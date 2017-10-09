Why we can't go back to the version of 'Christopher Columbus' that we learned in school
Today is Columbus Day, in the states that still observe Columbus Day. (Minnesota does not.)
I remember when it was a noncontroversial celebration of the good ol’ USA and Christopher Columbus, who “discovered” it. And we got it off from school when I was a kid.
In 1992 (during my Strib days) the 500th anniversary of Columbus’ (sic) discovery (sic) of the USA (sic), I had time to read deeply in the literature debunking the incredibly racist and biased phantasmagorical version I had learned in childhood, and I’ve never been able to get the old feeling back. In fact, I view Columbus (sic) as pretty much a criminal (except that in those days there were no laws against what he did). I ransacked my files yesterday but couldn’t find a copy of my 1992 debunkeroo, so, from memory plus what’s readily Google-able, I’ll just mention:
The reason I keep putting “sic” around the name “Columbus” is that he never called himself Christopher Columbus, nor did anyone else. He went by Cristóbal Colón (which is the Spanish version of his name, and he sailed for Spain) although he was Italian (Cristoforo Colombo). And he wasn’t the first to know that the earth was round. And he never saw any part of the United States. And, upon making contact with the natives of what we now call “America” (although not North America), he enslaved them.
The first landfall in the “New World” (which was, of course, not new to the people living there) was an island in the Bahamas, where he was greeted by the native Arawak, who were excited and hospitable. From Columbus/Colón’s journal, he described the fateful meeting thus (taken from the list, “Top 5 atrocities committed by Christopher Columbus):”
“They (the Arawak natives) brought us parrots and balls of cotton and spears and many other things. ... They willingly traded everything they owned. ... They were well-built, with good bodies and handsome features .... They do not bear arms, and do not know them, for I showed them a sword, they took it by the edge and cut themselves out of ignorance. They have no iron. Their spears are made of cane. ... They would make fine servants. ... With fifty men we could subjugate them all and make them do whatever we want.” Columbus would add: “As soon as I arrived in the Indies, on the first Island which I found, I took some of the natives by force in order that they might learn and might give me information of whatever there is in these parts.”
Columbus made four crossings back and forth from Europe to the Americas. He set up some sort of colonies and ran them but had a hard time figuring out how to squeeze wealth out of them. Eventually he decided to force the natives to bring him gold (of which there wasn’t much in the places he visited). But this led to the worst atrocity I recall from my 1992 reading. You may want to try to find a way to admire Columbus, but you’ll have to get past this (also from the Top Five Atrocities):
“Columbus and his crew believed there were gold fields in the province of Cicao on [what came to be called] Haiti. He and his men ordered all natives 14 years or older to collect a certain amount of gold every three months. Natives who didn’t collect enough gold had their hands cut off. But it was an impossible task. There was virtually no gold around; only a little dust in streams. Many natives fled and were consequently hunted down and killed by the Spaniards.”
I hope you can believe me that it gives me no pleasure nor schadenfreude to go over horrible stuff like this. And it’s not just about Columbus. It’s about crimes by the Europeans against the native populations of this hemisphere that we are somehow, still, asked by some to look at as excusable, or necessary or progress or something. And perhaps about humans' ability to justify, morally, what is in their own interests and then treat it as glory.
I do notice that we don’t make nearly as big a deal about Columbus Day as we did when I was a kid, and the kids mostly don’t get it off from school. It is not a national holiday and how it is acknowledged is on a state-by-by-state and even city-by-city basis. This map breaks it down. Some states still call it Columbus Day. Some now call it “Indigenous Peoples’ Day. As I mentioned at the top, Minnesota is among those that do not observe it statewide, but Minneapolis, St. Paul and Grand Rapids recognize it as “Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
57 comments
-
36 comments
-
36 comments
-
33 comments
-
31 comments
Comments (33)
Point of Order Mr. Chairman!
If the federal government observes a holiday, does that not make it a national holiday?
I'm well into middle age, and I know I never got Columbus Day off from school. Where and when was that done? Considering weather alone, I'd trade the February President's Day for a holiday in October in a heart beat.How about we move the holiday for MLK (the greatest American ever) to the second Monday in October?
Last, I always get a kick when I hear about Italian-American groups getting up in arms over changing Columbus Day to something else. The Italian culture is a fine one, with much to be proud of. And why they want to associate with that guy is a mystery to me.
Che cosa è lo succiacatori do polli?
"The Italian culture is a fine one, with much to be proud of. And why they want to associate with that guy is a mystery to me." Columbus himself would not have identified as "Italian," nor did he speak the Italian language.
He was Genoese, and would have spoken Ligurian.
Not a state holiday
The employees of the State of Minnesota don't get the day off.
Bashing caucasians and all
Bashing caucasians and all things Western is all the rage among leftists, I know. But folks that value truth will always dig behind the hyperbole.
Yes, indigineous people of the Americas were conquered, killed and enslaved. But it was nothing they, themselves did not engage in themselves.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_among_Native_Americans_in_the_Un...
One must take history in the context of the times. Europeans that came into contact with primitive people saw absolutely nothing wrong with exploiting them. But then, no one was above exploiting their neighbors for their own survival.
Our modern society has given us the luxury of compassion, but make no mistake, the history of man is a lesson in survival of the fittest. Ever has it been, and ever shall it be.
I'm thankful for and celebrate the courage of men who risked their lives to venture into the unknown. As the future unfolds, we will depend on such fearless men and women to take us to new planets. May they have fair celestial winds at their backs.
Wrong
This is the truth. What you were taught, and apparently still believe about Columbus, was lies.
Columbus was a murderous coward. His legacy belongs in the trashbin of history.
So, is Your Point
That we should add a holiday for the natives that inhabited the islands? Maybe make it a 4 day weekend?
Sure, why not. The less
Sure, why not. The less government is open for business, the better.
Although we'd have to come up with something they plausibly did to progress the American success.
I'm Not Sure
What it means to "progress the American success", but I'm not conversant with that sort of touchy-feely thing. But I do wonder if American slave owners "progressed the American success", and if so should we have a Slave Owners holiday?
And was Columbus the only person who "progressed the American success" without setting foot on what would become the American mainland?
The indigenous people that Columbus enslaved
were all conquering each other, it was how land was taken back in the 1400's. To put 2017 standards to the 1400's is plain silly. The most powerful tribes constantly pushed the weaker tribes out of territory they wanted. It was the same everywhere in the world. I'm not saying it was right, but that was the way it was. To pick out Columbus and disregard the fact that the entire world was in the conquest/capture of people and land in 1400's is just plain disingenuous. I see this all the time lately, putting 2017 thinking on 1400-1800 thinking and times. Seems like a feeble attempt to rewrite history for those who don't understand that people, times and cultures constantly are changing.
Pure ignorance
I shudder to think where you picked up your knowledge of Native American history, but they "were all conquering each other" is a gross oversimplification of the fighting that did occur, and in many cases just outright false.
The fact that Native Americans were not 100 percent peaceful does not justify Columbus's atrocities.
Columbus was a coward and a monster even by 1400-1800 standards. To claim otherwise is to rewrite history.
What Did Columbus Think?
Here is Columbus's impression of the Taino people:
They traded with us and gave us everything they had, with good will ... they took great delight in pleasing us ... They are very gentle and without knowledge of what is evil; nor do they murder or steal...Your highness may believe that in all the world there can be no better people ... They love their neighbors as themselves, and they have the sweetest talk in the world, and are gentle and always laughing.
Later, he cut off the hands of the natives who didn't meet the quota of gold they were supposed to bring him.
"They love their neighbors as themselves . . ." I've heard that talked up as a virtue before, somewhere.
It's no surprise that the
It's no surprise that the Taino and Ciboney people were not indigenous to Cuba or surrounding islands.
Those were the Guanajatabey, who had inhabited Cuba for centuries, and who were driven to the far west of the island by the arrival of waves of migrants, including the Taíno and Ciboney.
Conquest. To the victors go the spoils.
Change
"Seems like a feeble attempt to rewrite history for those who don't understand that people, times and cultures constantly are changing."
Indeed. Seems like a perfect indictment for those that believe in the "originalism" of the Constitution.
You should let the rest of your party know.
Columbus
In retrospect and in a light vein, Columbus was, by default, the first "identity thief" of U.S. He stole my identity (I am an Indian from India) , whether it was by design or default, the result is the same. i.e. I have to identity myself as "East Indian" to distinguish me from the "native Americans, native Canadians, native Bolivians, etc.".
The argument "they did it too" is no justification at all
for honoring a man (with a national holiday!) who committed atrocities and never set foot in this country. Times have indeed changed and it is past time for this myth to be called out.
Nice work, Eric.
I don't think it's "bashing Caucasians" to speak the truth. No doubt our history books are full of stories that we adults learned as children that were "versions of the truth" as told by the "victors", and not what actually occurred.
It doesn't hurt to "open" one's mind to all the possibilities of events that we ourselves were not there to experience first-hand. I believe we need to explore all the versions of history, and then decide for ourselves what we, ourselves, are going to believe. This version seems very historical indeed, since it was actually taken from the journal of the man himself.
And to reduce mankind to the "survival of the fittest" rather reduces us to the intellectual instinct of animals, doesn't it (not to say that certain animals aren't capable of kindness, as much evidence has shown that they can be, including dogs, elephants, primates, etc.) Human beings have remarkable minds, capable of great accomplishments and acts, including those of kindness and empathy. We don't need to be animalistic in order to survive.
It is bashing caucasians to
It is bashing caucasians to focus on the acts of whites, and not only ignore the fact that *everyone* *everywhere* engaged in brutality of some sort to better their situations, but deny the fact it's true. It does not dimish the brutality of one to acknowledge the brutality of the other, but that doesn't serve the purpose of the left.
It is also disingenuous to put forward the idea that but for Columbus, and other European conquerors the Americas would be some sort of unspoiled utopia, filled with happy people, living in harmony.
It was only through the wealth accumulated by commerce, and yes, colonization & exploitation of lands that civilization was able to rise to the point we can afford to sit comfortably and tut-tut at the actions of our historical ancestors.
It's a stupid holiday, but in the hands of the left, trashing Columbus becomes just another tort against Western civilization. It's getting very old.
Not as old
as listening to conservatives bash "leftists" for pointing out truths that make them uncomfortable.
Racism should make everyone
Racism should make everyone uncomfortable, Ian. Unfortunately, it's become a prized tool for many on the left.
Sad, really.
No doubt, it took courage
Sure, it took courage to sail on a voyage with tiny ships (cutting off hands of poorly armed natives - not so much).
But is that the sole criteria we use for an honor such as this? Shouldn't it be courage applied to an honorable goal? Accomplished by honorable means?
Just tell the truth....
Columbus was a bold, courageous, and a man of great vision. He changed history!
I know there is a race to see who can be the most offended by his offensive and abominable actions - and ignore his virtues , but this too is a trend.
We also need to tell the truth about the native people. I will not tell the truth about some their virtues because of space. But I will not share the truth about some of their abominations - lest I will be branded as a racist.
The most dangerous thing is dishonest historians, politicians and journalist with a political agenda writing history. The truth suffers.
Revsionism
With a very little effort, one could change your post to make the same argument about Che Guevara and the policies towards Latin America he was fighting.
Uh, no.Che Guevara was a
Uh, no.
Che Guevara was a dedicated Marxist. The policy he was fighting was Democracy. His legacy survives in the prison island of Cuba.
Although I have certianly read and heard leftists tout how swell things are in Cuba, that dog won't hunt with me.
no....
Unless you received a recent public school education in history.
First, It Wasn't All That Recent
I suppose it's too much to expect more details from you.
If you are going to ignore or overlook Columbus's crimes against humanity, and look only at his historic achievements, why do you not want to apply that same standard to any historic figure guilty of brutal crimes? It's easy to sit in the US and demonize foreign revolutionaries, but have you ever considered their point of view? Guevara (who was part Irish, and therefore logically white) fought what he considered to be a great evil: imperialism, the legacy of Columbus's voyages.
There is more ambivalence about Guevara and his like in Latin America than you may care to appreciate. Quite a few years ago, when I was getting that public school education in history, some large corporation (I forget which one now) ran a two-page ad in one of the wonkier weekly magazines. It had a picture of Karl Marx on one page, with a caption that said something like "If Latin America and Africa go Communist, Don't Blame Him." The copy of the ad asked questions about the way foreign businesses operate in third-world countries, and if those practices aren't breeding understandable resentment on the part of the people who live there. Now, Americans can sit smugly behind their keyboards and make condescending comments about the virtues of capitalism. Never once do we have to ask how we would feel if we were in their shoes, without the benefit of our superior worldview.
Che Guevara day!
So you are campaigning for a new holiday? Good luck....
Don't laugh. There are plenty
Don't laugh. There are plenty of public school grads that would definately go for that.
Not Me
I'm merely pointing out the incongruity of saying that we should ignore the crimes of Columbus while demonizing every college student who wears a Che t-shirt.
I promise not to get bent out of shape if you wear a Columbus t-shirt.
I haven't seen anyone
I haven't seen anyone suggesting we ignore Columbus' abuses, RB. They are a matter of historical fact.
What we suggest is it is important to put his actions in the context of the time he lived in, and to celebrate the good things he did. There is no need to distort his legacy; he was a courageous adventurer, with all the flaws men of his age had.
It's true, that if Columbus hadn't made his voyages of discovery, someone else would have done so eventually. And it undoubtedly would have been someone from Europe since most of the rest of the world was still cooking beasts they killed with stone tools, over dung fires.
Characters like Che Guevera have zero redeeming qualities. He was a butcher intent on installing Communist dictatorships throughout South America. College kids who wear his likeness are advertising their ignorance.
" In fact, I view Columbus
" In fact, I view Columbus (sic) as pretty much a criminal (except that in those days there were no laws against what he did). "
Well, 500 years ago a lot of people did, by our 21st Century standards, a lot of outrageous things - especially killing and torturing people. In fact, Columbus was a veritable pussy cat compared to the Spanish conquistadors who followed him.
CC as hero?
Not even by contemporary European standards. He was a man out to make his fortune, a task he failed to accomplish. He dressed his avarice in religion, claiming the spreading of Christianity as his principal accomplishment.
Was he brave or desperate? I leave that to others to debate.
He was no genius. In fact, he substantially underestimated the distance he would have to travel to reach the East, despite the fact that the circumference of the Earth had been fairly accurately estimated long before he set sail. But for the existence of the Western Hemisphere, of which he knew nothing beforehand, he and his crew likely would have died at sea. In fact, there is considerable debate as to whether he knew he'd landed somewhere other than Asia. He wrote both that he had and that he hadn't.
So, what is left to celebrate? That he was a murderous slaver? His ineptitude?
Read beyond what your indoctrination and make up your own minds.
A simple question?
If we recognize someone for a specific accomplishment, why does it matter if he was a good guy or a bad guy? We're honoring the accomplishment, not character of the man.
Not everything has to be political. Some people can't even keep their politics hidden...."The fact that Native Americans were not 100 percent peaceful does not justify Columbus's atrocities." Translation? My Guy = not 100% peaceful. Your Guy = atrocities. Ya can't make it up.
Good vs. Atrocities
The atrocities committed by Columbus are intimately tied up with his specific accomplishments. He did not simply land in the West Indies and go back to Europe to tell everyone about it. Instead, he was personally involved in directing the atrocities committed during his expeditions (cutting off the hands of those who did not meet their impossible to reach gold-mining quotas was his idea). Killing natives seems to have been a kind of sport for him.
His glorification in this country has little to do with his actual history. He was largely ignored as a minor figure in the age of exploration until the newly independent United States needed a heritage independent of the British colonizers. It was widely understood he was not the first European to reach North America. His atrocities were not commonly known, as the accounts of them were unavailable in English.
Now, we know better.