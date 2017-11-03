The poll numbers that explain why Republican office holders are loath to criticize Trump
In a recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll among self-identified Republicans, Donald Trump is more popular (78 percent positive/13 percent negative) than the Republican Party itself (61 positive/16 negative).
I think I’ve been in denial. I knew he had his admirers, but I believed that a lot more than 13 percent of Republicans found him objectionable in various ways but voted for him out of party loyalty and because they had been convinced that however sub-par Trump was, Hillary Clinton would be worse. But, according to at least this poll:
Trump is also more popular — WAY more popular (among Republicans) — than the collective Republicans in the House (49 positive/21 negative) or the Senate (41/25) or Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (23/21). NBC didn’t poll on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
Sen. John McCain — who in addition to being one of the U.S. Senate's senior Republicans, a former Republican presidential nominee and a war hero who Trump insulted during the campaign (because he “was captured”) — actually gets a net negative popularity rating among Republicans nationally (35 positive/44 negative) in the poll, posted yesterday by Meet the Press as their daily “First Read” item.
If you are by any chance disgusted by the unwillingness of Republican office holders to distance themselves from the current incumbent when he takes positions different from the traditional Republican positions, or criticize him even when he behaves in ways that are boorish or worse, you (and I) should try to remember these numbers.
You have probably noticed that those who have criticized him or broken ranks with him have often simultaneously decided not to seek another term (such as Sens. Bob Corker and Jeff Flake). Because of the numbers above, they felt they had to choose between their political future and their conscience (or, possibly, they had already concluded that they had no political future).
The others, to overgeneralize, are not worried about losing to a Democrat if they fail to criticize Trump. They are worried about losing a Republican primary to a pro-Trumpier alternative if they do criticize Mr. Trump. And all the smart political observers seem to agree that they are correct to worry about that.
I confess, it is difficult for me to retain my understanding of numbers like these for more than a few minutes before I slip back into an older understanding of the kind of person Republicans admire: Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and the first Republican President, Abe Lincoln. (Okay, I’m sort of joking about Lincoln, and, luckily, this poll didn’t ask about him, but you get the point.)
Perhaps it occurs to you to wonder why, if the current incumbent is so popular, why are his approval ratings the worst ever in the history of approval ratings for a president this early in his term. But of course, you know the answer: Trump’s approval rating among independents is very, very bad, and among Democrats it is close to zero. You of course expect most Democrats to hold a negative view of a Republican president (not Ike), but not this negative.
Among the full panel of poll respondents, mixing Republicans, Democrats and Independents together, Trump gets a net negative rating of 34 percent positive, 53 percent negative.
Among the full panel, the Democratic Party also gets a net negative rating, 32 positive/42 negative; the Republican Party gets an even more net negative rating 27/46; and the only entity or person who received a net positive rating from the combined Democrats, Republicans and independents in this poll is John McCain (43 positive/28 negative), which is pretty freaking amazing when you consider that McCain was nine points underwater among members of his own party.
But, as strong as that sounds, I think I get it.
Blame the Media
Republicans are also reinforced in their rigidity by the conservative media. A study from Harvard that was released this summer showed that conservative media outlets are more uniformly partisan, while the liberal media is distributed across the spectrum: center, enter-left, and left. Conservative media have no pretense of objectivity, whereas " the center of gravity [for the liberal media] was made up largely of long-standing media organizations steeped in the traditions and practices of objective journalism."
The study also affirms what many have observed about coverage of the 2016 election: the coverage of both candidates was negative, "but largely followed Donald Trump's agenda." Clinton-related scandals were given prominence, whereas Trump coverage focused on policy.
Here is a link to the study: https://cyber.harvard.edu/publications/2017/08/mediacloud
Polling not relevant
Based on performance during the 2016 presidential election, most of us have learned not to pay attention to opinion polling by establishment media operations such as the combined effort of NBC and Wall Street Journal. Three weeks before the election that polling group said Hillary Clinton would win election by 11 points, 48 to 37 percent. Oops.
Based on past performance, I suspect voter support for the president is far more extensive than the poll indicates, which means most of my liberal friends will be increasing their visits to grief counselors.
Not Relevant, Except When it Is
This might be a good time to remind readers that Donald Trump lost the popular vote--the direct expression of the will of the people--and is in office only by dint of the anti-majoritarian quirk of the Electoral College.
It might also be a good time to point out that you are citing only one poll, and ignoring the predictions of aggregators who, at the end of the campaign, were no longer so certain of a Clinton victory.
"Based on past performance, I suspect voter support for the president is far more extensive than the poll indicates . . ." Why? Are poll respondents too embarrassed to say what they really believe (a common conservative fantasy)?
". . . which means most of my liberal friends will be increasing their visits to grief counselors." Stay classy, Mr. Michaels.
Indeed…
“… I suspect voter support for the president is far more extensive than the poll indicates…”
I suspect Mr. Michaels is correct, and that's what's most troubling. There are obviously lots of people who don't much care about, and perhaps quite a few who even approve of, a president who has demonstrated that he's a boorish racist, misogynist to the core, insecure enough that **he's** the one who ought to be in therapy, and quite literally has no understanding of how most of his subjects…er… most citizens, actually live in this country. It's a combination that would be troubling anyway, but that he flaunts these multiple personality flaws and simultaneously maintains high approval ratings among True Believers tells us quite a bit (none of it reassuring) about those true believers.
Don't forget what happened in
Don't forget what happened in the last three weeks before the election! Between James Comey's ineptitude and Russian troll farm work, etc., such an early poll doesn't reveal the dynamics of manipulation of the electorate in ways we're just now finding out.
ReReminder
You get tired of hearing this, no doubt, but, as mentioned, your guy lost by 3,000,000 votes but managed to squeak out a win by coming out ahead by somewhere around 80,000 votes in three states (that, "allegedly," included some kind of murky assist from some non-voters in Russia).
Or, put another way, out of 165,000,000 or so total votes, candidate A comes out with 3,000,000 more of them than candidate B but loses because candidate B got 80,000 more of them.
And, based on that brand of logic, you're saying all polls by "establishment media operations" (EMOs) are junk, phony, not to be trusted and, obviously, just another part of the whacked-out (and dangerous!) liberal media machine that is on a collective mission to take your guy down.
I don't know . . . That kind of sounds like something I might have read in an e-newsletter from the late, great Roger Ailes or Roger Stone or their former boss, Richard Nixon, or Michael Flynn or Paul Manafort or maybe even the president himself if any of them published e-newsletters and I subscribed to any of them.
But that aside, I'm not near as sure those polls were or are as far off as you're telling yourself they are . . . I guess we'll be seeing, aye?
One thing American liberals have to accept
At this point in time many self-described Republicans have simply withdrawn into their own alternative reality. This is "centrism" is untenable, we can't drift any closer towards fantasy than we already have, and these folks aren't going to move towards the left.
This trend has be obvious for a very long time and many Democrats have been in denial, but there you have it. The good news is that these Trump supporters are a clear minority, so even if congressional Republicans play to their "base", that small base doesn't have the numerical power to keep them in office for very long, as long as the Democrats don't keep blowing it.
Centrist extinction
One of the things that jumped out at me in conjunction with the recent retirements (and blasphemy) of Bob Corker and Jeff Flake is that they were (somehow) defined as "moderates" which just goes to show how close to the asylum gates things "on the right" are getting.
Jeff Flake is a "Goldwater Republican."
Goldwater was the most radical conservative a mostly shocked America had ever seen (since Harding, Coolidge and Hoover but who remembers them or the Great Depression?) when he stepped up to the plate to get buried by Lyndon Johnson.
I don't know the specifics of Corker's conservative pedigree, but my general sense is he wasn't that far removed from whatever exactly a Goldwater Republican is (besides the forerunner to whatever a Reagan Republican is, or, it's starting to seem, was).
So while I think you're 100% correct in your assessment of Democrat's Great Centrist Muddle problem, somehow it "pales in comparison" to whatever's actually happening in the conservative rocket ride to whatever it is that's out there beyond the "right wing of the party": The moderate or centrist Republican train seems to have left the cemetery station a light year or two ago. That doesn't solve the Democratic Party's problem by any means, but it IS some kind of phenomena in a class of it's own.
As an example of just how odd it's getting, I thought the Luther Strange (Trump) vs. Judge Roy Moore (Bannon) thing was a good test tube example . . . Not so much the (relatively minor) Trump vs. Bannon (tag team) aspect, but that the Judge actually WON!
Yeehaaa! . . Imagine half a Congress full of different versions of THAT guy and the kind of legislation that would get proposed, if not passed and enacted . . . Ouuueee!
But, speaking of what you've been saying about the "New Democrats" lurch to the mostly fruitless center (and identity crisis), I read this yesterday and couldn't help but think of what you've been saying:
"Pollsters: Democrats will lose unless they turn 'rigged' message back on Trump"
www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/11/02/pollsters-democrats-...
A LOT more actual Democratic thinking and discussion of what that "progressive thing" actually is, means, how it got started (by a Republican, no less; not to mention Teddy Roosevelt, etc.) and what the agenda and message ought to be would be an excellent idea, I'd say.
But that's a topic for another day . . .
This isn't rocket science.
The sad reality is that Trump's support in the GOP isn't really reflective of his policy. He's had no accomplishments to speak of. The bottom line for Trump supporters is that they just hate liberals...period.
What they hate..
....is a long long list. Let's just say they Hate. Period.
I'd be interested in knowing what it is
conservatives think it is that Trump will deliver to help their lives. Ten months into Trumps official time in office there has been tons of braggadocio, lying, and unabashed self evaluations (another form of lying for Trump). He creates doubt with everything he says because he doesn't have any credibility. He can only lie so long before people have had their fill of his form of misinformation. Healthcare repeal and replace was to happen on day one. Nothing but sabotage of Obamacare so far. Oddly enough the conservatives like the ACA better than Obamacare. Tax reform is going to follow the same path that repeal and replace did because of the GOP's lack of leadership and dysfunction. Day two of tax reform there are already conservatives in congress saying they won't support the bill. I suspect some of the lies put forth about the bill is a bridge too far for some in congress. Polls have very little meaning to me. I prefer to go on what my eyes and ears bring me. With trump I get nothing but RED FLAGS.
As has been pointed out
what we're seeing is the effect of polarization/tribalism.
With so many districts being dominated by one party, the primary becomes equivalent to the election. The primary 'electorate' is smaller and more extreme than the party as a whole, so we end up with government by extremes.
The (unlikely) answer is a fair redistricting to undo the effects of gerrymandering.