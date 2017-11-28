Trump's approval ratings achieve a modest comeback
Back in January of 2016, before the first primaries or caucuses that led to his eventual nomination and election, Donald Trump bragged that his supporters were so loyal – far more loyal than anyone else’s – that (video of him bragging here) he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s like incredible."
It was like incredible. It’s still like incredible, for the majority of Americans who disapprove of him and who find frequent confirmation of their disapproval from things Trump does and says. And Trump hasn’t, so far as we know, shot anyone on Fifth Avenue since becoming president. So, technically, we cannot fully test his claim. But, leaving aside the hyperbole, his boast has turned out to be basically true.
Most Americans don’t like him, don’t agree with him, don’t trust him, don’t support him, didn’t vote for him. And they find constant confirmation in his performance as president that they were right not to want him in the Oval Office. But those who do support him are impressively steadfast. For confirmation of that, this is the latest of my occasional reviews of the president's approval ratings.
As usual, I’ll rely on Gallup, but also look at the Huffington Post average of dozens of approval polls. A month ago, the last time I wrote about his approval ratings, Trump’s Gallup disapproval had hit a new high of 62 percent, and his approval had sunk to a new low of 33 percent, which were also the worst numbers for a president at that stage in his first term in the history of such polling. As of that last check-in, it was possible to imagine that the dam was breaking and that, without even shooting anyone (so far as we know) Trump’s support was collapsing.
But no. His Gallup approval/disapproval never got worse than 33/62. His rating has staged a modest comeback and now stands at 37/57. I don’t mean to flatter myself. But, unlike Trump, who never mentions poll results or other information unless it is flattering to him, my commitment to providing facts even when they show his approval rating rising is part of my journo-job. End of self-congratulation.
Still, 37/57. Twenty points “below water,” as the smarties like to call it, is still a terrible rating. And the HuffPost average hasn’t snapped back as much, although his current average of 38.8 approval is still better than his worst number on that scorecard, a month ago, of 38.0.
What might it take for bottom to fall out? It’s hard to speculate. But if you’re walking down Fifth Avenue and you see Trump, run.
Here’s the Gallup fever chart, and here’s the HuffPost average.
Comments (7)
It's interesting
in the same sense that observing a big spider is interesting, that approval ratings for the Current Occupant have crept upward a bit. I've read elsewhere that, for White House staff, reining in the President is much like running an adult day-care center. That he remains addicted to providing the public with what are essentially the intellectual ruminations of an unsophisticated 4-year-old via Twitter, and still has millions of loyal supporters, suggests that there was much truth in Hillary Clinton's characterization of Trump supporters as a "basket of deplorables." Among Hillary's several shortcomings as a candidate was her failure to realize that using such a phrase is pretty much the antithesis of "how to win [votes[ and influence people,” but that doesn't negate the basic truth of her characterization.
When you're at the bottom
there's no place to go but up.
'Higher' can still be pretty low, and he's still in uncharted negative territory for presidents historically.
Also note that the standard error of measurement for most polls is around 4%, so I would question whether the increase is more than just random variability.
still underwater, politically drowned.
old folkwisdom in polling is you can get 2/3ds of people to agree to just about anything, if you word things to lead them there.
since when is it considered an improvement to jump from 33 to 37% in polls? Nothing changes about your political influence or power, until you get a majority who have your back. Trump is the worst recent US political mistake, and we'll fix that, hoping for sooner than later. Most people agree with that.
Trump Supporters
From my experience with Trump voters, they retain an unshakable loyalty to him because they just don't care about what a majority of Americans think about him and don't pay attention to anything that is remotely critical or unsupportive of him.
Most adults learn that there is no virtue in always "saying whatever you think"; it seems however that most Trump supporters relish his ravings on Twitter and that he is simply "telling it as it is" no matter how bizarre or inaccurate or childish the taunts and insults. And when you believe that Mr. Trump is the perennial victim of "fake news" and that "all the media are against him" (except Fox News) it becomes pretty easy to live in Mr.Trump's fantasy world where he and his supporters alone are virtuous and all others deserve contempt.
“From my experience with
“From my experience with Trump voters, they retain an unshakable loyalty to him because they just don't care about what a majority of Americans think about him and don't pay attention to anything that is remotely critical or unsupportive of him.” It looks like the reason Trump won is that Democrats didn’t care what people in this country thought.
A majority of the voters in this country
voted for the Democratic candidate for President.
Trump won because of the vagueries of the Electoral College, not because of public opinion at large.
"Democrats didn’t care what people in this country thought."
I thought that a large part of Trump's appeal was that he said what he thought without regard to what others might think. At least, that's how I understand "not politically correct.