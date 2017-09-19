Trump at the U.N.: Follow my lead or stay out of my way
President Donald Trump this morning embarrassed himself and the United States with an arrogant rant at the United Nations that all but asserted the sole power of the U.S. president to decide which nations are naughty and which are nice, which will be bombed or otherwise attacked and which governments need to be overthrown.
In a world body that is based on diplomacy and collective action, Trump threatened military action and unilateralism if necessary.
Although he threw an occasional bone of insincere respect for what the United Nations stands for, he basically told his allies to follow his lead or stay out of his way, and told those in the world who disobey him that he has the power to enforce his will.
I don’t care as much as some will that he defied all protocol by referring to the leader of another nation (Kim Jong Un of North Korea) as “Rocket Man.” But to announce to the world body that if Kim doesn’t do as told by the POTUS in the nuclear missile department “we will have no choice but to totally destroy” North Korea.
He called Iran “another reckless regime” and pretty much pledged to pull out of the deal, negotiated with many nations, to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He seemed to threaten to substitute military action for diplomacy, if necessary.
“Regime,” by the way, if you’ve never noticed, if the code word we Americans use to delegitimize other governments. Trump also denounced the Cuban “regime” and the “Maduro regime” in Venezuela and other unnamed “rogue regimes” — which is little more than a traditional display of U.S. arrogance in declaring which governments of the world it disrespects.
The United States has led the world since at least the end of World War II in bombing or invading other countries or using covert means to overthrow their governments (but only the governments that are “regimes”).
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
61 comments
-
20 comments
-
17 comments
-
What the Minnesota Supreme Court's decision on Dayton's veto of legislative budget means for state government14 comments
-
13 comments
Comments (12)
Regime change
'Twould appear that North Korea is not the only "regime" that needs to be reined in, nor that Kim Jong-Un is the only national leader whose understanding of the term "diplomacy" leaves much to be desired. Trump is a dangerous, resentful child, and has no business being in elected office at any level.
If this turns out to be the end of the American era, future historicans, if there are any, will surely record the fact that we brought ourselves down by putting in power a political party of unsurpassed malevolence and a national "leader" whose hubris is similarly unsurpassed. Mr. Trump is a disgrace to the office he holds and the society he largely fails to represent. His supporters, of course, will see it differently, but too many of them suffer from the same sense of entitlement, bigotry in a staggering variety of forms, lack of education, and loathing of women except as objects as their purported leader.
Chest-beating ought to be reserved for other primates. It will, if it hasn't already, make both Mr. Trump and the United States objects of contempt, and deservedly so.
On the Other Hand
We may take some perverse comfort from the fact that Trump is a blowhard and coward who wouldn't know how to stage a kegger in a brewery. I don't think he is capable of making his threats credible.
So, we should add
the 'Trump Regime'.
"Regimes"
I'm confused. Is the author suggesting the leadership of Cuba, Venezuela and Norko are deserving of respect?
I'm not trying to ascribe meanings, but, given the slap at America ("The United States has led the world since at least the end of World War II in bombing or invading other countries or using covert means to overthrow their governments, but only if the governments are regimes") that's how I read his comments.
I'm less than impressed with Trump's rhetorical prowess, but he does get the message across, and quietly, he has just invited Israel into NATO by signing a shared base agreement with them, so he is clearly engaged.
Be sure to watch the series
On Vietnam on channel 2 to understand American military lies. Then you will have an understanding of his comments
I don't need to watch
I don't need to watch television, Nick. I served for 6 years with VN vets. Got the picture first hand.
Sorry, the base has nothing
Sorry, the base has nothing to do with NATO or inviting Israel into NATO, it's the US having space to run missile air defense systems that we provide Israel. And what do we get from that outlay ?
"Israel and the U.S. inaugurated the first American military base on Israeli soil on Monday, which will serve dozens of soldiers operating a missile defense system...
The base's opening is largely symbolic and isn't expected to bring operational changes. But the Israeli military says that along with other measures, it sends a message of readiness to Israel's enemies.
https://www.voanews.com/a/israel-us-military-base/4034781.html
(end quote)
Just so I'm clear, you're
Just so I'm clear, you're saying that if Iran attacks that base, NATO won't be obliged to act if called upon?
That's Right
Article 5 of the Washington Treaty says that NATO members agree that the "Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all . . ." Article VI clarifies that this means an attack
on the territory of any of the Parties in Europe or North America, on the Algerian Departments of France, on the territory of or on the Islands under the jurisdiction of any of the Parties in the North Atlantic area north of the Tropic of Cancer; [or]
on the forces, vessels, or aircraft of any of the Parties, when in or over these territories or any other area in Europe in which occupation forces of any of the Parties were stationed on the date when the Treaty entered into force or the Mediterranean Sea or the North Atlantic area north of the Tropic of Cancer.
So not in Israel, no.
Now I'm Confused
Are you suggesting that the governments of Cuba and Venezuela are somehow illegitimate ("legitimate" in the sense of "existing legally under international law")?
"I'm less than impressed with Trump's rhetorical prowess, but he does get the message across, and quietly, he has just invited Israel into NATO by signing a shared base agreement with them, so he is clearly engaged." First, Trump does nothing "quietly." Second, the President of the United States has no power to "invite" a nation to join NATO. It is something that must done by all members. Third, Israel has never been invited to join NATO. Israel has a permanent mission accredited to NATO Headquarters, but is not a member. Fourth, the permanent mission was opened in 2016, before the ascendancy of the Trump Regime. Fifth, there is no "shared base agreement" between NATO and Israel.
There are multiple layers of
There are multiple layers of dissonance when the Trump speech begins with a clear declaration that every country has the right to do whatever they think that is in the best interest of their country.
First, the UN was instituted to move beyond the "me, me, mee--it's all about me" of individual countries.
Second, every country in the world, in all of history, acts in what is perceived by their leaders to be their own interests--including Iran and North Korea. Trump's junior high analysis of the world squarely places war and military might as THE way to resolve differences.
When was the last time the US directly threatened the destruction of another country, let alone one with nuclear weapons ?
Do you think all of his bragging and threats made America look better, bigger or stronger ? Or did they show a pathetically weak grasp of the modern world--an old man yelling "get off of my lawn!!"
Do you think that possibility of conflict came closer this morning ? Threats directed at places that already feel threatened and are acting on that feeling of threat.
Genius!!--backing a mad dog into a corner always is the best way to resolve the issue ! Try it some time.
Trump at the UN
Well said, Eric. I'll look forward to your longer piece.