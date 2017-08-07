Can a centrist health plan attract support in a Congress without a middle?
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is a moderate Democrat. Ohio Gov. John Kasich is a moderate Republican. They are both pragmatists who believe that the challenges of governing in polarized America requires cooperation across party lines. The two have a growing friendship that they hope to use to produce and promote a bipartisan approach to improving the U.S. health care system (or at least the portion of it that is driven by federal money and federal government rules and regulations).
I can’t say I expect anything to come from this, but I wouldn’t mind being proven wrong.
The two governors made a joint appearance yesterday on “Face the Nation” and described their effort.
Start at center, reach left and right
The basic idea was that you start somewhere near the political/ideological center and you reach out to moderate lefty and moderate righty members of Congress and see if there’s a version of health care reform that could pass with moderate support from both parties and without the support of members of Congress who dwell on what might be called the flaming left (single-payer) or right (full repeal of the Affordable Care Act with no replacement).
Personally, in the long run, I favor single-payer. As I’ve mentioned before, many countries that have variations of single-payer spend much less on health care and get much better overall results than the U.S. system gets or ever has gotten. But, at the moment, while Bernie Sanders made single-payer a thinkable thought for the first time in America, it is politically impossible in the short- or medium-term, and a great many people need a short- or medium solution to their health insurance needs.
In their joint “Face the Nation” interview, Kasich and Hickenlooper were fairly short on how their centrist plan would work. Maybe there’s no such thing. But the basic concept seemed to be that a plan that would significantly increase the number of uninsured Americans cannot attract support from Democrats and a plan that significantly increases the government cost and the government role in the health care system cannot attract support from Republicans.
If you start out in the exact center of the current spectrum, can you move a bit left on some pieces and a bit right on others and build a centrist plan that could not only pass and avoid throwing tens of millions into the ranks of the uninsured, but burst the repeal-and pretend-to-replace Obamacare fever?
You can read a transcript of the Kasich-Hickenlooper segment, or watch the 12-minutes segment here. If you do, you might, like me, be concerned that there is no such centrist plan that would actually make things better and have a chance to pass.
Partisan separation
That, in significant part, is because there isn’t much of a middle in Congress any more. Almost every Republican is to the right of almost every Democrat and almost every Democrat is to the left of almost every Republican.
In theory, I like the idea of parties that actually stand for something, and run on that something and, if elected and in control, will legislate that something. In parliamentary systems, this kind of thing is easier to accomplish, in part because there is usually only one house that matters (like the House of Commons in Britain) and the leader of the majority in that house is also the prime minister (so no need to compromise across legislative and executive branches). The U.S. system, in that sense, is built for gridlock because you need agreement across two equally powerful legislative houses of Congress and the agreement of the separately elected president.
But in the past, in America, there was the possibility of an unofficial centrist caucus in the middle of Congress. Both major parties were sprawling coalitions. There were liberal Republicans and conservative Democrats and a large number of moderates in both parties who formed a significant moderate coalition, which was often able to block far left or far right ideas and which could, on some occasions, form the basis of a big partisan coalition to get something moderate and bipartisan done.
That’s over. The parties have sorted themselves almost perfectly into left and right, which makes centrist compromise much harder and less likely. To draw again on yesterday’s morning shows, Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” made this point with impressive numbers, relying on the long term National Journal exercise of ranking members of the U.S. Congress, according to their voting records, along a left-right spectrum.
In 2002, an unofficial centrist caucus
As recently as 2002, 137 members of the U.S. House formed an unofficial centrist caucus. Specifically, when ranked on a left-right spectrum, about 149 Democrats were to the left of even the most moderate Republicans and 149 Republicans were right of the most moderate Democrats but 137 members formed a large bipartisan group, half Democrats and half Republicans, in the middle. No bill could pass without attracting significant support from moderates.
According to Todd’s presentation on yesterday’s "Meet the Press," that unofficial moderate caucus is down to just four members of the House, two from each party. That’s down from 137 in 2002.
Such rankings are, of course, not perfect and are often criticized. But if they reflect any reality it’s hard to imagine taking a set of policies that are agreeable to those four moderates and then making tweaks and compromises necessary to get that up to the 218 votes need to pass a bill out of the House.
15 years
Hmmm… 137 “moderate” House members in 2002, 4 “moderate” House members in 2017. If there's anyone left who doubts that we live in a polarized political climate, those figures alone should disabuse them of that particular set of rose-colored glasses. If — a very big "if" — the resurrection of such a moderate coalition would mean that Congress could, once more, begin to earn its salaries and perks, it might be worth doing. In 15 years, however, I'll be 88, and probably won't remember my own name, so, speaking purely selfishly, if it's going to be done, I hope it's done sooner rather than later.
The "middle" invariably
The "middle" invariably involves retaining the current insurance model.
Yet it is that model that has moved our heathcare costs well above that of every other country and into the unaffordable range. Squeezing the same old inflating balloon of cost just shifts costs and impacts.
It is astounding to me that most people remain ignorant that the largest portion of cost difference from here to elsewhere in the world is due to the convoluted payment systems that use up about 30% of the money spent.
Simple math:
US spending $ 9000 per capita x 0.7 = $ 6300
Gee, that's right in the range of what the Swiss and Norwegians pay--our nearest cost-neighbors.
Send me the genius award right away.
Warren Buffett says
The US economy produces $59,000 per capita GDP every year.
What percent of GDP should health insurance for our own American people be?
You ask, "What percent of GDP
You ask, "What percent of GDP should health insurance for our own American people be ?"
Your conflation of 'health care" and 'health insurance" is the very point I'm making.
Two entirely different questions.
What percent of the US GDP should go to the process of paying for healthcare ?
Or, what percent of the US GDP should go the actual act of healthcare ?
Individuals mitigate risk with insurance.
Self-insuring implies some pretty deep pockets, like the US Treasury.
But I still would use the term "insurance", since not everyone will have a claim, and of those who do the claims can be at the extremes of catastrophic to manageable.
Fewer payers of claims (or one single payer) means more efficiency, fewer multi-millionaire salaries for CEOs and lawyers, and probably better ways of bargaining with PHARMA and other providers while catching fraud and abuse in billings.
The question: "How much of our 18-19 trillion economy can be allocated to health?" is simply per capita arithmetic, yet many will oppose treating everyone the same.
The idea of making it "competitive" is a joke. Mayo patients are not served the same way rural West Virginia (or Mississippi) patients, despite the cost difference. People are not free to shop for price.
We're at 17% of GDP now and we should be able to do it all better for 10%.
Why not? Conservative politics has not yet evolved to public health and civil rights. (MHO)
Obamacare is centrist
I just pointed out the obvious.
Conservatives weren't working and the new ones would have been even worse. Movement to single pay is already happening, but will be very slow, given how much wealth and power the investor class will lose.
Take away the requirements, keep the subsidies, financially punish those who go without insurance as an investment strategy and create opt in Meficare for those 55+. Make sure all children are covered with generous insurance, as the payoff from prevention is huge. And maybe you want to raise parent's ability to cover their children to age 30.
Do specific things to make our model work, including things like punishing pharmacy gouging. Remind people that making people do without insurance is cruel, but that wasting money on services without great outcomes is something we can no longer afford to do. There is a middle ground.
Some reason for optimism
I see some hopeful signs in Congress. The US House of Representatives has 43 member bipartisan caucus that calls themselves the "Problem Solvers". They're working on a compromise for fixing the ACA.
In the Senate, Republican Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is partnering with co-chair Democrat Patty Murray to hold hearings on shoring up the ACA Exchanges. If their recommendations can survive the bomb-throwers on the left and right and get out of committee, they have a good chance of passing.
Trump and some of the ultraright conservatives would still prefer to see the ACA fail. However, they'll have 12 working days to pass a budget and raise the debt ceiling before the government shuts down, so they're likely to be pretty busy. Not to mention their aggressive time line on GOP-only tax reform. This may give the Problem Solvers and Alexander/Murray time to get something done.
Everyone at some time needs medical care
Sad that repubs don't care about us.
Everyone gets sick and everyone if they live long enough gets old, which means more medical care.
We all need affordable medical care.
This should be a bipartisan plan.
Sadly, repubs prefer tax cuts for their wealthy benefactors who don't need them, compared to helping us...the workers.
The center
In my view, a centerist health care plan looks very much like Obamacare. Indeed, instead of being in the center, I see Obamacare as being Republican, if not necessarily right wing.
Obamacare was the result of a series of compromises made by Democrats, with various health care industry interests who are normally represented by Republicans in Congress. Although Republicans in Congress participated in the negotiations for Obamacare, for strategic political reasons, they did not support the final legislation. I have never been particularly moved by that because I viewed the Republicans in Congress as agents for their principals, the health care industry, and the health care industry did sign off on the assorted deals.
Now what seems to be on the table is a reopening of those deals between Democrats and the health care industry. I don't think this is a good idea in itself, because it was the doing of the deal that was always the stumbling block, there is actually much agreement on health care policy, or at least on what the participants would accept. By reopening the deal, these new centrists are trying to revisit what was actually the most difficult, and substantive issues surrounding health care policy. The intellectual arrogance and hubris of these guys is in fact, quite astounding.
Moderation in the Pursuit of Centrism is No Vice
"Centrism" is not a good thing in itself. It is useful only if it manages to bring about some realistic, concrete results. It's like compromise: no one in political life sets out to be the compromiser, but it is a necessary skill if anything is to be accomplished. Similarly, crafting something that can be called centrist may be the only way of getting something done.
Will a bill that fixes the weak points of the ACA be sufficiently "centrist" to pass? Perhaps. Will it be the ideal solution? Of course not. The best we can hope for is legislation that does not abandon the successful parts of the ACA, or the parts of the law that make it work, while fixing its deficiencies. Scrapping the whole thing and starting all over again, with the single-payer purists squaring off against the "let him die!" extremists is going to accomplish nothing, and will certainly not address the very real health care issues in this country.
I applaud their efforts....
I applaud their efforts in saving healthcare. I also agree with the Governor of Ohio that all entitlements need reform as well.
Such reform of Obamacare needs to be built around the following understandings.
#1 - Obamacare has failed many Americans. (If it has not failed - why are we having this discussion?)
#2 - Obamacare was sold to the people with lies. (This is obvious)
#3 - Fixing failing Obamacare with more Obamacare is not a solution. The problem with Obamacare is not political - it is fundamental economics.
#4 -Entitlement history is important. When you decree healthcare as part of an entitlement program, increase the # of recipients in a "Huge" way to that already overburdened entitlement program, and then attempt to reform that entitlement and increase payments to that entitlement at a slower rate - you should not be attached as necessarily "cutting."
This is why entitlement reform -although badly needed - is rarely done. Democrats are attached with the "tax and spend" mantra and the GOP are attacked as "cutters."
Hopefully the congress can get something done because so many Americans are "victims" of failing Obamacare.
"this is obvious"
usually means 'I can't support it'.
"Centrism" is not a good
"Centrism" is not a good thing in itself. It is useful only if it manages to bring about some realistic, concrete results.
My sense is that there isn't much of a center in health care policy. It's a matter of different ways to do it. Obamacare accepted a Republican market based approach. We signed on, if not exactly agreeing to, the Republican market mythologies. The odd thing about Republicans that while they place enormous faith in the notion of market as panacea, they possess remarkably little knowledge of what markets are and are capable of doing. For a business oriented party, this is surprising, but it perhaps helps us understand why most businesses fail.
In the area of health care policy, the Republican idea is that if market forces are given full reign, competition would drive down prices. That markets and/or the potential for competition drives down prices outside GOP world, is a difficult and often dubious proposition. After all, if prices always went down in free markets, the stock market would always decline. If competition always forced prices down, gas stations across the street from each other would be giving gas away for free, or they might even pay you to remove it from the premises. Clearly other factors are at work, and a number of specifically applicable to health care are what make Health insurance so different from other forms of insurance, and health insurance markets so complex and often, so anti intuitive.
Market Forces
"In the area of health care policy, the Republican idea is that if market forces are given full reign, competition would drive down prices." That's the official justification. It is definitely a flawed premise. Health care consumers don't do a lot of price-shopping ("Hey, doc, how much you want to take out my appendix?"). There is also no good metric for comparing either cost or quality in health care. What is a successful result? How much would we be willing to pay for a better result?
At the end of the day, Republicans may be honest enough to admit that it isn't really about competition or an efficient market. Letting market forces have full reign is considered a good thing in itself. Competition is a good thing, even if it doesn't happen, or even if it's illusory. In a truly free market, a failure is considered just another thing that happens, or even a good thing--Schumpeter's "creative destruction." A failure in health care should not be shrugged off as capitalism at work.
Insurance question
Am I thinking about this right?:
Current annual U.S. per capita spending $10K+ every man, woman child. Does this mean that an insurance entity for a two parent, three child family needs to get $50K from them or elsewhere to be able to have enough to cover those whose spending needs to be more? (Let's assume no co-pays etc insurance entity pays everything)
Or is it a lower amount since one or more of the family might cost nothing in a particular year? Is there some sort of probability factor at play here that I don't understand?
Well...
The sad truth is that one could find the Obamacare magic silver bullet: one or two low cost, inconsequential changes and miraculously it WORKS! And the GOP leadership would say great! Let's repeal and replace anyway. It is not about healthcare, it is about not allowing the D's to be credited with another functioning and lasting social program. The unfunded mandate of Medicare Part D? The R's love it. It was their idea!!
Do we need a political center?
Obviously, MY answer is no.
Even with political polarization, what IS required is agreement that we need some sort of health plan. Then, we could have a plan (such as the ACA, nee Romneycare) that is equally acceptable/unacceptable to both extremes, if in different ways. Then both sides could hold their noses and pass it.
What would prevent passage of some compromise bill is one party not wanting ANY public health care support (identity left to the reader).
Leave thy net profits? No way!
"We all know that the U.S. economy is colossal, right, but just how big? In fact, with a 2015 GDP of just under $18 trillion, the US economy represents more than 20% – or more than 1/5th – of the entire global economy. Although emerging economic superpowers like China are significant, their economy is still 70% smaller than the U.S. Even when you add up the total commerce from China, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, and Brazil (numbers 2-7 on the list), the U.S. economy is bigger than all of them combined!"
And the Number One, Most Profitable Industry IN that U.S. economy?
"Pharmaceutical manufacturing and sales, genetic testing, workplace drug testing, and all of the hospitals and medical services . . . "
http://bluewatercredit.com/ranking-biggest-industries-us-economy-surpris...
America's top 10 most profitable industries and their net profit margins (net profit equals the cash left over after ALL the bills have been paid):
1) Pharma: Generic: 30%
2) Investment managers: 29.1 percent
3) Tobacco: 27.2 percent
4) Pharma: major: 25.5 percent
5) Internet Software and Services: 25 percent
6) Biotechnology: 24.6 percent
7) Savings Banks: 24 percent
8) IT Services: 23 percent
9) Regional Banks: 23 percent
10) Major Banks: 22.9 percent
www.surepayroll.com/resources/blog/the-10-most-profitable-industries
For comparison, here's a sample of the net profit margins of some other less "glamorous," less profitable industries:
Food manufacturing: 11.4%
Telecommunications: 10.9%
Agriculture: 9.9%
Utilities: 8.9%
Engineering and Construction: 8.8%
Clothing Stores: 8%
Forrestry and Logging: 8%
Building Construction: 7.5%
Trade Contractors: 6%
Hardware Store: 4.5%
Food Beverage Store: 3%
http://research.financial-projections.com/IndustryStats-NetProfit.shtml
Of those, the most interesting, or relevant, to me is "Utilities."
9% net profit.
Utilities include water and electricity which are at least as, if not more important than health care because health care (along with just about every other industry) would be useless without them: Water in general; electricity in particular.
Yet, somehow, the Utilities industry is able to function to everyone's satisfaction (including shareholders) with a healthy 9% profit margin.
But even though it's lower on the Essential Priorities List than Utilities, the health care industry can't. According to the existing system's proponents and protectors, it NEEDS to be America's (and the world's) MOST PROFITABLE industry: It NEEDS those 23% to 30% net profit margins to "remain competitive," etc..
Or could it have more to do with America's health care industry being an industry that is completely controlled and "regulated" by the Private Sector where there are no Public Utilities Commissions or other Big Government Regulators standing in the way of "Market Forces" and the Private For-Profit "sub-industries" it consists of?
Anyone (Republican, Democrat, Whatever) who thinks or says "Obamacare" or any other "Government run health care program" (Medicare, Medicaid, MinnesotaCare, etc.) is responsible for the high cost of health care has been (and is still being) duped, snowed, hypnotized and economically raped BY the American Health Care Industry.
Who do we think it is that's paying for and providing that industry with those stupendous net profit margins? The Net Profit Fairy? Unless you work for that industry, or make enough dividends from it to cover the cost of your health care insurance, the answer to that question is YOU, me, us.
Paying that freight is one thing (because they currently have everyone in America by the you know whats) . . . But deFENDing it and voting for the people who do is another thing that's pretty much the same as slitting our own personal financial throats to the tune of handing over an extra $4,000 to $5,000 per year TO that industry.
But then, if you're a defender of those providing us with the current version of the American health care system -- "The Greatest Health Care System on Earth!" they say -- you must figure they need that yearly $4,000 to $5,000 more than you and your family does.
Good for you! You're a very generous person. By all means, keep giving it to them so they can remain the Most Profitable Industry in the largest economy on the planet. Keep sending them that cash and keep telling yourself and everyone else that "It's all Obamacare's and Big Government's fault!"
I'd rather have the extra $4,000 or $5,000 (AND better health care).
But, I guess, a lot of folks enjoy feeling "so right!" so much that it's worth at LEAST a few thousand bucks a year.
As they used to say, "Go figure."
Heathcare - a bucket with a hole in it
Our current healthcare system is like trying to carry water with a bucket that has a big hole in the bottom. No matter how fast you run with it, too much leaks out.
The free market model for healthcare is a mirage. Even if you did ask "how much you want to take out my appendix", you can't really get an answer. You can go to an "in network" hospital, but the ER is subcontracted and not in network. You can be in an "in network" hospital and - at 2am - have a "out of network" hospitalist swing by (without your advance knowledge) and examine you. Your in-network surgeon can call in an out of network colleague for a consult. The hospitals, docs, insurers can always figure out a way to game the system.
Controlling these costs are like a giant game of whack-a-mole - but without a hammer. Even the Medicare Advantage plans, which were supposed to bring this private market expertise to bear for controlling costs and improving care, end up costing Medicare more money.