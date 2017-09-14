'What Happened': Ready for a fresh election rehash?
Why did Hillary Clinton lose? What Happened?
“What Happened” (without the question mark, because it purports to describe the answer) is, of course, the title of her just released memoir of the 2016 election. We all know “what happened” and are living with the consequences. Clinton won the popular vote but lost the electoral vote, most especially in three big “blue wall” states she was expected to win (Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania), which cost her the only vote that really matters, the Electoral College majority vote.
But the 10-month-old questions of why and how it happened will get a fresh rehash with the release of “What Happened.”
I need to stipulate immediately that I haven’t read the book-length Clinton version of “what happened” yet. I did listen to an excellent long interview with her about the book by the guys (former Obama campaign players, by the way) who interviewed her for 47 minutes on their podcast, “Pod Save America.” I thought she came off well in that discussion, mostly taking, within the bounds of reason, responsibility for “what happened.” Mostly, as I recall it, she blamed herself for not thinking far enough outside the box to anticipate how strange a campaign might become with an opponent like Donald Trump.
As I’ve confessed a few times before, I’m not Clinton’s biggest fan. I mostly hold her vote for the Iraq War against her (don’t believe she ever explained it adequately nor took responsibility for it fully). Still, I voted for her without qualm or hesitation in November and oh do I wish she had become our first-ever Madame President. (Still hope to live long enough to see that highest, hardest glass ceiling broken.)
I find the postmortems mostly off-point. Millions of Americans voted for Donald Trump because they believed he would help them in ways that he will not. Many others weren’t excited about him, but convinced themselves that Clinton would be worse. According to me, that was a mistake and a big and obvious one.
The he’s-not-good-but-she’s-worse reasons many of them gave over the months (e-mail servers, Benghazi, her sin of standing by her womanizing husband, etc., plus many that were not just exaggerated but plain false) don’t come close to adding up (for me), especially considering the alternative. I don’t claim to know how much was sexism (any consideration of which must include the offsetting votes she may have gained by the historic nature of her candidacy). It’s generally true and helpful to recall that partisan loyalty is deeply enmeshed in the DNA of many American voters.
Polls tell us that Clinton also had a “likability” problem. That one sends me to the moon. She wasn’t running to be your best friend, or your friend at all. You would never be in the same room with her.
Judge her on her record, her proposals, her priorities, her competence, her character (with the caveat that there’s a limit to how much you can know the real of character of people you know mostly as TV performers). But please, just so I can come back from the moon, don’t judge candidates on which one you would rather have a beer with. You won’t be having a beer with any of them.
What I really don’t care about is the list of reasons that usually arise when discussing why Clinton lost. Based on the podcast I cited above, she seems to blame Bernie Sanders a good bit, which doesn’t help anything.
Others can retrospectively find every strategic/tactical error she made (why didn’t she go to Michigan and Wisconsin more?), which is the kind of Monday-morning-quarterbacking that is useless. (After you’ve thrown the interception, we all know if would’ve been better if you had thrown to that guy who was wide open on the other side, or even taken the sack. None of us had to make that decision with huge men trying to throw us to the ground.)
OK. Please disregard that rant. Having not read Clinton’s book, my best idea at the moment is to pass along this link to a sort-of review by Jon Meacham for the New York Times. I call it a sort-of review because Meacham not only read “What Happened,” he also read a great many other books written by candidates who had lost presidential elections.
It’s true that many recent unsuccessful nominees did not write such a book. And no one ever got one into the bookstores as quickly after the election as Clinton did. But, after an interval, many presidential race losers did reflect on and write about the experience and reading summaries of them via Meacham I felt a certain collective wisdom emerging from excerpts he provided, like this one from Richard Nixon’s book, written in 1962, two years after he narrowly lost to John F. Kennedy (and before he came back to win the presidency in 1968).
Richard Nixon
Introducing this quote from Nixon, Meacham says that “Nixon was forever defensive — it was part of his persona — but he gamely took on the armchair analysts about 1960 …"
“Had I lost by two million votes, or more, no one could say ‘if you had just done this or that you would have won. But when a shift of ten or twelve thousand votes in three or four key states would have overturned the result, anyone could make a pretty good case for the proposition — ‘if only you had taken my advice, you would have won.’ ”
Nixon, Meacham says, “listed no fewer than 16 purported 'sure roads to victory’ — Nixon put quotation marks around the phrase to convey irony — from ‘I should have refused to debate Kennedy’ to ‘I should have been more ‘liberal’ (particularly on civil rights), as Rockefeller supporters wanted.” Or, conversely, ‘I should have been more ‘conservative’ (again, particularly on civil rights), as Goldwater people argued.”
Hillary Clinton tells us she will not try again. Nixon, writing in 1962 as he prepared for what would be another failed campaign for governor of California, and who still harbored Oval Office dreams that would eventually come true (and turn into nightmares), couldn’t help in 1962 being what Meacham called being “self-serving” about why he had lost. Wrote Nixon:
I believe that I spent too much time in the last campaign on substance and too little time on appearance: I paid too much attention to what I was going to say and too little to how I would look.
Perhaps, as Meacham implies, Nixon was being a little sarcastic. But he was nonetheless prescient. The amount of campaign coverage that is now about atmospherics, including the handsomeness-or-lack-of-same among candidates, is getting embarrassing.
Gerald Ford
Gerald Ford was the only person to accede to the presidency after being appointed to the vice presidency. Then he lost his 1976 bid for not-exactly-re-election to Jimmy Carter. Ford wrote in his 1979 memoir, “A Time to Heal,” that when then-California-Gov. Ronald Reagan decided to challenge Ford for the 1976, he called Ford to tell him personally of his plans.
I found that detail touching in an old-school-manners kind of way. But Ford, according to his memoir, took it hard and told Reagan that it would divide the Republican Party and only help the Democrats. Reagan disagreed, and ran anyway. Ford defeated him narrowly in a primary campaign that went all the way to the convention floor. Ford then went on to lose narrowly to Carter and ending up agreeing with himself that Reagan’s primary challenge cost him the election.
Linking that race to the most recent election, Meacham wrote:
In a way, Reagan was to Ford what Bernie Sanders was to Hillary Clinton or Eugene McCarthy was to Hubert Humphrey or, four years later, Ted Kennedy would be to Jimmy Carter: a charismatic figure who won the hearts of many and whose popularity failed to translate to the eventual nominee. [Quoting Clinton here]: "Bernie and I had a spirited contest of ideas, which was invigorating, but I nonetheless found campaigning against him to be profoundly frustrating," Clinton writes [in ‘What Happened.’]
"He didn’t seem to mind if his math didn’t add up or if his plans had no prayer of passing Congress and becoming law. For Bernie, policy was about inspiring a mass movement and forcing a conversation about the Democratic Party’s values and priorities. By that standard, I would say he succeeded. But it worried me. I’ve always believed that it’s dangerous to make big promises if you have no idea how you’re going to keep them. When you don’t deliver, it will make people even more cynical about government."
I don’t know how to feel about Clinton’s put-down of Bernie-the-unrealistic-dreamer. Smells a little sour-grape-ish to me, and I gather there’s a lot of score settling in “What Happened.”
Sanders’ leftish ideas, like single-payer health care, are spreading among Democrats. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Dem nomination fight in 2020 comes to a single-payer advocate against a save-and-improve-Obamacare person.
Back, for a quick sec to the Ford memoir, about which Meacham writes:
In the end, despite a great Ford surge through the fall, Jimmy Carter won the White House. Like Hillary Clinton, like Humphrey, like Nixon, like McGovern, Ford ruminated, if briefly, on what had gone wrong.
"What if I hadn’t pardoned Nixon? How many people voted against me because of that? What if I had kept Rockefeller on the ticket as my running mate and hadn’t selected Dole? Bob, a loyal friend, had campaigned very effectively and we had won the crucial farm states. But would Nelson have made the difference in New York, Ohio or Pennsylvania?"
Clinton admits that she is left with a similar, sad, unknowable list of what-would-have-happened-if-I-had-said-this-or-done-that.
Jimmy Carter
Writes Meacham:
To borrow a phrase from George W. Bush, Carter misunderestimated Reagan, and Carter has never tried very hard to conceal his contempt for the man who crushed his bid for re-election. Carter wrote that he was “pleased that Governor Reagan was the nominee,” adding: “With him as my opponent, the issues would be clearly drawn. At the time, all my political team believed that he was the weakest candidate the Republicans could have chosen. My campaign analysts had been carefully studying what he had been saying during the Republican primary elections, and it seemed inconceivable that he would be acceptable as president when his positions were clearly exposed to the public.
Carter’s book, “Keeping Faith,” was published in 1982, two years after Carter had lost his re-election effort to Reagan. Unlike most of the others, Carter wrote less about the campaign and more about his efforts to free the U.S. hostages in Iran, but when he does discuss his 1980 defeat to Reagan, he comes across (to Meacham) as a man who simply could not get his head around the idea that American would actually buy what Reagan was selling. Writes Meacham, quoting Carter:
I did not realize then [in the summer of 1980] that the press and public would not believe that Reagan actually meant what he was saying — although we tried to emphasize the radical nature of his departure from the policies of my administration and from those of my predecessors in the White House.
While Carter didn’t provide much analysis of how and why he lost, Meacham writes that “Clinton has given us an exhaustive post-mortem, from Russian trolling to her strategy to win white working-class voters. She acknowledges that (quoting Clinton from “What Happened”):
"There was a fundamental mismatch between how I approach politics and what a lot of the country wanted to hear in 2016. I’ve learned that even the best plans and proposals can land on deaf ears when people are disillusioned by a broken political system and disgusted with politicians. When people are angry and looking for someone to blame, they don’t want to hear your 10-point plan to create jobs and raise wages. They want you to be angry, too."
I’ve pillaged and plundered enough from Meacham’s excellent long piece. As a Minnesotan, I must report that Walter Mondale did not write a postmortem on his 1984 defeat to Reagan. Nor did Humphrey do exactly that, but in his 1976 autobiography, “The Education of a Public Man,” Hubert Humphrey wrote of what was going in in his head when he lost to Nixon in 1968:
What am I going to do? There isn’t anything I want to do. I wanted to be President. … I was ready. I’d really trained for the presidency. I know government. We had such great plans. We could have changed things. Damn it, I love this country. We could have done so much good.
Have a good Thursday.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
A system under strain: GOP's treatment of Garland and Dems' blue slips underscore hyperpartisan times25 comments
-
24 comments
-
16 comments
-
15 comments
-
What the Minnesota Supreme Court's decision on Dayton's veto of legislative budget means for state government12 comments
Comments (24)
The real question is still
why we have a system where Clinton could win the election by at least 3 million votes and still be denied the office.
Oh, I'm familiar with the historical reasons, but we've had over two centuries to clean it up, and haven't,
All I can say is
…amen, Hubert.
Get over it!
It's thoughts like these that will keep the Republicans in power for some time to come. Clinton has given, what, 40 reasons of why she lost. She does not blame herself. If anything, she was helped by a slanted DNC that wanted to do most of the dirty work and hide her shortcomings for the main event. It doesn't help that she used her position in the State Department to make her and her friends very rich. With the myriad of things about her and her actions, people don't trust her. She got beat by a less than favorable guy. People still say she won the total number of votes, big deal. So you win most of the biggest (and safe) states by a large margin, especially California. If the Republicans put forth someone even barely more likable than Trump, the election would have been a slaughter. People just need to realize that Hilary just plain lost because her shortcomings were just too great.
Hi Eric,Man, I can't tell
Hi Eric,
Man, I can't tell you how much I love this book. I didn't buy it, of course, and won't. But I don't have to because passages from it will be hanging around the necks of Democrat candidates for the next 5 years.
But I don't think she's done yet; there are more culprits to blame, and I'm counting on her to write a sequal. "You'll never get rid of me, you B******'s".
Can't wait.
Before all you boys join the
Before all you boys join the chorus of Hillary-bashers, do her the courtesy of reading the book!
I am amazed that anyone tries to comment negatively on the book, especially with attacks that claim Clinton doesn't blame herself at all for the loss, without having read the book.
She's too smart for you guys. She has 40 reasons to explain her loss to an unqualified
Republican candidate because she's an intellectual with integrity, a careful scholar with deep policy roots, a historian with a unique perspective (from within the race) on what happened, and there were--to anybody really watching in 2016-- at least 40 contributing factors to her Electoral College loss. One of them, which nobody but Hillary Clinton so far is emphasizing, is the hatred-of-women (misogyny) factor. Anyone who followed the campaign had to be stunned by the raw violence of the hatred-of-Hillary-because-she's-a-strong-woman, a hatred shared by many American women who voted against her for being uppity and for not having left Bill Clinton when he was President.
And to Eric and his buddies who say this book is full of "sour grapes": Hillary Clinton has a right to "settle scores" with certain people who didn't help prevent Trump from winning: Bernie, your name is on that, beside that of James Comey.
Hi Constance,With all due
Hi Constance,
With all due respect, you do strong women a disservice
I know strong women; I married one.
Hillary didn't lose because she is strong, she lost because she's a patholigical liar; she lost because she compromised national security by treating TS/SAP intelligence with less care than Keebler keeps its recipe for cookies; she lost because she presented herself with a cringe worthy aire of entitlement.
We will elect a woman some day, and because she will likely be a Republican, she will be elected because she is strong, not because of her gender.
Cheers
I almost choked
OK, I buy the email issue. And I disagree with your entitlement argument.
But I almost choked with your "pathological liar" argument. This country just elected, to it's highest office, someone who is the most extreme pathological liar we've have seen run for office. And that excludes the extreme exaggerations which, for Trump, we've learned to ignore.
Hi Harris,Yeah, I knew
Hi Harris,
Yeah, I knew Trump's propensity for prevarication would come up, and it's a valid observation.
The difference, for me, is Trump lies about silly, sophomoric little details; "covfefe" was not a typo..like a kid caught with his paw in the cookie jar.
I don't like it, I don't condone it. But he has not, so far as we know, lied to cover up crimes involving national security.
Hillary's lies are calculated and malicious. She's got a real dark side to her. Trump is a buffoon having a good time; as long as he's got Kelly in the drivers seat he wont do much harm.
You can disagree, and like I said, your disagreement has validity, but thats how I see it.
you are so wrong
hatred of women? raw violence?? You provide the perfect example as to why so many couldn't get on the Hillary bandwagon, the constant gender and race baiting just wore people down.
hatred of women? raw violence?
Sorry, that's all on the record.
Sure, people can be intemperate in a particular moment. They also may cheer and jeer and chant those things, just to be part of a crowd or feel close to the person leading them in those thoughts. But there were signs, tshirts, bumper stickers which did require some independent, knowing action.
Don't try to rewrite history so soon--it's too early.
Strong smart women are a threat to many, especially men
CS: You wrote much of what I had planned to. I will add more.
Smart women are a real threat to many, especially men. Hillary Clinton was the most qualified presidential candidate this country has ever had. She is incredibly smart and disciplined and rose up through the ranks with increasingly more important positions. She was an excellent Sec of State.
The REPs have spent the past 25, 26 years trying to destroy both Clintons in every way possible. The witch hunts and tax payer funded investigations wasted a lot of time, $ and resources but never produced any proof of wrongdoing.
The media loved all of the extra viewers during the presidential campaign, brought in by Trump's antics and worse, and his perceived 'entertainment value', which increased their ad coffers tremendously.
The Koch Bros (Libertarians) and Mercers shelled out almost $1 BILION dollars to get Trump, Pence and Bannon into the White House. It's noteworthy that the Mercers of own Breitbart, which is supportive of white supremacists.
Then there were the Russian-paid Macedonian hackers, who also spread well-timed lies about Hillary, followed by the ill-timed and inappropriate Comey letter.
In addition to all of that, we all now know that at least some in the Trump camp regularly communicated with the Russians as well, during this timeframe. Definitely about doing business, and quite likely also about collusion. The Mueller et al criminal investigation will provide more details in time.
Finally, let us all remember that Hillary garnered almost 3 MILLION more votes!
So to recap, there were numerous attempts by multiple entities to prevent her win, none of them fair, many illegal. She has a right to be angry. Why anyone takes exception to that is hard to fathom, particularly when it is a lifestyle choice for ill-prepared Trump.
Your premise
is pure fantasy and doesn't hold up in the real word. Identity politics is one of the main reasons Dems are losing outside of big metro areas of this country, but you continue to peddle it.
let us not forget, she was rejected by her own party the first time she ran for President, because she does not inspire.
Projection
The reality is that two thirds of the population of these United States lives in large metro areas.
That's why Clinton won the election in terms of receiving a clear majority of votes, which is not true of the last two Republican presidents.
yes we know that
but the point is you have to win the electoral college and the urban vote doesn't cut it.
Clinton's popular vote is
Clinton's popular vote is 100% attributed to California. Personally, I believe there were millions of illegal votes in the tally, but so long as they keep their data hidden, it can't be proven. In any case, it doesn't matter. California cast it's electoral votes for Clinton, and she lost.
The electoral system ensures all states have a say in who is elected. The system worked perfectly.
You can't decry "identity
You can't decry "identity politics" at the same time you're trying gin up the "metro vs. rural" thing.
Fresh?
There's nothing whatsoever "fresh" in Clinton's book. She simply doubles down on everything she's said before. I think one of the most revealing aspects of the book is actually it's title: "What Happened" without the a question mark. This title reflects an intractable notion that centrist neolliberal Democrats hold onto that no matter how wrong they are, or how bad or many times they lose or who they lost to... they retain their "expertise" and "authority". So now Clinton, who never even considered the possibility that she could lose, or was losing, is going to TELL us what happened.
We already know what happened. Democrats nominated the most unpopular and distrusted candidate they've ever put on a ballot. THAT candidate had no message other than "I'm not Trump" and vote for me and watch me be me in the White House. THAT candidate was hounded by unresolved controversies throughout the campaign as she has been throughout her entire adult political life. That candidate never established a convincing lead over THE most unpopular and distrusted train wreck in the history of American politics. That candidate won the popular vote and lost Electoral College, but struggles to explain why the most unpopular and distrusted Democratic candidate without a clear and compelling campaign message didn't have a much much much larger lead over Trump to begin with.
Wrong candidate
There were lots of mistakes made, and lots of decisions were made that didn't turn out well. But I think we, the Democrats, lost the 2016 election, because we chose exactly the wrong candidate for the times, which happened largely because we didn't have a realistic opportunity to choose a better candidate. And that wasn't exactly Hillary's fault. She really owes no one an apology for who she was or what she represented, which includes many, many good things. The problem really was, that for a variety of reasons, our party was presented with two few viable alternatives. Unlike the Republicans, we were given too little opportunity to discover that our nominally leading candidate was in electoral terms, the Democratic equivalent of Jeb Bush, a candidate exclusively of the past. There is no doubt in my mind that if Hillary had had to run against an array of candidates, as Trump had to, her campaign would have not gotten anywhere. Our party just didn't have those contenders, with disastrous results for us and the country.
So she wrote a book
The notion that Hillary Clinton should just crawl away and hide is absurd. She won the popular vote and has just as much reason to give her opinion as anyone else.
Nobody tried to shame John McCain out of the Senate. Cripes, Mitt Romney is making noises about running for Senate next year. Al Gore made an Academy Award-winning movie. Hillary Clinton isn't intrinsically worse than any of those folks. If you don't care what she has to say or don't like what she has to say, fine, but don't escort her out the side door when others haven't been given that same treatment.
Her book
is just another example of establishment greed. She is so addicted to the spotlight she can't stay away. Her and Bill have made tens of millions of dollars through public "service".
She was a bad candidate who couldn't connect with average people. Go away already.
her side
It's a free country, and it's a good thing to have Hillary's version of things. But Hillary has a political tin ear, and a lot of what I have read and heard about her post activities pretty much reaffirm that. A lot of went wrong with Hillary's campaign was pretty much basic to who she is, and she was unable to get away from that. In terms of the specific tactical problems she faced, she had an extremely aggravating tendency to complain about them as opposed to coming up with an effective strategy for dealing with them. And her inability to do that is how her candidacy failed us.
The "FAILED CAMPAIGN" of H. C.
WOW! I agree with almost all the comments. Amazing.
Even with a campaigning, sympathetic press - she lost!
It is even more humorous, trying to keep track of ALL the self-professed reasons why she lost.
Please Hilary - do not go away! You are a constant reminder that a very flawed D.T. could beat you.
The next step is to get the press to attach the word "failed" to Hilary. I guess they only do that when Republicans lose.
Hillary was exceptionally qualified but politically
she was a very weak candidate. She won the nomination largely with states that she couldn't hope to carry in the general election. Her contest with Bernie provided the roadmap of the electoral real estate Trump needed to tip his way (He even gave Minnesota a shot based on Bernie's strength here!). Bernie's campaign provided a playbook that Trump partially co-opted and enhanced with a little old-fashioned populist fear-mongering. But it would be wrong to blame Bernie. The roadmap and playbook were available to the Democratic Party as well. They led with policy proposals instead.
All of the other items; emails, Comey, Bill, possible Russian hacking, despicables, etc. only matter because Hillary was such an electorally weak candidate to begin with. My takeaway for both parties?
Campaign with vision. Govern with policy. Don't mix them up.
It occurs to me
…that someone with more interest and a more analytical bent than my own could write a fair-sized textbook on misogyny based almost exclusively on Tim Smith’s oh-so-revealing comments.
I’m less interested in “What Happened” than I am in “How Can We Keep It From Happening Again?” Plenty has already been written about Hillary Clinton’s several flaws as a candidate, many of which were readily visible to grownups who were paying attention during the campaign.
Since no one else has so far said this, I will: none of Mrs. Clinton’s flaws, multiple though they might be, come close to matching the pathological character and fundamental dishonesty of the troll currently occupying the Oval Office on days he’s not playing golf at one of his resorts.
A listing of Clinton’s flaws, comforting though that might be to her detractors, does nothing to explain why an elderly male with both more and greater flaws than Hillary Clinton won the election. The country elected a sexual predator, someone so blatantly dishonest that even Republican media outlets have had to mention it a time or seven. Nothing in the Clinton record can match the character flaws of the old man now occupying the Oval Office. As has already been pointed out—to Trump’s ongoing dismay—Clinton collected 3 million more votes than the he did, so readers can dismiss much of the criticism of Clinton they’ve read in comments above as its own brand of “sour grapes.” The same right-wing propaganda machine that made the Clintons’ 8 years in the White House such a battle, mentioned in passing by L.K. Woodruff, was still around during the 2016 campaign (and IS still around even as we write). Much of the noise about Benghazi, Whitewater, emails, and a dozen other “scandals” that have proved (except in the fevered minds of some folks who like to call themselves “conservative”) themselves to be baseless is simply hostile nit-picking by people who ought to know better.
I’m sorry Clinton lost. Not because I loved her as a candidate, though, as Eric suggested in his piece, I hope I live long enough to see a woman win the White House. I’m sorry Clinton lost because her loss allowed a totally unqualified, infantile pretender to take power, and in doing so, made it possible for this to become a government by oligarchy to an even greater degree than was already the case before the election. I’m sorry Clinton lost because the winner is easily the most grotesque representative of the United States that has occupied the Oval Office since World War II.
Quite frankly, I like Noel Martinson’s final sentences very much, and I hope the powers-that-be in the Democratic hierarchy read them and take them to heart: Campaign with vision. Govern with policy. Don’t mix them up.