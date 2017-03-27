It was the Dems: Trump's absurd first response to the TrumpRyanCare failure
Dear President Trump,
Just a question. What exactly, or even approximately, is wrong with you?
I know your relationships to facts and logic are not normal, perhaps because you are so much smarter than the rest of us that we cannot understand your approach to facts and logic, or perhaps because your life experience has taught you that factual accuracy and logical discipline are vastly overrated, or perhaps because you are a compulsive liar, or perhaps facts you don’t like are literally invisible to you, or perhaps because you suffer from some other malady involving some combination of egomania, short attention span, ignorance of the basic requirements of your new job. I confess that I don’t know.
But — for the majority of the population that didn’t vote for you, doesn’t approve of your performance in office, and worries about whatever is wrong with you and how it will affect our nation — it is more than a little unsettling to have to keep asking these questions, especially when you engage in conduct almost every day that makes the question seem more urgent.
There are many examples to illustrate the behaviors that lead us (or, at least, me) to ask you these questions, but a recent and very relevant one was your decision to blame Democrats for the failure of your health care bill in the House.
It’s fairly unusual for a president to call up a newspaper, especially one he routinely insults by calling it the “failing New York Times,” to explain his thinking about why the health care bill failed. But then your explanation to the Times made little sense, including this complaint.
“Look, we got no Democratic votes. We got none, zero,” Mr. Trump said in a telephone interview he initiated with The New York Times.
It’s a technically factually accurate statement that no Democrats voted for the bill, although no Republicans voted for it either, since it was hauled down before coming to a vote based on the understanding that it would fail. So this one isn’t a simple fact problem, it’s more a logic problem, or maybe just one of those statements that makes us wonder what our new president is up to in the facts and logic area.
The statement I quoted above was not the only thing Trump said to advance the absurd hope of blaming the Democrats, and he has since blamed others including the hard-line Republicans who call themselves the “Freedom Caucus.” But, for the purpose of this post, I’m not playing that game. He started out blaming the Dems. He has since blamed others without retracting his original blame statement, although never in any version suggesting that he had made any sort of mistake along the way.
In the Failing Times interview, Trump blamed the Democrats but:
- made no mention of the fact that Republicans hold majorities in both houses of Congress and therefore needed no Democratic votes to pass this measure (which was cleverly designed to be the kind of measure that could not be filibustered and therefore could be passed with no Democratic votes even in the Senate);
- made no mention of any of the countless features of the TrumpRyanCare bill that Democrats deeply opposed;
- made no mention of the fact that neither Trump himself nor Speaker Paul Ryan nor their minions made any effort to even ascertain whether there was anything the Republicans could put into or take out of the bill that might cause some Democrats to consider voting for it;
- laid no blame, at least at first, on House Republicans who opposed the bill, and, therefore, were rather obviously the real reason the bill had to be pulled;
- made no mention of the fact that the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) passed without any votes from Republicans, which was an important step on the path to undermining old traditions of bipartisanship. (The final vote on the law that created Medicare in 1965 was substantially bipartisan);
- certainly made no mention of the fact that during the campaign, Trump, who would like to fancy himself a campaign promise-keeper, promised during the campaign to sign into law a health care bill that would cover “everyone” at government expense, and instead finds himself promoting a bill that would, according to the most reliable estimates available (made by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office) cause about 24 million Americans to lose their health insurance during the decade ahead (although, thanks to the same bill, taxes will fall by $883 billion with about 30 percent of those tax savings accruing to the benefit of richest 2 percent of Americans);
So maybe, just maybe, if he had a normal relationship with facts and logic, the president should not have been (or pretended to be) so surprised that no Democrats supported the TrumpRyanCare bill to subsidize health insurance for 24 million fewer Americans while granting significant tax breaks to the wealthy.
And maybe he wasn’t surprised. Maybe he was just spinning a bad situation and understands that blaming Democrats plays well with his base. Most politicians use spin, but most of them have learned how to do it so you don’t feel quite so inclined to laugh out loud when they are doing it.
Trump’s rant was so absurd that, at least according to the Times, his own aides tried to talk him out of it. Here’s that passage:
After it was all over, the president dutifully blamed the Democrats, a party out of power and largely leaderless, after turning his back on their offers to negotiate on a bipartisan package that would have addressed shortcomings in the Affordable Care Act while preserving its core protections for poor and working-class patients.
Several aides advised him the argument was nonsensical, according to a person with knowledge of the interaction.
If you’d enjoy a link to Bill Maher’s opening monologue from Friday night, in which he discusses the TrumpRyanCare failure, it’s here, but caution: It contains foul language.
A small P.S.: As I admitted above, since I first drafted this post but before I put it up this morning, the president has also cast some blame toward some of the Republicans who opposed the TrumpRyanCare bill, and then went to his favorite medium (Twitter) to announce that his followers need not worry about the failure of the bill because they can take comfort in his prediction that “Obamacare will explode” so no one needs to worry about the happy ending to this momentary setback on the inevitable march to making America great.
Could be a Daily Feature
Perhaps MinnPost could add along with the Daily Glean a Daily Lie which will be the latest alternative reality coming out of the White House.
Note also that in this same dialog he has applied revisionist history tactics to his promise to repeal Obamacare "Day 1", "very quickly", etc..... now saying he never promised to do that.
http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2017/03/24/trump_says_he_never_pr...
https://thinkprogress.org/trump-promised-to-repeal-obamacare-many-times-...
Where does the buck stop?
Never with Trump. The liar in Chief never takes responsibility for anything, its always someone else's fault. He was so 'depressed" about Democrats not helping him destroy their own policy that he had to go golfing for the 12th time in his nine weeks as president.
One question
I'd like someone to ask Trump one simple question concerning the lack of Democratic support for the failed health care bill: "Of all of the phone calls you made to ask for support for the bill, how many of those calls were made to Democrats?"
My guess is that he made zero calls to Democrats. They didn't think they needed Democratic Party support. They just thought they could strong-arm GOPers to support a wretched bill.
You mean
It's all the fault of a vast left wing conspiracy?
“Obamacare Will Explode”
Here's the take-away from that bit of gloating:
Republicans are asked to take comfort from the fact that millions of Americans will be left without health insurance, due in no small part to their failure to come up with an alternative.
The American public has been put on notice that the Trump administration will not carry out its duties to see that the ACA is administered properly. Likewise, Republicans have no intention of coming back and trying to fix, rather than repeal, the law.
What really concerns me now . . . .
What really concerns me now is the Trump and his crew won't simply wait for Obamacare to "explode", but that they'll continue to actively work to undermine the law, and then - if it does finally fail - blame the Democrats and the law itself while completely refusing to accept responsibility for their part in bringing that to pass.
And of course, Americans lose.
And I have no idea what can be done to keep things from happening that way. Because they're in power. And if they really care that much about "Party over country", then that's what they'll do.
The easy fix
Would be to reinstate the cuts to the risk corridor support and reinsurance for the riskier pools. This was cut by the republicans- Marco Rubio, specifically- to create the crisis for the fall of 2016. 5-7 B would cure most of the problems.
But that is not the reason for this bill, it was to cut taxes for people making more than $1m and hedge fund traders who pay long term capital gains on day trading.
THAT was the real reason for the bill.
What's H.C. Andersen got to say?
The suggestion aired a couple months back was the need for a White House psychiatrist. We the public may not learn what is wrong, but there might be an easier path for the 25th Amendment to be enforced, that which authorizes the Cabinet to depose a mentally incompetent prez. In the meantime another letter may be mulled:
"Dear Trump apologists,
What exactly, or even approximately, is wrong with you?"
The end of "The Emperor's New Clothes" provides an ominous warning: "He isn't wearing anything! shouted all the crowd at last. The Emperor trembled inside, for he felt himself that they may be right, but, he thought -- I must go on and finish the procession. And so he held himself even more straight and proud, and the chamberlains walked along carrying the train which wasn't even there."
A deal
Trump's initial reaction had a Pavlovian quality. Viewers of Fox News have been trained for over a couple of decades now to blame Democrats for anything that goes wrong. When the bell rings, they have no choice but to salivate. What I thought was interesting was how quickly Mr. Trump backed off from the Democrats are to blame meme. Had sanity suddently reappeared in the White House?
I like to believe that deals with Democrats are possible. There are certainly things we want from Mr. Trump and the party that controls the Congress and which will soon control the Supreme Court. If Donald Trump was truly the bold unpartisan risk taker that he portrayed himself as during the campaign, there would be interesting opportunities now. But he isn't and there aren't. And besides that, there is a deeper problem in negotiating with Donald Trump.
I haven't read "The Art of the Deal" and so I don't know if the discusses this, but one important rule in any decision to negotiate is that you only negotiate with parties who have the power to make a deal. Violation of this rule means that any concession made by one party are made without getting anything in return, and in fact become merely the starting point for any real negotiation later on. The fact, and everyone knows this, is that Donald Trump doesn't have the power to make a deal, because he can't deliver the Republican support in Congress needed for any deal to be completed. Now that isn't a permanent condition; it could change. But until it does, any prospect of a deal with Democrats, as much as Democrats would like one, is simply an impossibility.
The thing that should have
The thing that should have been pointed out more emphatically is the vast gulf between the campaign statements that Trump made with respect to health-care/insurance and the proposed bill that vacillated between "do a lot less" and "do even more lot less".
And Trump was all-in on those proposals, and in search of a "deal" was willing to trade away virtually anything.
That's the problem with a "deal-maker" that does not have anything to personally gain or lose in the end result and does not have the compassion or wisdom to see the end result of the proposal for the people affected by the changes.
Any chip that can be traded away will be traded away, because it has no value to him.
Republican sabotage
I read recently an explanation for why in 2016 all of the insurance companies pulled out of the exchanges and premiums went up. The reason was that the Republican party had sabotaged a mechanism for subsidizing insurers for shortfalls in subscribers and subscriber fees during the first years of the program. Fla. Sen. Marco Rubio boasted about having wiped out a "bailout fund" for insurers during the Presidential campaign last year which lead Politifact to call Rubio's label of the funding as a "bailout" false. But Politifact did not dispute that the Republicans had removed this funding which in the event turned out to be critical to maintaining premiums and insurer involvement in the exchanges.
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2016/feb/25/marco-rub...
The ACA is a complex piece of legislation. But even complex legislation should be capable of being explained to even 12 year olds for them to understand. Trump and the Republicans have excelled in doing this, aided in large part by news organizations and radio stations that propagate their message to what they want people to believe, regardless of the facts. One way for the Dems. to reclaim territory is to start letting people know how much the R's are to blame for the mess under the ACA. There's no reason Trump can't be made the new owner of Obamacare even as his own bill lies in ruin at his feet.
Artless deals...
The Strib had a great piece in October on Trump's wily negotiation to buy what soon became the bankrupt Trump shuttle for 180% more than it was worth simply because he wanted it BAD...
http://www.startribune.com/n-y-to-d-c-shuttle-fiasco-sheds-light-on-what...
He can blame Schumer and Pelosi now; but, watch for them to take full advantage of his "deal desperation" when he realizes his Balkanized GOP comrades can pass nothing on their own.