Don't expect Trump or the GOP to stop trying to kill Obamacare
The Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) was never perfect. Far from it. It’s too complicated, contains a hundred weird compromises and small payoffs to various industries and to reluctant senators to make passage possible. To really understand how it was supposed to work, you would have to sit still for a fairly long lecture. But it has done a lot more good than harm (at least according to my definitions of “good” and “harm.”)
It roughly cut in half the share of Americans who lacked health insurance, but if it had been allowed to work as designed, and if there had been a bipartisan commitment to make small fixes as problems became manifest, a lot more Americans would be covered by health insurance.
Zero Republicans voted for the Affordable Care Act, and they have spent seven years trying to get rid of it. Two parts of the strategy were to a) constantly emphasize and exaggerate its weaknesses without offering to help strengthen it; and b) ignore its benefits and work to undermine those benefits, and then use their successes in undermining its benefits to further exaggerate its weaknesses.
The current idea that is still alive [update: it went down in defeat early Friday morning] in the Senate is the so-called “skinny repeal” bill that would do away with the employer mandate (requiring large employers to offer insurance to its workers) and the individual mandate (requiring all adults to get insurance or pay a penalty).
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn made explicit Thursday that these changes are not an attempt to improve the program, but to kill it. Here’s the Cornyn quote:
The one thing that unifies our conference is the repeal of the individual mandate and the employer mandate. Those are two of Obamacare's biggest overreaches and are essential to Obamacare's functioning.
If you take away two things that are “essential to Obamacare’s functioning,” you have rendered it non-functioning. It would be hard to reconcile Cornyn’s admirable candor with President Donald Trump’s claim that the plan is to let Obamacare collapse without doing anything to kill it so those who are adversely affected by the collapse can’t blame the Republicans.
But the Republicans have been subjecting Obamacare to a death by a thousand cuts for years now.
If you want a great overview of the thousand cuts, you could not do better than this Tom Edsall column in the New York Times. I urge you to read it and to remember it every time a Republican tries to argue that the Affordable Care Act died of its own inherent shortcomings. Edsall is a treasure. And even if you think you know some of the thousand cuts Republicans have used to prevent the Affordable Care Act from functioning, you will discover some more in this column.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
23 comments
-
17 comments
-
17 comments
-
16 comments
-
16 comments
Comments (6)
Down in Flames - Welcome to TRUMPCARE
The Republicans have demagogued the ACA for over seven years. Wouldn’t you think they would have a viable replacement plan by now? They have done all they can to sabotage the ACA mostly because of their total distain for President Obama. Everything they have done in the last seven months has been to reverse anything that President Obama did. Last night was the Republicans swan song. Senators McCain, Murkowski, and Collins voted no and the Skinny Repeal Bill failed to pass. They were unable to pass their last gasp, great hope of passing a bill. Republican senators stated they didn’t like the bill but voted for it anyway. I guess that makes sense to Republicans. It was President Trump’s main campaign promise. You have failed the President. A while back President Trump told the visiting Australian Prime Minister they had a better healthcare system than we do. Well, Republicans, according to the President, you have a model to follow if you want the US to have a model healthcare system too. Republicans, it is time to start demagoguing the Australian system because it doesn’t fit the Republican orthodoxy of do as little as you can for your constituents.
In January, when President Trump signed the executive order to REPEAL and REPLACE the ACA, the Republicans became the new owners of the so-called ACA disaster. Now they have the unenviable task of selling the despicable ACA as a great bill to the American public because it is Republican owned. According to the Republicans, the ACA is in a death spiral. What are they going to do to make it a positively wonderful functioning healthcare bill before the midterm elections? It should be easy because Republicans have total control of both houses of congress and the presidency. Remember, the President has promised the best healthcare bill ever. Welcome to TRUMPCARE! I think Leader McConnell, thought to be a genius politician by Republicans, has sold THE Republicans down a rabbit hole. Senators McCain, Murkowski, and Collins were the only Republican Senators that had the political courage to serve their constituents by voting no.
Kluge
The reason why the Affordable Care Act is such a kluge is that a simple and effective health care plan (a National Health Care or 'Single Payer' system) was not politically possible.
Hypocrisy is Stunning
Just saw this quote from Mitch McConnell. "Our friends on the other side decided early on they didn't want to engage with us in a serious way, a serious way to help those suffering under Obamacare." That this so-called leader would stand there and say this about Democrats after what he did for 8 years to undermine Obama should demonstrate to everyone how crass, heartless, and pathetic many Republicans are.
Providing actual health care for millions isn't even on the radar for them. It's basically about getting a win and and not stopping to diminish Obama in any way possible even though he's gone. Never mind that millions would be uninsured; that premiums were sure to rise; and that tax cuts for the rich would come at the expense of the poor and vulnerable. It was a campaign promise, by God. That these clowns couldn't deliver despite controlling everything and then blaming "our friends on the other side" is dark comedy at its best.
Ys, they're not going to give up; and, I think, they will eventually pass something but it still feels good to watch them whining today.
I think the best thing the
I think the best thing the GOP can do is stop embaressing themselves and let Obamacare die its inevitable death.
They should have never even touched it in the first place, in my opinion. As it continues to run its course, and more folks suffer because of it, they would have rightly placed the blame solely on the Democrats.
Now that the GOP has soiled themselves and left their fingerprints on it, they will share the anger and, at least for GOP Senators, the consequences.
The only person that will emerge unscathed is Trump...go figure.
Obama Care
Both parties need to give up on Obama Care. It was a bad idea from the start and the GOP or any party will be able to come up with anything that works. Both parties need to concentrate on legislation that does not include writing an insurance policy for the whole country, but rather brings back insurance company control with legislation to allow such things as pre-exisitng conditions.
I appreciate all your fine articles, Eric.
And thank you for keeping the American public informed. You always do your research and it shows. If only our President would do some research before spouting off. If only . . .