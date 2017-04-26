Trump's unfavorables are high, but so is current support from his voters
I don’t know whether Donald Trump and his campaign team were smart or lucky or both. He won the presidency with neither a majority nor even a plurality of the popular vote, because he got just enough votes in just the right places to turn 46.1 percent of the popular vote into 56.9 percent of the electoral vote.
Every day since he won, he has set a record, in the history of polling, for having the lowest approval rating at that point in a president’s first term. Here’s a summary of a recent Washington Post/ ABC News poll taken earlier this week, including the historical comparisons that show just how horrible these numbers are:
The president’s approval rating stands at 42 percent, the lowest recorded at this stage of a presidency dating to Dwight Eisenhower. Trump’s 53 percent disapproval rating is 14 percentage points higher than Bill Clinton’s 39 percent disapproval in April 1993, the worst before Trump. Eight years ago, then-president Barack Obama’s approval was 69 percent, his disapproval 26 percent.
The Post-ABC poll finds 43 percent of Americans said they strongly disapprove of Trump’s performance. That’s also the worst by far of any president since George H.W. Bush by more than double. In the spring of 1993, 21 percent said they strongly disapproved of Clinton’s performance.
And yet there is one more paragraph in the Post’s story on the poll that must be noted:
There are no signs of major slippage in support among those who voted for Trump. His approval rating among those who cast ballots for him stands at 94 percent. Among Republicans, it is 84 percent. Asked of those who voted for him whether they regret doing so, 2 percent say they do, while 96 percent say supporting Trump was the right thing to do. When asked if they would vote for him again, 96 percent say they would, which is higher than the 85 percent of Hillary Clinton voters who say they would support her again.
In short: As the 100th day of his presidency approaches, the voters who put Donald into the Oval Office are sticking with him. Only 2 percent wish they could take back their vote for him. Substantially more of those who voted for Hillary Clinton regret voting for her than do Trump voters regret voting for him.
The Big Question
84% of Republicans support him.
94% of those who voted for him support him.
Why?
I'm genuinely curious.
Beyond the standard and expected reasons of, "He's not a Democrat," or "He wasn't Hillary," or "I always vote for and support Republicans," I'd really like to know what it is he's done so far, or what it is he's proposed doing, that people are actually in favor of.
(And, as a side question, if 84% of Republicans actually support him why didn't 84% of the Republicans in Congress -- and the Republican public at large -- support his ACA repeal and replace plan?)
Polls
I am, of course, a poll skeptic from way back for a number of reasons. One of them, I think relevant here, is that we cannot know how accurate polls are at this point in a four year term. That's because there is no control group to compare it to. The poll that matters is more than three years away, and a lot will happen between then and now.
In general, post election polls tend to confirm election results in ways that can be embarrassing pollsters. Some polls indicate that the winning candidate got more votes than he did. That is, people tell pollsters that they voted for the winner, when in fact, they voted for someone else.
Concerning margin of error. As pollsters use it, "margin of error" is a purely statistical concept, one that has no relationship at all to the actual margin any given poll might be in error.
Sad
I know he's not the first, but Trump is obviously a minority President, though equally obviously not one representing an ethnic or racial minority. Instead, he represents—well, sort of represents—a party that's been captured by a cultural minority. Lumping Presidential, Congressional and state and local races together, votes cast in the last election for Democrats far exceeded the number of votes cast for Republicans overall, but there's no joy in Democratville because Republican election strategy has turned out to be better and/or smarter in terms of results. Republicans have been very good at playing to the cultural prejudices of a sizable segment of the population, and using that as an effective smoke screen to obscure an economic and social agenda that's right out of the late 19th century, or, if you're more literary, right out of some combination of "1984" and "The Handmaid's Tale."
As a former Republican, I don't want the party to disappear, but I do want it to change so that it represents the country more accurately, culturally and economically. As someone rather far to the left of the current version of the Republican ideal, I've gone from being labeled middle-of-the-road to RINO to flaming liberal over the course of a generation, and those labels have changed despite the fact that my public policy views have only minimally changed over that same time span. That so many Trump voters continue to support a blatantly ignorant, racist, misogynist boor speaks very poorly of those voters and citizens, and lends credence to Ms. Clinton's politically ill-advised, but largely truthful, label of that segment of the population as "a basket of deplorables."
Accurate or not, however, name-calling doesn't seem to serve Democrats nearly as well as it seems to serve their opponents. Perhaps it's because—at least in public—Democrats are, at least minimally, more polite. Caricatures of Donald Trump that I've seen don't come close to matching the crude and racist ones commonly in use to disparage Barack Obama while he was in office. Sure, they hold him up to what I personally think of as well-deserved ridicule, but they lack the outright hostility and hatred that I saw in some (obviously not all) criticism of Obama. Mostly, the continued support of Trump by Trump voters reflects a distressingly strong ability to pull the wool over their own eyes. He not only hasn't made a single gesture toward "draining the swamp" that was a prominent campaign theme, he has brought in, as cabinet officers and policy aides, a raft of people who helped create and now maintain that very same swamp.
In that context, certainly, Trump would be characterized out west as "all hat and no cattle," and the willful blindness of his supporters is, frankly, far more troubling than Trump's ongoing inability to speak coherently or, more practically, to get substantive things done in Washington. That they continue to support him despite his obvious ignorance of foreign policy basics (I'm guessing his knowledge of both history and geography is approximately that of my 5 and 7-year-old grandchildren) is equally troubling. Of course, given his ludicrous and largely negative policy agenda, if we're generous enough to call it that, we may be better off as a society if Trump's ineptitude continues unabated.
They've got priorities
The wall is crumbling but Trump claims he'll still build it. Syrian refugees remainl banned but Ivanka has second thoughts. If Trump admits the wall is going nowhere and that refugees should be allowed into the U.S., then you will find his supporters heading for the exits. As long as the president appears to be waging a reactionary war on brown people he'll command the support of his hardcore deplorables, no matter how big his failures on other issues.