Gallup's dire picture for Trump — and some contrary perspective
As measured by Gallup, President Trump’s approval rating hit a new low, reported Monday and based on interviews conducted over the three days previous to that. Gallup found that 36 approved Trump’s performance as president, while 57 percent disapproved, with the remaining 7 percent expressing no opinion.
That gap of 21 percentage points between Trump approvers and disapprovers is an absolutely horrible rating by any reasonable comparison and especially considering that he’s been in office just two months. His Gallup approval number has fallen 9 percentage points since he took office, and his disapproval has risen by 12. The graph of those numbers has not exactly been steady, but the downward trend has been fairly relentless, fueled by his constant stream of disapproveable words and deeds. Personally, I would say there’s no reason to expect the trend to improve suddenly, especially if Trump continues to lie so much, behave so boorishly and achieve so little legislatively and policy-wise in general.
Given the current incumbent’s egoism and egotism, it’s hard to imagine or predict how numbers like these will affect his mood or his behavior. It may be possible that he will hit a rock bottom low of his most devoted admirers who don’t care about the lies or the behavior or the achievements and the numbers will stabilize or even improve.
There are several contrary facts and thoughts to the dire picture described above that should be noted by those who are more inclined than our president to keep things in perspective.
One: Most of the other polls that regularly measure presidential approval look better for Trump than do the Gallup numbers. I make no apology for basing this piece on Gallup, given its long history and prestige. But this chart compiled by Real Clear Politics will give you the latest numbers by seven well-known polling operations. In none of them is Trump “above water” in the sense that he has more approvers than disapprovers. It’s a fairly complete train wreck, approval-wise.
Two: Even the Gallup number of 36 percent approval is not the worst in the history of presidential approval ratings, as measured by Gallup and summarized here. Barack Obama’s lowest rating was 38, but of course that’s over eight years, versus two months. Another recent two-termer, Bill Clinton, bottomed out at 37 percent over eight years in office, which included impeachment. Most other recent presidents, even including Ronald Reagan, had a lower low than Trump’s current number, but no one has ever gotten anywhere near this low this early in their term. We’ve seen presidents lose the confidence of the electorate before, and badly. But we’ve never seen an entire term filled with a case of buyers’ remorse.
Three: We all pay too much attention to polls in general, especially considering that, as they say, the only one that matters is the one taken on Election Day. Of course, on Election Day, Trump also dwarfed the record for the largest popular vote loss while winning the electoral vote. It will be interesting to see approval ratings from the three close states (Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin) that decided the electoral vote outcome. But even if we go there, we have to keep in mind that the question on the ballot that day was not whether voters approved of Trump but whether they preferred him to Hillary Clinton. Still, it’s hard to imagine what goes through Clinton’s mind when she sees numbers like these.
Four: Last thought, and it’s intended to be at least halfheartedly kind to the president, if I can pull it off.
It used to be normal for a new president to start with an approval rating in the 60s, 70s and even 80s. After a campaign, there was a tradition of much of the public dropping their partisan lenses and trying to unite behind the commander-in-chief, at least at the beginning of a new incumbency. It appears that those days are pretty much over. Partisan perceptions have grown much more rancid. If Hillary Clinton had won the election, the likelihood of very many Republicans setting aside their partisan perception of her long enough to tell a pollster that they approved of her job performance even in the early months strikes me as quite low. And if Trump’s last standing challenger during the primaries, Sen. Ted Cruz, were the new president instead of Trump, I doubt many Democrats would be setting aside their partisan perceptions long enough to give him a chance.
This is among the factors making our country less and less governable, but I don’t have any serious expectation that the old norms are coming back any time soon.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
39 comments
-
21 comments
-
What we can learn from the only decade in modern history when Minnesota attracted more people from other states than it lost21 comments
-
16 comments
-
15 comments
Comments (7)
I suspect we ARE in the
I suspect we ARE in the "honeymoon" period and it will only get worse from here.
The vast gulf between his populist message in the campaign and the definite plutocrat tilt of the the "let them eat cake" approach to the AHCA will be a model of the process of deconstructing the administrative state.
At some point, the chasm between the reality of the new system and it's new approach to the least of it's citizens as opposed to the hot air of the campaign will be fully inescapable.
A short quote of one of the leading lights (Bob Mercer) of the deep money behind Trump's politics:
(quote)
“Bob believes that human beings have no inherent value other than how much money they make. A cat has value, he’s said, because it provides pleasure to humans. But if someone is on welfare they have negative value. If he earns a thousand times more than a schoolteacher, then he’s a thousand times more valuable.” Magerman added, “He thinks society is upside down—that government helps the weak people get strong, and makes the strong people weak by taking their money away, through taxes.” He said that this mind-set was typical of “instant billionaires” in finance, who “have no stake in society,” unlike the industrialists of the past, who “built real things.”
Another former high-level Renaissance employee said, “Bob thinks the less government the better. He’s happy if people don’t trust the government. And if the President’s a bozo? He’s fine with that. He wants it to all fall down.”
http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/03/27/the-reclusive-hedge-fund-ty...
(end quote)
The amount of disruption that is being pushed is monumental in terms of societal and economic impact. For better or worse, a large segment of the economy is based on feeding the demands of government and health-care spending. Between those two sectors, it would seem that over half of the economy and employment are affected. And it's not just the jobs of the workers involved in those sectors--it's all of the corporations that depend on those sectors for their profits and stock market appreciation.
If less money is spent on food stamps, the food-stamp recipient goes hungrier AND the giant corporations that provide the food make less money. People may go without health-care AND the health care industry receipts fall. In all sectors, less government spending ultimately means that there will be a whole lot of companies that WILL see their receipts fall. The long-term philosophic restructuring means that the WILL be a sustained period of economic chaos--on a personal basis and a corporate basis.
Investors in the US economy, beware.
Both sides do it -- doesn't compute
Point 4 is confusing. After countless examples Mr. Black has shown how this president is unique in his pettiness, divisiveness and chronic lying, we now are expected to believe public opinion is going to be the same no matter what. In every transition beginning with Nixon -- all those I can recall -- new presidents reach out to the opposition. The news media take heed and there is a honeymoon period of relative unity. This ended with the Tea Party movement declaring war on a newly elected president Obama from almost the beginning.
As a non-ideological TV host Trump was well- positioned to attempt this but instead doubled down on his most odious ways. Any other professional politician would have attempted some unity and could have earned at least a short honeymoon (as long as he's a white man).
As if we needed
…another reason to think of hedge-fund managers as the scum of the earth, Mr. Mercer has now provided it. A number of European monarchs and aristocrats of the late 18th and into the 19th century were equally convinced that they alone had value and significance. History and the guillotine showed that their perception was incorrect. It still is. Wealth is temporary, value is socially-defined, and I'm personally OK with hedge-fund managers becoming persona non grata in civilized (or other) society.
Crucial Difference
Other Presidents have experienced low points in their popularity. That is nothing new. Most of those Presidents were, however, able to recover some standing (Nixon is, as always in these discussions, the exception).
The crucial difference between them and Trump is that they started with a higher degree of popularity and support. Not only did they have a honeymoon period, but all of them came into office having received majorities in both the Electoral College and the popular vote. Trump won the Electoral College, but his poor showing in the popular vote shows that his support is not all that deep. This cannot bode well for him.
Don't sell this guy short!
Don't sell this guy short!
Donald Trump is probably the most attentive poll reader among presidents we've had, and he hates low ratings. He will do whatever it is he needs to do to get his poll numbers up (you can only get so far trying to "spin" low polling results as good, at some point you have to bite that bullet and deal with it).
That's what I'm afraid of: What Trump may feel obliged to do to get his numbers back up.
Of course, I'm looking at this as one of the appalled-at-his-election types. For all we know, Trump may begin making noises like the Democrat he is at heart and always was, before he decided which party would be easier to crash and chose the Republicans. He may make overtures to Democrats in Congress and try to get some bi-partisan bills through.
Then we'll all have to decide whether that's good or bad.
My guess that his two core
My guess that his two core constituencies are himself first, and the wealthy/powerful second. Being President satisfies a lot of his ego, his lies instantly become truth, and nothing better than the smell of executive action in the morning. As for the wealthy and powerful, over and over in his life, he has shown that he is very sensitive to, and reacts badly to an intimation that he is not as wealthy or important or powerful as other plutocrats.
Beyond those two constituencies, he doesn't really care about many others. The people who voted for him were necessary functionaries in the democratic process, but I really don't think there is much in the way of core beliefs about what is important for an ordinary American to have. That's the only way to bridge the great gulf between his campaign rhetoric on healthcare and what he was settling for in the AHCA.
The things that will get done are those things that benefit him and the existing plutocrats. The others will be a poorly-done window dressing.
Exactly!
And what better way to make Paul Ryan look bad than to peel away 30 votes on the moderate right and do a deal with Pelosi and then move on to just finding 3 Senators and the deal is done.
Immigration?
Health care 2?
Infrastructure?
As he has told us: "I could walk out on Fifth Avenue and kill someone and my base will still be there".
Take the 30% knuckle dragging base and add in those who could be wooed by the above and he may feel better about himself and that is all that matters in his world.