Political understanding: rural resentment and the 2016 election
At 10:12 p.m. on Election Night last November University of Wisconsin political scientist Katherine J. Cramer started getting emails from New York Times political reporters, she told an audience at the University of Minnesota on Monday. The emails said things like: “We think we missed something [in their campaign coverage.] Can we talk to you?”
The Times, like most of the punditocracy, was caught off guard by the election results, especially in the three states – Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – that the smart set had taken to describing as “the blue wall” that would block Donald Trump from winning the Electoral College.
They were wrong, and the rest is history or tragedy or farce (we’ll eventually find out which). Wisconsin, which had been carried by the Democratic ticket in the previous seven presidential elections, had gone red. Trump knocked down the wall, and won the presidency, with lopsided margins in rural areas of Wisconsin and many other states.
Somehow, (in case you hadn’t heard) Trump, a foul-mouthed lawsuit-happy New York billionaire who has little knowledge of rural areas, won the election by carrying 62 percent of the votes in small towns and rural areas, while Hillary Clinton dominated in urban areas. Understanding the attraction of rural Americans to Trump is vital to understanding what happened last November.
A few months before she started getting those New York Times emails, Kramer had published a book called “The Politics of Resentment, Rural Consciousness in Wisconsin and the rise of Scott Walker.” The book studied the anger of rural Wisconsinites against the liberal establishment. Her book was about Wisconsin, our neighbor to the east and a state that has often seemed a lot like Minnesota, including in its progressive political traditions.
“Politics of Resentment” wasn’t about Trump. It focused on the rise of the small-government, anti-union conservative Wisconsin politician Scott Walker who, in 2010 surprised the world by winning the governorship of the Badger State, and then by surviving an attempt to remove him by recall election.
Walker’s rise had benefited from the resentment rural Wisconsin voters felt toward the big cities of Madison and Milwaukee, which they felt dominated state politics and took far more than their share of the spoils of government. They had responded by punishing the liberal elite and electing Walker governor.
As the New York Times suddenly realized on Election Night, rural resentment against the urban elite might explain more than Wisconsin electing Scott Walker in 2012, and might be happening in a lot more places and might, somehow, have been harnessed by the aforementioned foul-mouthed billionaire who had connected with the resentment of rural voters.
Cramer, whose specialty is called “political understanding,” had started in 2007 – when the idea of Donald Trump as president was not on the radar screen — going to places around rural Wisconsin where people gather to talk.
She would insinuate herself into these gatherings and try to get people talking about politics. And she was still doing it in 2012 when her book, based on those conversations told of rural Badger Staters who felt mistreated, overlooked, disrespected and condescended to by the liberal Democrats in the big cities.
The book came out in early 2016, a year in which Walker himself sought the Republican presidential nomination, which may have given “The Politics of Resentment” a certain cachet while Walker was in the race and was briefly thought of as possible serious contender for the GOP nomination. Then Trump happened, and blew Walker and a jillion other GOP wannabes out of the nomination battle. But the idea of a rural “politics of resentment” was bigger than ever.
Cramer’s book and her talk yesterday said that rural Wisconsinites felt that the city dwellers and the government that they dominate do not give rural people “the attention, the resources or the respect” that they deserve, and that rural areas get less than their fair share of government help, and that poverty and various social ills are worse in rural areas than in metro areas.
There is an element of race in the resentment. Trump’s campaign themes about building a wall to keep out undocumented Latin immigrants, about big cities becoming war zones for gangs, his promise to “drain the swamp,” all connected with the grievances white rural voters felt. The slogan “Make America Great Again” tapped into rural voters’ nostalgia for a happier past, when they felt more secure and prosperous and respected.
Cramer, under questioning from Larry Jacobs of the U of M’s Center for the Study of Politics and Government, later said that these beliefs are not founded on facts (there’s plenty of poverty and social ills in metro areas), but she said the belief is deeply felt and those feelings feed the political resentment.
The reality, she said, is that a small slice of wealthy and well-connected Americans are best able to get the government to attend to their wants and needs. The poor and powerless in both the rural and urban areas are grossly neglected by comparison. But the rural voters she studied are convinced that the maldistribution of government attention and aid favors the urban areas in general as against the rural areas in general. The rural people she talked to feel they are losing ground, Cramer said. They feel that whoever is in charge doesn’t know them or respect them or care about their challenges.
Cramer’s conversation in rural Wisconsin also led her to reject the idea that these rural Republicans are voting primarily on social issues, like gay rights or abortion. In her conversations with them, the rural folks were always emphasizing economic issues, like jobs and infrastructure.
Jacobs also asked her whether Trump and Republicans more generally will be punished by these voters if economic conditions don’t improve in rural areas. She said no. It’s a mistake to focus on policy positions or even achievements in office, she said.
“Trump will be judged primarily on identity, not on the number of jobs he creates, because I think it’s primarily the identity stuff that got him elected,” she said. “When I’m asking people what are you hopeful about? What kind of results do you expect to see? The answer I get is ‘ Well, nothing’s going to change around here, but at least [Trump]’s gonna stop giving all that money to people who don’t deserve it.”
Although Cramer was cautious on this topic, and said her conclusion are preliminary, I take it that by “identity,” she meant racial and ethnic identity, and perhaps another kind of identity that separates rural and urbans folks generally.
This “identity” piece is so large and central to politics, she said, that it’s a mistake for political observers to believe that politicians will be judged according to the issue positions they take while campaigning, or the results they deliver in office.
Comments (13)
"...money to people who don't deserve it."
Did anyone in the audience follow up on this asking what happens if the "people who don't deserve it" turn out in significant numbers to be these rural Trump voters?
Well written
I've been living in Paul Ryan's CD for 3 years and I've never been in a place so completely written off by the Democratic party.
With the exception of Harley riding Trump supporters I encountered while getting candidate petition signatures Memorial Day weekend, every Trump supporter I talked to was OK with Bernie. The opposition to Bernie's message in WI came from Hillary Clinton supporters, not Republicans.
Wisconsin is ripe for the taking. All you have to do is promise to fix the real economy.
How about Minnesota?
"Wisconsin is ripe for the taking. All you have to do is promise to fix the real economy."
Would you say the same comment applies to Minnesota, and if not, why not?
I'd agree that it applies to Minnesota
our biggest problem is the state house, and if we win back some of those seats they'd be rural most likely
Ripe
If Bernie had been the nominee, the Republican opposition to his message would have come and would have come hard. He would have been crushed, even though - like Trump - he was selling a fantasy instead of telling the truth.
a few observations
that maybe all tie in to the theme...
people I talk to are sick and tired of political correctness and identity politics, it is insulting.
Was stunned when I talked to farmers in Wisconsin who said they would vote for Trump when they and their kids and grand kids had voted for democrats for generations.(they said it quietly though so no one would hear).
Non Government workers in Wisc never could understand why they paid extra out of their pocket so their neighbor with a government job could have above market pay and lavish benefits, thus Walker won the recall. It was fair to middle class taxpayers that Act 10 was passed. I have family who have been homeowners in Wisc for 30+ years and they say their property taxes have stayed the same year to year, or gone down for the first time ever.Dem national hysteria favored the unions though, not the middle class.
The factory my Dad worked at for 40+ years closed 20 years ago(thankfully he had just retired). My parents raised 6 kids on his income, good house, private school, one decent car. That factory and those jobs have never been replaced. There is no way the generations behind our greatest one can afford to raise a family as a factory worker. We can all argue whose fault it it, it's complicated, but Trump spoke to those folks.
I don't get it
Republicans worked for decades to crush private sector unions, and as a result wages have stagnated and benefits have shrunk. Rather than trying to find a way to change this, Walker and Republicans convinced people to do the same to government workers too. Now everyone is doing worse. Well, not everyone. Just working people. Congratulations.
I guess Trump did speak to rural voters, or at least they listened to him. And the polcies he has proposed are going to absolutely screw them over. Trump isn't bringing those factory jobs back.
The factory your Dad worked at for 40+ years
I'm prepared to bet that your Dad's factory was unionized.
The non-government employees in Wisconsin would do well to ask themselves why they deprived themselves of collective bargaining rights. Did they think they were going to keep jobs with good pay and benefits because--what? Their bosses were enlightened enough to realize the mutual dependency? Perhaps they swallowed the "individual freedom" malarkey pushed by free-marketeers, many of whom could well believe that workers have equal bargaining power with their employers. Maybe they really did think it was morning in America, and if we unleashed capitalism, it would be all be private bliss and public wealth.
We can blame globalization, we can blame technological shifts, we can blame snooty urban liberals, but the rural worker who shot--and continues to shoot--himself in the foot bears a goodly part of the blame.
Duh
"According to the Census ACS 1-year survey, the median household income for Wisconsin was $55,638 in 2015. Compared to the median US household income, Wisconsin median household income is $137 lower."
www.deptofnumbers.com/income/wisconsin/
"According to the Census ACS 1-year survey, the median household income for Minnesota was $63,488 in 2015. Compared to the median US household income, Minnesota median household income is $7,713 higher."
www.deptofnumbers.com/income/minnesota/
For anyone interested in a more in-depth look at that, there's a pretty good economic comparison of Minnesota and Wisconsin put together by Paul Tosto on the MPR News Cuts blog that looks at several "key indicators" that show, as he put it, "Minnesota’s economy outperforms Wisconsin’s economy. The trends have accelerated since the end of the Great Recession. Economically, Minnesota continues to pull away from the Badger State."
http://blogs.mprnews.org/newscut/2015/01/minnesota-economy-beats-wiscons...
It won't make any difference, I know, but my advice is everyone (especially ticked off rural folks who "believe" and "feel" they're being cheated by metro area evil doers) ought to stop listening to and believing today's "conservative Republicans" because, in a nutshell, they have no idea of what they're talking about and, because of that, find it sooooo much easier (and politically productive) to tell everyone lie after lie that winds up costing us all that money they keep saying metro Democrats are stealing.
Or you can keep voting for them, give them total control of government, get some popcorn or a few bags of chips, something to drink, sit back, get comfy and watch your income and buying power stand still or decline while you're waiting for them to deliver on whatever it was they promised you to get your vote.
Wisconsin: $55,638
Minnesota: $63,488
Maybe 8 years of neglect by the
Obama administration hurt the Dems in rural areas? Maybe when you questioned whether we could trust the Russians in removing poisonous gas from Syria and were called a racist in 2013, that bothered us? Not buying the CBO's projections on Obamacare got you called a denier (currently double what CBO said and climbing) didn't sit well either. The list is endless and the results are over 1,000 seats, Governorships and Whitehouse going GOP over Obama's 8 years.
Most of that change happened before 2016 but main stream media missed it. Another shocker!!
The prediction that these
The prediction that these resentment-filled people, without real facts on their side, will vote again for Trumpp or a surrogate Trump no matter if he accomplishes nothing in office, to fill one with despair for democracy. Which depends on an informed and thoughtful electorate, not a group of people who refuse to accept the facts of the present world and all its challenges and its diversity.
Just a Couple of Missing Data Points
1) I really wish Professor Kraemer had asked the rural folk to whom she was speaking where they get their information.
Do they watch the evening news on Network TV?
Do they watch weasel news or CNN continuously?
Who owns their local radio stations and what slant on the news to THOSE stations provide...
(most local rural stations are now owned by large media conglomerates with the vast majority of their programming arriving via satellite and broadcast only a thin veneer of "local" programming)?
Do they listen to "conservative" talk radio daily?
2) Are the "good old days" that the rural folk resent losing,...
(when America was "great")...
the days BEFORE massive mechanization and consolidation of farming operations,...
the days BEFORE rural areas emptied out because there was no work for younger folk,...
and it was almost impossible to youngsters to break into farming,...
because their parents' generation had bid the price of farm land so high that no youngster could get financing to buy any,...
i.e. was America "great" in rural areas before farmers changed their farming practices to minimize labor,...
maximize their use of huge equipment,...
and bid the price of land to the moon,...
the days before farmers, themselves, destroyed their rural communities and drove everyone else off the land,...
in their pursuit of ever higher yields and ever greater profit?
This massive shift in the rural economy changed just about the time the "boomers" like me graduated from high school end left our rural homes,...
mostly never to return
I can't help but wonder how much of our "rural resentment" is really grief over what used to be out here in the rural areas,...
but no longer is, because we, ourselves, destroyed it,...
in our efforts to prove that we were better, smarter, and could get richer,...
than any of our friends and neighbors?
As Forrest Gump, a man of the South, told us...
Stupid is as Stupid Does
Turn the clock back 75 years and virtually every home in West Virgina had a picture of FDR over the fireplace. Why? Simple: overwhelming support for New Deal wealth distribution programs beginning with Social Security and including countless other initialed programs: WPA, CCC, PWA, CWA, etc...
And these wealth re-distribution programs helped extract us from the Great Depression and prepare us for success in WW2 (Conservatives cry foul here).
West Virginia is still consistently #49 or 50 in adjusted gross income. Consistently dependent on government support programs and yet went 69% Trump, 27% Clinton. We're not talking rugged individualists here, we're talking folks with pitch forks and signs that say:
"Keep your Gummint Hands off my Medicare"
Their need for support has not declined and the Ds inclination to favor wealth distribution has also remained steady and yet these 2 groups with similar self interests could not be further apart.
Reconciliation would seem inevitable, yet don't bet on it. Clean coal and Donald Trump is their hope for the future. They would be better off trying that shrimpin' boat Captain thing...