What Bob Dole could teach Trump about racists in the GOP
I won’t claim to know how racist Donald Trump is in his heart, although there is plenty of basis to guess; the guess wouldn’t be pretty.
Obviously, he found a way to connect with many white voters who are threatened or at least bothered by the growing portion of black and Latino and Asian citizens in the electorate. Nonwhites overwhelmingly voted for the Democratic ticket last year, but not enough to overcome Trump’s 21-percentage-point margin among whites, who still form a significant majority of U.S. voters.
And, of course, I don’t assume that every white person who voted for Trump was motivated by racial animus. Nonetheless, we do know that Trump received overwhelming support from the so-called alt-right and other corners of the electorate where racism and nativism is overrepresented, and that he welcomed and encouraged that support.
You hardly need me to inform you that we are talking about this question, at the moment, because Trump, in remarks purportedly decrying the weekend violence in Charlottesville — which was committed overwhelmingly by the white nationalists, including one Nazi sympathizer who drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 others — went off script and out of his way to say Saturday that he wanted to condemn the “display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides,” then repeated “on many sides.”
The White House later issued statements trying, unsuccessfully, to overcome the widespread view that Trump said, and repeated “on many sides” because he was unwilling to blame one side for the bigotry and violence. And the assumption in many quarters was that that was because Trump benefited significantly from the support he received from neo-Nazis and other variants of white nationalism.
Trump’s defenders suggested that Trump only meant to acknowledge that the counterprotesters also contributed to the violence. Nice try. Color me skeptical that this was Trump’s motive.
But I thought I could just offer a direct quote of what it sounds like when a presidential candidate says he doesn’t want the support of racists. The candidate was Sen. Bob Dole, the Republican nominee in 1996. I heard some of the Sunday show commentators referring to what Dole said, in his acceptance speech at the Republican convention that year so I looked up the quote. Here it is:
The Republican Party is broad and inclusive. It represents many streams of opinion and many points of view.
But if there's anyone who has mistakenly attached themselves to our party in the belief that we are not open to citizens of every race and religion, then let me remind you, tonight this hall belongs to the Party of Lincoln. And the exits, which are clearly marked, are for you to walk out of as I stand this ground without compromise.
Note to President Trump: That’s how you do it if you are really trying to say that you don’t want the support of racists.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
74 comments
-
26 comments
-
22 comments
-
19 comments
-
15 comments
Comments (9)
Bob Dole
In today's Republican party, Bob Dole would be tossed out the door.
I kinda miss you, Bob.
Which one became President?
While I admire Dole's sentiments, they did not turn out to be good politics.
Brings us back to Adlai Stevenson:
"I'm not an old, experienced hand at politics. But I am now seasoned enough to have learned that the hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning."
This depends
on one's definition of "inexperienced."
I'm inclined to agree with his point about the difficulty of campaigning without losing one's ethical compass in the process, but you have to go back to the 1920s to find an Adlai Stevenson who was politically inexperienced, since his political career began as a New Deal lawyer in Washington in the '30s, followed by legal work for the Navy during World War ii and a stint as Governor of Illinois after the war. He was then—twice—the Democratic nominee for President in '52 and '56, and was, after Kennedy's election in 1960, made the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
I'm pretty sure Stevenson would have heartily agreed with Dole's sentiments—he was an eloquent spokesman against prejudicial treatment—but claiming inexperience at politics doesn't ring true when you've spent most of a lifetime practicing it.
Stevenson's Experience
He had experience in losing Presidential elections.
Bush 41
Given his Lee Atwater produced Willie Horton ads, he not have been sincere, but the best words I ever heard him speak were at (I believe) his 1988 nomination acceptance speech when he called on us to "leave the tired old baggage of racism behind.
While they were perhaps insincere, at minimum it was not a dog whistle to neo-Nazis or white supremacists.
The 40 years of "southern
The 40 years of "southern strategy" is coming to full fruition. Dole obviously never became president--instead Nixon, Reagan, Bush, Bush2 and now Trump. The southern strategy kept the nugget of the romantic ol' south and it's uglier elements in the tent.
The creation of entire realm of alternative media to feed the beast its own enraging tales ensures that the beast will act out more. Decades of code words and surreptitious promises are having to be made apparent now--what if the new-alt right bursts forth from the belly of the tendentious "good" Republican party along with all of the other groups that have been told to hold their fire until the time is right ? To them, the time is now, the person is Trump. If not now, when ?
Watch out !
When it bursts out
...It won't be the alien in "Spaceballs". It will be the nastiest monster anyone can imagine. Watch out, indeed.
Racism
So we pivot from racism to Trump to Dole to Stevenson and his profession of "inexperience."
Great way to stop talking about racism!
Little Change on the Horizon
I understand the voters anger with politician across the board and the corruption that is becoming endemic in politics. Voters want change and we are not being offered change.
On the other hand, it is no surprise how President Trump is. He had an 18-month campaign that was loaded with rude, crude, vulgarity, racism, and very little substantive content. Now he has loaded the White House with Alt-Right advisors. We won’t be getting any change in politics unless Mr. Mueller can drain the Trump half of the White House swamp. That will leave Mr. Pence and his half of the White House swamp. So, there is little change on the horizon. President Trump and Vice President Pence are proof consequences can come from careless voting.