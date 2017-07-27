How our political system is built for gridlock
I’m impressed by how much trouble the Republicans are having getting anything done. The Senate health agonies are the latest and best example. Two of the three health care ideas that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell wanted to offer to the Senate have been voted down.
I thought McConnell, who certainly hasn’t gotten where he is through charm or charisma, was supposed to be the kind of backroom dealer and master vote counter who knew how to push the buttons and turn the cranks to make things happen. The next version, the so-called “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act, which leaves most of it in place, may come up for a vote today.
(In the haste to push something through, the Senate hasn’t allowed for much analysis of the likely impact of “skinny repeal,” which repeals both the individual mandate, the employer mandate, and some of the taxes that paid for the ACA’s expansions of coverage. But a quick CBO study says it might result in 16 million fewer Americans being insured.)
Maybe Senate Republicans will get the skinny version or some other version of health care through today. Maybe McConnell has a secret plan. But at the moment it appears to be a secret he hasn’t told even himself yet. If something passes all the way into law (the House, of course, would have to agree; President Trump will apparently sign anything they pass, even though it contradicts many promises on which he ran) that might undermine some of what I’m about to argue, but the points are still valid.
The parliamentary system
In a classic parliamentary system (where there is no real separation between the executive and legislative branches, where one house of Parliament holds most of the power, and where that house is run by either a majority party or a majority coalition) the idea is that the government is supposed to be able to govern, which means it must be able to pass its bills. If it can’t, a special election may be triggered to allow the electorate to weigh in to produce a new Parliament and allow them to put together a government that can govern. It’s not foolproof, but it’s built for action in a way that ours isn’t.
Ours is built for gridlock. We don’t exactly love gridlock. Even our supposedly anti-government party, the Republicans, don’t love gridlock because they have at all times a list of government programs and taxes they want to reduce or do away with.
But something approaching gridlock has become the new normal over recent years, especially in our system’s most current version. In the new normal each party usually has the means to block the other in at least one of the branches, and the promising areas for real bipartisan compromise have mostly gone away.
But at the moment, we have the relatively rare situation of one party controlling both houses of Congress and the White House. The last time we had that situation, at the beginning of the Obama Administration, Democrats were able to muscle through the Affordable Care Act, although it wasn’t easy or pretty.
Then in that case, the Supreme Court, where a majority of Republican-appointed justices sat, substantially weakened the law (although Republican Chief Justice John Roberts did prevent it from being thrown out entirely, to his undying disgrace in conservative circles).
So far, no big accomplishments
At the moment, we have a Republican president, Republican majorities in both houses of Congress and a majority of Supreme Court justices appointed by Republican presidents. And yet, after six months, the all-red lineup hasn’t done anything big and can’t even repeal the Affordable Care Act, which most Republicans have been promising to do for years.
They may yet get it done (not that I’m rooting for that outcome). But what does their current torment tell us about our system? At the risk of engaging in I-told-you-so-ism, I would like to bring up a piece I put up exactly one year ago today, headlined: “The U.S.: a four- or five-party country jammed into a two-party system.”
I’m not claiming a brilliant or original analysis. But I do think the headline was a good first step toward explaining what’s going on. The Democrats can be divided into two main factions. There’s a far left (by American standards) that borders on what are called social democrats in other systems. The Bernie Sanders candidacy increased the prominence of this group and the number of Democrats who are willing to openly call for a single-payer health-care system has increased markedly. (Yes, I know, Sanders is not a Democrat, but support for his ideas grows within the Democratic Party.)
The other party within the Democratic Party consists of moderate liberals reasonably well personified by Hillary Clinton, but a group that stretches from Hillaryism to the most conservative Democrats, like Minnesota’s Collin Peterson or West Virginia’s Joe Manchin.
The Republicans can be divided into three parties. There are moderates like Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who probably agrees with Joe Manchin on more things than she does with her party’s right wing. There’s the right-wing, perhaps personified by some combination of Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, who are so oriented toward less government that they are really almost Libertarians (Rand Paul was raised as a Libertarian) but who prefer to be nominal Republicans because minor parties don’t win many U.S. elections.
The incoherent fifth party
The fifth party, the newly created Party of Trump, is hard to describe coherently because it is incoherent. At the moment, it is part cult of Trump’s personality, and part a vessel for expressing the anger and frustration of the white working class without many programs to help their non-rich constituents.
If I’m right about this, it’s easier to see why the three-headed, three-hearted Republican Party can’t agree on a health care bill, at least in the Senate. Until recent developments, I assumed that something that could be called “repeal and replace” would get enough votes to pass. Now we don’t know. I did not see this coming, but it makes a certain sense if you think of the Repubs as a coalition of three parties that has decided to form a temporary partnership for the purpose of governing, a la the parliamentary version.
In the European version of parliamentary-ism, a failure to come together on such a major vote might trigger new elections. We have no such mechanism. The next election is 18 months away; the presidency won’t be part of it. And not much governing may occur in the meantime.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
22 comments
-
17 comments
-
16 comments
-
16 comments
-
13 comments
Comments (6)
The hothouse branches of the
The hothouse branches of the Republican party have bloomed because they have been allowed the luxury of being able to spout the most ridiculous ideas without having to bear the ultimate consequences of their realized rhetoric. They were like Lenin and the proto-Communists in exile--arriving in Moscow, it all becomes more difficult--the "dictatorship of the proletariat' merely becomes a dictatorship because of the resistance and truly awful things are justified solely upon the reasoning of the grand rhetoric of the exile.
But we do have
impeachment.
Won't replace the whole government; just the Executive.
On the legislative level recall referenda are possible.
Not as neat as the parliamentary system, but there are some actions.
Elections are not set in stone, as Nixon found out.
I'm not sure gridlock will
I'm not sure gridlock will save anything--if the 'skinny repeal' is passed by the Senate, it will go through the house like a bad curry and be on Trump's desk in a couple of days where his pen is waiting.
And Trump and Mooch will dine in triumph.
Not much governing
I'm afraid the party I used to belong to a few decades ago (that would be the Republican Party) has demonstrated several times in recent years that it's not capable of governing, having been captured by various bits of ideological quackery that simply don't translate into the real world. "Supply-side" economics is one (properly called "Voodoo economics" by people smarter than me); an obsession with nonexistent "voter fraud" is another, one that's really a code phrase for "people voting who are not like us, or who don't already agree with us," and there are several others that MinnPost readers can rattle off without too much trouble.
Normally, or at least in years and decades past, I'd be fuming over the inability of Congress to even get its house in order, much less pass legislation. In this administration, with this Congress, however, I'm frankly hoping they never get their act together, nor pass any sort of meaningful legislation.
Nothing that the current version of the Republican Party has proposed, from tax cuts for upper-income people who don't need them to gutting an imperfect health-care system that is at least much better than the "health care for the well-to-do" setup we had previously, which was hardly a system at all, to a variety of attempts to turn females into little more than breeding stock, I've not seen many legislative proposals from Republicans, either in Minnesota or the nation, that I'd like to see enacted into law.
More to the point, however, and endorsing gridlock isn't something I enjoy doing, what the current gridlock does, if nothing else, is illustrate the intellectual and ethical bankruptcy of Republican ideology as expressed in policy proposals. In some cases, they haven't even made an attempt to justify policy proposals in terms of how our society at large will benefit from them. Instead, the policies are being proposed as either punishments for groups Republicans don't like, or badly-disguised rewards for the nouveau-riche who provide much of their campaign money as well as their intellectual foundation.
As long as the Current Occupant and his plutocratic cabal are in control of the government, I'm inclined to favor gridlock over action.
Not configured to govern – not able to lead
The Republican Party is made up of a very disparate group of folks and every group of three think they are the way forward for the party. The party is structured to obstruct and without a leader they can only flail and fail. Without any Republican leaders, what they have is gridlock. The Democrats don’t need to get in the way of the Republicans as the Republicans are doing a good job of getting in their own way.
Republicans campaigning on falsehoods have come home to roost proving false campaigning has consequences. Those falsehoods have entrapped an entire party because of a single word that was part of their 7 plus year campaign dogma – REPEAL. So powerful is the word REPEAL it has stopped the Republican Party from accomplishing any of their stated goals because REPEAL is what they have told their supporters to expect. If the Republican Party is good at anything, it is the constant drumbeat of falsehoods that only serve the select few in the Party. As the Party continues to come apart, those who were told by the President that he would support them has turned into another falsehood. Many of the Republican supporters have been duped into thinking the Party would help them.
Some Republican supporters are hooked on the President’s bravado. They are finding out there is nothing beyond the bravado but crudeness, disrespect, inflammatory language, paper-thin skin, threats, incomplete sentences, and a very weak President. Much of what Trump does is not for the people but only to feed Trump’s need for attention caused by his extreme narcissism.
I don't know.. I always have misgivings about this analysis
It's not the first time we've seen this analysis, but I always have a visceral reaction against it.
I guess what bother me is that in some way it normalizes what is obviously a severely and historically disfunctional Political Party i.e contemporary Republicans. This kind of gridlock and disfunction is not normal- our Government has functioned quite well for almost 200 years. Really really big and important legislation from the New Deal to civil rights has been enacted.
Sure we can compare our system to parliamentary systems but Italy has a parliamentary system, and they're not exactly know for their rapid and fluid responses to national crises. Democracy is just a gamble that people will take their governance seriously if given a chance, and it can go wrong if people don't. American conservative AND liberals have been denouncing government in one way or another for decades to the point where the whole notion of citizenry has nearly become incoherent. That's not normal, that's not a design feature.
If we frame this as a design feature, we take ourselves out of the problem, and the people of a democracy take themselves out of the problem... it won't end well.