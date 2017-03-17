Trump needs to stop trying to repeal and replace the meanings of words
A week ago, I offered President Trump my services as a ghostwriter, in case he was having trouble coming up with the words necessary to retract and apologize for his false accusation that former President Obama had tapped his phones at Trump Tower.
Of course, he didn’t take me up on my kind ghostly offer, nor is there any reason that he is aware of my existence. That’s fine. He’s very busy and I’m not very important and I had no illusion that he would so avail himself, even if he had happened to read it.
But it is important, and not just to me, that we have a president with very weak or perhaps nonexistent relationships with, or perhaps a total disdain for, the concepts of both honesty and honor.
At a very basic level, honesty means you don’t lie. And if you do inadvertently or perhaps just carelessly say something false and defamatory about someone else, honor requires that you acknowledge the falsehood, retract the statement, apologize for it, and seek forgiveness from the person you harmed with your falsehood.
Mr. Trump, as you may have noticed, has neither retracted his statement nor apologized to Mr. Obama. He has also produced zero evidence to back up his statement that Mr. Obama tapped Trump Tower’s phones while seeking to subvert what Mr. Trump called our “sacred election process,” which, I would say, didn’t seem all that sacred to him judging by the way he campaigned.
A great many officials — including many who have access to top intelligence, many who are Republicans and many who are trying very hard to work with Mr. Trump without sacrificing the last crumbs of their self-respect — have all said that they know of no evidence to back up Mr. Trump’s twitstorm on the Obama-tapped-my-phones falsehood.
Trump has produced no evidence and expressed no regret and he doesn’t even seem to be promising to ever do so. On the other hand, he won’t withdraw the claim. He’s tried a little not-very-artful dodging, like when he said that he’s recently learned about all kinds of wiretapping that is possible, some of which doesn’t involve wires or tapping.
As you know, Kellyanne Conway added something hilarious about how microwave ovens can be turned into cameras. Even if that’s true, it’s not what “wiretap” means, and Conway didn’t even suggest that may have happened at Trump Tower under Obama’s direction, so it’s not directly necessary to pursue the question of which home appliances are spying on us.
Conway’s a better tap dancer than Poor Sean Spicer, who keeps getting asked about the wiretapping claim. One day he noted that in some of the four Trump wiretap tweets Trump put the words “wires tapped” in quotes, as if he meant something other than wiretapping, but he didn’t discuss the other references that lacked the quotes. Poor Spicer tries to find a space where he can reaffirm that President Trump “stands by” his allegations and then remind the media that they all reported that “there’s a ton of media reports out there that indicate that something was going on during the 2016 election.”
Personally, I find it hard to dispute that “something was going during the 2016 election,” and every other election.
Trump has tried to create some wiggle room by repealing and replacing the meaning of words.
On Fox News, our president told Tucker Carlson that “Wiretap covers a lot of different things… I think you're going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks.”
Personally, I’m about done grading our president on the curve. I’m not that tough a grader. If someone says something one day, and the next day acknowledges that it was wrong or inappropriate, that’s one thing. But that’s not our current incumbent. I don’t claim to understand his psychological issues. I don’t know whether he actually believes it’s fine to lie, or a terrible sign of weakness to retract and apologize, or whether he actually lives in a parallel universe in which the definition of “truth” and “fact” and “because I said so” are all the same thing.
But just in case we’re heading into a new territory where “wiretap” doesn’t have anything to do with “wires” or “taps” or telephones; or where “Obama did it” means “Obama didn’t necessarily have anything to do with it” or where “Trump Tower” doesn’t refer to a particular building, I just want to ask you to take note of five words, all of which Trump used in the little Twitter snit fit he threw that night: “Obama” “Tapped” “Phones” and “Trump Tower.” They neither difficult nor amorphous concepts.
Here’s three more pretty straightforward words: “Retract,” admit you were “wrong” and “apologize.”
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
106 comments
-
16 comments
-
12 comments
-
12 comments
-
12 comments
Comments (7)
I guess it is better when we
I guess it is better when we keep the clown show within our borders, because when we force our allies to make it clear that they are being wrongly accused by the US of wrong-doing, it can have serious consequences ( ....utterly ridiculous and should be ignored....British denial of their intelligence agencies acting at Obama's direction to supposedly tap Trump)
Did any of that MAGA ?
When Trump says and does stupid and obviously wrong things without any evidence, does that enforce US credibility ? Does it really MAGA ? Does it make any other country willing to go out on a limb with us ? Who would enter into a military alliance with us on the basis of the presidential statement--especially now that Trump has made it clear that the intelligence services are hopelessly political and are not to be believed (unless they are ?). Who are they to believe ? The leader, or the minions ?
Like the question asked in a recent news briefing--when should we take Trump seriously ? Any other answer than "ALWAYS" is dangerously wrong and leaves too many loose strings that can trip up everyone.
Don't tapp dance around the buried lead
Lying, not apologizing, relying on fringe-fake-news -- they are all lamentable everyday sins of the WH occupant. But so are a lot of his bad hair days, all entertaining distractions from what's happening. Let's not overlook the point that the current occupant has without evidence accused the former occupant of committing a felony crime using the power of the state (or the British state!) against a political foe.
Another Fact not to Overlook
The whole story will be dismissed, except by those who already disapprove of him. While his base will never condone lying except to say that both sides do it, ("And what about what that one Democrat said that one time?"), they will not believe that what he says is a lie. It's fake news, you see.
The worrying thing...
...is that Trump made this accusation on social media following its promotion on right wing media. There was no hesitation, no forbearance, nothing at all going on in his head to parse the situation and consider the consequences of such an announcement from the President. It gives one the sinking feeling that we are dealing with someone who has serious mental and emotional issues, and that we are only one fateful decision away from a catastrophic mistake. While some have made the argument that Trump used this outrageous lie to divert attention from his other issues, I don't see it that way. It is more likely that he simply can't help himself, and that is really scary.
Trump's mentor
Eric Black writes:
"I don’t know whether he actually believes it’s fine to lie, or a terrible sign of weakness to retract and apologize, or whether he actually lives in a parallel universe in which the definition of 'truth' and 'fact' and 'because I said so' are all the same thing.'
Trump's mentor was slimy disbarred lawyer Roy Cohn, for whom lying and smearing opponents was a way of life.
See. for example:
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/03/05/donald-trump-reads-once...
"Cohn’s primary tactic since his youthful days as chief counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy’s Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations was always to attack, attack, attack and deny, deny, deny; to make no admissions, never give an inch, fight to win no matter who is in the right, win because winning is the only thing, especially if you are in the wrong."
When a congenital liar
is also a functional illiterate with signs of ADHD, you've got Trump.
I still think that the 25th Amendment applies.
Lying suits him
While we focus entirely too much attention on the sociopathic tendencies of our recently-elected President, his neo-Nazi White House policy aides, in cooperation with several leaders of the Republican Party, are busily dismantling the federal government as we know it.
If Trump apologizes, it'll be a first. He's spent his business life as a real estate/hotel developer. I've encountered dozens of developers in person over my years as a planning commissioner in Colorado, and read about dozens more since arriving here. Only one of those people seemed to have a genuine, active conscience. The rest were all habitual liars. In one Colorado case, the guy even admitted to the City Council that he'd only said 'x' in order to get his project approved by the Planning Commission. In response, one Council member allowed as how he was "disturbed" by the developer's admission to lying, but when it came time for the Council to vote, they ALL voted to approve the project, though the developer admitted to lying, and the project violated the City's zoning ordinance and master plan. Neither are enforceable as law in Colorado — or here, either, if I read the development-related articles in the 'Strib and MinnPost correctly.
Tump not just accustomed to lying, or making up different meanings for words, it's his stock in trade. As far as I can tell from this distance, Mr. Trump has never truly been held accountable for anything, whether it was a bald-faced lie, a sexual assault, failure to pay firms with which he'd signed a contract, or anything else. Arrogance and wealth allow him (I purposely don't use the past tense because he obviously still operates in this fashion) to say things he knows aren't true, but that might advance his "brand," making him better known, even if that public presence is negative. Why would he apologize for that?
If we're lucky, and I'm not going to place any bets, the SCOTUS might slap him down on the immigrant ban on constitutional grounds, but Trump doesn't care about the constitution, and will regard a negative SCOTUS ruling in much the same way he's regarded rulings from other cases that have gone against him. He'll have something negative to say about the judge(s) and their collective decision. Trump voters have elected a petulant 5th-grader, and while they're busy defending him against attacks from people of the sort that regularly read MinnPost, the Trump "team" is busy removing the social and environmental safety net, already stretched thin, that is pretty much all that stands between many a Trump voter and abject poverty, or an early death. When that comes to pass, survivors should be surprised if Trump apologizes. As long as he personally suffers little beyond the loss of a few million dollars, he won't care.
Mr. Trump operates from what child psychologists used to call "The Illusion of Central Position"—a firmly-held belief that the world, indeed, the universe, revolves around him. Electing him to the presidency has simply reinforced that mind set, and we're only 2 months into a Trump presidency. It's going to be a very, very long four years.