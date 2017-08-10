On Trump's eruption, Kim Jong-Un's nuke plans, and why we have two Koreas
Why is there a North Korea anyway (or a United States for that matter)? And will there continue to be a North Korea if Kim Jong-Un continues to disobey and annoy Donald Trump?
We can’t keep overreacting to every bizarre Trumpian eruption — we’ll just be freaked out all the time. I’m not sure how to pick when to go nuclear (no no, definitely a bad choice of metaphor there, should’ve said just “go ballistic” or maybe just “go nuts”) but I can’t bring myself to freak out over President Trump’s “fire and fury” fulmination toward North Korea.
We should be worried that we have a president who, in the middle of his campaign, wondered aloud what was the point of having nuclear weapons if you can’t use them. That was an idiotic thing to say. If there’s any point to having them, it’s so you won’t have to use them, which sounds ridiculous but is the essence of the doctrine of Mutual Assured Destruction. And yes, the acronym for that is MAD.
You’ll note that the only time atomic weapons have been used, they were used by us and we were the only ones who had them. Once they are distributed to a few more powers no one can use them without risking their own destruction.
But we should be figuring out by now that Trump just says stuff. And as soon as we start to come down off the last ridiculous thing he said, he says the next one.
Of course it’s worrisome that North Korea apparently has, or soon will, both working nuclear explosive devices and missiles that can deliver them far away. But I also don’t take too seriously the idea that Kim Jong-Un wants to start anything. As crazy as he sometimes seems, I believe he is much more worried about the rest of the world attacking him than he is about attacking the rest of the world, and with good reason. In fact, on that basis, it seems pretty rational (for a weird dude who really does have powerful adversaries) that he would want to have deliverable nukes, as a deterrent. Of course if we’re dealing with crazy people, none of this makes as much sense as I wish it did.
The issue of status-quo boundaries
The other thing that often strikes me as crazy is the importance we attach to nation-states and currently existing boundaries. I mean yes, if you try to change the boundaries you will usually get a war, so that’s a good reason to at least feign respect for the status quo. But the nations defined by those boundaries are mostly what I consider false constructs, in the big scheme of history.
Our U.S. boundaries are the result of a series of bizarre previous occurrences, many of them fairly recent. There was no such “country” as the United States before the Europeans landed. Then we bought a bunch more land (the Louisiana Purchase) from people who didn’t really own it or live on it. About a fourth of our territory was subsequently taken from Mexico (by force of arms) as recently as 1848, and now we get all hung up on enforcing a border that wasn’t a border until then. Very convenient.
Just a few years ago Yugoslavia, which we grew up thinking was a country, turned out to be seven countries after a particularly horrible civil war. Czechoslovakia? Nope, not a real nation in any cosmic sense, just a temporary merger of Czechs and Slovaks put together by the geniuses in charge of making new countries after World War I, but at least that’s one that managed to break itself up without a war. Iraq, a nation? Don’t make me laugh.
But we often act as if God drew the boundaries on the map and is prepared to defend them with lightning bolts.
Why a North Korea?
Which (believe it or not, I actually had a plan to get to this point) brings us to the question: Why is there a North Korea? There never was until quite recently (1945). And even when Korea became two Koreas, it wasn’t because anyone intended it, because no one did.
I’ve written the bizarre and somewhat hilarious tale a couple of times, so I’ll just link to a previous version at the end of this paragraph, but before you click through (or after), just consider that if the world somehow blows itself over North Korea, it will be (in some ludicrous sense) because in August 1945 – the exact month that the only atomic bombs ever dropped were dropped (by you-know-who) — a U.S. colonel with the wonderful name of “Tick” Bonesteel, and Lt. Col. Dean Rusk (who later became secretary of state) were suddenly told by their superiors to find a line somewhere near the middle of the Korean peninsula where the Russian troops coming down from the north and their U.S. allies coming up from the south could rendez-vous and declare Korea to be liberated from Japanese occupation.
But in case you don’t click through, I want you to at least know that when I first wrote a semi-humorous version of the tale — in 2010! – it started with this sentence:
If the world gets into a totally stupid existentially threatening mess, the odds are decent that North Korea’s nuclear weapons capability will set it off.
This is pretty bad. I’m reduced to quoting myself. Nonetheless, if you need a refresher on why we have two Koreas, and especially if you’re nervous that the world will end because it does, here’s the link.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
66 comments
-
20 comments
-
18 comments
-
18 comments
-
15 comments
Comments (8)
Rather than...
Rather than dropping bombs on them we should be dropping iPads and internet connections for every man, woman and child in North Korea. Let them see the life outside of their known world, the economic conditions in the South, the example of Germany 25 years after reunification. All is certainly not ideal in these places; but far ahead of what their government has enabled over the past 70 years. Of course Kim Jong-Um will label this all as "fake news". Given their mutual hate for fake news and love for golf, one would think Trump and Kim could work this out. Time for Dennis Rodman shuttle diplomacy....
Smuggling culture
This happens to some extent. There are people who have left North Korea who sneak back in with bags of USB Memory sticks containing the favorite shows from South Korea. These are handed around and people watch them in secret. (Something similar happens in Cuba, but it's more of business.) Given Trump's love for media, you'd think he'd ramp this up by supporting the smugglers.
Would it Help?
It's a great idea, but consider that the people of North Korea have been subjected to a continuous barrage of brainwashing for over sixty years. Would anything about the outside world sink in? Would they believe anything positive? Anecdotally, I've heard that the outside world scares the people of North Korea stiff. As unthinkable as it seems to us, defectors are even asking to be repatriated, because they can't handle life outside the North.
Okay.So more than 70% of
Okay.So more than 70% of Americans don't believe anything said by the President or the current White House.
But, the problem is: What do people outside the US think of what Trump says? What does that grown-up child who leads North Korea think of Trump's words? Does he know that Trump is speaking off the top of his head, and that his head is almost completely empty of knowledge of what he's speaking about? Does he know to discount Trump's every word, as we do?
Most of us are now listening to Trump with a combination of disbelief and terror at what he's suggesting.
Trump got "played" by a tin-pot dictator
All Trump had to do was calmly say that attacking the US would be suicide. Nothing more, then just move on.
Instead he takes the bait and engages in a war of words - which is the only war North Korea has a chance of winning (or even a draw).
If there ever was a time to "speak softly and carry a big stick", this is it.
God Help Us All!
Trump is a reactionary and gives no forethought to the consequences his loose words can have. After his extemporaneous comments to North Korea, I can only hope that Trump was not given the correct code for the nuclear football. Congress needs to escalate their impeachment process before a majorly impaired president does something crazier than his normal crazy. The words "president and Trump" do not belong in the same sentence. If Trump’s North Korea tirade doesn’t change some Trump supporter’s thoughts about supporting him, nothing will. Trump is a man (loose definition of the word man) without any credibility, thinks of himself as the great negotiator, lies daily from sunrise to sunset, thinks he can lead via tweets, and has no business being in the office that was formerly occupied by a series of real Presidents. Only once will a foreign leader need to miscalculate what Trump says and take the wrong action with catastrophic results. We can’t afford to have a loose cannon in the White House. I’m not sure anyone could make George W. Bush look presidential, but Trump has accomplished that feat already. The presidency has not seen the likes of a President Trump. Congress needs to pass legislation to make sure it never happens again. The new law needs to state candidates must pass a phycological assessment before being able to run for an office that has the powers of the president.
Our first clues about Trump were on display during his campaign. He was rude, crude, condescending, bullying, and not just politically incorrect but just plain incorrect. America need not be a testing ground for imbalanced individuals to test out their crazy ideology. Why can Trump only work with his family members? Because he can dictate to them. Trump is finding out dictating is different than governing. He doesn’t realize Congress is an equal power to the Executive branch of government.
We can't afford to focus on the problems of just one person's run of craziness for the next 4 or 8 years. Our country has real problems, which need to be solved to help ALL the citizens of the US, not just the GOP’s special few. God help us all!
Which is why...
Robert Mueller is no doubt accelerating his work to its' logical conclusion: impeachment.
A majority of regular citizens, the deep state, otherwise known as dedicated career civil servants, The Ds and a reluctant group of Rs can see that he simply cannot be trusted in this job and, fortunately for the integrity of the process, he is actually guilty of enough "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors" to be sent on his way. Pence is GWB without charm and with GLBT anxieties. It's the best we can hope for.
Republican War
When a Republican is in the White House, there will be a war. It's good for the fossil fuel industry. It's good for the military industrial complex. Money will flow to Republican supporters who are the only "winners" in a war. What will anyone else gain by it? What better way to justify spending what we do on killing.
It also provides a distraction and an excuse to label anyone opposed as a traitor. You're either with us or you're against us. Remember? Have we already forgotten the last R in the White House and the liars that launched those wars?
They could even declare martial law. Another win (so much winning!) for the Rs.
It's not just NK either. Don't forget that China is their close ally and neighbor. They won't sit on the sidelines.
When we elected a Republican, it wasn't a matter of if. It's only a matter of when and with who. If not NK, then Iran or Syria or some other weak victim we can bully. It will happen.