Exploring the dynamics and power of tribal partisan identities
Perhaps you’ve noticed that in most developed democracies there are more than two relevant parties. Not here.
Since the emergence of the Republican Party in the Lincoln era (replacing the Whigs as one of the two major parties), every president has been a Republican or a Democrat. And only once (in 1912, when retired Republican President Theodore Roosevelt attempted a comeback and ran as a Bull Moose Progressive and came in second) has any presidential candidate other than a Dem or a Repub even finished in the top nor anywhere near second (the most successful of these, in terms of popular vote, was Ross Perot in 1992, whose 19 percent of the popular vote netted him zero electoral votes).
In no other democracy have the same two parties retained such a stranglehold. Personally, I’m not a big admirer of this ironclad duopoly. I assume most Americans don’t think about it much or about why and how multiple parties are able to thrive more in other democracies or whether this makes the politics better or worse. I probably think about it too much. There’s no perfect system.
But Sunday’s presidential election results from France, following ours of last year, got me thinking about our system — especially about the dynamic between partisanship and identity.
A changing dynamic
Over the recent decades of rising partisanization in America, the degree to which Democrats and Republicans see their party affiliation as a core element of their identity is reflected in a poll question, used since the 1960s, in which Americans were asked if they would be upset if their son or daughter married someone from the “other” party. In 1960, the last year of the bland “I Like Ike” era, only 4 percent of Democrats and 5 percent of Republicans said it would bother them.
In 2008, that number increased to 20 percent of Democrats and 27 percent of Republicans, according to a poll by YouGov. By 2010, that number had leapt to 33 percent and 49 percent, respectively.
It’s an impressive trendline. While the portion of Americans who said they would be upset if their son or daughter married someone of another race or religion went steadily down over these decades, the portion of Republicans who would be upset to have a Democratic son-or-daughter-in-law went up tenfold and the Dem number went up sevenfold.
And by the way, according to research by Shanto Iyengar, director of Stanford's political communications lab, this feeling had almost nothing to do with a growing positive feeling by partisans toward their own party. It had almost everything to do with growing negative feelings toward the other party.
Consider the possibility, based on all of the above, that as a statement of their own tribalized partisan identity, more and more voters are casting a vote less in favor of their own tribe’s nominee but against the nominee of the enemy tribe.
Comparison with France
Hold that thought and let’s switch to the comparison of the recent elections in France and the United States.
Early last year, more than a few Democrats relished the idea that Donald Trump might win the Republican nomination, because they believed that he would alienate so many “normal” Republicans as to be unelectable. Starting in August, the Clinton campaign ran ads, targeted at Republicans, portraying Trump as so dangerous and so despicable that even loyal Republicans had to break party ranks.
If that strategy had worked, Clinton would have won not only the popular vote but the electoral vote as well. But it didn’t work. According to exit polls, the share of self-identified Republicans who crossed over and voted for Hillary Clinton (8 percent) was the same as the share of Democrats who said they voted for Trump (8 percent).
(I know that many who voted for Trump said they didn’t like him but believed he was better than Clinton. Personally, I think the negative stories about Clinton that so offended her detractors – Benghazi, her email server blunder, etc. – pale in comparison to the scandals, lies, policy incoherence, racism, sexism, predatory business practices, etc., that might have persuaded Republicans to break ranks on Election Day.)
You can dismiss that as my bias, fine. Either way, it fits with the argument I’m making here that tribal partisan identities are very powerful, and more and more Americans feel an increasingly powerful tribal partisanship as part of their identity.)
Now to La Belle France for a moment:
No primaries
For starters, their system of choosing a president is quite different from ours. No primaries. Each party has an internal mechanism of choosing a presidential candidate. In most cases, the party leader who will be the party’s presidential candidate has been the party leader for a while.
The winner this year, President-elect Emmanuel Macron, is unusual in this regard because his party, “En Marche!” is a brand new party, founded by him for the purpose of his presidential bid. Under the French system, the general election, which is the only election, is a two-stage process with all party nominees on the first-round ballot and the top two first-round finishers facing off in a second round.
A couple of obvious points of difference with our system:
They don’t have a year’s worth of elections comparable to our primaries. Supporters of many parties have the chance to vote for their real true first choice in the first round without having to worry about the “wasted vote” argument that applies in U.S. politics, for example to the Green and Libertarian Party voters. And it is essentially guaranteed that the president-elect will have received a majority of the votes in the second and final round, which seems like a good thing for the legitimacy of the new president. Our system guarantees neither a majority nor even a plurality vote winner, and, at present, we have a president who won neither the majority nor a plurality of all votes cast.
11 candidates on ballot
In France this year, 11 candidates, the nominees of 11 parties, were on the ballot in the first round. In round one, seven minor parties divided about 15 percent of the vote (but, as I mentioned above, at least their supporters could vote for them in this round without “wasting” their vote on a hopeless cause, because they would get a chance to cast a meaningful vote on the second round).
The other roughly 85 percent of the total first round vote was divided fairly evenly among the four biggest parties. Macron led the first round with just 24 percent. The vital battle for second place was quite close. The National Front’s Marine Le Pen squeaked into the finals with 21 percent, followed by François Fillon of the center-right “Republican” Party with 20 percent and Jean-Luc Mélenchon (whose socialist-leaning party La France insoumise translates as something like France Unsubmissable) at 19.5 percent.
So those four parties totaled 85 percent of the vote. By a narrow margin, Macron and Le Pen won the right to face off in the final. Everything favored Macron in the finals; he ended up actually exceeding expectations with his landslide 66-34 percent victory.
Those numbers mean that of the roughly 55 percent of voters who voted for neither of the finalists in the first round, more than three-quarters of them voted for Macron. Macron was expected to win, but his margin exceeded expectations. There may be a lot of ways to explain the result, but I want to link up with the rant at the top about the connection between partisanship and “identity.”
Republican identity
In the United States, the majority of votes in the Republican primaries were cast for a candidate other than Donald Trump. Of course, in a big field (17 candidates at one point), winning less than a majority in a field of 17 isn’t an insult to Trump. But given the dynamics of this race, the radical strangeness of Trump’s policy positions, many of which combined falsehoods, incoherence, inconsistency and deviations from Republican orthodoxy, and; considering that many party activists were trying to the very end to find a way to block his nomination, it’s reasonable to assume that many Republicans, at various points during the year, were horrified by the idea of Trump representing their party or as their president.
And yet, as mentioned above, 90 percent of Republicans, many of whom had viewed him with horror a few months earlier, voted for him. Why?
In the spirit of the argument I set up at the top, I would say that some portion of the explanation is that “Republican” is part of their identity, and it’s hard to vote against your identity. And the powerful pull of your political tribal identity will supply some explanation for sticking with your tribe, for minimizing your objections to your tribe’s new chief and maximizing your objections to the chief of the “other” tribe.
France's final round: the dynamics
The same thing might be true in France, but there’s the big difference: The majority of voters in the second round of the French vote were neither members of Tribe Macron nor Tribe Le Pen. Their tribes didn’t have a candidate in the final round and so were freer to take more seriously Le Pen’s disqualifying qualities, the sort-of racism, the sort-of fascism, the radical nature of her statement and policies vis-à-vis immigrants, the Euro and French participation in the European Union. Almost everyone who shared her views on those issues was already in her party and voted for her in both rounds. A relative few, who presumably liked her message but voted for someone else in the first round, switched to her in the second round.
But the “tractor beam” of partisan identity did not exert its powerful pull on those roughly 55 percent of French voters who were aligned with neither Macron’s En Marche! nor Le Pen’s National Front. Free of that incentive to ignore Le Pen’s unsavory qualities, they switched overwhelmingly to the less objectionable Macron.
By the way, that “tractor beam” reference derives from a powerful magnetic force represented in science fiction, and was also a nod to my friend Larry Jacobs, the U of M political scientist, who used the idea of a tractor beam associated with partisan identity way back in May to caution against the idea that Donald Trump was unelectable, back when the unelectability of Trump was conventional wisdom.
Comments
Tribal?
Political Party's are not tribes. These references to "tribalism" in contexts like this, by writers with Eurocentric tendencies are almost always colonial denigrations that insult native cultures. In this context a the word "tribe" is a derogatory reference to "primitive" society or groups, as if they have no place in civilized societies. Real tribes exist, and real people are members of those tribes. We can discuss our politics without insulting those people. The characteristics of "tribalism" referred to in discussions like this have little or nothing to do with actual tribes, tribal societies, or tribal customs. So let's give the cultural genocide a break and stop referring to our political dysfunctions, bigotry, and intolerance as: "tribal" characteristics, as if such "civilized" society has disposed of such negative qualities.
Aside from that, I'm finding this narrative of division increasingly curious. If you really drill into issues you actually find a lot agreement by significant majorities. "Populists" after all would not populists if they didn't appeal to significant number of people in some way. The problem isn't a divided electorate, it's a political system that services the elite under the guise of serving the electorate. The curtain one way or another has been pulled back and people have seen the wizard, and the wizard cannot be "unseen" now that he's been revealed. It's interesting to see a media that's largely accustomed to servicing the same elite try to deal with a surge of anti-elitism. I mean, whats the "crises" here? Normal people would say that health care, stagnate and retracting middle classes, "austerity", wealth disparity, environmental catastrophes, etc. are the "crises". Yet the media consistently portrays "populism" and the demand for true democratic representation as the "crises". The crises isn't government's inability to respond to popular demands, the crises is the fact that people are demanding responses from their governments. Go figure.
Good piece
Sadly (at least in most circumstances), I think there IS something to the idea of a "tractor beam" and party becoming part of identity for (in my view) far too many citizens.
I sometimes voted for Republicans when I lived in Missouri (my first half-century), and sometimes for Democrats. Missouri didn't require me to register as a member of a particular party in order to vote in the primary, and the available choices sometimes included Socialist, American Freedom, Patriot, Green and other party labels. When I lived in Colorado, I had to register as either Democrat or Republican if I wanted to vote in the primary, and then, once registered, I could ONLY vote in the primary of the party for which I was registered. A vote for the Green Party candidate or for some other, even more obscure group's candidate, was, in practice, a wasted vote. I found that system so unsatisfactory in multiple ways that I was an official party member for only one presidential cycle. Since then, including my tenure in Minnesota, I've officially been an "independent" voter. I'm not, and not likely to be, a party loyalist.
In recent years, as the Republican party has drifted or been driven to the right, I've found it more and more difficult to find a Republican candidate I could support, even when I was less-than-enthused about the Democratic one, but I'd certainly be willing to support a Republican if the right one came along. Jennifer Carnahan, recently elected to lead the state GOP, ran for state senate (if memory serves me correctly) in my district, and we even exchanged a couple of emails during her campaign. Her campaign positions were out of step with much of the right wing rhetoric coming from other Republicans, and frankly, as a female entrepreneur of recent immigrant heritage, I thought she'd be more accurately labeled as a pro-business Democrat in today's political climate. But it also seemed possible that she was simply dealing with political reality in a Minneapolis district so heavily Democratic, and with a popular incumbent, that she stood a far better chance if she ran as a Republican, regardless of her personal views and policy preferences.
And, it occurs to me since her election to head the state party, maybe part of her dream, and part of her chosen task, is to drag the Republican Party away from what I view as its current ideological and policy dead end, and move it back toward the center, where it will be much easier for moderates to support Republican candidates. While I tend to lean left, I've never been comfortable with the ideological rigidity that's increasingly required to be considered a member of either of our two dominant political parties. I'm well aware of some of the hyperbole surrounding left-ish policy positions, just as there's plenty of it around some of the policy proposals of people on the right. I think the past 20 years or so demonstrate fairly effectively—and at every level from local to national—that trying to govern from the extremes, while perhaps emotionally and ideologically satisfying for whoever is in office and their supporters (including me, occasionally), doesn't work very well in the day-to-day lives of most people, and is largely a failure in the arena of public policy.
The only thing in the middle of the road...
Is yellow lines and dead armadillos. The problem isn't attempts to govern from one extreme or the other, the problem attempting to govern from the right, when the right doesn't believe in governing or government. There is no liberal, much less extreme liberal voice on the American landscape at a time when we desperately need that voice. Well, we have guys like Sanders and Ellison but they're struggling to break through elite firewalls.
I think the biggest problem American's face is this bizarre assumption that centrism is some kind of political panacea that breaks deadlocks and delivers progress. Centrism would have us ignore the best solutions simply because they lie one side or the other rather than in the middle. That's a form of social, cultural, and political suicide for any nation, and THAT explains our lack of progress for the last 50 years, not partisan driven deadlock. Partisan deadlock would have been a Democratic Party demanding Medicare for all facing off against a Republican Party demanding a pure health care "market" for the last 40 years... that's not what we've had. The truth is if Democrats had pushed for a single payer system back in 90s we'd have it by now.
Ever notice how. . .
The word "unelectable" rhymes with "detestable"? Not meaning to be cute or funny, but, really, in this case, it seems to me to be the truth - at least it is for me. I so agree with paragraph no. 4 under the headline, "Comparison with France", where Eric stated that the negative stories regarding Hillary Clinton "pale in comparison to the scandals, lies, policy incoherence, racism, sexism, predatory business practices, etc., that might have persuaded Republicans to break ranks on Election Day."
This latest business with the firing of Comey is just one more thing that doesn't add up. If Obama had done anything remotely like this, he would have already been impeached. I believe President Trump gave the reason as being that Comey "wasn't doing a good job". Well, in that case . . . once again, I'm remembering Richard Nixon.
Suggestions
I believe we can go a long way toward supporting more than two parties by requiring candidates to receive a majority of votes to get elected. No more pluralities. (Remember that Jesse Ventura got only 38% of the vote when he was elected governor and became a national Minnesota joke.) Instant runoff voting seems to be the best vehicle for accomplishing this, though it could not apply to presidential races without serious changes to the constitution. That and - even more important - getting big money out of politics (a type of corruption, in my opinion) are the two most important changes that should be made in American elections.
Bipartisan comic relief Daily Show
