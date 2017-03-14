Is the plan to replace Obamacare really about freedom?
By now, you’ve surely read and heard about the highly anticipated Congressional Budget Office “scoring” of the Trump-Ryan-Republican health care bill, or as they prefer to call it, the American Health Care Act.
(A small snotty aside here, just on the name of the thing: The previous health care overhaul, signed into law by then-President Obama, was officially named, “The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.” Republicans refused to ever call it that, and you have to admit, it is a mouthful of mush. Republicans dubbed the law “Obamacare” and proceeded to try to use it to discredit Obama by generally adding adjectives like “failing” and “disastrous” and a scheme that they soon announced was “imploding,” even as they did everything they could to sabotage and vilify it. So under the rule of turnabout is fair play, Democrats can call the new Republican bill anything they want, and I doubt very many of them are in the mood to call it the American Health Care Act.
Trump, who endorses the bill without reservation even though it breaks the clear promise he made to sign into law a new program that would provide health insurance to everyone at government expense, has asked that the law not be dubbed TrumpCare because, you know, he’s not the kind of guy who wants to stick his name on everything.)
Anyway, the CBO analysis projects that under the GOP proposal, the share of Americans who lack health insurance will almost immediately increase from 9.5 to 11.4 percent as soon as the new law takes effect, then shoot up within a year to 15 percent and continue rising to 18.6 percent over the next several years. (Here’s a fever chart of that CBO projection, courtesy of Vox.)
Personally, I believe that reducing the share of uninsured Americans was a worthy goal. Although there are many more ways to measure the quality of a health care system than just the share of the population with insurance, I think it’s a pretty big and important measure. I agree with Trump’s former position, in which he agreed with Bernie Sanders, that the goal should be coverage for all.
But it’s not the only way to measure such things. There’s also the quality of the care, and the cost of it. According to the CBO, the new TrumpRyanCare law will reduce costs — compared to the current trendlines — so much that the Republicans can afford to include in the bill a large tax cut to the rich (the reversal of the tax that was imposed under ObamaCare, to offset the cost of expanding health care) and still save money, on net, compared to projections of what ObamaCare would have cost over the next 10 years.
In fact, and although liberals may not attach as much importance to this than conservatives do, the CBO says that the implementation of TrumpRyanCare will reduce the deficit by about $337 billion over the next 10 years. (To be clear, that’s not to say that the national debt will come down, but that, if the CBO projection is correct, it will not go up as much as it otherwise would have. If you care about such things – and I actually do care about bending the curve of the debt-to-GDP ratio – deficits matter.)
If you were to ask which is a higher priority, to bend the debt curve or to reduce the ranks of the uninsured, I believe you would have a pretty good start on a question that would separate liberals and conservatives. Although if I was to let a little snottiness slip out, many conservatives are not real debt hawks when it comes to tax cuts or military spending, only when it comes to social spending.
But here’s the other thing – and here I’m bending over backward to understand the basics of the left-right dichotomy in modern America – conservatives think the key spectrum runs from more government to more freedom. Yet to liberal eyes, conservative “freedom” often equates with lower benefits to the needy tied to lower taxes on the rich. There, I’ve said it.
But heck, almost everyone cares about some kind of individual-freedom-versus-government-tyranny equation, don’t we? The Koch Brothers (whose motives are not pure), and the Tea Party and their allies in the House Freedom Caucus tend to attach a great deal of emphasis to this constant belief that if the government makes you do something, that’s the opposite of “freedom.” But you can call just about anything you favor a form of “freedom.” One of the famous “Four Freedoms” that Franklin D. Roosevelt outlined in 1941 was “Freedom from Want.”
Of course, it’s all an oversimplification. The government does a lot of things that secure our collective freedom. And “freedom,” if Janis Joplin had it right, is “just another word for nothing left to lose.” (I’m not sure Joplin was talking about health insurance.)
Which, amazingly enough, gets me to the strange point I started out toward a few paragraphs back: One of the things some freedom-loving conservatives hate most about Obamacare is the health care “mandate,” which requires those who don’t want to pay for health insurance to buy it anyway, or pay a fee (or a “tax” or a “penalty”).
Even though choosing to live without health insurance strikes me as a really bad choice, and even though my dyed-in-the-wool liberal soul is not truly offended by the health care “mandate,” if I try to understand the whole government-versus-freedom mindset, the mandate is a pretty strong example of taking away an individual’s cherished (and unwise) freedom-to-be-uninsured.
And in fact, the fact (okay it’s really a “projection”) in the CBO assessment that set me off on this whole strange rant was that: If the CBO is projecting correctly, the reason the uninsured rate will immediately shoot from the current 9.5 percent of Americans up to 15 percent if TrumpRyanCare is enacted is that the CBO believes that millions of Americans, if they don’t have a mandate to either get health insurance or pay a penalty, will just pay nothing and do what the Ayn Randers might call “self-insure,” which means they will choose to not have insurance and hope they don’t get sick or injured.
(Aside to my kids, if you are reading your dad today: Do not even think about doing this.)
So, does that mean it’s really about freedom? And, to the degree that it is, does that give you any more understanding of why to someone who analyzes everything through the “freedom” prism sees Obamacare as a step down the path toward “nanny-state tyranny” and TrumpRyanCare as a step back toward freedom?
Sometimes, when I see the pro and con sides arguing about this and other issues that one side sees as solidarity and helping the less-fortunate and the other side sees as meddling-creeping-government-tyranny, I wonder a little about – to paraphrase the philosopher Rodney King, “can’t we all just get along?”
At least right now, we can’t seem to.
How can we require car
How can we require car insurance?
Agreed
That was my thought as well - if we aren't willing to mandate health care insurance, why are we willing to mandate car insurance (at least in MN). I would be happy to not have to pay car insurance, and I do what I can to minimize that cost, but I also understand the reality that I simply don't have the financial resources to pay for car repairs if I get into an accident. And if the accident isn't my fault, that stings even worse.
because
financial institutions will not put themselves at risk of default when you buy a car or a house....there is no equal to that leverage for health insurance.
It's not a health-care
It's not a health-care plan--it's really a federal tax-cut plan.
It does not address patient-care quality. It does not address improving outcomes. It does not guarantee access or the mythical "keep your doctor".
It does not cut costs, because in the end, the overall medical costs will continue to rise, and even rise faster simply because of the back-door ways patient care will have to be paid for. Once again, primary care will be shoveled onto the emergency room and state and local taxpayers and the people who are insured will be the payers.
The fatal statistic for the American health care model is this: health-care spending is about $9500 per capita--and with approximately half of the people not of working age or not working, the health-care spending burden of each working person is $19,000.
It doesn't work out without higher inputs (taxes) from wealthy and corporations.
This current Trumpdontcare debacle (or shall we say hand-washing) is the current simplistic, uncaring response.
Better answers still needed.
The true death panel is your wallet.
Hey Neal
You could have stopped at your first sentence.
Don't tell me how to build a watch, just tell me the time, as my old boss used to say.
Well, then, just read the
Well, then, just read the first line.
That's freedom !
MAGA
Really
Was ACA actually a tax and cost increase plan then? :-)
No, the ACA was an attempt to
No, the ACA was an attempt to partially rationalize how health-care was paid for--it put it into an insurance form that followed the traditional and preferred payment path that the health-care system has been structured. It decreased all of the back-door payments that made up for those people who did not have insurance. Also, by bringing the uninsured into the system, it decreased the load on emergency rooms and reduced hospital admissions by having chronic conditions addressed before they became critical. And it disallowed refusal because of pre-existing conditions, allowed adult children onto policies, extended mental health and addiction services, and limited policy cost differential.
So no, the primary goal was not to raise costs and taxes. In fact, total health-care expenditure rose at the slowest rate and extended the life of the Medicare trust fund.
Say goodby to all that.
Sorry, Frank. (It's 2:20 pm)
Trumpcare
This plan is simply first and last a tax cut for the already-too-wealthy. There is no way to pay for healthcare for all except to tax those who are sucking the economy dry for their own aggrandizement.
Freedom vs. security
I think it's important to expand the context here, a bit. Freedom doesn't exist in a vacuum. It exists in many contexts where it expands and contracts in perfectly uncontroversial ways. Contracts are typically an exchange between freedom and security. An insurance contract is an exchange where I give up the freedom to do what I please with the money I pay in premium in exchange for security that insurance offers.
It's startling to see that Republicans, despite their business orientation, have such an unsure grasp of the principles underlying insurance. Speaker Ryan the other day, seemed to say that he didn't understand why expenses of sick people should be paid by healthy people. Well there isn't much else health insurance does besides that. And the fact is, there is little reason at all to think that the health insurance companies of America are managed exclusively either by Democrats or liberals.
"..despite their business orientation.."
What business orientation? Its a myth that Republicans are business oriented in the sense that they make good business people. They are business oriented in the sense that they bend over backward to do what big business wants. But when you look at the true believers in Conservatism and their dedication to market forces you see a lot of failure, the current CEO of Sears is an excellent example, he's structured the company in such a way as to pit departments against each other thinking that competition will make them all profitable, but the reality is that its lead to a lot of infighting, with departments undercutting other departments. The company and its value are in decline.
Of a more obvious example is the man in the White House, four times bankrupt and a string of failed businesses behind him, Trumps only business success has been selling his brand, basically a huckster.
No, Conservatives have no more business sense than anyone else, probably less. Business people end up supporting Republicans because they think they'll get a tax cut and maybe not have to follows the rules that everyone else has to follow.
Three Points
First, “freedom” is one of those things that depends entirely on whose ox is being gored. The very people in Congress who shout the loudest about “freedom” are the ones who have just approved a bill allowing employers the “freedom” to require employees to undergo genetic testing. Externalities matter. A person who is free to forego health insurance is likely at some point to need health care. What happens then? Does he become a free rider, using emergency care he doesn’t pay for? Rely on charity care that diverts resources from those who had the foresight to buy insurance?
Second, the individual mandate—something about which this single-payer fan is not crazy—is essential to the whole system. Enrolling everyone is the only way to spread the risk of people with pre-existing conditions, or older, potentially less healthy people. If preserving the role of private insurers was the goal, a mandate is the only way they will be able to provide the broad coverage people seem to like, without sustaining too much of a financial hit.
Third, Kris Kristofferson was the one who wrote the lyrics about freedom being “just another word for nothing left to lose.” Janis’s version of the song is the definitive one, but credit should go where credit is due.
Freedom
I was going to correct the Janis Joplin reference as well and note that Kris Kristofferson actually wrote the phrase in the song Me and Bobby McGee. But RB beat me to it. He must be a real hep cat.
So here's another take: Isn't mandatory pay-in to Medicare the same concept as mandatory pay-in for health insurance for all, whether you call it Obamacare or something else? Oh, yes, I forgot, Medicare is something that the Ayn Randers would eliminate as well as Social Security.
suffocating medicaid
The CBO score sounds wonderful for the budget conscious deficit-focused folks...until you realize that Medicaid contributions from the feds--the only branch being "scored" by the CBO--will diminish considerably so that "states can be creative and come up with better ideas" on how to get more out of less.
Those already screwing the poor by not offering medicaid via the ACA won't be as affected as the states that did decide providing health care to millions of their residents was a better alternative than spiting Obama.
BTW, you have got to admire the chutzpah of the GOP is phasing these cuts in so they don't fully land until 2020, when the first rates get set after the next Presidential election.
Rationale
Assuming you think healthcare should be paid for via the federal taxes and government. Why?
I personally think the States should take over welfare, medicaid, etc and get the Feds out of that short term business. I would have the Feds maintain control of medicare and SS because the long term aspect of them.
As for delayed implementation, that reminds me of the ACA roll out and Obama's delays.
Why is health insurance so different?
Why is it that some Americans happily pay for home and car insurance, even though they may never need it, but can't stomach the idea of having to buy health insurance? They accept that insurance is a pool that you pay into, in hopes that it's there if you ever need it. They even accept it as a requirement imposed by others, whether its the state (for car insurance) or your mortgage company for home insurance. Seems like common sense.
Because
auto and homeowners cost a fraction of what health insurance does thanks our enormously high cost and profitable health care sector. you are right though, you can't own a car or a home without insuring it, unless you pay cash.
Actually
You can't register a car without having liability coverage and no-fault, no matter how you pay for it. You can own it, but you can't operate it.
Companies that finance auto loans require collision coverage. It is not a state requirement.
good point
both true
American Health Care Act: Alternate Names
The ACA was dubbed Obamacare to discredit it. But I always equated Obamacare with Obama Cares. So I think it is appropriate to identify the American Health Care Act as Donald Doesn't Care. As Neal said above, this is not a health care plan--it is a federal tax-cut plan that does NOTHING to help those lower income folks who voted for Trump in droves. How many lives will be lost before these willfully ignorant voters realize they have be conned? The cold, hard facts are that Donald Does NOT Care About Them! Nor do the Republicans who are so blinded by power and ideology that they have become incapable of independent moral judgment.
Freedom from Want
From Wikipedia "Freedom from Want: The right to an adequate standard of living is recognized as a human right in international human rights instruments and is understood to establish a minimum entitlement to food, clothing and housing at an adequate level. The right to food and the right to housing have been further defined in human rights instruments."
Usually a set of societal behavioral expectations come with rights. Especially if society is going to tax some citizens at much higher amounts in order to provide others with that food, clothing, housing and now healthcare.
I mean we require that citizens pay those higher taxes, it is their responsibility as part of our society... With this in mind, what is the responsibility of those who receive the gifts from society? I mean they are not earning these items... They are purely gifts from the generosity of their fellow citizens.
Our society spend trillions of dollars per year on these gifts and on our public education system. What should we expect in return from the recipients?
I ask because ACA was a very large tax / cost increase that funded in essence a "health insurance welfare" system that has no work requirements. Now that certainly did provide many citizens with the freedom to have health insurance while other citizens were forced to pay a large portion of their bills. In essence one group of citizens were freed from a burden and it was placed on the shoulders of another for better or worse.
Regarding what
Regarding what "non-productive" elements of our economy deserve is not a new question
(quote)
Many modern readers of “Life Unworthy of Life” will actually resonate with the arguments that are described in it. If they did not know of its place in the history of the mass extermination of hundreds of thousands of disabled people of all ages, they would embrace the book with only a few reservations. Change the title, take out a few of the more racially provocative remarks, and the book could perhaps serve as the guiding document for Britain’s “Liverpool Care Pathway” which bears uncanny, even frightening, similarities with the arguments and eventual trajectory of Binding and Hoche’s book.
As of this writing, allegations that Britain’s medical system is actually encouraging doctors to put ‘dying’ people of all ages onto the LCP through the use of financial incentives. True, this trajectory may not end in a holocaust as apparent as what happened under the Nazis, but the similarities of the trajectory is undeniable. There are others, such as the fact that academics and ‘mere conversation’ preceded any actual implementation of any programs. In the 1930s, most of the doctors and medical professionals implementing the T4 program were not Nazis; presumably, none of the medical professionals implementing LCP are Nazis, either. Nonetheless, one of the main strategies for ‘humanely’ killing someone whose life has been deemed ‘unworthy of living’ is exactly the same: starvation, dehydration, and sedation… and over-sedation.
http://lifeunworthyoflife.com/foreword-to-die-freigabe-der-vernichtung-l...
(end quote)
Life unworthy of life--it's an older book.
There are uninsured, but no untreated
"Even though choosing to live without health insurance strikes me as a really bad choice, and even though my dyed-in-the-wool liberal soul is not truly offended by the health care “mandate,” if I try to understand the whole government-versus-freedom mindset, the mandate is a pretty strong example of taking away an individual’s cherished (and unwise) freedom-to-be-uninsured."
Hmmm...Insurance or no insurance, if you have an car accident and roll into my ER you will receive very expensive and state of the art care, ICU treatment and intubation with ventilator support if needed, very careful 24 hour attention by highly trained staff, rehabilitation and specialty consultations, all costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. There is no free lunch. Write that on your mirror. There is a freedom to be uninsured, and there is, apparently, a freedom to pass your costs onto fellow taxpayers. That limits their freedom, involuntarily and substantially.
In the nature of the artilce - - more rambling thoughts...
Why do we not tax employer provided health care benefits as income? The liberals are always looking for ways to increase revenue.
Why are those who purchase health insurance through the exchanges not allowed a tax benefit for their premiums as those who receive health insurance through a company?
Why are we required to purchase only government approved health care plans and not purchase a plan that meets the individuals needs and provides choice?
I think Mitt Romney was somewhat/kinda right when he talked about the 47%. The Dems want to turn the 47% into the 55% and the GOP want to turn the 47% into the 43%. Government dependent VS self dependence. The government is to help those who are truly in need not to subsidize their special interest groups or buy votes.
I have to chuckle when I see Britt Robson
say that delaying parts of the new bill shows chutzpah by GOP. That truly goes to show NOBODY (including politicians) read the bill... Delaying the worse parts of the ACA to try influencing CBO scoring and make a terrible piece of legislation appear tolerable, was the main objective of the Dems (ask Architect Jonathan Gruber).
To change the ACA it will take multiple phases. Obamacare was created through procedural vote, legislative law and executive orders, it will take months to undue this bill which covers 18% of our countries GDP. I will wait to see the final bill before I make a decision on whether it helps or hurts Americans and makes us more free or more dependent on Big Govt...
Multiple phases ?...Sen. Tom
Multiple phases ?
...Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Tuesday threw cold water on remarks from top Republicans that legislation the Congressional Budget Office gave a dreadful score to is just one of three phases in the process of repealing and replacing Obamacare.
"There is no three-phase process. There is no three-step plan. That is just political talk. It’s just politicians engaging in spin," Cotton told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt....
What ?
They're not telling the truth ?
Too many on the right
Too many on the right confuse freedom with freedom from taxation. Which has a certain irony when one considers that the American Revolution was not about taxation but in large part about taxation without representation. There's a not subtle difference between the two.
While I'm not an advocate of single payer health care coverage, I see it as almost inevitable in the U.S. once "Republicare" is enacted and, as it seems determined to do, sends us back to the intolerable situation that existed before Obamacare.
Although I was in my early teens when Medicare was enacted, I have vivid memories of the images which served as a catalyst for its passage, typically elderly men and women in rural America lacking any means of obtaining medical care that didn't rely on the kindness of strangers, e.g., charity hospitals and doctors willing to forgo their usual fees. There were too few of either to accomplish much then and there will be once again soon enough.
Premiums and deductibles for the 5% of us who purchase health insurance in the individual market are completely out of control, for many reasons. Those reasons include Sen.Rand Paul's skill in slipping an amendment into 2013 legislation, reducing the government subsidy to insurers hard hit by the newly insured with serious and seriously neglected medical issues, ludicrous price increases for old, generic drugs which cost pennies to manufacture, just as ludicrous pricing for new drugs which provide only marginally more benefit (if any) than older drugs, permitting insurers to separately rate groups and individuals, and an array of other factors. With respect to the separate rating of groups and individuals, it seems to me that the goal should be to ensure that an insurer covers its operating costs and profit margin on its business as a whole and not by examining each narrow sector. (If I'm wrong, which is certainly a possibility, I invite an economist to correct me.)
What I consider the most likely form of single-payer health insurance is the German system, about which readers can learn more below. It strikes me as a reasonable balance between the two extremes in our current social structure. Everyone gets medical care, based on income-dependent premiums, and those who prefer private coverage are free to purchase it. Everyone, however, must participate in one or the other.
http://www.germanyhis.com/
I do not expect to be around to see if my prediction is accurate. I wish those who will be well in their futures.
Ayn Rand's 'freedom'
The 'freedom' (or, alternatively, 'liberty') that Ayn Rand and those who love to quote her (in spite of their universal aversion to her advocacy of reason and atheism) advocate is the freedom to live a solitary, disconnected, non-social life. It is the freedom to deny the concept or reality of a social contract, a denial of the biological and historical fact of social interdependence, the freedom to deny any responsibility to fellow members of the nation or human race while accruing all the benefits.
I wouldn't mind it so much, maybe, if they had the intellectual integrity to admit it (and maybe go live in caves somewhere out of my sight and hearing). But the posturing of a Paul Ryan trying to justify his machinations as being in the better interests of anyone but himself and his campaign donors is disgusting.
Not about Freedom; About Injustice
I've never been to India but I've heard from friends who've been there that they have a service, like our garbage service, which rides around and just picks up the bodies of the dead in the streets. Part of the argument for the ACA was dealing with our "free rider" problem that allows uninsured people to "externalize" the inevitable cost of health-care- at the emergency room- to the rest of us who pay through our taxes and or own health care costs. But underlying that is the assumption that we, as a society, don't turn away people when they are in an "emergency" - a potentially life and death or crisis situation, to suffer and die in the street like the poor of India.
Underlying that point is a matter of social and political justice. People have a "right" to decent health care even if they cannot afford it. What I mean by "right" is not like a common law right but a social obligation-something that we owe to each other and ourselves to live in a decent, just and moral society. The debate about health care finance and "markets" obscures the moral and I think main issue about what the "right", i.e. just thing to do is.
Eric Black's comment about conservatives only being deficit hawks when it involves social spending is not really snotty. It's the truth. I'll never get tired of throwing back Dick Cheney's comments about the deficit when he was pressing for more spending for the failed Iraq War: "deficits don't matter."
Cutting social spending has always been the ened game for all of these tax cutting ideas, all of which have consistently failed for the past 37 years since Reagan proposed his "trickle down" tax cuts in the early 1980's, On the front end, the rich GOP promises the tax cuts will increase tax revenues. When these fail to materialize as has happened for the last 37 years, the deficit goes up, so back to Plan B: more spending cuts- except for our bloated and wasteful national defense budget. Just another way of smuggling more tax cuts to the wealthiest, many of whom I understand, don't want or need any more.
Deficits do matter. But it's not a choice between freedom and slavery or free markets and socialism. It's about justice and creating a just society that achieves a better life for everyone, not just a wealthy few. That means health care for everyone even if means higher taxes and fewer aircraft carriers and jet bombers.
The freeloaders who will drop
The freeloaders who will drop their health insurance when they can do so under Trumpcare (Ryancare, really) will depend on the rest of us to pay for their care when they do get sick or someone smashes their car or pickup and they reach the ER.
That's what's being silenced in all the self-congratulatory Republican hype on the Ryan proposal. It's freedom to be irresponsible in another way than it's put in the usual Republican screeds about the 47%.
Of course, we've all read the Ryan bill, right? We all know all the specifics of his plan? We all are experts in health care and in insurance realities, so we can discuss the ins and outs of a cap on insurance benefits for the sick or injured?
And we all see that this Ryancare plan is the first Big Instance of Trump's empty promises and lack of governing experience or skill being overtaken by Republicans in the Congress, right?
Trump is simply going along because he doesn't know what he' talking about and can't bother to take the time to find out about that complicated thing called health care or health insurance in this country.
This is a guy who has gone bankrupt too many times to count and put the unpaid expenses on his lenders and bondholders: the quintessence of the irresponsible businessman. He thinks that's the way everyone should behave: let the other guy pay.