Trump plays distraction card with statue-removal remarks
President Trump, who I’m pretty sure could not pass a junior-high-level test on U.S. history, suggests that if we take down statues to Robert E. Lee, we must take down statues to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. He’s not right. He’s not wrong. He’s not thoughtful. He’s not helpful. And, as on most matters historical or moral, he thinks everything is about him.
But his gut instinct, which seems to guide almost everything he says and does in a way that is truly alarming, told him that playing the Lee = Washington + Jefferson distraction card would help him in his ongoing effort to energize his political base while helping to extricate him from the latest mess he has created, the one about his comments since the Charlottesville riots. (This morning he carried the discussion further, tweeting, "Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. ...")
It’s a cynical, illogical ploy, and I’d like to believe it won’t work, but Trump has taught me to fear the canniness of his gut political instincts. So I’ll humbly wait and see. Nothing he has done since taking office has done him much good as far as raising his approval rating with the general population goes, but the question of his relationship with his base is more complicated.
Reputations not carved in stone
You might notice that in passing, I said Trump is “not wrong” about something. Specifically, the day might come when the stain of participation in the institution of slavery will substantially undermine the historical reputations of Washington and Jefferson. Should it? It’s not as though we just found out about their slaves, but historical reputations are not carved in stone either.
Human chattel slavery was wrong, very, very wrong. And those who benefited from it committed a moral crime. It wasn’t a literal crime as long as slavery was legal. Washington and Jefferson owned slaves, as Trump mentioned several times this week, as did most wealthy white southerners.
We know this and always have. Pretty much no one defends the institution of slavery nowadays, but for most of U.S. history, for reasons that I can’t exactly explain but you can intuitively understand, we have given a pass to those slave owners who otherwise played helpful or heroic roles in the story of our founding and our first century.
We were educated and raised on the heroism of Washington and the brilliance of Jefferson. They have been solid, first-class members of the pantheon of early America and — perhaps to maintain that status — we didn’t emphasize the slave-owner part of their résumés.
Trump — in his desperate, pitiful, angry effort to overcome his botched first reaction to the Charlottesville mess, to try to locate a sweet spot between his political reliance on hate-mongers of the KKK and neo-Nazi variety, but also to appeal to more reasonable white southerners on whom he also relies — decided to enlist Washington and Jefferson as character witnesses.
It’s true that hate-mongers and neo-Nazis generated the demonstrations that turned fatal in Charlottesville. But it’s also true, as Trump said, that some of those at the event were there to protest against the recent (narrow 3-2) vote of the Charlottesville City Council to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee from a park. (The park used to be named for Lee, but that change has already occurred. The statue removal has been blocked by a judge pending further action.) Trump noted this statue controversy, and suggested that many of protesters were neither neo-Nazis nor militant white supremacists but admirers of Lee. He would like us to think about folks in that category, the Lee fans, in part because it fuzzes up the good-people-versus-evil-racists frame. Personally, I don’t doubt that some of the demonstrators fit this category, although the category boundaries can get fuzzy.
Robert E. Lee was a skilled general whose leadership probably prolonged the war over secession. For most of post-Civil War history, Lee was presented as a relatively positive figure. As a northern child of the 1950s and '60s, I was raised to view Lee with respect.
Personally opposed secessionism
Lee was also a slave owner, having inherited many slaves from his wealthy father-in-law. In a letter to his wife long before slavery was abolished, Lee called slavery “a moral and political evil.” But Lee’s father-in-law’s will called for the plantation’s slaves to be freed, and Lee didn’t get it done. Lee also opposed secession (maybe not publicly, since he was a serving officer in the U.S. Army at the time and not encouraged to participate in politics, but clearly in a letter to his son.) But, because he decided to leave his post in the U.S. Army and take on the leadership of the Confederate military, his story is linked with the secessionism that he personally opposed.
There’s more to say about Lee’s attitude toward both slavery and secession, but it is hard to make moral sense of it. He was, in some sense, on both sides of both issues. For most of the century and a half since his death, he has been the most revered symbol of the Confederacy in the South, while respected in the North as a soldier and a gentleman.
But times change. And, although the historical facts generally don’t change, our view of them does. Slavery and racism were always wrong, but the clarity with which that is almost universally understood and the importance attached to condemning those institutions loudly and clearly has grown, which is a good thing.
So, yes, the fact that Washington and Jefferson were slave owners is likely to do more harm to their standing than it formerly has. It’s actually already happened with Jefferson, especially in the years since it has been established by DNA evidence that he not only exploited slaves for the benefit of his wealth, but also had children with Sally Hemmings, whom he owned but who also may have been the great love of his life. It’s complicated.
Jefferson also wrote (in his draft of the Declaration of Independence, which was modified a bit by the editing committee):
We hold these truths to be sacred & undeniable; that all men are created equal & independant, that from that equal creation they derive rights inherent & inalienable, among which are the preservation of life, & liberty, & the pursuit of happiness.
Squaring the sides of Jefferson
Somehow, as good as that sounds (and leaving aside for the moment all-men-but-no-mention-of-women bit) we have to square our admiration for the Jeffersonian sentiments expressed with his status as slave owner. Are we up to the task? Will we downgrade our view of the Declaration because its chief author was a hypocrite?
In dragging Washington and Jefferson into it, Trump was actually just trying to take their reputations hostage, for his own purposes: Instead of thinking about why he was so slow to denounce neo-Nazism and white supremacism, he'd like to change the subject to (unnamed) people who someday might malign Washington and Jefferson.
But yes, as time goes by, assuming the future views of the morality of slave owning don’t take an upturn, the historical reputation of slave owners past may continue to take some damage, even if they are admired for other aspects of their life stories. I guess we’ve been through worse problems, like the “peculiar institution” of slavery itself, and the bloody horrors of the Civil War that ended that institution.
If one could have a rational discussion with Trump about the matter he raised, one would ask him: Mr. President, is it your position that the fact that someone owning slaves should not be taken in account in considering how much to admire and honor them?
I’d love to hear his response, but I doubt it would terribly edifying. I can’t even imagine him constructing one, but he certainly has figured out how to respond to something other than questions he’s been asked. If he did answer, it would be something about the crimes of Hillary Clinton or the lies of the fake news media. Is that gag ever gonna get old?
About the Author:
Comments (22)
The world-wide emancipation
The world-wide emancipation movement was in its early days in the time of Washington and Jefferson. By the time of the Civil War, slavery world-wide was in its last formal days. Defenders of the right to hold people in slavery were on the wrong side of history by the time of the Civil War. In fact, the first independent republic to ban slavery, the Republic of Vermont, banned slavery in 177, the era of Washington and Jefferson. So there is an actual difference between the actions of Washington/Jefferson and Lee. Time moves on, opinions and attitudes change, and whatever the flowery statements of inent, the purpose of the war was to maintain the right to keep slaves.
And while Lee's “a moral and political evil.” statement is often quoted--he goes further than that, saying slavery is the white Christian burden as a tool to civilize the black population
"I think it however a greater evil to the white man than to the black race, & while my feelings are strongly enlisted in behalf of the latter, my sympathies are more strong for the former. The blacks are immeasurably better off here than in Africa, morally, socially & physically. The painful discipline they are undergoing, is necessary for their instruction as a race, & I hope will prepare & lead them to better things. How long their subjugation may be necessary is known & ordered by a wise Merciful Providence. Their emancipation will sooner result from the mild & melting influence of Christianity, than the storms & tempests of fiery Controversy."
As for the sterling, purely historical motivation of the marchers at Charlottesville, I suggest you watch the Vice news video of the weekend:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P54sP0Nlngg
If any good people ...
... were at that Charlottesville park solely to support keeping a monument in place, yet didn't immediately leave the protest upon seeing the Nazi flags and upon hearing the "The Jews will not replace us" chants, then they were not good people at all.
Therefore, there were no good people in the "Alt-Right Unite" faction in Charlottesville that day.
Period.
Trump is a disgrace.
Statues of traitors
Only in 'merica do we allow statues of those who have committed treason. Every confederate statue and flag is a slap in the face to every veteran who has put their life on the line for this country. It dishonors every Union soldier who put down their treasonous insurrection.
A major difference
Neal Rovick's comment provides some historical context for the anti-slavery movement that is usually missing from any discussions of the Civil War. Beyond that, there's one HUGE difference between the Confederate heroes, including Lee, and Washington and Jefferson. While the latter were slave owners, they played major parts in creating this country and its culture of individual freedoms. The Confederate heroes fought to tear that country apart, in the name of the continuation of the institution of slavery. In addition, the Confederate monuments were erected decades after the conclusion of that war as part of a movement to glorify the society that needed slavery to exist and marginalize freed slaves and their descendants - at the same time that Jim Crow laws were implemented.
Confederacy apologists often like to claim that the Civil War was about states' rights. It's hard to imagine so many people on both sides fighting for such an abstraction; in fact, the "right" the secessionists fought for was simply the right for some people to own and enslave other people for their own economic advantage.
The monuments belong in museums where historical context can be provided, not in public squares where they glorify the history of slavery. Eastern Europeans have collected the statues of their former Soviet masters in museums where they can be used to teach history. Why should it be so hard for us to follow their example?
Heritage? no.
The statues are a complicated issue, but it has often been claimed that many of those statues were intentionally erected in order to memorialize racist viewpoints. Most of them were erected during the rise of the second KKK and the civil rights movement -- but those also were around the time of the 50th and 100th anniversary of the Civil war. Complicated.
Lee himself actually opposed having statues of himself. So there's that.
Talking about Washington and Jefferson in terms of slavery is a red herring. They are irrelevant to the discussion. Lee is a very very different person than them, a figure representing the rebellion against the country, and it's casus belli of slavery. The issue is: are the statues of Lee actually used to promote racist ideologies? If so, then it has no place being 'memorialized' in public.
Neo-Nazis have an ulterior purpose to support these statues. Not a good one. Their about 'heritage' is a smoke-screen for that. They do believe their 'heritage' is one that supports the ideals of slavery.
Trump talking about 'heritage' isn't a good thing. There is plausible denial, but it scarily echoes the exact same claims and reasoning as the Neo-Nazis.
Better Check Your Math
The first spike in the erection of these memorials was around 1895, which was short of the 50th anniversary of the Civil War.
The second spike occurred in the early 1950's, again short of the 100th anniversary of the war.
Funny, I don't recall any big commemoration of the 35th anniversary of D-Day, V-J Day, or V-E Day.
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/08/give-it-up-folks-confedera...
Is it about the Civil War?
Good piece Eric but I think we should all be mindful of the fact that statues like this are not so much about the Civil War as about the Jim Crow period of the south, when the KKK and racist politicians disenfranchised African-Americans and and terrorized them at will. This Lee statute was commissioned in 1917, a half century after the end of the war, and finally erected in 1924, and was a symbol of racist rule. I think it would help greatly if you would do one of your excellent historical background pieces on the south after Reconstruction. This would provide helpful context for this issue.
President Trump made an excellent point
President Donald Trump did not “drag” George Washington and Thomas Jefferson into this issue. He made a good point relating to typical liberal hypocrisy. He did not say, or suggest, statues of Washington and Jefferson should be taken down. He did point out that type of response, to be consistent, would be the next likely step taken by the dysfunction segment of liberalism known as the “lunatic left.”
What all this come down to is Democrats and liberals still can not accept they lost the election to a TV huckster who left them beaten, bloody and whimpering in the gutter. Democrats will become less miserable what they accept the fact they nominated an even more despicable candidate than Republicans.
Jeff and his friends on the
Jeff and his friends on the right, even the far right, should get over the 2016 election. It was done.
What we face now and have faced since the end of January 2017 is the glaring incompetence of the man elected to the Presidency in 2016.
Donald Trump pays no attention to his national security briefings (even though they are made into graphs and charts, rather than prose, because he refuses to read); he doesn't inform himself on policy (that's part of the reason for the huge embarrassment of trying to "repeal and replace" Obamacare, which Trump completely failed to comprehend); he rants off the top of his empty head in denunciations of everyone from foreign leaders to heads of American corporations to TV personalities--and he puts all these folks on the same level, without distinguishing!--and he is revealing himself to be a rip-snorting racist, as if we hadn't known that since his January attempt to ban Muslims from America. He has turned our civilian government over to a nice group of ex-generals (anyone ever see "Seven Days in May"?) but then he pays no attention to what they say, either. Sean Hannity is his Best Boy, after Tucker Carlson.
I could go on. But bringing up the electoral campaign, as Jeff does, at this point is a desperate attempt to distract us from the terrifying fact that our administration is headed by a man who simply is not doing his job. Because he is incapable of doing that job. He's in way over his head, and boy! does it show.
No hypocrisy
If you understand and respect history - regardless of political beliefs - you should want to preserve statues of Washington and Jefferson, and want the statues of confederate "heroes" removed inmediately. There is no hypocrisy whatsoever in that position. All Trump did was - once again - demonstrate his ignorance.
Jeff.....
Thank you for weighing in with your opinion. However, I disagree with you, and agree with Constance. Your statement that:
"What all this come down to is Democrats and liberals still can not accept they lost the election to a TV huckster who left them beaten, bloody and whimpering in the gutter. Democrats will become less miserable what they accept the fact they nominated an even more despicable candidate than Republicans."
is far off the mark. I fully accept that a TV huckster conned an electorate into electing him President. What I, and many others are resisting and fighting back against, is the sheer stupidity and incompetence of a man who had he not been born into money, would be fortunate to have a job at all. If anyone who displayed the ignorance, lack of empathy, and complete callousness of Donald Trump applied for a job at my law firm, that individual would be shown the door immediately.
The lesson of the Trump presidency for the short period of time it hopefully has left is that not voting has consequences.
To understand that Trump DID NOT
Make a good point requires complex thought and that's something my Conservative friends struggle with. With that in mind I suppose this is a futile effort, but....
Washington and Jefferson are honored for their contribution to the founding of our country while the statues of Lee and his cohorts are there because of their role in a rebellion against the Country that Washington and Jefferson founded. A treasonous rebellion that was at its core about keeping slaves.
Actually though the Statues and symbols surrounding the Confederacy are really about intimidation. Its not a coincidence that tend to up at times when our country was dealing with tensions around race. But again, understanding that requires complex thought, so....
I'm sorry that the difference
I'm sorry that the difference in time, place and intent of Washington, Jefferson and Lee are not really clear to the President or his followers.
It is interesting how "patriotic" Americans think that the people who favor the party that lost an election should just shut up, drop their opinions and go away. That's not how it works in a free country--that's more of a fascist outlook.
Protesting fascism is the proper duty of people who believe in the promise and hope of a more perfect union, the equality of people, and government of the people, by the people and for the people.
Please drop the bitterness about the election--you're the only one who brought it up. The protests that happened are entirely consistent with people's long-held beliefs.
By the way, I can tell you I would have a hard time visualizing Jefferson and Washington marching with the KKK and the fascists. Or fighting a war to ensure that a portion of the population should remain enslaved.
Salient Points
My admiration for you continues to grow Mr. Black.
I appreciate your thoughts and commentary on this subject and many others. As a matter of fact, I find myself hard-pressed to recall a time when my thoughts and ideas were not in harmony with yours.
Here you've stated, "Trump — in his desperate, pitiful, angry effort to overcome his botched first reaction to the Charlottesville mess, to try to locate a sweet spot between his political reliance on hate-mongers of the KKK and neo-Nazi variety, but also to appeal to more reasonable white southerners on whom he also relies — decided to enlist Washington and Jefferson as character witnesses."
This is what I have been desperately trying to articulate to people that would marginalize the Neo-Nazi's and alt-right.
Trump defenders have been attempting to equalize the hate groups with those who were in Charlottesville to protest against that hate. They are using social media and the typical media outlets to promote these ideas and to play down Trumps obvious bigotry.
Some of these not-so-veiled racists have even claimed that counter-protesters like Heather Heyer, the woman who was murdered when a lunatic racist drove into the crowd, somehow deserved what she got because she didn't have a permit to protest.
All the while North Caroline's Legislator was considering protections for motorists that run down protesters.
http://www.newsobserver.com/news/politics-government/state-politics/arti...
What manner of evil is at work in America, that this kind of hateful violence would be codified into our laws?
More to your points Mr. Black, distract and deflect politics have long been tools of political parties, but where do you finally draw the line? Racism and Fascism doesn't seem to be extreme enough for some.
When will Trumps outrageous behavior and hateful division mongering be enough for the American people to say, "NO MORE"?
In these desperate times, I am comforted, somewhat, by the words of Winston Churchill. "Americans can always be counted on to do the right thing…after they have exhausted all other possibilities."
Nope
Trump made an infantile comparison that only demonstrated his extreme ignorance of history. The statues of Jefferson and Washington were put up to commerate their historical importance. The statutes of the traitorous losers from the civil war - put up long after the civil war ended - were put up to distort history and perpetuate racism. Taking them down is honoring history.
Why Are They Honored?
Yes, Washington and Jefferson were both slave owners. Slave ownership was integral to the pre-Civil War economy. While slave ownership was not spread widely through the populace, it was unquestionably common.
The distinction between statutes of Robert E. Lee and statutes of George Washington is the question of why the statue is being erected. Do we honor George Washington for his slave ownership, or his failure to take more than the most marginal steps towards ending slavery? Of course not. We honor him as the military leader who helped bring about independence, and as the first President of the United States. Why would we honor Robert E. Lee? He had a distinguished career in the Army before the Civil War, but I don't see statues being erected to honor brilliant Army engineers. The reason anyone seeks to honor his memory is for his participation in treason to defend and extend slavery, and his command of troops in a way that extended a bloody, divisive war.
This is not about political correctness, and it certainly has nothing to do with recent election results. It does, however, have everything to do with how Americans want to remember their history, and whom they see as worthy of honor.
I am afraid
I am afraid there is more to it than slavery and the evils of celebrating Civil War heroes of the South.
If you haven't yet read White Trash by Nancy Isenberg, you probably should as it documents well that the sorts of problems we are experiencing now, from Trump to Charlottesville and more, predate the Civil War, Washington or Jefferson. There were Southerners adamantly opposed to slavery from the beginnings of the American colonies and the chasm between the classes in our country predated the revolution by more than a century and continues to this day with little if any real change.
Getting shed of President Trump will be a good start to closing ranks as a country, though, as he is playing a game that's nearly 400 years old, here: pitting the 'have nots' against one another. He and the worst of the Republican Party will fall into that chasm as it closes, never to be heard from again save in the occasional punchlines to jokes.
Pitting the "Have Nots"
This has been an especially effective strategy of the race-baiters. As LBJ put it, "If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you.""
On the other hand...
Certainly not a Trump fan in anyway; but, as I watched the Durham NC soldier statue being pulled, toppled and then kicked at by the topplers I was reminded of the Buddhas of Bamiyan statues destroyed by the Taliban: they stood for thousands of years until a new regime, only a few years old, carries out their total destruction. I did not think much of the Taliban when the statues were destroyed and I guess I should be consistent with our statues too. Maybe send them all to the Donald J Trump Presidential Library on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
Buddahs?
I have a little trouble with the Buddhas comparison. It did remind me of the toppling of the Saddam statue during the Iraq war.
It is a cynical, but not an illogical ploy
as a typical conservative response sadly illustrates yet once again. Trump has never been about doing the right thing; he has always been about attracting and holding on to the part of his base that is driven by fear and hate. Yes, he is historically unpopular, as well as demonstrating an amazing amount of dishonesty, cruelty, arrogance, narcissism, stupidity, etc. It doesn't matter to those who won't abandon him because he's not Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama. So in the tribal politics of today Hillary is deemed a "more despicable character" because, you know, those missing emails are so much worse than giving Neo-fascists chanting Nazi slogans a pass.
Still fighting the Civil War
When I was serving in the US Army in the 1960's, TV stations in Louisiana, Georgia, and North Carolina signed off at the end if the broadcast day by showing the "Stars and Bars" and playing "Dixie."
In traveling through the Southeast in recent years, I have seen little evidence that attitudes have changed.. They may have stopped flying the Confederate flag over the South Carolina capitol, but the anger toward Yankees is still very much alive.. Southern "good ol' boys" will still confide that "uppity" blacks and "do-gooder" northerners bear the blame for the backwardness and poverty of the "South."