Why America-firsters become globalists when their guy is in the White House
Do Americans generally favor a more interventionist military role for the United States in world affairs or a more isolationist (or at least non-interventionist role)? The answer, which I found surprising, is that — for many of us — it depends on which party controls the White House.
Donald Trump ran for office as an America Firster. America First-ism is a mushy, bordering-on-stupid appeal which suggests that, as president, a candidate will put the interests of America and Americans ahead of the interests of other nations (or perhaps the world in general).
If you take this seriously, you will find very little there there. It’s hard to imagine a president or especially a presidential candidate who will pledge to put the interests of America or Americans second or third.
But those who tried to take Trump’s America Firstiness seriously and literally would have guessed that he intended to stop meddling in the world so much, especially including meddling militarily in conflicts that wouldn’t have much of a chance of producing clear, concrete benefits for Americans.
(Trump was on the record as telling Obama not to get involved in Syria. In 2013, he tweeted: “AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!)
Then, once in office, Trump saw TV pictures of little Syrian children who had been gassed. Then, as one of his first actions as commander-in-chief, he ordered a bombing raid to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The direct benefit to “Americans first” is hard to identify.
Then Trump ordered the “mother of all bombs” to be dropped in Afghanistan. Hard to see how these were America First-y things to do. And it’s easy to believe that Trump would have criticized President Obama if he had done them.
Polls found Trump’s bombings more popular than not, but if you look inside those poll results, the partisan breakdown is interesting, if not surprising.
Republicans (in this CBS News poll) approved of the Syria bombing by 84-11 percent, but Democrats opposed the action by 53-40 percent. I don’t want to be too cynical, but I suspect those numbers would be roughly reversed if Barack Obama had ordered those raids. Yes, of course, partisanship affects these things bigly. No duh.
But, writing for the Washington Post’s “Monkey Cage” blog, under the headline “Why presidential candidates (like Trump) campaign as isolationists but (like Trump) govern as hawks,” political scientist Verlan Lewis took my understanding of this phenomenon to a new level.
It isn’t just a partisan inclination to support whatever the president does (if he is from your party) and oppose whatever he does (if you are in the other party). There is a powerful, measurable tendency for partisans to generally take a more isolationist, or at least non-interventionist attitude toward the U.S. role in the world when a member of the opposite party is in the White House. And vice versa.
Lewis claims to find evidence for this going back at least to the early 20th century. But his most powerful evidence dates from the post-World War II era. That evidence is based on the amazingly valuable set of survey data known as the American National Election Study, which has been conducted regularly, with scientific rigor, before and after every presidential election since 1948. (That’s 17 presidential election cycles, which covers nine cases of the presidency passing back and forth across party lines.) It’s considered the gold standard of election surveys, not in predicting the outcome of the presidential race but in understanding what the electorate is thinking before and after each election.
Lewis’ finding is not based on a question like “do you approve of the way the president handling foreign policy?” Those questions are heavily influenced by straightforward partisan loyalty.
Instead, the ANES has been asking voters for 68 years whether they agree or disagree with the statement: “This country would be better off if we just stayed home and did not concern ourselves with problems in other parts of the world.”
That’s a pretty straightforward effort to locate the responder on the isolationist-to-interventionist scale. But Lewis tracks answers to that question, by the party identification of the people answering it, over time. And when he charts the changes, he finds that when Democrats are president, Democrats are more likely to give the interventionist answer and Republicans are more likely to give the isolationist answer. And when a Republican is in the White House, the lines flip.
Here’s the chart. I find it quite impressive and it explains a lot. Trump ran for office as an America Firster and is governing as a world policeman.
It’s true that, on balance, since the mid-1950s, Republicans, in general, were more likely to give the interventionist answer. But Lewis wants you to notice what happens to the trend lines when the president is a Republican versus when the president is a Democrat.
Without fail, the inauguration of a Democrat made Republicans substantially less willing to intervene abroad. And, without fail, the election of the next Republican president restored Republicans’ confidence of the value of interventionism. The same happened in reverse among Democrats.
I find this surprising and a little creepy. But I suppose it’s one more bit of evidence that party identity is fairly tribal. If my tribe’s leader decides to take us into foreign adventures, I try to be for it, perhaps out of team spirit, perhaps out of a confidence that when my tribe’s guy is in charge, he’ll pick the right battles and manage them well.
Comments (5)
Bombing
Bombing polls well no matter who is president.
Gosh knows, I am no admirer of President Trump. But one of the things I liked about him every once in a while was his rejection of Hillary-ist reflexive foreign policy, the policy of the dreaded proportional response. Something happens that we don't like, let's drop a bomb on it. It may not do any objective good, but it does make us feel so much better about ourselves. Serious people then can say serious things The level of outrage Senator McCain manages to maintain at all times can be lowered ever so slightly. CNN's ratings can blip up.
In terms of surveys and polling, the general problem is that people rarely hear the question that's asked. The question that they do hear and answer is, do you like the guy in charge? That's why people so freely give outrageous answers to the most ordinary questions. Do you believe Obama was born in Kenya? Republicans answer yes. But what the pollsters don't tell you that the poll numbers would be about the same among Republicans if you asked them, "Do you believe President Obama is alien born on the planet Tralfamadore?" And in fairness to my own party, we Democrats answer polling questions in much the same way. I am personally entirely open to the suggestion that President Trump is an immigrant from some foreign planet.
Here are several articles
Here are several articles that that exception to the "pox on both their houses" conclusion you have made.
First, on taxes (Republicans find their taxes more fair now--no change for Dems):
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/04/how-do-partisans-react-ele...
Second, on bombing (Repubs big on bombing now--no change for Dems):
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/04/republicans-love-bombing-o...
Third, on the economy (Repubs like the economy now--no change for Dems):
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/04/immigration-and-economy
Seems like the Republicans respond more strongly to the party line and party leadership cues.
Eurasia and Eastasia, who can keep it all straight--need direction from the apparatus.
Trust
Eric wrote: " If my tribe’s leader decides to take us into foreign adventures, I try to be for it, perhaps out of team spirit, perhaps out of a confidence that when my tribe’s guy is in charge, he’ll pick the right battles and manage them well."
I was actually thinking about this as I read through the column, and even before I reached this final sentence, I was leaning towards the latter, e.g. "when my tribe’s guy is in charge, he’ll pick the right battles and manage them well."
It's a trust thing. I trust the judgement of "my guy" more than I do that of "the other guy".
Even so, I wish Obama had been less hawkish than he was during his time in office.
Trump Was Never An Isolationist
Trump did not campaign as an isolationist. He may have been America First in terms of trade, but not in foreign relations.
He wanted to "bomb the s!!t out of ISIS". In a debate he said he might send 30K troops to Iraq. He wants to ladle another $54B(!) on the military. He's been standard issue GOP bluster.
If anyone thought he was going to withdraw from the world, they weren't paying attention to what he said in 2016.
I'd like to see…
Eric's analysis seems pretty straightforward, and frankly, in line with my own experience/observation as a certified old person who's paid attention to foreign affairs for half a century or so.
Isolationism in what's probably the "classical" sense of centuries past is economically silly, and in the modern world, impossible for an industrial economy. What I'd like to see, however, is "interventionism" that doesn't rely so heavily on a military response to trends or events overseas that we don't like, or that don't seem to fit our national interests, at least in the short term. The whole point of having a State Department is to make, and use, actual strategy and policy (thoughtfully devised by people who will not make money from the results: i.e., career diplomats) through diplomatic means rather than military ones to achieve our own self-serving (or global-serving, or humanity-serving, take your pick) ends. Republican or Democrat, Congress and Presidents alike have been just a bit more eager than I personally want us to be to adopt a military solution to some foreign affairs problem when results have shown us in the past couple decades, certainly, that a militarized approach often doesn't satisfy our national interest(s).
Arms sales are a case in point. We're the armorer of the world, which serves the military-industrial complex quite well, and provides plenty of relatively high-paying technical jobs to everyone from machinists to test pilots to naval engineers, but we've also—too often—found the weapons we sold to supposedly aid a particular group that was purportedly on "our side" have been used against us later on. The phrase from the post-World War I world, "Merchants of death," comes readily to mind in that context for an old history teacher.
Arms sales aside for the moment, I'd prefer to see political and economic pressure applied, relaxed, threatened, etc., rather than an automatic call-up of the National Guard or the Marines, and an alert for C-130s to fly them somewhere far away on the planet to serve a top-of-the-head, short-term excuse for foreign policy that mostly benefits interests entrenched in Washington, D.C., but that doesn't necessarily make life better for the bulk of the citizenry, and in the process provides one more little bit of support for the militarization of our society, to the detriment of us all.