Tax bill's details shift, but overall it's a colossal tax break for corporations and the wealthy
Our Congress is pretty dysfunctional, in a lot of ways. We, collectively, must take a share of the blame, since we elect its members. I don’t have too many great ideas for making it better, but I would, in a flash, support a pretty tough congressional rule that would prohibit either house of Congress from voting on a bill without the benefit of a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis of its likely fiscal impact.
I haven’t written about the Republican tax bills currently making their way through Congress. It’s a very big deal, of course, if any of these versions become law. But, in addition to there being a House and a Senate version, with significant differences, each of the drafts has gone through significant changes, on the fly and mostly in the dark, as the Republican leadership makes backroom deals to secure support from waffling members while going to impressive lengths to keep Americans from being able to figure how the changes will affect them.
So it’s hard to get an up-to-date, neutral, expert analysis of who gets tax relief and how much (and for how long since many of the provisions are scheduled to disappear after a few years) from the big tax bills.
But the big impact is pretty obvious.
In the long run, the overhaul, if it resembles remotely the basic design in either the House or the Senate version, will be a colossal tax break for corporations and the millionaire/billionaire classes.
That’s what’s going on, and the backers of all versions of this bill (the bill is supported by no Democrats and the overwhelming majority of Republicans in both houses) would like to rush it though before the general public fully understands how great this bill is for corporations, the owners of those corporations and the relative few richest individuals, and how bad it is for the majority of American families and for the long-term debt and deficit picture.
I suspect you’ve heard and read this point before, but many provisions in the bill that do the most good for poor and middle-class Americans are set to disappear after a few years, while most provisions that benefit corporations and the wealthiest families are permanent.
If someone were trying to sell you something that would benefit you in the short term but would benefit him for the short, medium and long and forever terms, I hope you would know how to feel about it. But, of course, the salesman won’t tell you that up front, or ever. You might need someone who doesn’t stand to make a commission on the deal help you figure that out.
Honest, credible, nonpartisan analysis
In federal fiscal matters affected by proposed legislation, that someone would be the Congressional Budget Office. The fact that the CBO works for the Congress might understandably make you a bit nervous. But during its more than 40 years of existence the CBO has established a reputation for honest, credible, nonpartisan expert analysis so Congress and the public can have an informed debate on bills before they become law.
So you may be shocked, shocked (that’s a “Casablanca” reference) to learn that one version of the big tax bill has already passed the House of Representatives (over the opposition of all House Democrats, including all five Minnesota Democrats, and with the support of almost all House Republicans, including all three Minnesota Republicans) and another version is being rushed through the Senate (over the opposition of all Senate Democrats and with the support of almost all Republicans) without either version having been “scored” by the Congressional Budget Office.
The CBO is the highly regarded, nonpartisan agency whose job it is to help Congress figure out the likely impact of complicated fiscal matters when a bill like these tax bills is making its way through Congress.
So, as I said at the top: If I had my way, and if Congress cared about letting the country know what it's up to before it’s too late, there should be a rule (with some kind of reasonable exception for national emergencies) requiring a published CBO analysis before a final vote in either house.
But, if members of Congress want to ram through bills without the benefit of that analysis, I would say they lose their right to complain about the analysis of others that fill that void by publishing their own efforts to project the likely impact of complicated fiscal bills.
A telling graphic
So, what set me off on this particular subject was a graphic in a piece by New York Times columnist Dave Leonhardt. Piggybacking on an analysis of the current Senate version of the tax bill by the Tax Policy Institute (a joint operation of the Brookings Institution and the Urban Institute) the graphic estimates who will end up with an actual decrease in their federal taxes in 10 years, when the provisions have been fully phased in, and then when the ones that are set to expire will have been phased out.
You can guess where this is going. The wealthier you are, the more likely you are to end up benefiting. The poorer you are, the less likely. The slope of the bar graphic is staggering.
If you are among the top 0.1 of one percent wealthiest Americans, the chance that you will still be benefitting from the bill in 10 years is 98.1 percent.
If you are only in the richest 1 percent, there is an 83 percent likelihood that you are benefitting in year 10 of the phase-in/phase-out of provisions in the bill.
As you move toward those with lower incomes, and you move into income regions in which most Americans live, the likelihood that you will get any benefit continues to decline.
If your family is in the middle fifth – we’re not talking about poor people, we’re talking about the millions of families in the middle of the income scales – the chance that you are paying less in taxes in 2027 falls to 27.5 percent. Just to emphasize: That’s not the size of the tax cut families in that group get. That’s the chance that a family in that most middling quintile gets any benefit at all from the big cut. That likelihood drops to 27.5, which means 72.5 get no benefit from this once-in-a-generation tax overhaul that candidate Donald Trump said would not help him nor his fellow billionaires at all, but would do wonders for the struggling middle and working classes.
The slope continues
The slope continues all the way to the end. Of course, families in the lowest quintiles pay relatively little in federal taxes now, conservatives will be happy to point out. But they are also the ones who need help the most with paying their bills, liberals will point out. Anyway, in case you don’t click through to see the graph, 11.8 percent of those in the bottom quintile will get some benefit in year 10, compared to 98.1 percent of those in the top 0.1 percent, and 83 percent of those in the top 1 percent.
In case that analysis is wrong and/or liberally biased, let’s wait for the CBO analysis before rushing anything through. Deal?
Here’s the graphic as published by the Times.
And here’s the original study by the Tax Policy Center on which it’s based.
Oh, and Happy Thanksgiving to all MinnPost readers.
Comments (13)
Like a plague of locusts
…in farm country, a radical right-wing perversion of what used to be a fiscally-responsible Republican Party has taken control of the national government, and like locusts, means to consume its food supply, in the form of money, to its exclusive benefit, and to the detriment of everyone else. In almost every context except that of the corporate, by which I mean multistate and multinational companies, they could reasonably be accused not just of breaking campaign promises, a political sin so common that it hardly merits mention any more, but of a betrayal of the American public that elected them which verges, I would argue, on treason. The beneficiaries of this tax "overhaul" are an exceedingly tiny slice of the tax-paying public, while those of us not fortunate enough to have inherited (or even earned) millions, will be penalized in order to pass our modest wealth on to those who are already plutocrats.
If Congressional Republicans were capable of shame, and I see little evidence of that trait in Mr. Ryan or Mr. McConnell, I'd say they should be ashamed. That term being one with which they're unfamiliar, I'll just say that, from my modest home, it appears that Republicans are violating their constitutional oath by willfully failing to work in the public interest, instead prostituting themselves in service of the wealthy few.
Rush it though before the general public fully understands
Funny. Thought you were talking about the ACA with Pelosi stating it best in passing the bill first to see what is actually in it.
And let's not talk about the 'telling graphic' is that of course those that pay taxes benefit the most. We have nearly half of the country that pays no federal income tax. No matter how much you add or subtract from zero, they will still remain at zero.
Still, in the end, this is not a zero sum game that liberals like to think. Do things that bring the hordes of money back to the US and largely grow the economy (not like the worst recovery ever as we had under 8 years of Obama), and the cash addicted government will actually get more than the records of revenues they get now.
The parallel
…with the ACA is a point well-taken, though the object in that case was a benefit for the general public, millions of whom had no access to health care at all, while the object in this case is a benefit for a vanishingly small portion of the public, a few thousand already very wealthy families and individuals, and a few hundred already very large corporations.
Nonetheless, I'm curious. “…Do things that bring the hordes of money back to the US and largely grow the economy…, and the cash addicted government will actually get more than the records of revenues they get now.” What “things” would you suggest be done?
First, the number of
First, the number of hearings, the time spent discussing and debating, and the amendments considered for the ACA was an order of magnitude greater than for the tax bill, even assuming the tax bill is thoroughly debated every day Congress is in session between now and the end of the year. So your "Funny" comment is "fake news".
As to not paying taxes, do you mean some guy/gal working 2 part time jobs at minimum wage or profitable companies like GE, International Paper, Priceline.com (and many others)? Show me the business loopholes being eliminated that will avoid this in the future.
True, hordes of money back. But to do what? Last time it was stock buybacks and special dividends. Recently, when Cohn asked CEOs is the tax plan would cause them to grow investment, he was met with silence. And all the CEOs had to do was raise their hand - no commitment.
Worst recovery ever? After the worst recession ever. With Republicans doing all they could to impede. Duh!!
"Funny. Thought you were talking about the ACA . . ."
You folks need some new material. That gag has been done to death.
You should also tell your writers to indulge in something resembling accuracy. The ACA had hearings in five committees (three House, two Senate), and was fully reviewed by the CBO (which released its findings, even if Republicans found it too daunting to read). The full Senate debated the bill for 25 days.
"Do things that bring the hordes of money back to the US and largely grow the economy (not like the worst recovery ever as we had under 8 years of Obama), and the cash addicted government will actually get more than the records of revenues they get now." Okay, that one's really funny. The idea that tax cuts will improve either the economy or government revenues is a real rib-tickler by itself, but claiming that overseas revenues will be repatriated is shown by past experience to be a real howler. Bringing in more overseas money will make the dollar stronger, so US investments will be less attractive and the trade deficit will increase.
Tell us how that's going to help the American worker. Just warn us first, so there are no spit-takes on our screens.
Time to be honest with criticism
First off, the truth is that before the ACA was finalized, there were numerous hearings along with changes to the bill based on republican input. This is an easily verifiable fact. You can point to one quote, but that doesn't change the eventual truth of the matter. Also, two wrongs don't make a right. So if you claim not having bipartisan input then was wrong, then you should feel the same now. This idea that we should do something because it was done to us is why our country is going down the toilet. Heck, we elected Trump largely because white people were tired of having a black guy in charge. The fact that "undoing Obama's Legacy" is the rallying cry should clue you in to that. They are repealing common sense things that were passed under Obama just because it has his name on it.
Now, onto your second point. I agree, we should benefit the people that pay the most taxes. Right now, the middle class and upper middle class that get their income through salary/wages, pay the highest percentage of their income in taxes. These millionaires and billionaires that get money through dividends, other investments, s-corps and what not have been paying a lower percentage of taxes for years. Trump paid taxes in ONE of the last ten years that we know of, it was a lower percentage than I pay (and I make much less money than him) and it was due to a provision that he is getting rid of. Are you honestly going to tell me that the working poor should be paying a higher percentage in taxes then a billionaire?
Lastly, trickle down has repeatedly been shown not to work. Profits are at all time highs for many companies, yet they haven't passed that on to workers in the last few decades. The Papa John's guy cut his workers hours to avoid health care because it would have cost him $0.13 per pizza. That is greed pure and simple. No amount of tax cuts for those people is going to help the middle class. We need a massive restructuring of the tax code with benefits for corporations that provide health care and a livable wage and penalties for those that underpay and have huge discrepancies between worker and executive pay. Until that happens, nothing will change.
I don't understand how these rich elites have brainwashed the middle class to point to the poor as the enemy. You can't get blood from a turnip people. The reason for the loss in the middle class is not welfare. Corporate greed, moving of jobs overseas, wall street, and runaway executive salaries are the reasons for the decline in manufacturing jobs and worker compensation. That is exclusively on the rich. The middle class republican voters need to wake up and realize that the GOP doesn't care about you.
I see it has already been swept it under the rug
See if George W. Bush rings any bells for you. Remember how he almost tanked the world economy. Millions of people were losing their jobs monthly. Remember President Obama brought the economy back without the help of any Republicans. Republican anger is focused on the wrong party.
So if it was wrong how the ACA went through congress and now you are using that same logic as your justification for running the tax bill through, most people would call that hypocrisy, but that pretty much defines the current Republicans Party.
I suppose you are including corporations in your group of those who don't pay any taxes. Many corporations, through many convenient loop holes, a fleet of accountants, and lawyers pay little to no taxes too. Corporations are sitting on tons of cash right now, but they need more free handouts from congress. Lets just let middle America pay for more than they already do.
A year in total control and the Republicans don't have a thing to show for it. What have the Republicans done for the current economy? Answer, NOTHING. They are laying claim to an economy President Obama put in place.
Tax Cuts...
I think tax cuts should be given to those who Pay taxes.
What About . . .
Who should get a tax increase?
Agreed
So, the middle class and upper middle class then? The rich already pay less percentage wise than an average american worker. Why should they get the biggest benefit when they already have the lightest tax burden on a percentage of income basis?
so True
no benefit means you aren't paying taxes anyway, right? Funny how the alt left explains things in such a perverse big gov narrative way.
The Republican tax proposals
The Republican tax proposals raise taxes on those Americans who earn less than $30,000 (gross, before FICA tax). At one point, even Donald Trump complained about the House raising their tax rate from 10% to 12%, but he's no longer saying anything. It's hard for any family to live in this country on $27,500 a year; the poverty rate is just under that amount!
To those ultra-right-wingers who complain about "half of Americans" not paying any tax: it's that they're not earning much income, and between the personal exemption and standard deduction, what tiny income they have disappears for tax purposes. They're effectively poor. How much in taxes do you want them to pay, Bob?
Despite his denials, Trump benefits from a number of central elements of this tax cut for the rich: his family will reap about $1 billion (if we believe Trump's wild statement about his net worth) by not having to pay any estate tax when he dies; he himself will benefit approximately $30 million or more annually from not having to pay any Alternative Minimum Tax--assessed so that the wealthy at least pay SOMETHING; many of Trump's businesses are pass-through entities legally, so tax benefits to those pass-throughs (15% tax rate instead of individual rates) will hugely benefit Trump. And that's just for starters. The reason he has refused to reveal his tax returns is because he's playing lots of cute stuff to avoid taxes and doesn't want the unwashed masses to know that.
The man lies. Remember that. He'll say anything. So yes, Trump definitely does benefit from this tax cut stuff.
The big thing on this Congressional effort to cut taxes for huge international corporations and the ultra-rich, is that they are attacking a non-problem: there is no need for federal income tax cuts for anybody at the very top of the income scale. No need.
In any intellectual field, you begin a process by asking: What is the problem? There isn't one, except that Big Money donors to the GOP want a huge tax cut. (And all Trump's presidency has to show for itself is a bunch of reversals of Obama's Executive Orders, and a Supreme).
It's not that the wealthy or corporations are taxed too heavily (corporations, while their tax rate is in the 30%s, pay an effective tax rate of just more than an average of 18%. Big Whoop). American businesses are drowning in cash, which they are neither investing nor devoting to increased worker wages, so big corporations don't need a tax cut. Neither do the ultra-rich, who don't spend tax money not paid.
And the economy is booming. Has been, for about eight years, so we aren't in any growth dip anymore. The tax code's progressivity (the seven or so different tax rates) is no problem for the average taxpayer. But a "flattening" of those rates is a regressive step, by definition, and ultimately hurts those at the bottom and middle incomes. Families will hurt, with the elimination of the Personal Exemption on the 1040: If you're taking care of your elderly Mom at home and she's a dependent, you no longer will be able to take a small tax credit for her, or for any children you may have living at home. Teachers will no longer be able to deduct the $250 of what they spend to provide classroom supplies for their students. Grad students will have to pay taxes on the tuition benefit they get for being TAs or RAs (that could be $60,000 a year, if they're going to Stanford or Harvard), and there will no longer be a tax deduction for anyone for repaid student loans. Nor for mortgage interest, or state income tax, or local property taxes. You can't deduct medical expenses (my annual medical expenses alone are more than the doubled personal deduction to be set, and I'm neither real sick nor in a nursing home yet!).
Et cetera, folks! They're milking the poor, the near-poor, and the middle classes, to pay for the Koch brothers and the Trumps and large multi-national corporations to have unnecessary lower taxes.
The GOP are attacking a non-problem and trying to flash their ever-morphing plans briefly before our eyes so we won't see the con game.
Others have ...
do well making the argument for the rank hideousness of this tax bill. However what has not been said that some degree of justice existed for only a blink of an eye of the citizens of this lesser nation. And I do not even want to hear or read comparatives to the rest of the world. With a global economy that is the argument that has lost an validity. The figure to look at is the small number of people who control all of wealth of the world, The trickle up is occurring world wide. The resistance is minimal. The citizenry is disposable. Hate is being used as the motivator to turn one against the other as the power brokers laugh. Here is a read on shrinking income sharing .....https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/11/17/upshot/income-inequality-united-states.html?referer=http%3A%2F%2Fm.facebook.com%2F