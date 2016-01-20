Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Eric Black Ink

Farewell, Reince Priebus

By Eric Black | 08:19 am

Farewell, Reince. We hardly knew ye.

I don’t much care that Trump dumped you. I don’t claim to know (nor dare to hope) that the change will be for the better for our poor nation. (I doubt it, since I don’t believe you were exactly the root of the problem.)

But in marking your passage, I can’t help remembering a joke that Political Scientist (and Minnesota native) Norm Ornstein trotted out at a MinnPost post-election event last fall, just after Trump had announced that Priebus would be his chief of staff. It went thus: “Reince Priebus, without the vowels, is RNC. PR. BS. 

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

Related Tags:

About the Author:

Eric Black

Eric Black

Veteran journalist Eric Black writes Eric Black Ink for MinnPost. His latest award is from the Society of Professional Journalists, which in May 2017 announced he'd won the national Sigma Delta Chi Award for online column writing.