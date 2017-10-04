Skip to Content

Eric Black Ink

Thank you, Twins

By Eric Black | 08:30 am

Dear Minnesota Twins,

Thanks. That was a really fun season.

Rooting for you made me feel like a kid again, as long as there were no mirrors around.

See ya next year.

Sincerely,

One of your fans,

EBlack, scribbler 

About the Author:

Eric Black

Eric Black

Veteran journalist Eric Black writes Eric Black Ink for MinnPost. His latest award is from the Society of Professional Journalists, which in May 2017 announced he'd won the national Sigma Delta Chi Award for online column writing.

Comments (1)

What a season!

Submitted by tom kendrick on October 4, 2017 - 2:33pm.

Never mind the Bronx curse or problematic pitching or all the naysayers who had such a miserable time following the Twins this year. I was happy tuning into the Twins every night. Even when they did NOT deliver, how about all those time they did? Mauer's season. Buxton really finding his swing. Gibby turning it around and finding his groove. Polanco becoming a major league player. Dozier doing what Dozier does, which is everything. Molitor NOT giving up but holding the SS Twins steady and on course...

I had a heck of a year following these guys, and I'm pumped for April! Thank you, Twins!