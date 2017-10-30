Trump's Gallup disapproval rating hits 62 percent, a new high
Although I obsess on it, I try to restrain myself from writing too often about the approval ratings of the current incumbent in the Oval Office. And the last time I did so, it was mostly to point out that President Trump's ratings had been relatively stable, within an established range, for quite a while and hadn’t made a new high or low in a couple of months. I vowed not to return to the subject unless or until Trump’s ratings broke out of that range, one way or the other.
Well, they just did. The news is not good for Trump or his admirers.
Gallup, which is the main measurement I have been following and which publishes a rolling three-day average, just published new poll results showing Trump with a disapproval rating of 62 percent, the highest of his presidency and unprecedented for any president this early in their first term.
His latest Gallup approval number, 33 percent, is likewise the worst number ever for a president at this point, and, by the inexorable logic of mathematics, the gap of 29 percentage point between his approvers and disapprovers, is likewise a record.
The other measure I check regularly, just in case Gallup is an outlier, is a blended average of all regular approval/disapproval ratings for Trump which are compiled by the Huffington Post. That average has also hit a new low in approval and a new high in disapproval across all major pollsters who attempt to measure it. The current HuffPost average as a write this (although it may have changed by the time you look at it) shows Trump’s approval rating 20.1 percentage points under water with an average approval of 37.8 percent and disapproval of 57.9 percent.
Obviously, the Gallup numbers are worse for the president than the HuffPost average, but I am sticking with my discipline of updating them both whenever I write about either.
While we’re on the subject, Gallup also recently published a more novel poll based on asking respondents to assign a number, from zero to 100, expressing how much or how little they support the things Trump is doing as president. The results are displayed here. As you would assume, the views of Democrats, Republicans and independents vary significantly from one another, but the disapproval of Trump among Democrats is greater than is the approval among Republicans. Independents also lean against him pretty strongly.
Comments (4)
Just more proof
that our electoral process is so distorted that the Russians don't have to meddle with it.
I guess the "so much winning"
I guess the "so much winning" fatigue is setting in.
Who cooda known being President is so hard?
But seriously, what has he realistically done to improve the lot of the "little guy"? The gap between rhetoric and result is growing. And who would've thought an administration could be so full of people wanting to cut a back-room deal with the Russians?
Why is this not over?
Trump describes Papadoculis as a key member of his foreign policy team and he is seen at a Trump Tower conference table with Trump and other senior advisers. He now admits he did attempt to collude with the Russians on Clinton emails. Kirschner, Trump Jr. and Manafort meet with Russians to learn about Clinton dirt and Manafort forces the GOP to amend it's platform to be favorable to Russian interests. The leadership of the GOP has colluded with a significant global adversary and our local members: Lewis, Emmer and Paulsen remain silent. Time for a change in 2018....
I can't think of a single thing Trump had done
for his people or the rest of America. So much hatred, lying, irresponsibility, immature behavior, and boorishness in one person who is supposed to represent America. After winning the presidency, the President is supposed to work for all Americans, but not Trump. I have never seen a person so unqualified for a job. Any job for that matter. Trump's low approval rating is outrageously high.