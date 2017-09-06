Why the Trump-Franken fight over a Minnesota judge is a bad omen for our political system
Is our system of politics and government melting down?
I’ve been wondering this for years, and lately it seems I've been asking myself the question every couple of days or so. Most days, I lean closer to believing that the answer is yes: Our system isn’t working the way it is supposed to; it isn’t working as well as it had in the past; and it feels as if it's heading for something like free-fall.
At the moment, the example on top of my mind isn’t even the fault of the current occupant of the Oval Office. In fact, it comes courtesy of what is usually (IMHO) the best-run state (or one of the best-run) in the union: our own Minnesota.
I refer to the kerfuffle over the current incumbent’s nomination of Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Stras to a lifetime appointment as a federal judge.
But before going over the background of the Stras nomination and the current state of play, let me just get one main point off my chest: This kerfuffle is an adjunct to the previous kerfuffle (so big that we need a bigger word than “kerfuffle,” though perhaps one smaller than “cataclysm”) over the Senate’s treatment of President Obama’s 2016 nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
You may recall that the Republican leadership of the Senate, claiming a bogus historical precedent that did not exist, refused to even hold a hearing on the Garland nomination.
Sen. Al Franken (who, despite not being a lawyer, serves on the Judiciary Committee) took the Garland matter hard. The Republicans managed to run out the clock on Garland, and their presidential nominee won the election.
That new president, Trump, nominated the smart, competent, very conservative Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat for which Garland had been nominated. When Franken got to question Gorsuch in committee hearings, he tried (but failed) to get him to comment on whether Garland had been treated fairly.
Gorsuch was endorsed by the Judiciary Committee on a straight party-line vote, and then the Senate voted on strict party lines to do away with the filibuster that Democrats would otherwise have used to block his confirmation. He was confirmed with an almost entirely party-line vote and will serve for life.
The much larger event of the Garland nomination (or non-event, since holding a confirmation hearing on Garland would have been an event) created the vital context for the Stras matter, and anyone who tries to discuss the Stras matter without including a discussion of the Garland matter is not being straight.
That lack of straightness has infected a lot of people: U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, a loyal Republican, wasted an entire Star Tribune commentary attacking his Senate colleagues for holding up the Stras nomination without mentioning the Garland case. And Scott Johnson, of the Powerline blog, has managed a three-part series criticizing Democrats on the Stras matter, also without mentioning Garland.
OK, that’s my main contribution. If you are going to denounce how Franken and Klobuchar are blocking Stras without bringing up the Garland case, you are either clueless or intellectually dishonest.
But in case you haven’t been paying attention to the Stras chapter: Justice Stras is smart, likable and competent (as is Garland). Stras is also very conservative. For most of Supreme Court history the nomination of a smart, likable, competent, honest candidate for the federal court would result in confirmation. But that’s one of those norms that is breaking down, and we haven’t yet figured out how far down it will break.
At the moment, Stras' nomination is stalled because of “blue slips.” A Senate tradition allows senators from the home state of a federal judicial nominee the opportunity to block the nomination by declining to hand in an actual blue slip of paper endorsing — or at least accepting — the appointment. Franken told the Strib yesterday that he “finds Stras too conservative for an already conservative bench,” and isn't turning in his blue slip.
He left the background of the Garland/Gorsuch matter unmentioned at the time, although his anger over it is perfectly clear.
“The president should be seeking out judges who bridge the issues that divide us,” Franken also told the paper yesterday. “I fear that Justice Stras’s views and philosophy would lead him to reinforce those divisions and steer the already conservative Eighth Circuit even further to the right.”
Among the older norms of judicial confirmation matters was that senators would focus on competence and character and not explicitly talk about ideology. Franken’s statement suggests that one is dying off. In fact, a White House official who wouldn’t give his/her name denounced Franken‘s statement but said, “Senator Franken’s opposition to Justice Stras is partisan, obstructionist politics at its worst.”
That anonymous spokesperson didn’t comment on whether this display of partisan, obstructionist politics at its worst was actually worse than what the Repubs did to Garland. Must’ve slipped his or her mind.
In Franken’s own statement announcing his decision to oppose Stras’ nomination, he said some nice things about Stras but mentioned that he was troubled that Stras identifies Justices Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia as his role models. Both are among the most conservative Supremes in modern history.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she would be willing to see Stras get a committee hearing, but supports the prerogative of a home-state senator to block a nominee via blue-slip, which is a law, or maybe just a rule, or possibly a mere “norm,” that may be wiped away as easily as the power of the filibuster has been.
In Federalist Paper #48, “Father of the Constitution” James Madison warned against an excessive reliance on “parchment barriers” to make a system of government work against “the encroaching spirit of power.”
We Americans, nonetheless, do put a lot of reliance on laws and rules that are written on parchment (or, nowadays, on paper) and sometimes we rely on lesser barriers that we can call “norms.” On the 200th anniversary of the Constitution, I wrote a long series for the Strib that was subsequently published as a book, called “The Myth That Binds Us.” The “myth” was the Constitution, which we chose to believe held all the answers needed to preserve our democracy and govern ourselves. The words on the Constitutional parchment have changed little, but its power to bind us seems weaker than ever.
That's the big question. If our system of politics and government consists of not only laws and rules and constitutional provisions but also myths and norms that work only if we believe in them and voluntarily abide by them — if we continue to demonstrate that those norms can be disregarded when they get in our way — will our system melt down?
Hypocrites are repubs
Interesting there are complaints about blocking this judge, when the repubs took away Obama's supreme court justice.
Sadly, there does not seem to be any limits to the hypocrisy of the right.
Hypocrisy is just one form of dishonesty
Remaining silent while your colleagues or "party leader" refuse to do their job, break the law, lie under oath, practice corruption openly, refuse to uphold norms of decency, and lie publically (day after day after day) are some other forms.
It is not just a few former members who are quitting the party and/or penning heartfelt grief at the "moral rot" of the GOP.
I have never been a signed-up member of the DFL or national D party, partly because they are so poor at both messaging and fighting back when attacked unfairly. Who wants to be a patsy? BUT now I am considering it.
Competent
With some of trump's picks competency is an issue - science picks without science backgrounds, a party planner running a housing department, resume fakers in multiple positions, etc. But what is a competent judicial pick? Someone who has passed the bar? Who hasn't been sanctioned? Gorsuch was called competent, but his first opinion contained obvious factual errors.
The reality is this is all about politics and ideology, and Stras is a guy who will oppose civil rights, voting rights, marriage equality and the rights associated with it, worker and safety protections, and environmental laws. Does that make him incompetent? No. But it makes him a terrible pick for the court.
Gorsuch is so smug and self-righteous, that
...he may have lost the ability to learn about his own opinions and mindset at this point in his life.
I predict that unlike Roberts, every decision Gorsuch makes will come out in favor of business and/or reactionary thinking. If you have to pick a category of judicial "-ist" to fall in, the textualist is the easiest one to justify your pre-conceived opinions and keep that self-righteous attitude Scalia was so awesome at maintaining.
He may have to give in if Trump starts forcibly housing soldiers in private houses.
And I predict his self-righteousness will be displayed in frequent written dissents from the few cases that do not go the way he votes.
Another norm?
An excellent commentary whose broad point about the decadence of our shared consensus on governance I share. I've heard too many Trump supporters indicate support for a dictatorship while on the left there is no end to the rights being invented.
But a question: is there also not a norm that the state's two senators bring forth a recommended nominee?? Maybe I am wrong about that.
Another norm Trump violated.
It is probably because of fatigue trying to keep track of trump's transgressions, and the need to just focus on the most dangerous and illegal ones, that makes writers like Black forget to mention that the norm in civil times was to ask for nominees from the States Senators.
And Franken and Klobuchar could've put forward some (have not seen if they did or did not), and referred to being ignored in their statements on this matter.
Once again we are reminded of
Once again we are reminded of how much informal (non-written) tradition kept our government on the rails. Violation of norms only requires the chutzpah of a powerful actor and, all of a sudden, it's all up for grabs. And it turns out that violations of law only occur if there is prosecution for those violations.
Eric is all in a dither
Eric is all in a dither because Senator Franken exercised his prerogative to deny an automatic hearing for a nominee for a lifetime post on the federal bench. Franken used what is one of those Senate norms that Mitch McConnell will swiftly destroy if he feels this nomination of a very conservative judge is necessary. It's a nicety, and McConnell just walks over traditional Senate niceties.
In this discussion Franken doesn't have to spend time belaboring the Republicans' mind-boggling 2016 Constitutional insult to President Obama (and his SCOTUS nominee Garland). Any senator has the right to object to the appointment of an unacceptably and tangibly ideological judge on what Franken correctly describes as a too-conservative court.
I am pleased as punch that Al Franken has acted like a strong principled Democrat with two strong reasons not to "blue slip" a nominee simply because of some long-disappeared judicial "comity" that lets anyone at all just slide through because they have all the boxes checked for "qualified."
Let's remember, too: This nomination was made without any consultation with Minnesota's two Senators. That's another Senate tradition that has been traduced here. So let's not join Eric and the Republicans who are lamenting Franken's laudable action.
A Non-Lawyer? Good.
//Sen. Al Franken (who, despite not being a lawyer, serves on the Judiciary Committee)
I for one am glad we have at least one non-lawyer on that committee; wish there were more. No personal disrespect to my J.D. pals, but at some point the broader points of what is right and wrong get lost in the weeds of process and legalese. Having a non-lawyer on the committee brings a needed perspective, one that is not so enmeshed in legal minutiae.
I feel slightly
I feel slightly misinterpreted by the comment of Constance Sullivan above. Sen. Franken is empowered to withhold his blue slip on any basis. He said he was doing so in this case to block a conservative. I don't doubt that this is part of his motivation. But, without Franken making it explicit, I interpret it as a move that responds to what the Republicans did on the Garland nomination. If I interpret that correctly, I have plenty of sympathy for his move and am not in a dither over it. I use it to illustrate my tired old point about how heavily our system relies on norms, which, being just norms, are pretty much unenforceable. As we advance (or does one mean descend) into full-scale partisan/ideological combat, many elements that we once considered part of the system will disappear with consequences that are hard to foresee.
Filibusters and Blue Slips - Be Gone!
Let's end all the partisan hypocrisy about which party is responsible for the dysfunction in the U.S. Senate. The problem is the extra-constitutional roadblocks that are nowhere mentioned in the Constitution and which allow the minority to obstruct the majority. It's long past time to end the filibuster for ALL nominations and legislation, and to end the Blue Slip procedure which allows just one Senator to effectively defeat a nomination.
We already have enough checks and balances: the Presidential veto, a bicameral Congress, required super-majorities in the Senate for a few matters, an independent judiciary. The Senate's procedural rules are often just a way for individual Senators to avoid accountability by confusing the public as to where they actually stand. Let's have up-or-down, on the record votes for everything.
Right, John, let's have
Right, John, let's have "up-or-down" votes (after hearings) on all US judicial nominees.
By the way, are you aware of how many dozens, or hundreds, of Obama's nominees were simply never dealt with by the U.S. Senate under McConnell?
I thought not.
It wasn't just Garland. The Republicans have strategy that involves turning our federal judiciary into another Republican fiefdom. One member of the minority just stepped in and did his duty, using his right to stop one nominee. A necessary correction to that strategy (our Constitution tries to protect the minority, by the way; they can't just be stomped on.)