to be taken care of much better than they’re taken care of now.”
Pressed for specifics, he explained that “people are going to be able to go out and negotiate great plans with lots of different competition with lots of competitors with great companies and they can have their doctors, they can have plans, they can have everything.”
Trump reiterated his pledge that every American would get coverage at a February 2016 MSNBC town hall. “We’re going to take care of them. We’re going to take care of them. We have to take care of them. Now, that’s not single payer. That’s not anything. That’s just human decency.”
“You will end up with great health care for a fraction of the price and that will take place immediately after we go in. Immediately! Fast! Quick!” he told supporters at a Las Vegas rally that month....
Did that thing just move -- or am I hallucinating?
While the blinding pace at which Republicans are moving on this is something to behold (who knew they could move at all?), I'm pretty sure Eric was alluding to the old thing about Republicans having spent the past six years passing ACA repeal bills sixty-some times but not having time to produce a coherent alternative.
Which, it's looking like, they STILL haven't done. But that's not slowing them down because, "They made a promise to the American people!"
Out of all the "ancient Chinese sayings" I've heard or read, there are only two that have stuck:
1) The faintest ink is better than the best memory
2) Hurry is the basic error
If I had to guess, I'd say senor Holbrook's assessment of the situation is pretty close to where things are at for your buddies in Congress.
And while you may be impressed that they've "put it together" and are moving at light speed just six weeks in, it's looking like they've never heard that second bit of (alleged) Chinese wisdom or it's American counterpart, "Haste makes waste."
But yes . . . You're right. After eight years of moving at glacier speed (and getting paid $175,000 per year -- plus great health insurance -- for doing that), Republicans actually ARE at least doing SOMEthing.
(Finally!)
Why
Just curious, why are people so adamant that subsidized healthcare should be funded and managed by the Federal government?
I was listening to NPR on the way in and the MN Healthcare Dept head was going through how much reduction in funding the state would get under the different scenarios. And my first thought was "why does this matter"?
As we have noted before, the citizens of MN pay more into the Federal coffers than they get back. So I guess I am fine if the Feds get out of the healthcare business and leave it to the States. Then if any of your neighbors do not have adequate care, you can ask your State government to address the issue.
Not sure how many people decided that their local governments were incapable of caring for the State's citizens?