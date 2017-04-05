In Gallup poll, 55% of Americans now support Affordable Care Act
In the category “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry,” a pretty solid majority of Americans tell Gallup they approve of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare). As recently as Election Day, disapprovers of the ACA outnumbered approvers by 53-42 percent, according the Gallup organization.
The act has not improved in any way since then, nor have Republicans stopped calling it a disaster that is imploding or exploding or reploding.
But this week, in the latest Gallup measure of the exact same question, approval of the act is up an impressive 13 points to 55 percent, the highest the ACA has ever scored, while disapproval fell 12 points to 41 percent, a new low. Personally, I prefer the Trump plan, from the campaign, which he said would insure “everybody” and “the government will pay for it.” Still waiting for the details on that one.
In the spirit of fairness to President Trump, whom I noted the other day had a Gallup approval/disapproval rating of 36/57, by far the worst ever for a president this early in his term, I should also note that his approval rating has shown a slight recovery. The latest numbers show him at 39 percent approval/55 percent disapproval. I congratulate him.
One possibility
is that -anything- that Trump opposes is going to become more popular, as people learn the reasoning (or lack of it) behind Trump's decisions.