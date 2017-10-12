Contrary to Trump's assertions, reporters do not feel 'able to write whatever they want to write'
The Los Angeles Times (among many other papers) reports that, during a media availability while meeting in the Oval Office with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Donald Trump said that "it is frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write."
The current incumbent must be brilliant in some way that I am unable to appreciate or am not used to describing as brilliant. After all, as he would gladly remind me if he knew I existed, he’s president and I’m not. Point taken.
In order to understand his brilliance better, I think I would need to know much more about several areas of psychology, mass psychology, individual psychology, and aberrant psychology. But, from my modest post as a scribbler I can relate to him only by noting what he does and says and tweets. (He says and tweets a lot more than he does.) And I do try to figure him out and occasionally cling to some crumb of hope that he’s not as bad and dangerous as he often seems (at least to me).
But from what he says and tweets and does, he seems to put himself in a poor position to render judgment about who does or doesn’t write (or say) whatever they want to write (or say).
Not meaning to brag (and certainly acknowledging that Trump knows more about several subjects than I do) I do have a lifetime’s experience in the craft of journalism. Most of it (before I somehow lucked into my current fabulous gig) was spent as a real reporter writing fact-filled news stories in a so-called objective voice at three newspapers over 35 years. And I can tell you (and I would tell him, if he gave me a call) that reporters for respectable news outlets are incredibly, insanely committed to factual accuracy and do not write “whatever they want to write” unless they have good reason to believe it is factual.
So I know this: Reporters do not feel “able to write whatever they want to write," and they certainly don’t feel able to report falsehoods as if they were facts.
Get your facts right is basically the first five priorities of regular, old-fashioned news reporters. Before you get to worrying about how to express them, and which ones to put first, you must be factually accurate. If you get a fact wrong and someone reports you to the editor or ombudsman, you will end up having to go through the odious and humiliating (but necessary) process of admitting your factual errors and correcting them.
And let me get this out before I lose you: Presidents are also supposed to tell the truth. They don’t always do it, but they are supposed to, and if they don’t tell the truth it’s the news media’s job to point it out and say what the truth is – although, if we’re going to be painstakingly correct about it, it’s their job to say what the facts are, and leave the search for “truth” to the philosophers.
Now it so happens, thanks to the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, that it's close to a true statement that “the press is able to write whatever they want to write." Although “able” to write falsehoods only refers to what you can get away with if you are sued for libel.
At least as a matter of constitutional law as interpreted by the Supreme Court in the landmark 1964 case of New York Times v. Sullivan (if the current incumbent cares about that stuff), the media pretty much CAN write whatever they want to write, and if you sue them, you will have to prove not only that it was false and caused you damage, but that they knowingly published the falsehood with what the court called “actual malice.” Of course, that’s just constitutional law, nothing about which Trump knows or cares.
Because, the thing is, Trump is in the running for the title of lyingest president ever. The Supreme Court standard of “reckless disregard” is hard to meet or to prove, but it sure looks like the current incumbent is incredibly reckless with the truth, or maybe just hostile to it.
We didn’t have the journalistic sub-genre of “fact-checkers” in Lincoln’s day, nor even in Nixon’s, but we’ve had it for a while now and Trump has broken all the marks for “Pinocchios” and “Pants on Fire” ratings. It’s really pretty shocking. Before Trump, we all knew that politicians sometimes shaded the truth, but we’ve never seen anything like this volume of mendacity.
Before Trump, we sort of thought there was some kind of limit to just how many, how big, how false the lies were that a president could get away with telling. After nine months of President Trump it seems those of us who thought that were wrong.
It is, quite frankly, Trump who says “whatever he wants,” and an astonishing portion of what he wants to say is false, so false so often that one has to wonder if he recognizes the difference between truth and falseness. It’s hard for a person with a normal respect for the factual accuracy to believe that he can get away with this, but it turns out, so far, he can.
One more thing I should have included much higher up in this rant, is what set off Trump’s disgust with the media’s lying ways. It was this quadruple bylined NBC story, based on multiple but unnamed sources, about a July 20 meeting/briefing between the president and several top officials about the quantity and quality of the U.S. nuclear arsenal. According to the sources, Trump argued for a huge increase in the U.S, nuclear arsenal, which is already by far the biggest and best in the world.
This meeting is said to be the event that set off the now famous (but unverified) moment when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the president was a “moron,” with a possible f-word in front of the m-word.
Comments (10)
The Facts Just Get In The Way
President Trump doesn’t have any desire for the truth because it just gets in his way. We must remember it is all about him. He doesn’t have any empathy for others, reference hurricane responses written by someone else, because he can’t stay on script. He is a man (poor descriptor) who has lived life without any consequences. He has a total inability to understand anyone else’s circumstances.
Today Trump is signing a decree via an executive order on Obamacare. I guess he doesn’t realize it is now Trumpcare. The President is taking that action because the Republicans caught the vehicle they chased for 7 years and then couldn’t repeal or replace it. Trump will do what he can to weaken the ACA any way that he can. Oops, I shouldn’t have called it the ACA because some Republicans like the ACA. It is Obamacare they just can’t stand. The Obamacare facts just get in the way. President Obama should not have picked on Trump during the Correspondent’s Dinner several years ago because Trump is vehemently vindictive, no matter the impact. Reference the massive effort the Trump administration is putting into reversing anything with President Obama’s name on it. Little does Trump know, historians will have the last say because their job is to reveal the impact the Trump administration decisions will have on history – it won’t be pretty.
Now Trump claims the bull stock market will reduce the US debt. I can’t wait to see how he ties those two together. It is another case where the facts just get in the way of a soundbite. I thought he said he had a high IQ. If he does, he better start proving it because there isn’t any evidence of it.
" whatever they want to write..."
Trump is wrong...again.
However, it is not so much what "journalist" write that is the problem, it is what they refuse to write.
Bias - spin - selective memory - deliberate politics - is the greatest danger to those who claim to be true to the tenants of" independent journalism."
Every day it's something
The adult daycare center belches out some depressing nonsense every morning before the weary staff have a chance to distract the crybaby-in-chief. It's time for the GOP to man up and deal with it instead of trying to hang on until they get their tax "reform" passed and signed. The nation cannot wait that long.
It's all about bias
People are going to give viewpoints to their beliefs, give greater credence to items that fit their narrative, and lessen the importance of things that don't fit. It's called confirmation bias. When you have almost all journalists being card carrying Democrats, the slant is going to be to the left. The funny thing is Obama did some things that Trump has done, get mad at journalists he didn't like - limiting of refugees - among others, but Trump is blasted for it and Obama got a pass. Never mind of the racial division that Obama always did at every chance.
I'm not saying that Trump has no issues, he clearly does. But Mr. Black clearly has decided to criticize Trump at every turn no matter what when that has never been the case with any Democrat. This is what the write anything criticism is about.
there are vast and growing 'conservative' media sources
Fox News, Breitbart, Drudge, InfoWars...just to name a few.....
The number of white supremacist sites online has grown exponentially since Trump, too.
And now Sinclair is spreading across the country like a cancer....
So I never understand why some persist with their LIE that all media is LEFT??? How absurd.
Perhaps the best they can honestly claim is that many larger newspapers and news sources have offices in large cities, which tend to lean bluer, while rural areas still prefer radio, which tends to be much more red state.
So . . .
You're okay with the FCC looking at the licenses of the Sinclair Group?
The first President to have issues with the media was George Washington. The string of Presidents with issues has continued pretty much unbroken since then. I will hazard a guess that all of them--every last one--has wanted to be able to control or censor the media. Did they act on it? Rarely. If the wish was expressed, it was most likely done privately, perhaps venting.
In the past, some kind of presidential super-ego has kept most Presidents from expressing or acting on their yearnings. With President ID, there are no such restraints.
Trump has always ignored rules, laws and boundaries
1 - I never mentioned the FCC and Sinclair...but I expect the same rules to apply to all involved, and I expect fair, objective and well-researched reporting by all professional journalists. I care not at all about others' personal 'opinions', which are meaningless.
2 - Not liking or wanting something...is quite different from trying to end it by any means, which has long been Trump's immature knee jerk reaction and modus operandi.
"Trump took to Twitter to threaten to ~cancel NBC's broadcast license~ for reporting stories he doesn't like."
Vox's Matt Yglesias says that this would be "a terrifying threat, if it were remotely credible."
"NBC reports that First Amendment advocates pushed back on the president, including FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, who tweeted, "Not how it works," with a link to the group's manual for licensing."
It's part of the plan
Trump and Bannon publicly stated in 2016 that their shared goal was to 'obliterate the federal government' and they work at that steadily, aided by those--the Koch Bros and the Mercers--who paid almost $1BILLION dollars to get them and Pence into the White House to do their dirty work and to advance their extreme Libertarian and white supremacist agenda.
If Trump et al blast and minimize the media constantly, when Mueller et al conclude their criminal investigation and go public with the results it will be easier for the Trump regime to refute it all then because they will have been claiming all along that everything media produced is 'fake news'.
I hope and pray most Americans are now fully awake and aware and ready to stand up and take action when that time comes to finally remove him/them from office and put him/them in the jail cell (s) he/they so richly deserve. And the REPs had better play along finally.
We can now tell when good
We can now tell when good reporters have done excellent work on the appalling saga of Donald Trump in public life, by gauging how fiercely and ignorantly Trump responds to that work.
What I miss in Eric's essay here is a solid definition of "journalist." One of our problems is that the "alternative-facts" press/media has been blurring the lines between old-fashioned, solid journalism (we know who they are because their reporting holds up to hard questioning) and the flakes who abound on-line, on TV and in print. We have to keep tabs on their false news as well as of Trump's own outright lies--they opened the door to the Russians last year to churn out fake news meant to divide us and hel Trump win the election.
Eric's laughable column
For those, like Eric, who still retain even a smidgen of confidence in the media, I refer you to the Sept. 28, 2017 column by The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald about how the media's many stories on Russian attempts to hack into U.S voting systems have fallen apart, with AP finally admitting that Wisconsin did not have its system targeted being a stark example.
https://theintercept.com/2017/09/28/yet-another-major-russia-story-falls...
From the article: . . . then there was Washington Post reporting Russia had hacked the U.S. electricity grid that never happened. The same paper also had to publish a massive editor’s note after its reporters made claims about Russian infiltration of the internet and spreading of “Fake News." Or that time when Slate claimed that Trump had created a secret server with a Russian bank, all based on evidence that every other media outlet which looked at it were too embarrassed to get near? Or the time the Guardian was forced to retract its report by Ben Jacobs–which went viral – that casually asserted that WikiLeaks has a long relationship with the Kremlin?Or the time that Fortune retracted suggestions that RT had hacked into and taken over C-SPAN’s network?
Greenwald did not even mention that CNN had to fire three "journalists" and retract another phony story Russia-Trump story. Undercover journalist James O'Keefe now has video of Nick Dudich, Audience Strategy Editor for the New York Times Video himself on camera (not from an anonymous source) saying the Times "always" slants news with an anti-Trump bias.
Before the election the New York Times (in Jim Rutenberg’s Aug. 8 column) declared it was dropping any pretext of journalistic objectivity to slant the news in order to defeat Trump.
It is also telling that NBC claimed the reason it refused to run the story on huge liberal donor Harvey Weinstein was because none of his victims would speak on the record. That did not stop it from relying totally on anonymous sources for Rex Tillerson's alleged "moron" comment about Trump. By the way, last I heard Tillerson had still not been fired, another false NBC report.
One has to wonder where Eric gets his news for him to write today's column. Perhaps it is all from those "respectable news outlets" with "fact checkers."