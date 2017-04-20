Ellison's message to Dems: Expand and mobilize
At a University of Minnesota forum Wednesday, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison of Minneapolis, the new deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee (after losing a close race for chair to Tom Perez), gave a folksy and feisty overview of how he sees the road ahead for Democrats after the party’s many staggering setbacks of 2016.
His basic message: Expand the Democratic Party and mobilize all progressives (including those who voted for the Green Party ticket in 2016) to unify behind the only party that can bring positive change for impoverished and working-class and middle-class Americans.
Sixty-three percent of U.S. households have $500 or less in savings, Ellison said; an average college graduate starts the next stage of life with $30,000 in student debt; the growth of the middle class has stalled. Making college more affordable and raising pay so every worker earns a living wage are key goals Ellison mentioned.
To strengthen his party so it can deliver on these goals, Ellison said, Democrats need to focus less obsessively on the quadrennial presidential election so they can focus more on elections at all levels and in all election years. Spend less time raising money to pay for TV ads to mobilize “likely voters,” and spend more time knocking on doors, connecting with and listening to and preaching the Democratic Party’s principles to “all voters,” which I took to mean all eligible voters including those who haven’t been voting. He argues that Democrats will have more success if they can mobilize nonvoters to become voters than they will trying to persuade Republicans to vote for Democrats.
“Money, to this day, still cannot vote,” Ellison said. “You still need a human being to do that.”
While expressing admiration for former President Barack Obama, Ellison also faulted Obama for not putting enough time and energy into building the Democratic Party, and, as a result, Ellison said, Obama’s “legacy is in danger” of being repealed by the Republican control of all branches of government.
Ellison said Donald Trump will turn out to be “perhaps the worst president ever,” because he is “openly hostile to core American values.”
Ellison took questions from from U of M political scientist Larry Jacobs, Pioneer Press reporter Rachel Stassen Berger, and written questons from the audience. Stassen Berger asked how the Democrats, as the party of big government that seems always want to make it bigger, can overcome the impression that the electorate thinks government has become too big, too intrusive, does too many things that should be left to private individuals or to the free market. He replied:
When rural people say the government’s too big, I think what they mean is: Should the government be able to tell me I can’t plant my whole field and have to leave a buffer, and not compensate me …? But I don’t think people think government’s too big when their Social Security check arrives.
I don’t think people think government’s too big when Medicare or Medicaid is helping their parents be in a nursing home. I don’t think people think government’s too big when they can drive on a well-paved road without breaking an axle on their truck. So the question is: What do you mean by too big? Which aspects of what the government does are you referring to? Because a lot of people also believe it should be bigger than it is.
For a good illustration of how feisty and unabashedly liberal he is, I transcribed a passage of Ellison’s talk that reflects on an important aspect of our current politics, namely whether liberals and conservatives might need to edge toward the center in order to get things done. It starts with a Jacobs question:
Jacobs: You’ve talked about moving forward on human rights, protecting health care and other issues. How can you do that without demonizing Republicans and widening the partisan gap in Washington?
Ellison: I’m sorry, but I don’t mind demonizing somebody who’s trying to cut Meals on Wheels. I’m just not cool with that. I am not OK with cutting TRIO (a federal program that seeks to help those from disadvantaged backgrounds overcome barriers). I’m not okay with taking 24 million people off health care by 2026. And I’m not gonna sugar-coat it, and I’m not gonna say "Oh, well they have a good point, too." No. They don’t. Everybody should be able to have health care. So my deal is not to try to convince Republicans to become Democrats. My thing is to mobilize Democrats to get out and vote and engage in the electoral process.
If anything, I want to go to the Jill Stein voter and say: Look, y’know, I get that you’re frustrated with the Democratic Party. But there is no third-party escape here. We’ve gotta build the Democratic Party base. The United States, like it or not, is a two-party country. And you may think that’s too bad. But that’s the way it is now. There is no third-party escape.
If everybody who voted for Jill Stein had voted for Hillary Clinton, Hillary Clinton would be president right now.
I’m not casting aspersions. I’m not even criticizing them. But I’m trying to make it very clear to people that when Democrats lose elections bad things happen to good people. Like Planned Parenthood being threatened. Like Dodd-Frank being attacked. So you’ve got to get busy. You’ve got to get serious and realistic about where our political fortunes lie.
It's All About the Message
Ellison has a good point to mobilize the electorate. But he still does not get what people want. In all his answers, government is the answer but does not tell you our kids are going to have to pay for it. It's good to try provide things to help people. But there is a cost and someone has to pay for it. People are smarter than what Ellison is trying to sell as they don't want the ultra progressive platform. Democrats have been losing seats because their message has basically been, "We know more than you do and if you disagree, we are going to yell at you, label you, and bully you." It's not that the Republicans have been winning these elections but rather a foolish method of Democrats losing them. Ellison is admittedly going to double down on that tactic and everything is going to continue.
In other words
Democrats should become more like Republicans -- that would be great for the Republican party. It's based on the assumption that government is 'them', not 'us', and that people (other than rich Trumpniks) are the losers in a zero sum game.
What Ellison (and other Democrats) are saying is that the government is us. The pie -can- grow, and more of us can end up ahead.
Wisdom is knowing who to trust.
I may know more than most government professionals in my field of professional expertise, but I can't be an expert in every field for which the government has experts. The best I can do is know enough to judge whether a political party is hiring experts who represent my interests, or whether they hire 'experts' who represent the interests of a select few (can you say DeVos?).
We lose direction with Ellison
I continue to believe there are good moderate leaders in both the Republican and Democratic party. And I hope these moderates can come together for the good of the country. The conservative right and the liberal left (like Ellison) who are unwilling to compromise hurt the country. I submit the political demons lie at the outer fringes. Leaders are unifiers. Ellison is not a unifier.
God Bless Moderation?
The issue is not "moderates" versus everyone else. The issue is, are politicians-whether they are of the extreme right, extreme left, or extreme middle-can actually find solutions for the common good. Dan Quayle and Ted Kennedy, neither of whom can be accused of being moderates, were able to do just that when they worked for passage of the Job Training Act of 1983. It wasn't "moderation" that did the trick that time.
"Moderate" is, in my opinion, the most overused word in the political lexicon. It has become devoid of all real meaning, as virtually every politician and every voter will describe him or herself as as "moderate."
Maybe it's the rain and the mad wind howling this morning, but..
I so often thought of Wellstone as still standing on the shoulders of Ellison and still whispering in his ear, but got to quit that..
Ellison is his own man and shouldering what is a powerful attempt to arouse a nation of mind-dead selfies worrying from their backyard stoop; worried only about 'me' and 'mine'...worrying not so well about the greater truth, too many getting less and only accepting with envy maybe,others getting more; squeezing democracy into a meaningless spitball in the process??
What really is scary is the mutation of the public mind; the public perception of the Trump administration...accepting his totalitarian deeds as okay; a daily melting down of critical response as we lose a little more of our humanity and civil liberties so slowly, we barely will be aware of the changing political landscape?
The Mercer story in The New Yorker a few weeks ago tells the grim pathway we are going down and accepting...way to go eh? One realizes when 'families', Trump or Mercer are but another name for Ayn Rand corrupting togetherness;family plan only representing blood ties of the few over the many,wow!
Keep working on the people Ellison...you're doing great.
Others may think otherwise and I will listen to their voices and feel hope or watch the Trump circus reinvent this nation sans its former path? Or could say, the windows are rattling and me too I assume in the fury of the storm? Either way, have a fine day.
Calling a spade a spade
Ellison is farther to the left than I am on some issues, but I have no problem with most of his message, and I’m inclined to think that there are NO politicians with whom I (or anyone) agree on every single issue. The current focus on single-issue politics is part of the reason why we currently have people at either end of the spectrum shouting at each other without listening.
Beyond that, and speaking as a former Republican who’s been tempted, from time to time, by the siren call of a 3rd party, I think Ellison is right on target regarding the viability of 3rd parties. At least in the near future (i.e., the next generation or so) I don’t see a realistic alternative to either the Republican or the Democratic party. At present, Republicans are the party of reaction, which, with my set of biases, strikes me as a losing cause for a lot of reasons beyond their current emphasis on taking us back to the 19th century. Democrats have spent far too much time and effort catering to individuals, causes and minority groups that, while individually worthy for the most part, are not going to appeal to the broader public.
Ellison seems to me to have a good and important point regarding elections, one which Democratic leadership has—to the detriment of us all—largely ignored for the past couple of decades, at least. Though the Trump administration has taken us several steps toward plutocracy and authoritarianism, Trump is in the White House because Republicans have worked harder at getting out their own voters, and because Republicans have used (and stuck to) a coherent strategy that places plenty of emphasis on local and state-level issues and offices. I generally don’t agree with the message of the current Republican Party, but the results of recent elections suggest that their tactics and strategy can be pretty effective unless they’re countered by something equally effective from the Democratic side, and that’s largely been missing.
As we saw with Obama (when I was a younger voter, Obama would have qualified as a moderate Republican, not the wild-eyed radical he was often made out to be by those who like to call themselves “conservative”), a President who’s even mildly progressive will have a hard time getting anything of significance accomplished if s/he faces a hostile Congress. With the current Congress, I don’t believe Hillary Clinton would be any farther along in accomplishing whatever her agenda might have been than Obama was with his, with the singular exception of the Affordable Care Act that Paul Ryan and his Republican cohorts are busy trying to dismantle.
History provides no examples—none—of societies that have even existed, much less survived and flourished, on the basis of the pathological "me-first" ideology of Ayn Rand disciples, who include Mr. Ryan and far too many other elected officials at every level. As Benjamin Franklin wrote in a slightly different context, "We either hang together or we will all hang separately." Like many another of the fortunate few, who currently have far too much influence in Congress, the White House and in state houses across the country, Mr. Trump was born on 3rd base and believes he hit a triple in his first time at bat (a metaphor I happily steal from the late Ann Richards of Texas). That will continue, and only get worse, not better, as long as the majority of Americans fail to be engaged by the electoral process.
There's no room in a society that pretends to be democratic for people who steadfastly insist that they're "not interested in politics." Politics is what democracy is all about.
The Ellison message is
The Ellison message is basically: Get engaged and get out and vote, you Democrats! He's willing to talk to people about what Democrats believe in, too, so that people realize that their interests lie with Democratic values and policies than with Republican proposals.
He also realizes that America is a Democratic-leaning nation--most people share Democratic values--and he's not willing to waste time trying to convince the minority of Americans who are Republicans and who believe that each of us is an island unconnected to our neighbors needing help from no one.
When, for example, will Trump voters and supporters of Paul Ryan's broken and non-viable "health care plan" realize that these guys are planning to hurt them? When will those in their forties and fifties realize that Ryan wants to privatize Social Security and cut Medicare benefits? (These are two Democratic programs that work, and work for everyone except the rich who don't need the programs.)
Once they are asked specific questions people like government programs, they believe thst government CAN do good.
And, like me, they are willing to pay for those programs, even if each of us (like me) doesn't need to call on that program for help. We'll pay taxes to help our neighbors, because Democrats recognize that our neighbors will also come to our aid if we need it some day. I'm real tired of selfish Republican ideas.
Keith Ellison is right, but Democrats have a trust problem.
The success of the Democratic Party and of our country depends upon convincing people at the local level to vote. However, it will continue to be a tough sell while Democratic leadership continues it's foolish move towards a "center" that keeps shifting rightward. The process of continually revising positions to appeal to the most and offend the least results in a party with no principles at all. It's just a machine driven by poll numbers.
Paul Wellstone won elections easily as a liberal because people trusted him... even if their political views weren't in complete alignment with his. His message was positive and consistent, and he didn't betray voters by compromising his principles once in office. Bernie Sanders has a lot of the same appeal, and he was polling well ahead while Hillary Clinton was nearly even with Trump.
A Reminder
Sanders polled well when his only competition was Hillary Clinton, who was playing nice.
If he had been nominated, the Republican mud machine would have been cranked up and throwing 'socialism equals communism' at him.
Since his appeal was more geographically limited that Clinton's, I doubt that he would have done as well in the Electoral College, and at best even in the popular vote. He would have gained some and lost some.
Bad comparison
First, Wellstone never won easily.
Second, Sanders ran an extremely dishonest and negative camapaign, and did so long after he had no chance to win. Even now, Sanders continues to expose himself as a hypocrite. He would have been utterly destroyed in the general election.
Wellstone was a tireless advocate for those who needed help. Sanders is a tireless advocate for Sanders. It's a bad comparison.
Polls Have Just Closed
When Paul Wellstone was re-elected in 1996, the race was called about 8:01 central standard time. That's not a close election.
Not really how it happened
Perhaps in an alternate reality, "Paul Wellstone won elections easily as a liberal because people trusted him..."
Wellstone narrowly won a Senate seat, and more accurately Boschwitz lost the seat in one of the biggest
blunders in Minnesota political history.
Both candidates are Jewish; in the final week of the race, the Boschwitz's campaign sent a letter to Jewish groups stating that Wellstone married a Christian and didn't raise his children as Jews. "He has no tie to the community," said Boschwitz in the letter. Many were rightly outraged. Jews account for a small percentage of voters in Minnesota, but the blunder was big news outside the Jewish community too. Six years later, Wellstone was the incumbent.
Culture
Here's a hard truth - Democrats have a culture problem. It's not enough that we talk about Meals On Wheels and Medicare. The party needs to be palatable to people who feel that Democrats are hostile to their way of life. They need to be able to approach people in rural, Midwestern, and Southern states on their own terms.
Democrats have an image problem in that they are seen as the party of the urban elite (and there's some truth to this). Some will push back on the culture argument and say "We can't accommodate racists and people with backwards views." My response is "Fine, but what's your plan to winning back the House?" Addressing the cultural problem does not necessarily mean ceding ground to racists or any of Hillary's "deplorables".
I say this all as a Bernie Bro working at a company that probably went 85% for Trump. Pussyhats, people like Stephen Colbert and John Oliver, and the Clintons are killing us. Until we realize this, there is no hope.
Want to win elections?
Then stop playing it safe and trying not to lose. If they continue to worry about losing, and continue to hedge their bets with "safe" candidates that are indistinguishable from many Republicans, the Democrats will continue to lose. Every election cycle some new "genius" figures out how a campaign needs to be run, and then four years later, that idea falls flat.
The electorate is pissed off, and for good reason. Both parties have pandered to the base and then not delivered. Democrats need to get away from elite candidates that are unable to communicate how they are better for an unemployed coal miner then a Republican. You cannot just point to an improved economy and say the Republicans are lying, there needs to be empathy and an understanding that for many people the economy is not better. And you cannot just say those people need to suck it up and get over it, there has to be a message and a plan to help them. I don't have a great idea about how to do that, but until politicians from either party manage to sort that out, little progress will be made.
Three more points. Whichever party you represent, be authentic, be yourself. My sense is that Paul Wellstone was authentic. You may have hated his politics, but he was genuine. Tim Walz may have those qualities as well.
Stop speaking a foreign language that only reinforces that you as a politician are different and not like everyone else. That just reinforces the difference between you and the rest of us. Use language everyone understands.
Finally, gerrymandering has to be eliminated. Sure, both parties do it, but until the artificially and absurdly drawn congressional districts are done away with, the polarization of our political system will continue.