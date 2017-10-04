Thank you, Twins
By Eric Black | 08:30 am
Dear Minnesota Twins,
Thanks. That was a really fun season.
Rooting for you made me feel like a kid again, as long as there were no mirrors around.
See ya next year.
Sincerely,
One of your fans,
EBlack, scribbler
Comments (1)
What a season!
Never mind the Bronx curse or problematic pitching or all the naysayers who had such a miserable time following the Twins this year. I was happy tuning into the Twins every night. Even when they did NOT deliver, how about all those time they did? Mauer's season. Buxton really finding his swing. Gibby turning it around and finding his groove. Polanco becoming a major league player. Dozier doing what Dozier does, which is everything. Molitor NOT giving up but holding the SS Twins steady and on course...
I had a heck of a year following these guys, and I'm pumped for April! Thank you, Twins!