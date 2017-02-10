Kurds and Catalans: trying for a peaceful route to independence
What’s a people? What’s a nation? What’s a state? And when do they add up to a nation-state?
The Kurds of the predominantly Kurdish region of Iraq, and the Catalans of the predominantly Catalonian region of Spain are reminding us, at the moment, that these questions — which are pretty much always with us, although not always in the headlines — are potentially very awkward and troublesome, especially when they suddenly are in the headlines.
Kurds and Catalans are distinct peoples that are trying to take votes to peacefully and democratically establish independent nationhood.
The Kurds, over the loud objections of the government of Iraq, organized a vote in which roughly 3 million votes were cast and more than 90 percent voted to declare independence from Iraq. Kurds are not Arabs, have a distinct language and culture, and are, by far, the largest non-Arab minority in Iraq. Iraq not only tried to ban the vote, but has authorized the use of force to prevent any further movement toward Kurdish independence.
(The Kurds are also the fourth largest ethnic group in the Mideast — behind Arabs, Persians and Turks — and by far the most populous nationality in the region that doesn’t have a nation of its own.)
Catalans organized a similar vote and likewise got 90-percent-plus support for independence from Spain, which Spain says isn’t going to happen. Catalans are ethnically distinct from Spaniards and are the largest non-Spanish minority in Spain.
How should we feel about this? I can tell you that I have long sympathized with the Kurdish cause, and am just starting to think about the Catalonian case. But, as a matter of philosophy, I think that it’s best when distinct “nations” have their own “Nations,” but that this is very risky and hard to arrange because the larger “Nations” generally resist, and the resistance often produces bloodshed.
I know of one, glorious example in recent history of a bi-national state breaking up peacefully, which was the 1992 breakup of Czechoslovakia into separate Czech and Slovak republics. Czechoslovakia (like Iraq, by the way) was created in the aftermath of World War I. After the collapse of the Eastern European Communist bloc (which included Czechoslovakia), Slovaks complained that they wanted a nation of their own and felt dominated by the larger and more populous Czechs. I happened to visit Czechoslovakia when this was under way. The Czechs I met generally told me that they thought they were very fair to the Slovaks, but that if the Slovaks really disagreed, they should work things out peacefully and democratically. Which they did and two, smaller nation-states went into the future as neighbors.
It is sometimes referred to as the “Velvet Divorce” because it was handled so smoothly and, especially, peacefully. Both countries have done pretty well since, and when they do have problems, they are free to work on them in their own ways.
As the summary at the top suggests, this is unlikely to happen in either the Kurdish or Catalan cases. The Kurdish case is further complicated by the fact that there are four large-ish Mideast nations that have Kurdish regions (in addition to Iraq, they are Turkey, Iran and Syria).
But the key to understanding this (at least for a Kurd-sympathizer like me) is that almost all of the Kurds in the world live in a relatively contiguous region that would make a substantial (and pro-American, by the way) nation.
Instead, the boundaries of Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria (all pretty much drawn by the Britain and France in their role as the victorious World War I powers) carved the Kurdish region into four bits making the Kurds a minority in Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria and a majority nowhere.
The U.S. government has other fish to fry and isn’t too invested in nationhood for the Kurds or the Catalans. Washington likes stability, except where it doesn’t. I don’t expect this to end happily for “Catalonia” or “Kurdistan.” The Kurds, whose home region is mountainous, have a fatalistic saying that “the Kurds have no friends but the mountains.”
I’m rooting for them. If you’re intrigued, I put their plight into more historical context in this piece three years ago.
Comments (4)
Showing my ignorance
…happens all too often to old men, but that doesn't always stop me.
I don't know enough about Spain and Catalonia to have a worthwhile comment except to mention that, if I recall correctly, the separation of the 13 North American colonies from Great Britain in the 18th century was not especially peaceful, either.
The Kurds would seem to provide those who like to call themselves "conservative" with a nearly-perfect opportunity for the "nation-building" that has been the rationale for much of our interference, military and otherwise, in Middle Eastern affairs for at least the past generation. Instead, we engaged in a war about oil in Kuwait, and have spent trillions of dollars and thousands of American lives trying to prop up and preserve the state of Iraq, which has little reason to exist.
My strictly amateurish opinion is that we'd have spent our treasure, diplomatic efforts, and possibly even military threats (as opposed to action) much more usefully if we'd have supported the creation of a Kurdish state. Arrangements could readily have been made to see to it that semi-arid Turkey was not suddenly deprived of an important water source, and my suspicion is that Kurdish oil can be refined into gasoline and jet fuel about as easily as Iraqi oil, so a treaty with a new Kurdish state to that effect would likely benefit both them and us. Such a creation would also have provided an opportunity for negotiations with the Russians about something other than nuclear weapons and the Ukraine. Who knows? Maybe the creation of a Kurdish state would be enough to finally discredit the Syrian regime enough to get Syrians to change course. Stranger things have happened.
Unlike perpetually-tribal Afghanistan, we might have only a single government to deal with, based on a coherent language and culture, and one that's not busily trying to kill off internal rivals with our help and at our expense..
I now turn the podium over to more qualified and thoughtful commentary from others.
Building a Nation
I like the idea of an independent Kurdistan, and am neutral to mildly-in-favor of an independent Catalonia (sending in armed police to stop a peaceful referendum was a bad PR move on Madrid’s part). The problem with nation building is that, even when the nation is as relatively cohesive as Kurdistan would be, the land for that nation has to come from someone else. It would mean a loss of territory for everyone involved—not just Turkey, but Iraq, Iran, and Syria. How would he global community make that loss of territory palatable? The loss of a restive ethnic minority does not seem to be incentive enough. I doubt very much that more coercive tactics would work, and there are broader forces in operation that make it look like any concessions would fail. Remember that one of the dying gasps of the Ottoman Empire (or initial demands of the new Turkish Republic) was to refuse to sign a peace treaty at the end of World War I that included a referendum on the future of Kurdistan. Kurdistan had been under Ottoman control for centuries, and it was not a territory to be ceded lightly.
The same factors are at work in Catalonia. Although the Catalans have a distinct culture and language, it has been a part of Spain for the past 300 years, having bounced back and forth between Spain and France for some 600 years before that.
The experiences of these two nations shows why the Czechoslovakian “Velvet Divorce” model may not apply. The Czech Republic and Slovakia were cobbled together as a sort of tidying-up, and had their amicable split some 80 years later. For better or worse, Kurdistan and Catalonia have been a part of other countries for centuries. Their languages and cultures are distinct, but economically and politically they are too closely tied to the “other” country. Whatever we may like to see, the reality of the vetoes of others still stands.
The big question...
Do your views also concern the legitimacy of the founding of the State of Israel and the current controversy regarding the "Two State" solution for the Palestinians?
One difference
The Catalans are clearly a single ethnic group. As far as I know, there are no distinct Catalan dialects (I am privileged to have a couple of Catalan friends). They might disagree among themselves on issues, but not about who is a member of the group.
The Kurds, on the other hand, are less homogeneous.
While they have some common ethnic characteristics, they also have serious rivalries among themselves. This is complicated by a tribal culture with no democratic history of sorting things out.