If you’re not reading Thomas Edsall every week, you should be
Thomas Edsall’s weekly online New York Times column is headlined: “Democrats Are Playing Checkers While Trump Is Playing Chess.”
I don’t know. I have been trying to force myself to seriously consider whether Trump is much smarter than the ignoramus he plays on TV. But I’m turning into such an Edsall fanboy that I want to say that many political writers are writing about checkers while Edsall is explaining chess.
Edsall’s column runs once a week, only in the online Times, generally appearing late Wednesday night. If you want to bookmark him this link will get you the fresh one as soon as it runs and access to his past pieces, almost every one of which is a chess lesson.
Part of the deal is that he extracts political analysis from leading political scientists and smart, experienced political players and quotes their email exchanges at length. Although he has taught at the college level, his background as a national political reporter helps him make the translation for smart non-academic readers.
But enough of a commercial for Edsall. On to the latest column, which explores the ongoing discussion about how much of Trump’s appeal is (or isn’t) about race. If your immediate reaction is to say “of course it is” or “no it isn’t,” get ready for a writer (Edsall) who isn’t afraid of complexity.
In an email exchange with Edsall, Political Scientist Ashley Jardina of Duke opines:
It’s clear that the Democrats have lost many whites because of whites’ attitudes about race. We can see that over time, whites’ racial attitudes have become increasingly linked to their party identity, with more racially conservative whites identifying more with the Republican Party.
Unfortunately, changing hearts and minds when it comes to racial attitudes is no easy task. What is more, there’s growing evidence that some of the previously effective tactics Democrats have used to call out Republican politicians for race-baiting no longer work especially well. If Republican political candidates continue to stoke racial attitudes and anti-immigrant sentiment, there’s reason to think they’ll continue to be politically effective, and it’s not entirely clear what Democrats can do to inoculate themselves against this strategy in the near term.
Not that you haven’t heard that before, but it launches a discussion, with Edsall drawing on many other experts, of how Trump pulled that off, and what Democrats might do differently in the future. For example, the next expert up, pollster Cornell Belcher, who worked for Barack Obama, emails Edsall a challenge to Jardina’s premise, suggesting that Hilary Clinton didn’t need to win over more working class whites, if she had held onto all the groups that voted for Obama:
“Younger voters, particularly younger voters of color” were segments of the electorate in which Hillary Clinton got significantly less support than Obama did, wrote Belcher to Edsall. Many millennials who didn’t vote, or voted for third party candidates as a “protest vote,” could have put Clinton over the top in the key swing states.
Of course it’s true, Belcher acknowledges, that Trump’s not-so-subliminally racist appeal helped him with the white working class, but Democrats were clueless about how to appeal to them. He wrote:
When Trump stands up in front of his audience at rallies during the campaign and tells them he’s going to give them their country back, Trump is having a conversation about race. Our [Democrats’] response is that we are going to raise the minimum wage — we are having a conversation about economics.
We are playing checkers while Trump is playing chess. And he continues to do so as he focuses on things like Black N.F.L. players taking a knee. Until Democrats can inoculate against some of the heightened angst, most prominently found among blue collar whites, about the changing face of America, they will struggle to compete for white non-college voters.
Arthur Lupia, a political scientist at the University of Michigan issues a rebuke to liberals who think the problem with Trump supporters is that they are close-minded, or perhaps that they are the only ones who are:
Many liberal elites, who see right-leaning voters as blindly following the edicts of an unbending dogma on many issues, have little to no awareness of their own blind allegiance to an unbending dogma on many issues. This blind spot, which has only grown in recent years, makes the left exceptionally easy to troll. In other words, the left’s lack of awareness of the excesses of their own evolving dogma makes it increasingly easy for Breitbart, Fox News, and similar-minded others to portray liberals as hypocritical and out of touch with the day-to-day lives of many Americans.
Former Bill Clintonista Paul Begala told Edsall that you don’t have to be racist to get the impression that the liberal elite isn’t focused on the problems of working class whites, and managed to work in a Minnesota reference, thus:
White working-class Americans are ‘dying before their time,’ Begala wrote in an email, specifically citing the rise in alcoholism, cirrhosis, drug addiction, overdoses, suicide and poisoning:
If the life expectancy of, say, Somali immigrants in Minnesota suddenly took a dive, Democrats would be falling all over each other trying to ascertain the causes and advocate the cures. We owe white working-class Americans no less.
Begala stresses that Democrats must show respect for the culture of the white working class:
As a straight, white, married, gun-owning, church-going man, many of my hunting buddies feel like Democrats have contempt for them.
Okay, I daren’t go any further or I will have stolen Edsall’s whole column, when I really wanted to turn more people onto him and reading his weekly piece which, according to me, is usually smart, brave, honest, different and, dare one say, probative.
Comments (5)
Praise for Edsall - but...
I agree that Edsall is among the best - maybe the best - of liberal pundits writing today. He at least recognizes that not every working class white person who voted for Trump is a deplorable racist. But I have yet to read any proposals from him about how to help the working class, and peer pressure/political correctness prohibit him from even discussing the impact of massive lower-skilled immigration on blue-collar people.
Globalization and automation have had a major impact on the job prospects of lower-skilled citizens. But many blue-collar people have beyond all doubt also been displaced by lower-wage illegal immigrants in many industries, most conspicuously the building trades. An anecdotal story - which is validated by hard data - proves the point. A few years back, a retired residential roofer had his letter to the editor published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He noted that in the early 1980's, residential roofing in the Twin Cities was almost all done by union workers at union wages, which would be around $26/hour in 2017 with excellent benefits. Over time, a huge influx of illegal immigrants took over that industry - they were willing to work for much lower wages, nowadays $10/hour or even less. The unionized workers lost their jobs, and employers and politicians in both major parties (motivated by different reasons) started claiming that roofing and other building trades were "jobs Americans won't do." Sound familiar?
Stating these facts - and citing corroborating Bureau of Labor Statistics data - is now forbidden in politically correct circles. No one in the news media (other than conservative opinion outlets) has the integrity to inform the public that many prominent liberals used to say that massive low-skilled immigration hurts lower-skilled Americans. The New York Times editorial board said this in 2000, as did many other liberals since 1995: Barbara Jordan, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Paul Krugman, Nicholas Kristof, and many others. Open borders is now the de facto position of the post-Obama Democratic Party and their ideological soulmates in the news media. And economically secure liberals still can't fathom how someone as awful as Trump could possibly be elected President.
Point taken, Eric.
I will indeed strive to read Thomas Edsall's columns, if for no other reason, but that you recommend it, because I think by now it is clear that I enjoy reading nearly everything you write about. You keep yourself well-informed and really do your homework, which I guess is Journalism 101, but I, as a reader, truly appreciate that fact, along with the fact that you are a history buff. And I need some education on all of these matters, but even though I have only a high school diploma to my name, and absolutely NO college credentials whatsoever, I still can take pride in the fact that I knew enough NOT to vote for President Trump. Whatever Hillary was or is (and I've heard plenty from both sides) she wasn't HIM!
And I don't vote a straight ticket even if I am a registered Democrat, by the way. I have voted Republican when I felt that the candidate running was the best man/woman for that particular seat or job.
I just read today that President Trump yanked the funding from a keyset of Obamacare subsidies. Not a good thing to read as I presently do not have health insurance, nor have I had any for the past two years, ever since my husband lost ours when he was laid off from his job of 20 years. I guess that's not on the present POTUS' list of priorities, whether or not the uninsured or underinsured get the medical attention that they need. Because someone has to pay the difference, and the insurance companies will only raise their premiums again. Oh well, what else is new? Maybe President Trump can toss us some paper towels like he did to those poor people in Puerto Rico. I'm sure that helped them out a lot.
Not convinced
You lost me with the "Trump is playing chess argument. If we're going to use a gaming metaphor, I would say Trump is playing calvinball; that's from the Calvin and Hobbes cartoon where the boy continually changes the rules to his own advantage. There is no strategy, no goal, no planning, just a singleminded pursuit of declaring oneself the "winner."
Where Democrats lose is in allowing Trump, now, and Reblicans before, to define the rules. When they stoke racial resentments; blaming immigrants and minorities for the decline of the white working class, dems respond with "that's racist!" While true, they're failing to offer a compelling alternative explanation. In accepting the framing of the debate as a race issue, Dems lose the argument before even making their case - call someone a racist & they're not going to be very open to your other opinions.
The same thing happens in the coal debate. Treehuggers are killing the coal industry! Dems reply that climate change is real & it's a significant risk to humanity. While true, it's not a very compelling argument to someone who's lost their livelihood. Instead, point out that rolling back environmental regulations won't bring back the coal industry because natural gas is cheaper. The miners are getting played & the dems fall right into the trap & boost the perception that they're out of touch.
In the last election, Sanders was the guy that figured this out. He figured out how to reframe the debate in a way where working class voters recognized he was on their side. Dem leadership hasn't yet learned this lesson & will continue to fail until they do.
Dems need to stop letting Trump & the republicans play calvinball. Start taking up the cause of equality of opportunity. That means taking up the cause of rural & working class whites, as well as women, minorities, immigrants, and the lgbtq. They're all getting a raw deal; the dems need to speak to that. Repubs talk about not picking winners & losers with their small gov't / free market arguments. But they actually are picking winners & losers. Corporations & their owners are winners - the rest of us are losing. Reframe the debate to reflect that reality.
Economically Secure Liberal
What do you propose to do to help working class Americans? You favor the entire left-wing agenda on environmentalism and immigration. What do you say to roofers, drywallers, painters, and other building tradespeople who have been displaced by lower-wage illegal immigrants? Ditto for many workers in every other mostly blue-collar industry except for farm labor, which at most 4% of illegal immigrants work in (BLS data).
I'm guessing that you're an economically secure liberal whose sources of information never present the other side of the immigration debate. Should we just put working class people on lifetime public assistance, even when most of those Deplorable people have the self-respect to want to be self-supporting?
Centrist lament
I'm not saying Edsall's a waste of time but I'm not impressed with his insight.
The idea that Trump is playing on a higher level than Democrats is facile. Trump didn't win the election because he's a political genius, he won because Democrats choose to run their weakest candidate against him. The most common characteristic I'm seeing among Democratic critiques is that they fail to achieve significant insight because they refuse to fact that Hillary and Clintonian centrism was their mistake.
Most of this article seems to lament the collapse of the "center", or the "center left" i.e. the point where the difference between liberals and conservatives wasn't supposed to be that much. We've seen a lot of these laments lately, just google: "center left" and you can read all about it.
The term progressives have using for decades to describe the "center left" has been "neoliberal". And for many observers the center left, or centrism, has never been a sustainable political direction, and as often as not has been more of the problem than the solution.
Here, as far as I can see, Edsall actually struggles to make a coherent point other than to bemoan the collapse of the center. This is a typical neo-liberal reaction the re-emergence of liberalism in America. To the extent that Democrats rely in this kind of "analysis", they place the entire nation in peril. The issue isn't the divide between liberals and conservatives, the issue is who will the majority of Americans support and vote for, and why? Right now, the clear majority of Americans are demonstrating more affiliation with liberals than they are Trump. The only way Democrats can fail to capitalize on that trend is if they keep pushing back against liberal agendas. Edsall Can't see that because he's a centrist who assumes (as do all centrists) that the center is inherently the most valuable political real estate.
For many Democrats and "liberals" like Esdall, their problem right now is that the nation and the electorate are demanding a liberal response to Trump and the Republicans, and centrists don't do "liberal". The political landscape has revealed itself to be disenchanted with the status quo centrists/liberals were so comfortable with. Edsall doesn't how they can win without finding their old comfort zone and that's why Edsall is a potential disaster for the Democrats. Democrats need find a new comfort zone that's about being liberal champions and charts displaying the gulf between us and them won't accomplish that.