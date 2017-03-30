Why it's worth it for Dems to take a symbolic stand against Gorsuch
If I were a Democratic senator, I guess I would go ahead and filibuster the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the Scalia/Garland vacancy on the Supreme Court, knowing that if enough Dems do so to block a final confirmation vote the Republicans will “go nuclear” and change the filibuster rule (following a precedent set by the Democrats when they were in the majority) and confirm Gorsuch with a simple majority vote.
I also expect that Gorsuch, who is just 49, will, barring some unexpected health issue, spend the next 30 or 40 years voting the Republican Party line on the bench on most cases that have a clear party line. He won’t say that’s what he’s doing, and he may occasionally break ranks, but that will be the new normal.
That party line will prevail for the foreseeable future in most crucial cases, except where Chief Justice John Roberts or senior Justice Anthony Kennedy, or maybe even occasionally Gorsuch himself breaks ranks to vote with the Democratic nominees on the court, and that new normal will continue until future Supreme Court seats change hands.
(It’s possible to overstate, as I just did, the frequency of pure party-line voting, but it happens more and more frequently, especially on issues that have become heavily partisanized.)
I expect liberals will pray for the health of the senior-most Dem appointees on the court, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg (age 84 and a cancer survivor) and Stephen Breyer (age 78), hoping they can stay on the court until the next Democratic presidency and then fill those seats with young liberals.
Conservatives will likewise hope that either Kennedy (age 80) or Clarence Thomas (a mere lad of 68) retires soon, while Republicans hold all the cards regarding their replacements (meaning a Republican president and a Republican Senate majority), so they can freshen up their SCOTUS team with more young justices.
I may be wrong about any of those things, but they mostly seem blitheringly obvious to me. Each of the predictions adds to the long list of relatively recent changes in the norms surrounding Supreme Court appointments (and also Senate rules, in the case of the filibuster).
We have entered a period of hyper-partisanship such as Washington has seldom seen. Our system is not really built for this, but (with plenty of exceptions such as the inability of the House Republicans to agree on a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, so far at least) we’ll soon see what new, lower limits on partisan political blood sport still exist, if any.
I have learned over recent years to carefully note (and have probably pontificated previously about) the hierarchy of laws and rules and norms that govern us. Many things that we were raised to believe were deeply embedded in the constitutional order have been demonstrated over recent years to be more myth than law, and it turns out that while laws can be enforced, myths lose their power once people stop believing in them.
We are in an era where respect for mere norms has almost disappeared. Under the old norms, when a president says something false, and it’s proven to be false, he revises what he said or at least stops telling the same falsehood. For the balance of the current incumbency, that’s over. Maybe it will come back later. But, going forward, when a mere norm gets in the way of something that one of the parties wants and has the vote to do, the norm will crumble and the votes will count.
The area of Supreme Court nominations was especially norm-bound, and now those norms are on life support. When I was a tadpole, Supreme Court justices and the nomination process for new ones were perceived as relatively above partisan politics. In 1932, conservative Republican President Herbert Hoover didn’t want to appoint liberal Democratic Judge Benjamin Cardozo to a Supreme Court vacancy, and he resisted mightily. But, just because Cardozo was understood by consensus to be the brightest legal mind in the country, Hoover had to relent. President Dwight Eisenhower appointed a liberal Democrat (William Brennan) in 1956 because Eisenhower, who had filled the previous two vacancies with conservative Republicans, was heading into re-election and didn’t want to be perceived as allowing partisanship or ideology to guide his Supreme Court choices.
That’s over.
By the same token, until recently a presidential candidate would never, ever say that, if elected, he would appoint justices who were sure to vote a certain way on a certain matter, such as to overturn Roe v. Wade (if they are Republicans) or to overturn Citizens United (if Democrats). Now they pretty much all make those kinds of commitments, and they probably couldn’t get nominated without finding some way to reassure the party base about such matters.
I find it strange – and troubling for the health of our democracy — that such questions, which to me resemble policy questions far more than they resemble issues of fundamental constitutional rights, are now the purview of unelected officials with lifetime terms.
But everything I just wrote above is in the realm of norms, not laws, and certainly not clear constitutional provisions. The Constitution and the laws of the United States impose no obligation on presidential candidates to encourage or prohibit them from publicly declaring how they expect their Supreme Court appointees to vote. There used to be a norm against it. That’s over.
The Constitution, which is the toughest lawbook to defy when its meaning is clear, says very little about the Supreme Court. Article III says there should be a Supreme Court – to hear “cases arising under this Constitution” and a few other specified areas. (It does not say, and I believe the framers did not intend to say, that the Supreme Court has the power to overrule the elected branches and strike down laws that have been enacted. Joseph Ellis, one of the leading current historians of the founding era, agrees.)
Article II gives the president the power to “nominate, and by and with the advice and consent of the Senate … judges of the Supreme Court.” It says nothing about how many justices should serve at a time (and the number has fluctuated from six to 10). It doesn’t even require that the nominees have law degrees.
And it says nothing about how many votes are required for the Senate to give its consent, nor does it indicate whether such nominations can be filibustered nor how many votes it takes to end a filibuster. Those answers are not in any real “law” at all, but in the book of Senate rules — which the Senate can and has changed, and sometimes they are just Senate traditions (aka norms).
In the beginning, there was no such thing as a filibuster, then it was created by accident and there was no official way to way to end one, then came a rule that it took a two-thirds vote to shut off debate and force a vote, then in 1975 our own Walter Mondale led a successful effort to change it to 60 votes, where it have been ever since, except in those areas where the “nuclear option” has recently lowered the threshold for ending debate to 51, which includes the confirmation of most federal judges. When that last change was made, Supreme Court nominations were left at 60. But there’s little argument that, under the “nuclear option,” a majority of senators can lower it to 51 for Supreme Court appointments, and there’s little reason to believe the Republicans won’t do that.
So why did I say at the top that if I were a Democratic senator, I would filibuster Gorsuch anyway, even though it wouldn’t keep him off the bench?
Because of what the Republicans did with former President Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland. Gorsuch has a strong résumé, but Garland’s was even better. (He held the highest judicial position in the country other than the Supreme Court. He was universally respected and had significantly more experience than Gorsuch.)
The Repubs announced that they wouldn’t even hold a committee hearing on the Garland nomination because it was made during the last year of Obama’s term. They pretended there was some kind of well-established precedent for refusing to consider an appointment during the last year of a president’s term. (I’ve written about this before, here and here.) The “rule” they invoked was utter rubbish, and they couldn’t cite a single case of the Senate following such a rule. It wasn’t a constitutional provision, it wasn’t a law, it wasn’t a rule, it wasn’t a norm, it wasn’t even a past practice. They did it because they had the votes to do it and they hoped that a Republican might win the presidential election in 2016.
And that happened.
If I were a Democratic senator, I couldn’t see letting that just go by. Some Republicans said at the time that, if necessary, if a Democrat won the presidential election, they might block a nomination for an entire four-year term. Well, it didn’t work out that way, and now they have Republican president and a Republican Senate majority (but not filibuster-proof) and it looks as if there is no way for the Dems to prevent this miscarriage of past practice from being crowned with success, with potentially gigantic real-world consequences.
The filibuster won’t do any good. So it’s really not important except as a way to protest what the Repubs did to Garland.
But, either way, we’re in a new world of results-oriented hardball where Supreme Court appointments are concerned, and now that the old rules and norms have been exposed as mere ciphers, they won’t be coming back. If it ever did, politics no longer stops at the courthouse door.
Comments (17)
Politics as usual....
So you were against the filibuster before you were for it?
Exactly
Exactly
Harry Reid is Gone but Still Here
The Dems have Harry Reid and his nuke to blame. It's quite possible there will be four conservative justices place on the bench in the next four years.
I also think it's utter nonsense, Al's and Amy's no vote. I watched the hearings. Their decorum was off.
To Suggest
That Mitch McConnell would not do away with the filibuster for Gorsuch had Reid not eliminated it for lower federal court judges is naive, to say the least.
As far as Al & Amy's decorum during the hearings, it was much worse than their decorum during the Garland hearings. Oh wait, never mind.
I tip the other way
I follow your logic and come out on the other side of the decision. I would vote for cloture and might even vote for Gorsuch even though I'm - apparently - a "hyper-liberal" (according to a recent conversation) and I believe Mr. Trump is our most pressing threat to national security. Judge Gorsuch is a qualified jurist whose rulings and writings suggest is in the mainstream of judicial thought and that fits my interpretation of the "advice and consent" responsibilities of the Senate.
Of the current members of the court, I would have voted for all of them except perhaps for Justice Thomas who had relatively skimpy credentials and who has contributed little to the Court except a reliably conservative vote.
As far as original intent regarding the Supreme Court, at the risk of playing with fire wielded by better wizards than me, I disagree. Surely they meant for the principle of judicial review - as reflected in Marbury - to be inherent in the court. Otherwise, the "check and balance" functions of the judiciary seem woefully unbalanced and weak. Article III, Section 2: "The judicial Power shall extend to all Cases, in Law and Equity, arising under this Constitution, the Laws of the United States, and Treaties made, or which shall be made, under their Authority..."
Get rid of the
Get rid of the filibuster--it's a paper tiger. Its greatest value is in the publicizing of breaking another norm in governing by the Republican party. It is clear that the filibuster will be gone in the next minor or major Republican issue or appointment that is not going to be be accepted by 60 Senators.
I've been torn on this
I'm angry about the Garland thing, too. And the memory of that is not going away any time soon.
But the fact of the matter is that Gorsuch IS going to get in. He just is.
So this isn't really about THIS nomination as much as it is about the NEXT one. And about the next one, there are no guarantees. It may happen in the next four years, and then again it may not. Stranger things have happened.
So I guess I think tipping the scales now towards invoking the nuclear option then guarantees it's in place for the next nomination if it comes up in the next four years.
But letting this one go through - no matter how much it galls - and preserving the possibility of filibuster against future need (and who knows what the political climate will call for at that time - after all, we all thought Obamacare was a done-deal-goner) is worth considering.
But I fully realize that is not an argument that's going to sway the base. And I guess that's politics.
Sigh.
No leverage
If McConnell is willing to invoke the nuclear option to replace Scalia, he's not going to hesitate for a moment to use it to replace Kennedy or one of the Democratic appointees. So there's precisely zero leverage to be won by not using it on Gorsuch. May as well get the GOP on the record as being the ones to take that final step and work like heck to take back the Senate in 2018 (a long shot) and take back the Senate and the Presidency in 2020.
But that's the thing . . . .
Unless you can read the future, there's no way of knowing for a fact that there will be an opportunity for another nomination in the next four years. A high probability is not the same thing as a sure bet.
So that's why I lean towards feeling like it's a shame to waste it now.
And do you honestly think the GOP's base gives a whit about whether McConnell is the one to invoke the nuclear option? Heck - they're probably cheering him on!
I don't understand what would
I don't understand what would be "wasted" by doing it now. What's the point of holding on to something that has no power?
Symbols matter. It's been
Symbols matter. It's been ages since the Senate's "fillibuster" actually meant debate on an issue; all it means now is voting to bring a Supreme Court nominee up for a vote before the whole Senate. There's no debate to "close" with cloture.
But if the Democrats refuse to vote for bringing the nomination of Gorsuch before the whole Senate, which takes 60 votes at present, they put themselves on record as protesting his nomination. That is a valid political symbol, an important symbol: It says "No" to the whole GOP ways of running things in Congress. Especially the GOP "dissing" of Garland and the black Democratic President who nominated him with eleven months yet to go in his term.
Nobody thinks that Gorsuch won't get appointed, because the whole Congress is run by a GOP majority. But when the GOP is forced to vote him up with a sliver of a majority, that says something.
Good for Franken for drawing out the heartless, inhumane moral, legal, and political rigidity that Gorsuch is capable of, with his decision that a truck driver should have let himself freeze to death rather than abandon his company's trailer to drive the cab around for a while (after three hours in sub-zero temps) to warm up his legs. A worker should sacrifice his life for his company's profits? Gorsuch sat there, silent, at Franken's questioning on that ruling. Great prospect for Supreme Court.
Judgement
People forget that they're called "judges" because they're expected to exercise "judgement", one definition of which is "the ability to make considered decisions or come to sensible conclusions."
There is absolutely nothing sensible in concluding that a man should allow himself to freeze to death simply because the literal definitions of the words said that that is what he must do or lose his job.
Anyone can simply say "You have to do this because it says here you have to". But that's not exercising *judgement*.
But the Republicans think it's A-OK to place on the Supreme Court a man who is apparently entirely unable to exercise his own judgement when faced with a situation, the absurdity of which was very capably pointed out by Senator Franken.
Heck - if all it takes for the job is the ability to say "Because it says so right here!" then where do I sign up?
Disappointing Logic
A person somehow has to believe that "two wrongs make a right" to accept the argument to vote against Gorsuch in retribution for Garlund's treatment.
In a time when most of us are asking our elected officials to work together and to find some middle ground for the sake of the people, this suggested action keeps us going down the low road.
Black disappoints with faulty logic.
Retribution?
You're assuming that the only reason to block--or to try to block--Judge Gorsuch's nomination is retribution. Remember that he is a judge who has taken positions on reproductive rights, environmental protection, and workers' rights that put him solidly on the right-hand side of the spectrum. He is not someone from the "middle ground."
It's not just about scoring points. Ideology matters, too.
The Gorsuch vote is unconstitutional
I appreciate the article and with a few exceptions the commentary. I would just add that I don't believe anyone sworn to uphold the constitution can do anything other than fillibuster or vote no on Gorsuch. President Obama as the constitution dictates nominated a qualified nominee. The Senate in an act of omission that was unconstitutional, did not take up the nomination, did not provide advice and did not give or withhold consent. Properly the only remedy is for the Senate to take up a vote on Garland and dispose of it one way or the other. Until they do this the Democrats should uphold the constitution by voting No.
The constitution is not just the words on the paper it is also the space between the words; the understanding among all of us of what Black calls the commonly understood norms. The spaces between the words is what binds the country together to make us self-governing. Anything else is primitive political chaos that could lead to civil war.
Eric's right
I agree with Eric. Game theory & evolutionary psychology teach that you should impose a cost when your opponent cheats. McConnell cheated by denying Garland a hearing. We need to defend American political norms. Opposing Gorsuch seems to me to be the ethical and right response.
Thanks
Thanks for all the good comments, not just in this thread but on so many threads under my scribbling. I appreciate you all. Just to clarify: to me the issue of whether or not to filibuster Gorsuch is the least of it, since, under the new norms, a filibuster will not be effective, and sooner or later that will be made official. And that will be fine too. What the Republicans did on Garland seems more outrageous, but it turns out there is no law or enforceable norm on the matter so that, too, becomes becomes part of the new normal going forward. It wouldn't surprise me if that same tactic becomes the new normal. The real revenge for Garland, if that's the way to think about it, will be some future instance when a Republican President needs a Dem-controlled to confirm one of his Supreme nominees and they decide to say no, let's until after the next presidential election.