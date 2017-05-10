Trump's stated reason for firing Comey is utterly unconvincing
Nothing about yesterday’s big story makes much sense. I certainly don’t claim to know why President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The reason cited by Trump in his laughable letter to Comey firing him is utterly unconvincing. The letter said:
While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau.
I do not believe the current incumbent appreciates what he says he greatly appreciates. I also do not believe that he is “concurring” with the recommendation of the Justice Department.
The “judgment of the Department of Justice that [Comey is] not able to lead” the FBI was delivered to Trump yesterday in the form of a letter from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and a memo from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. I reiterate that I don’t know Trump’s real reasons, but the Sessions letter and the Rosenstein memo are both dated yesterday. To me they have all the earmarks of fake recommendations to provide cover for Trump to do what he wanted to do, which was fire Comey and appoint a replacement who will owe his job and his loyalty to the guy who appointed him.
Don’t take my word for it. Bill Kristol of the Weekly Standard (no liberal and no Democrat) tweeted out the same analysis. The Kristol tweet read:
The Rosenstein memo is dated ... today. So there was no real recommendation from DOJ. Trump wanted to do it, and they created a paper trail.
But why did Trump want to do it? After all, many Democrats (including Hillary Clinton) lay substantial blame on Comey for tipping the election in Trump’s favor with his famous, unprecedented last-minute announcement that he had reopened the investigation into Clinton’s infamous e-mail problems, even though there turned out to be nothing new turned up by the investigation.
Comey has continued to defend that decision in ways that don’t satisfy Clinton or most of her supporters, who suspect that the real motive was to hurt her chances of winning the election. (Personally, I don’t particularly subscribe to that theory.) But if that theory is correct, Trump owes Comey a large debt of gratitude (although appropriate gratitude is not one of his core virtues).
For his part, Trump has publicly expressed his anger and disappointment that the FBI did not recommend criminal prosecution of Clinton over the email business (which certainly would have helped Trump’s electoral chances even more).
My best guess (it’s only a guess) is that Trump feels he needs guaranteed loyalists in every position that might have influence over the ongoing investigation of the Trump-Russia-interference-in-the-election matter.
Comey, who had Republican credentials and had served in the George W. Bush Justice Department, was nonetheless appointed to the FBI directorship by President Barack Obama. It was an Obamian gesture of nonpartisanship, but also a recognition that Comey’s conduct in key Justice Department matters had suggested that Comey was a relatively nonpartisan, nonpolitical straight shooter and man of principle.
During Comey’s most recent moment in the spotlight, testifying to Congress and being pressed to explain why he did what he did on the various election-related matters, he certainly begged the nation to believe that he is that nonpartisan, nonpolitical straight-shooter, who felt “nauseous” at the possibility that some of his decisions had affected the election outcome. Personally, I halfway believed him.
Meanwhile, the question of whether Trump colluded with the Russian efforts to help him win the presidency remains. Several Trump associates are up to their neck in Russian connections. Personally, I go back and forth in my hunches over whether Trump was actively involved in the Russian collusion. Certainly nothing has been proven along those lines, but there’s a lot of smoke that might indicate fire.
In firing Comey, Trump has strengthened the argument that a serious bipartisan congressional commission staffed with nonpartisan investigators needs to be created to get to the bottom of the Russia stuff, and it needs to be populated and staffed by people Trump can’t make disappear with his famous catchphrase: “You’re fired.”
Comments (39)
Special snowflake
I agree that the timing of this firing is very bad. But I really tend to feel the reason may be no more complicated than the offense that our "Special snowflake" in the White House took at the public statement that Comey felt "nauseous" at the possibility that his actions may have tipped the election in Trump's favor.
That statement was quite insulting towards Trump, and we've already seen that our boy in the White House does not take well to negative statements about him.
Why Comey felt "nauseous"
I don't believe that Comey meant that he felt "nauseous" at helping Trump. His statement suggests that he felt that way because he was revealing information that should have been kept confidential. I don't see that as insulting to Trump personally.
But Comey presented a false choice: reveal versus conceal. There was a third choice: wait to reveal until after the election. It was less than two weeks and he wouldn't have violated the Hatch Act.
However, I don't believe that Trump fired Comey for reasons that were in any way related to how Comey treated Clinton. In fact, on October 31, three days after Comey's infamous October surprise on Clinton, Trump praised Comey for having "a lot of guts". It doesn't ring remotely true that he's now firing Comey for those same actions.
Let me get this straight ....
6 months ago the Democrats and leftists were screaming for Comey's head, now he's a pillar of our judicial system.... Hard to keep things straight when viewing through a political microscope.. As the Obama administration once said "never let a good crisis go to waste".. Sadly that is what this total change of heart is!!
Let me get this straight
6 months ago Republicans were praising Comey and now he is fired. How convenient you left that out.
straightest
a lot of Republicans were calling for his head 6 months ago for not indicting her like he should have, especially after Bill Clinton's little tarmac tryst in Phoenix.
The problem
is that indicting someone requires the law to support the charges. And the Republicans calling for indictment were completely ignorant of the law. There was no basis to indict her. The criticism by the assistant AG was based on Comey's statements about Clinton, not the fact that he didn't charge her.
you are missing something smith
Yes, we called for his head. He DID have an affect on the election while releasing info on hillary that proved worthless, while hiding the fact that trump was under investigation for the russian influences.
What I find shameful is the refusal by the right and people like you Smith, who would be outraged and calling for investigations had hillary had these russian connections.
BUT...we all should be concerned about this firing of the person investigating these connections and...to me...it is traitorous to not desire a complete an open investigation into this issue.
Just to Clarify
You are presenting talking points, not an argument.
Commenting on the failure of others to be quiet for consistency's sake is a pretty transparent distraction.
No
That is not what anyone is saying. To call it a change of heart is completely dishonest.
"Democrats and leftists" were and still are critical of Comey, as they should be. They are also critical of the fact that Trump fired the FBI director who was investigating his administration.
Obama could have fired Comey for his abuse of his position against Clinton, but didn't. That is because Obama is a man of integrity. Trump, as we have repeatedly seen, is as corrupt as can be.
Comey is a political appointee, he was let go...
DOJ oversees the FBI and will decide if there is any evidence to keep the Russian collusion investigation going. Firing Comey won't stop that.
As far as integrity, are you talking about the same Obama who protected Eric Holder after congress found him in contempt for lying about Fast n Furious gun running? Unlike this firing, (where the lefties are mustering up as much fake outrage as they can), 17 democrats agreed and voted to hold Eric Holder in contempt! Add in the cover up of IRS scandal with Lois Lerner, shady back room dealing with Iran deal, ending in planes delivering pallets of untraceable cash, Benghazi was a spontaneous attack (along with rockets) it goes on and on!! Maybe integrity doesn't mean what it used to??
Integrity
Comey was independent of the Trump administration, unlike the DOJ and Comey's likely replacement. The whole point of Comey's firing was to derail the investigation.
Integrity means what it has always meant. Integrity means party before country. It means being able to distinguish fake, partisan "scandals" like the IRS and Benghazi from actual wrongdoing. It means actually understanding the Iran Deal (which Trump now supports) instead of repeating Breitbart-esque nonsense.
Did you actually mean to say . . . .
"Country before party"? (I suspect that you did).
You do have the option to go back and edit your comment.
Integrity?
Give me a break. The word "integrity" has no place in the vocabulary of someone who defends, or who defends while he is denying that he does so, the Trump administration.
Unless, of course, it's to say "I am willing to overlook this President's complete lack of . . ."
Amen
…to pretty much all of Eric's column, and especially the final paragraph. That a man as insecure as Mr. Trump needs to have a close circle of "yes-men" is almost a given, and both that mind set and the actions springing from it in recent weeks have far too many echoes of authoritarian regimes in places that, a couple generations ago, we went to war with, and that in the current time frame, we continue to be at war with.
Not only is Trump not a Democrat with a capital "D," he's rather far removed from being a democrat with a lower-case "d" as well. His continued support in some segments of the population should be touching to that Trumpian inner circle, but I doubt they do more than take it for granted. Personally, I'd argue that continued support of the Trump presidency is a symptom of political and ethical blindness.
Who cares?
Comey lost confidence with everyone, both Dems and GOP. He had to go. Who really cares? Well, besides the media and those that want to use this to bash Trump.
Who cares?
How about those of us who are suspicious of any move that could interfere with a full and fair investigation into potential Russian influence on our election and those currently in the White House.
spot on, Mr Berg
what you said!
Who Cares?
How about those of us who want to see a fair investigation of the Russian connection?
I understand that an independent investigation is the same as "bashing Trump" for the right-wingers out there, but a concern for the rule of law used to be non-partisan.
I care
And anyone who cares about this country should care. Trump fired the guy investigating whether he committed crimes in order to stop the investigation.
Come has issues, but not as many as our repub party
The firing of Comey, which will give trump and sessions the ability to hire their own investigator into this russian connections. That is the issue.
We all know that if this was a hillary issue, there would be 15 different hearings and impeachment proceedings.
We don't know all of the answers into this russian involvement, but by this obstructionism by trump and the repubs, one has to wonder how deep this russian connection goes?
Well said
Thank you for saying what I've been thinking and hearing.
I find it jaw dropping that the republicans are so in the bag for the Russians. When did they go so soft?
At first, I gave Trump the benefit of the doubt. As time goes on, it becomes more clear to me that he's unconcerned about the Russian influence as long as he can say "not me!". He's unconcerned that he's surrounded himself with a swamp of Russian influence.
Any President should be concerned about Russian influence in our government. The fact that this one acts to subvert attempts to uncover it makes me suspicious. Why does he work so hard to protect those who are influenced by the Russians? When did this become the GOP way?
Patriots should be calling for and independent investigation. Trump needs to lead and get to the bottom of this or the entire GOP will be more suspect than it already is.
Comey
As a retired law enforcement officer I don't agree with Eric Black Ink. The head of the FBI has and will always be a political appointment. Going back as far as J Edgar, his appointment and ability to stay in office was completely politically based on the fact that the Presidents during his tenure were afraid of what private information Hoover had on them. Since Hoover was removed the Director has served at the pleasure of the President, right or wrong. Political appointments to head law enforcement agencies always create conflict between the appointer and the appointee. Minneapolis is a good example. In the Comey case he should have been removed long ago. He never impressed me as a strong leader and was what I would call wishy washy. However, if Trump or any President wanted him gone, he served at the pleasure of whoever sat in the oval office and I don't believe that any President needs to justify replacing the Director of the FBI. In history there has never been a strong law enforcement executive appointed to head the FBI.
The future will tell
With Comey out, is there any priority on continuing the Russia meddling investigation. I am counting on the independent news media to watch ongoing developments. Will the Russia investigation wind down to an intern investigator. Will the next FBI director be in anyone's pocket.
His temporary replacement.....
Is Andrew McCabe. Not exactly a conservative. He and his wife are lifelong Democrats. Calm down everyone. Comey would've been fired the day after his July press conference by any president who hadn't already checked out.
I Feel Much Better
Comey's temporary replacement is a Democrat, you say? Well, there's a load off my mind! I'm sure this temporary replacement will be in office long enough to conduct a thorough investigation of Russian activities in the US presidential campaign. Because if there is one thing that inspires confidence, it's the knowledge that a temporary replacement is in place.
No, that doesn't convince me, either. Trump will name his own hench-person to take over the FBI, that person will be swiftly confirmed by the Senate, and any investigation of the Trump campaign will be dead. On the other hand, there will likely be a renewed (and press-release happy) investigation into Senator Clinton, with a lot of details about her connection with Anthony Weiner (because there's nothing like a little salacious gossip to keep the rubes interested).
"Comey would've been fired the day after his July press conference by any president who hadn't already checked out." And the same Republicans who approve of his dismissal now would express the same opinions if President Obama had done it. Right?
Of course they would've been happy....
If Obama had fired Comey in July. It was an incompetent display of mental gymnastics. First Comey lists all her infractions and then says he isn't going to recommend prosecuting Clinton due to lack of intent( which isn't part of the statute). I'd say both parties were dismayed for different reasons. Then the letter in October. What's was he thinking?
Many commenters on this thread seem to think Comey had all the incriminating evidence on Trump and firing him is the same as burning it all. If there is anything between Trump and the Russians (and so far not one shred of evidence BTW) does anyone think the Democrats in the FBI wouldn't leak it? Honestly the Republicans should be more upset at Trump for firing Comey. Talk about a distraction.
"[S]o far not one shred of evidence BTW . . ."
The operative word is "so far." There are "shreds " of evidence linking his flunkies to the Russians. Will we ever know if the trail goes further? No, because "so far" there is no evidence. No need to continue this.
"[D]oes anyone think the Democrats in the FBI wouldn't leak it?" I would guess the FBI tends Republican. Note that I said "tends." You do not need to take the time to search the internet for a "Democrat FBI agent."
"Then the letter in October. What's was he thinking?" That should have been reason enough for Republicans to be happy with him. A last-minute announcement of an investigation? You cannot tell me that the Republicans were so upset about something that could only help them in the election being released. It was unprofessional and unethical, but tribal loyalties are too strong.
Evidence
I'm not sure where the "not one shred of evidence" bit comes from. If there wasn't any evidence, they wouldn't be investigating. Subpoenas don't get issued without evidence to support them.
Yes, the evidence will be leaked if there isn't a real investigation, but that still isn't the same as having the FBI conduct the investigation.
It came from Diane Feinstein.....
But of course she still wants a special prosecutor so the Democrats can keep this farce going as long as possible.
Subpoenas are issued to try and find evidence. So far all that's been found is innuendo which is only good for fundraising.
Watergate Deja vu, anyone?
I was still in elementary school when the Watergate scandal erupted, but I remember the endless
news reports on the matter, that I didn't really understand at the time. But since the media is comparing the firing of Comey to Nixon's firing of Archibald Cox during the aforesaid scandal, I have been doing some interesting fact-checking. Wow! The "Saturday Night Massacre", huh?
Thanks, Eric, I was EAGERLY WAITING all day for your insight into this matter.
We'll all stay tuned. Looks to be interesting to say the least.
Remind me...
Did Trump fire a special prosecutor? The left loves comparing anything a
Republican president does to Nixon. I'm sure someone will be able to weave Hitler in as well. It gets old after a while.
What's getting old is ...
... Republicans continuing to support a corrupt, incompetent, and infantile leader who is leading this country into the abyss.
Nixon-esque
Yes, the guy Trump fired who was investigating him was held a different position then the guy Nixon fired. Great distinction.
Have not reached the need for a special prosecutor
In 31/2 months - yet! Can't wait to find out who will be Deep Throat - maybe Comey. Trump may well top Nixon - don't have to go back any further in history
Nixon/Trump
Yes the comparisons may be overstated. There are important distinctions between the two.
One is an insecure paranoiac with authoritarian instincts, who came to power by railing against a caricature of the elites and appealing to the baser natures of the American polity.
Nixon was from California.
Why?
"Days before he was fired, James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, asked the Justice Department for a significant increase in resources for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election, according to four congressional officials, including Senator Richard J. Durbin.
Mr. Comey made his appeal to Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, who also wrote the Justice Department’s memo that was used to justify the firing of Mr. Comey this week, the officials said."
(https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/10/us/politics/comey-russia-investigatio...)
No doubt Trump will spin this as a deficit reduction opportunity.
Three interesting
Three interesting sidelights:
1) Wasn't Sessions supposed to recuse himself from issues related to the election, Hillary, Trump and Russia ? How come his opinion forms the basis for the firing ?
2) It wasn't about Russia of Trump but why have this as the second paragraph of the termination letter "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau." Which, by the way, wasn't true.
3) Tweet from the Nixon presidential library"RichardNixonLibraryVerified account ---
@NixonLibrary---FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian
Bill Clinton fired the head of the FBI in 1993,
At the beginning of his first term as President. Why don't people use that [only FBI Director] firing as the analogy? It's because Comey is investigating our President himself, and his Administration, for collusion with the Russians in manipulating our American electoral process in 2016. High crimes and misdemeanors! Comey has been very closed-mouthed about the Trump investigation, unlike what he did with the Hillary Clinton investigation.
We have to remember that the head of the FBI does not make pronouncements about people's guilt or innocence--at least not until Comey started his habit of doing that. The Department of Justice, in the Attorney General's office, decides who gets prosecuted. So Comey was doing something extraordinary when he talked publicly about the Hillary Clinton investigation and announced that he himself had concluded that there were no criminal actions to prosecute. The Director of the FBI doesn't get to make that call! [See any episode of "Law and Order" to discern who determines charging on whose investigation.]
By breaking protocol and all historical precedent in speaking publicly about the Clinton investigation's findings, Comey was way out of line. Why did he do that? Intervening in the election was not his job, but he did that, in July of 2016. He did that because he wanted to cover his own ass, with Republicans, because Comey thought that, surely, Donald Trump could never become president and Republicans would dump on Comey's FBI for not continuing to torture the Clinton case to their satisfaction.
Comey's second intervention in the presidential election was--last July--not to reveal that the FBI was actively investigating Trump's ties to the Russian government. His third intervention was in late October when, astonishingly, he announced to great fanfare that the FBI was reopening the Clinton email investigation (all they had was automatic back-up copies of emails that had already been thoroughly viewed). No one has ever done that kind of thing within ten days of the election! Comey then intervened a fourth time, to say that the FBI found nothing in the back-up emails.
Donald Trump thought all Comey's 2016 interventions a hilarious (pun intended) good time.Trump made jokes. He had Steve Miller and crew lead campaign rally chants to "Lock her up!"
But now Trump is really, really afraid that Comey, known to be a loose-cannon FBI head, would reveal truths about Donald Trump. The icing on that sour-tasting cake? The "mildly nauseous" feeling Comey has every time he thinks his actions helped Trump get elected President. Of course Trump got furious at that. The firing was un-consulted with anyone, and devised by Jeff Sessions, who is supposed to keep his hands off anything that has to do with the Trump-and-the-Russians investigation. I think Sessions broke that rule here.
This is pure autocrat's snit. Related to the FBI investigating him. Trump revealed as much in his letter to Comey.
Why now?
The issue is not whether Comey was political and there were valid reasons to replace him: The issue is why now before the FBI has completed an investigation of Trump and the Trump campaign? As Eric says, Trump's reasons for firing Comey are entirely unconvincing, to say the least after he's given every indication since the election and the inauguration that Comey had his full confidence.
Trump's action, abetted by no less than the Attorney General and his Assistant to create a misleading appearance that this was not Trump's own plan has all the earmarks of an attempt to interfere with a federal investigation of the very persons who instigated the firing. Understandably, the Republicans want to avoid another Watergate this time sweeping it all under the rug and pretending this is about partisanship. This will not go away until an Independent Counsel is appointed and clears Trump and his crew or brings charges.