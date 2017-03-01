Trump's speech: Good reviews reflect lowering of the bar
Some reactions to President Trump’s speech to Congress:
Donald Trump is not particularly good at reading from a teleprompter. Most other recent presidents were better, although this is hardly the key qualification for the job. But, compared to the things that come out of Trump's mouth when he is improvising (and only compared to that) last night’s address to Congress seemed Churchillian.
Compared to what we normally expect from a major address by an American president, Trump’s speech was lame, riddled with errors, and, with apologies to Gertrude Stein, there was very little there there. With apologies to someone else (I can’t seem to locate the source of this quote), “what was new was not interesting; what was interesting was not new.”
The big moment, by a mile, was the tribute to the dead soldier’s wife. I hope Carryn Owens found some comfort in it. To me, Mr. Trump’s decision to milk her public grief, to prompt the audience to keep clapping while Owens fought for composure – so he could claim afterward that the ovation had “set a record” – felt exploitative. Glenn Greenwald analyzed the moment, saying it captured “all the key ingredients of U.S. war propaganda.”
Trump also came out against racism and anti-Semitism. Amy Davidson of the New Yorker delivered a withering analysis of the dismissive way he did so.
Pundits are giving the speech pretty good reviews, but only because they have lowered the bar by comparing it to previous Trump speeches, where he goes off script and improvises from his self-centered vision in which he alone can fix things. He didn’t use the false and hideous word “carnage” (which he used in his Inaugural Address) ” to describe the situation he inherited from his predecessor, but he can’t seem to stop lying about the horrors of life in America in the immediate pre-Trump era.
For example, he described the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) as “a disaster” and “failing.” Then he listed the provisions of that law that must be preserved (like mandatory coverage for pre-existing conditions, for example), then listed some of the features he favors for Trumpcare, but not with enough details that anyone can tell whether they will end up with better access to affordable care, or not.
This has been going on for a long time. When will we see an outline with enough specifics that the costs and benefits can be reasonably scored? During the campaign, Promise Keeper Trump said that under his plan “I’m going to take care of everybody” and “the government's gonna pay for it.” He needs to provide specifics (preferably in legislative language) on how that, and everything else he promised to do, is gonna work.
If you missed it from this morning, MinnPost’s Washington correspondent, Sam Brodey, got lots of reaction to the speech from Minnesota’s congressional delegation. The first two paragraphs:
Rep. Tom Emmer was on his feet, clapping and cheering, for most of Donald Trump’s first address to Congress as president. Rep. Keith Ellison spent nearly all of it in his seat, stone-faced.
That’s the image that sums up Trump’s speech, which found Republicans repeatedly roaring their approval of the new president, and Democrats largely sitting in silence and disbelief.
Sam Brodey’s full piece is here.
Brian Beutler of The New Republic ripped the media for the general glowing coverage of the speech
Full text of the speech, and/or a full video of it, are available here.
Comments (6)
"The Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations"
Any number of quotes come to mind while thinking about the President's performance last night. I'll content myself with Dr. Johnson: It was like " a dog's walking on his hind legs. It is not done well; but you are surprised to find it done at all."
No, thank you
“Full text of the speech, and/or a full video of it, are available here.”
No, thank you. Once was more than enough. His singling out of Carryn Owens, even if well-intended (and I'm not convinced of that), seemed very much like local TV news coverage of someone's child dying a particularly horrible and gruesome death—milking the death for every single possible iota of sadness and grief so as to show the viewing audience that the reporters and anchors of "XYZ-TV" can so, so, empathize with the distraught parent. It might have been the single most cynical moment of Trump's public career. Or, perhaps it wasn't cynical at all, and he simply doesn't recognize emotional exploitation when he practices it.
Beyond that, plenty of platitudes and "code words" for the Republicans in attendance, little or nothing for Democrats to be very excited about. I confess that, over the past few years, I've learned to be suspicious of anything that makes Paul Ryan smile and nod in approval, even more so if it makes him applaud, and there was a LOT of that going on behind Mr. Trump as he spoke.
Saying the same thing more
Saying the same thing more slowly and calmly doesn't make the false true.
If this speech is to signal a "presidential" Trump then all we can see how he actually works in the interests of the down-trodden catastrophe of America.
When will we see the crime rate drop to zero ? When will we see more people covered with health insurance that is better than Obama care ? When will those 94 million who are not in the work-force have jobs ? When will the private sector jump in to bring us clean air and water--freed from the tyranny of the EPA ? When will the private sector invest a trillion dollars in infrastructure ?
All of those fine questions and more.
After all, whoocooda known it was all so complicated.
Recipe for disaster
To keep his hardcores he can leave all his promises unfulfilled -- no walls, no jobs -- as long as he does two things: trot out the victims of undocumented immigrants and appear to be banning Muslims. The shameless treatment of a dead soldier's family is frosting on the cake.
Memories
This article and the comments remind me of watching Fox and reading the comments of Conservatives after Obama gave speech.
How will our country and citizens ever improve? No wonder our politicians are so divergent and disfunctional.
There are those who try to
There are those who try to rise by inspiration to lofty goals, and there are those who try to rise by pushing down on others.
What inspired you about the speech ?