House Russia investigation: What a contrast between leaders Nunes and Schiff
I’m not sure how the Republicans got such a doofus as U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California as their leader on the House Intelligence Committee. His recent fumbles in the investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election have undermined any reasonable belief that the committee is seriously committed to finding out how much the Russians interfered and especially the even more sensational question of whether the Trump campaign colluded in such interference.
Nunes is in over his head and has lost the ability to convince fair-minded Americans that the committee is up to the task.
Poor Nunes is also disadvantaged by the contrast between his fumbling antics and the clear, sharp performance turned in over recent days by the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, also of California. If you didn’t catch Schiff on CNN’s “State of the Union” yesterday, you can watch his interview here, or read the transcript here.
Schiff was careful to avoid talking about anything he shouldn’t disclose, such as the content of any of the documents the committee has been reviewing. But he did point clearly to what he believes is the motive behind the recent crazy business — in which Nunes played courier between members of the White House staff and President Trump. Schiff seized on questions from CNN’s Jake Tapper to offer his understanding of what he called Trump’s “transparent” goal with regard to the investigation, which is distraction from the possible-Trump-campaign-collusion-with-Russia question to anything else including Trump’s false and unsupported claim that former President Obama wiretapped him.
I thought Trump had dropped that one, after pretty much every official with reason to know about it had testified publicly that they knew of no evidence of any such wiretapping. But Trump brought it back up over the weekend with tweets like this one:
When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?
It is the same Fake News Media that said there is "no path to victory for Trump" that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!
Trump is now the boss of the CIA and the FBI. Members of Trump’s party chair the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. If he has nothing to hide, why is he so worried about letting these investigations proceed? Schiff suggested an answer:
SCHIFF: I think part of the reason why that was done is this effort to deflect attention from the Russia investigation, to raise other issues, to effectively create a cloud through which the public cannot see what is at stake here.
And what is at stake here is a foreign intervention in our election, a very serious issue about whether U.S. persons were involved, an investigation that is being conducted by the FBI into possible [Russian] coordination with the Trump campaign.
That is really, I think, among the most serious business the country has to do right now. And the White House seems to be doing everything it can to point in other directions and say, do not look here, there is nothing to see here.
JAKE TAPPER: And the big issue, of course, is whether or not there was collusion among members of the Trump campaign or surrounding the Trump campaign, Trump advisers. Can you say definitively that there was collusion, there were people affiliated with the Trump campaign who were working with Russians to time the release of damaging information about Hillary Clinton that had been hacked either from John Podesta or the DNC?
SCHIFF: I don't think we can say anything definitively at this point. We are still at the very early stage of the investigation. The only thing I can say is that it would be irresponsible for us not to get to the bottom of this. We really need to do -- we really need to find out exactly what the Russians did, because one of the most important conclusions that the intelligence community reached is that they are going to do this again to the United States. They are doing it already in Europe. So, we can say, you know, conclusively this is something that needs to be thoroughly investigated. But it's way premature to be reaching conclusions.
Mr. President (me talking here): If you have nothing to hide, why not let the committee complete its investigation so those who don’t feel like taking your word for it will know that you have nothing to hide?
As I have occasionally done in the past, I’ll draft a statement that President Trump might adopt if he wanted to stop giving the impression that he has something terrible to hide. Something like:
My fellow Americans. Because of various disturbing reports you may have heard or read, some of you may be concerned by allegations or rumors that I or some members of my campaign may have colluded with Russia to influence last year’s election.
We did not. It would be reprehensible, disloyal, anti-American and criminal for Americans to collaborate with a foreign power in such a scheme, and I would surely have rejected and exposed any such effort. But it’s naïve to think that all of you would take my word for that. So I am instructing all of my staff, and urging all of my former campaign team, to cooperate fully with the official investigations of these issues.
I urge all members of the relevant congressional committees, regardless of party, to take all necessary steps to find the facts and report them to the citizens, for whom we work. If there is any indication of partisan interference with the goal of a full and fair investigation, I will join those voices of those who have called for an independent commission to be formed.
If necessary, I myself will testify honestly and fully under oath about this matter before such a commission. If I were to lie under oath about such a matter, it would be an impeachable offense. But believe me, I will not lie because I have nothing to hide.
Thank you.
Comments (11)
Nunes's job
is to prevent any effective investigation from taking place.
Remember, he works for the President.
Phrased politely
…I think it unlikely that Mr. Trump will issue such a statement, or that Mr. Bannon, Mr. Kushner, Ms. Trump, or any other ranking member of the White House staff will do so. The object of the current game is to direct our attention to shiny objects—any and all shiny objects—elsewhere. Mr. Schiff appears to be doing the public's business. Mr. Nunes appears to be doing the business of Mr. Trump, or the Republican Party, or perhaps both, but not the business of the public.
Not Very Well
If Nunes is attempting to do Trump's business, he's not doing it very well. I don't he could conspire his way out of a paper bag.
Don't hold your breath
waiting for Trump to adopt your suggested statement, Eric. You are a good writer, and we don't want to lose you.
doofuss
There are a notable number of them among the Rs in the national legislature (and a few Ds, as well). It's part of the anti-intellectualism that has re-arisen in American politics.
It's probably time to go back and re-read Hoftsader's book that I read as an undergraduate.
The resurgence of the
The resurgence of the Mayberry Machiavellis.
Reveal "secret information" from White House sources to Nunes. get him to tease the secrets in a press conference, and then go to the White House to brief Trump on what he learned from the White House sources.
Whooda thunk it was a phoney reveal ?
Perhaps Nunes rode the turnip wagon all the way from California.
He (and other credulous legislators) will be burned as needed by the administration to keep their agenda alive.
As Reality TV, the Nunes
As Reality TV, the Nunes caper badly needed a producer and a director, maybe even a script doctor. You'd think that Trump--and this caper has all his fingerprints on it, he the Mastermind of media manipulation--would know how absolutely foolish he and Nunes looked. I mean, can't the staffers in the White House just tell their boss about whatever? He's in the office down the hall! He must think all of America is composed of idiots who can't see the staging of this stupid charade.
Let's keep our eye on the ball through all this: What collusion was there between the Trump campaign and Russian interference with our 2016 Presidential election?
Quis custodiet . . .
If Rep. Nunes were in any deeper, the fish would have lights on their heads.
Rep. Nunes is chair of the House Intelligence Committee, so there is a certain logic in having him "lead" the investigation. On the other hand, he was a member of President Trump's transition team. If avoiding even the appearance of impropriety were still a factor, one would think he would remove himself from the investigation. Alternately, one would think Speaker Ryan would direct it. As it is, the integrity of the House investigation is more than a little suspect.
I don't know why there is such a lack of concern for appearances. Currying favor with the White House? That's hardly appropriate. Playing to the base of Trump supporters? That speaks ill of either Congress (who shouldn't allow such factors to enter into the process) or the base (possibly resentful into an investigation into foreign meddling with our election process).
move on
whats with all the creepy fantasies about what Trump should say? Russia changed no votes,. lets get to work on jobs and wages and quit with the witch hunts and vast left wing conspiracies.
Full investigation....
So far - no evidence of collusion between the trump campaign and Russia. This could turn out to be the Dems birther issue.
Also - - Much evidence of the surveillance and unmasking and distribution of the trump campaign and transition.
Bloomberg reports today....
"The news about Rice also sheds light on the strange behavior of Nunes in the last two weeks. It emerged last week that he traveled to the White House last month, the night before he made an explosive allegation about Trump transition officials caught up in incidental surveillance. At the time he said he needed to go to the White House because the reports were only on a database for the executive branch. It now appears that he needed to view computer systems within the National Security Council that would include the logs of Rice's requests to unmask U.S. persons."
This is the Susan Rice who spread the "fake news" about the Benghazi video that cause the attacks.
If there were no contacts
If there were no contacts between Trump's camp and the Russians (or other foreign entities unders surveillance) there would be no names for Susan Rice to "unmask".
So what is the "fake news" ?
Didn't Flynn contact the Russians multiple times on the day sanctions were announced? Didn't Flynn break the law by not registering as a foreign agent ? Didn't Flynn fail to report the money he made from his speaking events in Russia ? What about Manafort ? There is certainly more smoke in the first couple months of a term than in the whole 8 years of any other presidential term.