Just one problem with Pence's Colts game counterprotest
A lot of lefties were annoyed by Vice President Mike Pence’s departure from Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts game to protest against several players taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem. I’m not annoyed (except for one pretty big problem with it). I favor peaceful protest, including by those with whom I disagree.
Pence’s move seemed a bit canned, a bit planned, but so what? There are those who believe Pence went there just so he could walk out. But so what?
I don’t doubt that the players who knelt also had a plan to do so. The NFL players who have been kneeling since this whole thing started have, mostly, as best anyone can discern, been protesting racism and perhaps some other forms of social injustice. It is a peaceful protest. There is no law nor even an NFL rule against it. Same for the veep walking out of the game. Let him. After doing so, he issued this statement:
I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.
Personally, I don’t think the players’ protest has anything to do with “our soldiers.” That’s just cheap political posturing. The players haven’t said anything to protest about soldiers, except for some who have said their protest has nothing to do with soldiers. The flag isn’t any more a symbol of soldiers than of anything else about our country. It does so happen that the anthem is a song about war, the relatively obscure and confusing War of 1812. And it happens to have been written by a slaveowner (Francis Scott Key). And it originally had a verse in it that mentioned slavery (although it’s unclear what kind of statement that long-ago-dropped verse was making about slavery).
The flag and the anthem are symbols of our nation, which is, among other things, a complicated bundle of ideas, some better than others. One of the ideas I particularly value is freedom of expression, which includes freedom to protest, especially peacefully, and to argue about what’s right and wrong about our nation. The football players have that right. The vice president has that right.
Oh, yeah, the one problem I had with Pence’s protest is not that it was planned but that he flew on Air Force Two from Las Vegas for the game in Indianapolis, then back to Los Angeles after the game, and President Trump announced (by tweet) afterward that he had asked Pence to do the whole thing (including walking out if the players took a knee), which makes it look like an expensive stunt, at taxpayers’ expense.
The cost of the two flights was estimated at a quarter million dollars, slightly more than the veep’s annual salary. Personally, I’d be happy to see the Republicans show their famous concern for the high cost of government spending by doing less flying around in Air Force 1 and 2 and more time doing their jobs in Washington. (And, by the way, you should see the inconvenience to any city that is visited by these federal dignitaries, not only at the airport but in closing highways for the use of the presidential limos, etc. But, pardon that interruption. I wasn’t talking about government spending, I was talking about peaceful gestures of protest, which I support.)
Now play ball. And after the game, having peacefully announced by our different silent acts of protest that we disagree, let’s find a time and place to talk over our disagreements, calmly, respectfully, maybe even factually, and see if there’s any way to move toward common ground or a compromise. Or is that just too freakin’ crazy?
Comments (24)
Anthem and Slavery
The line dropped from our National Anthem was:
No refuge could save the hireling and slave
From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,
It was not a statement about slavery in general, although it likely was included in the original lyrics because Francis Scott Key was a slaveowner. Hireling refers to a merchant soldier and slaves were the slaves fighting on the side of the British in the War of 1812, with the promise of their freedom after the British were victorious.
As far as the second line, while British Soldiers who might happen to be so lucky to get captured and attain the status of POW, a captured "hireling and slave" would receive no such courtesy. They were executed and likely tortured before being dropped in an unmarked grave.
Actually
that second line was directed at black soldiers who fought for the British (and whupped Key's unit).
And I don't believe that the last first was ever officially dropped from the National Anthem -- just no performed.
The official version appears to have four stanzas:
see http://www.music.army.mil/music/nationalanthem/
RIght
My comment was to note that the line was not a comment on the slavery in general, but rather a comment on the pivotal role that former slaves played in the war of 1812, and the second line was my projection of what Keys wished for these former slaves fighting on behalf of the British - which, was a gloomy grave.
Soldiers don't fight for a
Soldiers don't fight for a brightly colored piece of cloth or a piece of music.
If they have a philosophical outlook on their enlistment, they enlist to fight because they believe it is important to the survival of the American way of life against an enemy that threatens the USA. And most commonly, in the midst of a battle, they fight for the tangible survival of their fellow soldiers and themselves.
If anything, the USA was formed on the right to dissent to power. That is the fundamental core of "the American way".
The totalitarian bent is increasing. Snowflake VP's not able to withstand expressions different than their opinion. Lots of usage of private planes by Cabinet members to avoid interaction with the general population. A call from Bannon this morning for Corker to resign because "a Senator should not say negative things about the President" (Bannon say anything similar during Obama term ?) Calls for governmental investigation of the media for "fake news". Proclamations from the White House press office as to who should be fired in private enterprise in the US. Proposals to punish certain parties via the tax code.
Thanks, MAGA !!
Trump and Pence are obtuse . . .
The proper response is that while they disagree with the kneeling during the national anthem, they celebrate that the United States is a country where you can protest by kneeling during the national anthem, marching in the streets, spout lies without consequence, tweeting frequently, and disagreeing about how the country is run and the direction it is going.
Dignify?
The whole idea that either Pence or Trump could dignify an event by their presence seems a bit ridiculous to me.
I have seen no evidence that either of them knows how to dignify anything, or even wants to dignify anything. Rather, the goal of the current administration appears to be to debase to the point where they can easily manipulate. And, unfortunately, this is the one area where they are effective.
Military service
Pence, like Trump, never served in the military.
Trump's attitude is best summed up as "I am the State."
Any disrespect for him is disrespect for flag and country.
The easy solution...
...as some have said, is to get rid of the anthem at the beginning of sports matches altogether. We don't sing it at concerts or plays or poetry readings, so why sing it at sports events?
Now, as to the anthem itself... Replace it with "America the Beautiful." A much more singable hymn and one that is not based on the glorification of "rockets red glare" or "bombs bursting in air" but on the natural beauty that is our country.
Except that
it establishes religion.
"God's Grace" is a Christian concept.
Not really...
I see your point, but the anthem is not an "establishment of religion" in that it is not something enshrined in the legal code, unless, of course, Congress were to do so. I would also argue that "God's grace" is something recognized, in one form or another, by most of the world's religions.
Having said all this, I would not be averse to changing that one line. Either way, it is much better than what we have now.
The Real Problem
Cheap theatrics and obviously-contrived publicity stunts are going to be the hallmarks of this administration, so we may as well get used to it.
I understand that every administration in modern history has indulged in symbolic stunts that seem more like entertainment than policy. The picture of President Coolidge in a headdress remains the paradigm.Nevertheless, the Trump administration seems bent on giving us nothing but theatrics, and theatrics of a particularly lowbrow nature. There is no thought to how any of this will look. We are just going to see reactions to whatever bothers the President that day (Pence walking out of a Colts game, and telling the world about it, seems to have been more important than recognizing the four soldiers killed in Africa). It's something between a reality show and All Star Wrestling.
Is this true?
Since Mr. Black writes often about the meaning or the constitution - or what he thinks it means, is the following statement true?
Employees don’t have a Constitutional right to free speech or freedom of expression at work.
Is this true?
I do not blame the players (for many reasons) - most owners and the league are just plain afraid they will be labeled as a racist.
The First Amendment
refers only to government restrictions on speech -- not private ones.
Employers may restrict some classes of employee statements while on the job or speaking as representative of the organization, but generally not when speaking as independent individuals.
But now we're getting into state constitutions rather than the Federal one.
In the case of the NFL, it's a question of whether their contracts specify some restrictions on what they can say when identified as team employees consistent with the First Amendment and state constitutions.
That was not what Mr. Black said....
" One of the ideas I particularly value is freedom of expression, which includes freedom to protest, especially peacefully, and to argue about what’s right and wrong about our nation. The football players have that right. " E. B.
There is no right to self expression, protest, etc., on the job. They can do that off the job. I encourage them to do such. The NFL players are on the field -on the job. There is no constitutional right.
The point is - when and if the owners and league put a stop to this they will be call racists. They already have been called such a name.
Mr. Black claims to know much about the constitution - and constantly argues how it should be changed and interpreted.
However - there is not a" right" for anyone to express deeply held political, economic views, religious, or any views, - while on the job - unless allowed by the employer.
What is sad - Mr. Black knows this. I doubt he took a knee during constitution 101 class. Maybe his statement was deliberately designed to mislead.
As with many things
…especially things constitutional, it depends.
As Paul Brandon suggested, if you're speaking for yourself, and there's nothing in your employment contract prohibiting it (that's some fine print worth reading), you can be Steve Bannon or any number of other right-wingers and question Mr. Obama's citizenship, Hillary Clinton's sexual orientation, the intellect and/or character of either or both of them, the lack of patriotism expressed at public meetings of your local city boards and commissions, and so on ad nauseum, find that there's no constitutional case against your doing so.
When I worked in big-box retail, my employment contract specified that I was not to speak to the media under any circumstances without prior approval from, at minimum, the store manager, and the company much preferred that the decision be made by someone higher up the corporate food chain. "Silence as a condition of employment" sounds so… negative, doesn't it? It makes some sense in industries and businesses engaged in work that qualifies as "classified" for reasons of national security. Otherwise, it's simply executive intimidation of the sort the Current Occupant practiced in the private sector, and has now brought openly to the public sector, as well.
When I taught high school social studies, there were numerous restrictions on what I could say in front of a classroom. Some were written, though in fairly vague language, others were simply long-established precedent in an era when a few shreds of what passed for "manners" still existed. For the most part, as an employee of the public school district, I simply got used to leaving any 1st Amendment rights I might have had at the schoolhouse door.
Others may have had similar, or very different experiences, and it largely depends upon whether or not someone can reasonably be seen by the public as a representative of their employer, especially if that employer is publicly funded, as public school districts generally are. Even off-campus and out of the classroom, I made a point of being careful about what I said, at least in public venues. Superintendents have very large ears in some cases.
Most owners, and the NFL as an entity, can plausibly be labeled as racist, so perhaps you're correct in asserting that they're afraid to say something, lest that unspoken label be presented to the public as far closer to the truth than the owners and the league would like.
250,000 things wrong with his protest
$250,000 of taxpayer money for a protest by this phony who claims fiscal responsibility?
It's all distraction...
Every Sunday---another round of snowflakes-in-chief being confronted by views that they don't like.
Meanwhile, in the real world, war a nigh, treaties are being scuttled, diplomacy is being abandoned, coal is king, Houston, Florida, Puerto Rico (!!!) and Mississippi deal with damage, emails are being sent on private servers, scammy for profit educators are back in favor, health-care is being stripped on and on.
And our chief snowflake says he's not appreciated enough for taking a break from golfing...
From Twitter:
Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
Nobody could have done what I’ve done for #PuertoRico with so little appreciation. So much work!
6:37 PM - Oct 8, 2017
So much work !
Chief Patriot
Trump has disparaged John McCain because he was captured; picked a fight with parents of a dead soldier because they were Muslim; got a deferment multiple times because of some problematic medical condition; and has joked that avoiding venereal disease during the late 60's was his Vietnam. And now he is the arbitrator of what it means to respect or disrespect the flag? I believe you could broaden Rex's "moron" label to anyone who thinks for a minute that this is primarily about patriotism and respect for the flag.
Yawn...
Yes, the anthem is soooo sacrosanct that the networks sell ads instead of showing it. Networks only air the anthem on special occasions like the Superbowl, honoring 9/11, season opener, etc.
This entire "scandal" is nothing more than a dogwhistle. Kaepernick sat for three weeks before anyone noticed. He never held a news conference and decided to kneel after speaking to Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret, about it.
The point is
Everyone agrees there is the right to free expression. Fans also have a right (and a whole lot of them are) to be angry that they spend a small fortune to go to a game (heaven forbid you take your kids) and these ungreatful zillionaires who grow up in a free country and make tens of millions dollars with their God given talents have the gall to protest.all the liberal smoke screens in the world wont distract us from that. We spend our hard earned money to pay the huge salaries these players make.
I was In Green Bay for a game recently and before and after the anthem the crowd chanted usa usa usa! Felt so good and am told players were irked, poor babies.
Cant blame Trump/Pence for making political gain out of, the Nfl is taking a revenue hit in many ways because fans are free to expeess too.
Ungreatful!
What do the players owe the fans? Do they have some obligation to stand, passively, so as not to offend the snowflakes in the stands who want to ignore racism ("Shut up, boy, you make plenty of money!")? Is it "gall" for them to protest evil? Is that worse than the "gall" that the NFL exhibits in trying to turn a game into a militarized patriotic spectacle?
It's a pity that their independent voices disturb you. It's such a shame that players don't just be quiet and commit organized violence for your amusement. Why do Those People insist on causing a fuss, right in public?
What took so long
A whole 29 minutes elapsed, must be busy.
As the electoral votes showed, you annoyed anti everything lefties just dont connect wirh every day Americans, why waste valuable time explaining it to you.
Btw, snowflake is term for liberals, not conservatives.
You're welcome
to indulge in as much blind nationalism as you want, but you're not entitled to misrepresent their intent. They're taking a knee to protest social injustice for the people that have no voice.
Apparently, your contention is that we are so lucky to live in a free country that we should never take advantage of that freedom other than to enrich ourselves financially.
The "point" is, a truly free country does not demand that its citizens recite a loyalty oath or indulge in forced patriotic gestures. As for Trump and Pence, yes I can blame then for not only politicizing it, but using it as a wedge to further divide this country.
Yet another example
Of the annoyed, professional snowflake protestors onthe alt left (99% of the entertainment business, 90% of the media) creating hysteria and out of step with the average person. Gee, just cant understand how you don’t win the electoral college, or the house, senate, governorships, etc.