Trump’s UN speech was a statement of conservative principles? That doesn’t make sense
After listening to the current incumbent president of the United States deliver his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly last week, I dashed off a hasty, hot-blooded reaction in which I said that Mr. Trump had “embarrassed himself and the United States with an arrogant rant at the United Nations that all but asserted the sole power of the U.S. president to decide which nations are naughty and which are nice, which will be bombed or otherwise attacked and which governments need to be overthrown.”
Now that I’ve calmed down, I don’t feel inclined to take any of it back. But I do feel inclined to describe calmly what I meant, and will take as my text not only Mr. Trump’s speech but also a Washington Post column by Marc Thiessen in praise of the speech and headlined: “Why the left hated Trump’s U.N. speech.” The Post summarized Thiessen’s argument, thus:
“Trump’s U.N. speech promoted classic conservative ideas; no wonder the left hated it.”
I’m going to argue that Thiessen’s column engaged in willful, intentional, self-imposed blindness. I’ve linked to the full thing above and again here, so please feel free to decide for yourself whether I’m doing the same (engaging in willful self-blindness).
(And here's the full text of Trump’s U.N. remarks, via Politico.)
Thiessen says that liberals hated the speech because “Trump laid out a clear conservative vision for vigorous American global leadership based on the principle of state sovereignty.” He said the criticisms of the speech amounted to “the standard liberal critique of conservative internationalism.”
State sovereignty
Trump likewise talked about “state sovereignty,” a lot at the U.N.
“State sovereignty” was one of the three “beautiful pillars” on which Trump said his view of a better world depended, or so the teleprompter apparently said in one of those relatively rare occasions when Trump stuck to what his speechwriters had prepared. But I have no clear idea what “state sovereignty” means to either Trump or Thiessen, unless it means the opposite of state sovereignty.
I fear it means the sovereignty of the United States over all other states.
Let’s go right to the heart of the matter. Eight nations now have nuclear weapons, not counting North Korea, which is in the process of getting them. Trump doesn’t want North Korea to build a deliverable nuclear weapon. (Neither do I.)
Efforts to discourage North Korea from proceeding down this path have been – to use a mild term for it – unavailing. North Korea was formerly a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, but it withdrew from that pact in 2003, which (sorry to have to tell you this) it had a legal right to do and apparently followed the legal requirements for so doing.
Except in Bizarro World, the principle of “state sovereignty” seems to mean that any state has the sovereign right to do what it wants within its own borders, especially if it doesn’t violate international law.
Again, I very much wish and hope that North Korea can be persuaded to give up its nuclear weapons ambitions. But the idea that they have no right to go down this path because the United States doesn’t like it, is pretty much the opposite of “state sovereignty,” unless the secret meaning of the term is United States sovereignty over all other states (or least over the ones run by bad hombres, as Trump might define the term, as long as he got to decide which hombres were bad).
‘Conservative internationalism’
Thiessen’s other big concept was “conservative internationalism.” What the heck?
Could you put those two words together in a way that would make them mean that the United States has the right to do things that it apparently has no legal right to do?
I guess you can. I found this four-year-old National Review piece, headlined “Conservative Internationalism” that purports to define the term in ways that strike me as neither “conservative” nor “internationalism.” It turns out to mean that the United States, if it’s really smart and careful, can apply pressure to bad guys around the world to get them to do what Washington wants them to do, without immediately going to military force (although the threat of force is key to making it work, and you have to be able and willing to use force if “conservative internationalism” doesn’t bring the bad guys to heel.)
It takes a lot of fancy high-stepping to get “state sovereignty” and “conservative internationalism” to mean what Trump and Thiessen might want them to mean. “State sovereignty” is particularly Orwellian, because it means roughly the opposite of what it ought to mean. Turns out, apparently, one state (ours) has all the sovereignty.
In the case of Kim Jong-Un and North Korea, at least you have a weird, perhaps deranged, actual dictator — with no legitimate claim to power from the point of view of democratic theory — holding absolute power and acting in ways that look pretty deranged to an outside observer.
The United States, which sees itself as the captain of Team Democracy in the world (except when it finds it necessary to overthrow elected governments who are behaving improperly and replace them with unelected governments) is always more comfortable overthrowing dictators. And plenty of dictators were included in Trump’s denunciamentos at the United Nations. But he was hardly consistent, which Thiessen managed to overlook. Thiessen’s paragraph celebrating freedom and democracy was highly selective and ahistorical. He wrote:
Trump also put himself squarely on the side of morality in foreign policy and explicitly stood with those seeking freedom around the world. He promised to support the “enduring dream of the Cuban people to live in freedom.” He declared that “oppressive regimes cannot endure forever;” he upbraided the Iranian regime for masking “a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy” while promising to stand with “the good people of Iran [who] want change.” He took on Iran’s ally, “the criminal regime of Bashar al-Assad” in Syria, whose “use of chemical weapons against his own citizens, even innocent children, shock the conscience of every decent person.”
And his best moment came when he turned to what he called the “socialist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro,” declaring that “the problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented.” [I gather that was intended to be a big put-down of socialism. —EB] Trump promised to help the Venezuelan people “regain their freedom, recover their country and restore their democracy.”
I’m no fan of Maduro. But he came to power through elections. And the “Democracy Index” of the Economist Intelligence Unit gives Maduro’s government a middle score between Democracy and authoritarianism.
But neither Trump nor Thiessen showed any interest in democracy in Saudi Arabia, which would make any list of the least democratic nations on earth, where bloggers can be publicly flogged for disrespectful blogging.
The United States has often overthrown democracies and in several instances replaced them with friendlier dictatorships or monarchies.
So, to end where I perhaps should have started: In my previous first reaction to Trump’s speech to the United Nations, I mocked Trump for the tried and true use of the word “regimes” to describe those governments that the United States would like to see disappear. It’s code for “too illegitimate to be called a “government.” Although those who get the “regime” treatment are often undemocratic, what unifies the “regime” category is not their legitimacy so much as their unfriendliness to U.S. interests and hegemony.
It is really interesting that
It is really interesting that there is a group of people who think Trump has really thought about these issues and has developed a "Trump foreign policy'.
All that these positions are are the views of the various cranks that have caught Trump's ear from years of watching Fox news and have access to his speech writers. Inconsistencies don't matter. It will all change with the next hour segment of info-tainment. That's how he can say everyone will have great coverage at the same time he promotes a bill that does the exact opposite.
To Trump, this personalization of dispute with Kim is the greatest thing ever for his ratings. Look for the slinging of names to continue and escalate. Trump wants the abject surrender of Kim, but it ain't going to happen because it feeds exactly into the North Korean "us against the world" outlook. It may even drive Kim to toss a bomb into the ocean as the next step--but really, what is OUR next step? Our next step may be the destruction of millions. We are an existential threat to North Korea (and it's nearest neighbors), but they are not an existential threat to the US.
John F. Kennedy said following the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis: “Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to the choice of either a humiliating defeat or a nuclear war.”
Is Trump even capable of that ?
The last thing Trump does
...Is to think anything through, to spend any time in serious analysis and research, to solicit expert advice or even to know what expert advice is, or to hold his thoughts (and tongue) for a time to gain perspective. His short attention span and need for constant attention and affirmation work against the interests of the United States and seriously endanger world peace. His volatile unpredictability may ultimately trigger a disaster - perhaps another war or an economic collapse, dooming millions to death and millions more to poverty.
I believe the line is
…“A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds.”
If I've remembered the quote accurately (not a sure thing, now that I'm in my dotage…), we should not expect theoretical or practical or ethical consistency from either the Trump administration or many of today's "conservative" pundits and, using the term loosely, "thinkers." Instead, what we should expect from "conservative" media and the Current Occupant is (we hope) high-sounding contradiction and, at its heart, the illusion of central position that characterizes children around the planet, and in every culture.
In other words, I'm on board with Eric's interpretation of both the Trump speech tot he U.N. and the piece in National Review. "Conservative Internationalism," at least as it's been expressed in those two instances, essentially amounts to just what Eric suggested: "Me first." While that's a philosophical position very much in line with what passes for the worldview of the Current Occupant, it makes for difficult relationships with both rivals and allies, and international agreements, current and future, will be hard to enforce or, in the case of the latter, create, if the only sovereignty to be considered is our own. Every state would like to operate on that basis, of course, and for the same reason(s) that children want ice cream AND cake if given the choice.
The Current Occupant doesn't read, of course, so perhaps someone at FOX News could summarize for him the primary arguments of J. William Fulbright's "The Arrogance of Power." The main point relevant to the Current Occupant is the folly of convincing yourself that your view of the world is the only viable and "true" view of the planet, its peoples, and its societies. This might be supplemented by a similar summary of a similar work of the same title about the Nixon presidency that has equally…um…negative things to say about presidents convinced that they're always right, and, in paranoid style, equally convinced that "the media" are always out to get them.
The shorter description of both the U.N. speech and the National Review article is simply "self-serving." Selfishness, in measured doses, is probably necessary for our survival as individuals and societies, but the key phrase there is "…in measured doses." When it becomes the primary operating principle, what you find is that many of the kids on the playground won't play with you, and you'll have few, if any, trustworthy friends. "Conservative Internationalism" like many another handy phrase from the right, is either an intellectual fraud, or an accurate statement that simply says, "It's all about us." Neither is admirable or, on the international stage, very workable.
Trump is not a conservative. Trump is not a Republican.
Trump is not a conservative. Trump is not a Republican. Trump is not a Libertarian (tho the Koch Bros are and they and the Mercers (who own Brietbart, a white supremacist site) spent nearly $1 BILLION dollars to put him and Bannon and Pence in the White House.)
Trump campaigned as a Republican; a 'populist'. He told the country what many wanted to hear.
He promised them what they expected and hoped for. He LIED to get elected. It's what he does.
There can be no argument or uncertainty about that anymore.
Blaming the Left for EVERYTHING has been pounded into the REP constituency’s heads for years. It’s a learned behavior and has become a knee-jerk reaction that is meaningless. A total mindless cop-out. Like it lets the REPs off the hook or something (?)
And would someone please define what “conservative’ means today??
Because it appears to be quite different from what it was even just a few years ago.
Or it means different things to different people.....
Sovereignty refers to the full right and power of a ‘governing body’ (not necessarily a formal government entity) to govern without interference from outside sources or bodies (i.e., the “supreme authority”).
See Westphalian sovereignty. Every country goes it alone. Trump and American white supremacists believe in sovereignty (read more on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) website).
One could ask then why Trump doesn’t also feel that N Korea shouldn’t also be allowed their own sovereignty…?
Conservative Internationalism. Say what??? Is this another ‘brand’ and newly minted term to suggest movement growth? Again, what is missing is a clear definition and vision statement and named leadership, etc.
How the USA has long seen itself and conducted itself is completely divorced from the way Trump et al sees things: they don’t believe in democracy. He/they believe firmly in authoritarianism.
The USA has always acted to overthrow dictators. Trump has always wanted to be one!
They are whom he has always admired the absolute most and wanted to emulate.
Conservative
Conservative thought means a lot of different things. Rand Paul's approach is very different from John Bolton's. Trump just spewed a lot of nonsenical macho posturing. Sadly, to a certain of segment of conservatives, that's what they want.
This paragraph made me think a bit:
"Let’s go right to the heart of the matter. Eight nations now have nuclear weapons, not counting North Korea, which is in the process of getting them. Trump doesn’t want North Korea to build a deliverable nuclear weapon. (Neither do I.)"
How many countries are going to have nuclear weapons in 10 years? 20? 50? The number of nuclear countries is going to keep going up, and not every country with nukes is going to have stable leadership. Maybe its time for a better approach than, well, this, but also the idea that no one else can have nukes.
The author can legitimately
The author can legitimately make the comparison between our postures towards Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. The only honest answer is that one is serving our best interests right now, and the other is not.
But it is utter lunacy to put Norko on par with *any* other nation currently on the planet. Norko is not a soverign nation, it's a gulag, a concentration camp run by meglamaniacs and comfortable military commanders.
You cannot seriously expect dialogue with simeone that fires missiles over other countries the minute they have the ability to do so. When a belligerent country suggests it has the ability to nuc an American territory, and is considering doing so, only a fool gives that any response but the assurance that complete anniliation will follow the act.
Trump is a clumsy speaker, and given to hylerbole. But his hyperbole got Norko to back off the Guam threat; got China to cut off Norko's ability to conduct financial transactions (that was huge!), and got Russia and China to agree to further sanctions.
Obama's kneepad diplomacy of appeasement was rewarded with nuclear and ballistic missle tests, and threats.
You may be incapable of admitting it, I understand, but in fact Trump's foreign diplomacy is getting positive results.