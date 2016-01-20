Farewell, Reince Priebus
By Eric Black | 08:19 am
Farewell, Reince. We hardly knew ye.
I don’t much care that Trump dumped you. I don’t claim to know (nor dare to hope) that the change will be for the better for our poor nation. (I doubt it, since I don’t believe you were exactly the root of the problem.)
But in marking your passage, I can’t help remembering a joke that Political Scientist (and Minnesota native) Norm Ornstein trotted out at a MinnPost post-election event last fall, just after Trump had announced that Priebus would be his chief of staff. It went thus: “Reince Priebus, without the vowels, is RNC. PR. BS.
Most Commented