Trump's twisting of facts and logic do not trouble his base
To belabor the obvious, President Donald Trump is not a slave to facts or logic. Perhaps, by his political success, he has taught those of us who attach great importance to accurate facts and logical inferences drawn from those facts that we may overrate the importance of those twin towers, facts and logic.
I don’t have a term ready to describe what Trump uses in place of facts and logic, perhaps some sort of a gut-level connection with the anger and grievances of many Americans. (A little more on that below.)
But first, an example of the kind of facts/logic vortex that passes for presidential leadership these days, at least in the president’s own mind.
After conferring with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his foreign travels, Trump told the media that Putin absolutely denies that Russia interfered in the U.S. election last year and that he, Trump, believes him, Putin.
'I just asked him again'
Here, for example, is what he told reporters traveling with him after his most recent conversation with Putin during his current international trip:
He [Putin] said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times. I just asked him again. He said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they are saying he did. Every time he sees me he says, ‘I didn’t do that,’ and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it. I think he is very insulted by it, which is not a good thing for our country.
As you may know, it is the consensus view of the U.S. intelligence community that such Russian interference occurred, and that the interference was intended to help Trump defeat his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton.
So, for a period of time, it seemed that Trump was taking the word of Putin that – contrary to the consensus conclusion of the U.S. intelligence community across its several agencies – Russia did not do the 99 things you have previously read that Russia did do to interfere in the election and specifically to help Trump and hurt his opponent Clinton.
But no. On a subsequent press conference during his foreign travels, following up on the quote just above, a reporter asked the president:
Could you once and for all, definitively sir, confirm whether you believe that President Putin and/or Russia interfered in the election?
'I believe he believes it'
Replied the president (and I do not believe he intended this as a comedy routine, in the style of Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on First” routine):
What I said there is that I believe he believes it. And that’s very important for somebody to believe. I believe that he believes that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. As to whether I believe it or not, I’m with our agencies, especially as currently constituted with their leadership. I believe in our agencies. I’ve worked with them very strongly.
Don’t ask me what “very strongly” is doing at the end there. But nonetheless, there it lies, for now:
Trump believes that Putin meddled in our election. But he believes that Putin believes that he didn’t meddle. So, for a facts and logic guy, here’s the problem, in the form of a follow-up question that I fear may never be asked because at some point reporters will just give up.
Proposed follow-up question:
Mr. President. You believe that Putin meddled in our election. But you believe that he sincerely believes he did not. Mr. Putin is widely viewed as very smart and very tough. So smart and tough that he could perhaps lie to your face about this matter without you realizing he was lying.
But on the assumption that you are right about what Mr. Putin actually believes, what theory of Mr. Putin’s personality or psychology are you positing, in order to believe, as you do, that he believes, as you believe he does, that he did not meddle in our election, even though he did?
I await illumination, but I fear I may be waiting forever.
Connection with base remains strong
Lastly, for now, as promised above on the question of how Trump’s connection with his base might fare as it becomes increasingly obvious that he is not going to do a great many things that he promised to do during the campaign.
I refer you to a really great Politico piece from last week, based on a recent visit to Johnstown, Pa., by reporter Michael Krause.
Johnstown is a formerly-prosperous-now-depressed steel mining city that Krause had visited a year earlier, a city that voted heavily for Trump — based, it seemed, on the belief that he and his make-America-great-again program was going to revitalize places like Johnstown.
Krause went back, a year after the election, to see if Johnstownites were seeing any of the revival Trump promised them and, if not, whether they were feeling like suckers and maybe even getting over their faith in Trump.
The answer is no, things are not getting better. But also no, they haven’t turned against Trump.
A complicated reality
Again, a facts-and-logic addict like me should be surprised. It’s hard for me to let go of the idea that if they don’t see the great-again results that they were promised starting to come true, they will become disenchanted with Trump. But no. Here’s an excerpt that captures the more complicated reality:
Johnstown voters do not intend to hold the president accountable for the nonnegotiable pledges he made to them. It’s not that the people who made Trump president have generously moved the goalposts for him. It’s that they have eliminated the goalposts altogether.
This reality ought to get the attention of anyone who thinks they will win in 2018 or 2020 by running against Trump’s record. His supporters here, it turns out, are energized by his bombast and his animus more than any actual accomplishments. For them, it’s evidently not what he’s doing so much as it is the people he’s fighting.
Trump is simply and unceasingly angry on their behalf, battling the people who vex them the worst—'obstructionist’ Democrats, uncooperative establishment Republicans, the media, Black Lives Matter protesters and NFL players (boy oh boy do they hate kneeling NFL players) whom they see as ungrateful, disrespectful millionaires.
And they love him for this.
"I think he’s doing a great job, and I just wish the hell they’d leave him alone and let him do it,’ [a Johnstownite name] Schilling said. ‘He shouldn’t have to take any shit from anybody."
Facts and logic people, who are waiting for the moment when Trump supporters might decide they’ve been taken, should read this piece.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Comments (18)
Kruse's (not Krause) words
Include describing the local Social Security office as the busiest place in town. Yet, those who can weigh the facts in a rational manner (ie: not the Trump base) understand that the up coming tax policy will blow the doors off the deficit and the GOP will certainly not blame their tax cuts and never reverse course and rescind them. The preferred option: the long awaited day of reckoning for the social safety net begun by FDR, and added to by LBJ (Medicare) and Obama (ACA). And as these programs are gutted by Trump and his allies the good folk of Johnstown will blame liberals and minorities for all their problems.
One could almost describe them as deplorables; but, that would likely not help...
Facts and logic
How much should facts matter in our discourse? How much should logic matter? These are both good questions, I think, that the Donald Trump phenomena brings to the fore.
The problem factuality presents is just with the facts themselves, rather that it's just that their are two many of them. I think of it as a question of oceans of facts, that they are immense, that they come in waves, and that they are ruled by factors beyond anyone's control, the weather, the tides of the moon. And of course Fox News. There are facts that can be marshalled to support any idea. The trick always is to select the ones that support your views and are advantageous to the people you represent. The fact is, our politicians support trade policies that hurt some Americans and benefit some foreigners. There are other facts too, some which contradict those views, but in thinking about these and other facts, truth, factuality isn't really the issue in dispute.
Logic is one of my least favorite things. Logic just isn't what it's cracked up to be, and when examined it never fails to disappoint. At it's humble best, logic is a tool that helps clarify what is being said, and just as importantly what is not said. Logic is a process and a tool, but like any process or tool, it's value depends on how it is used. The logic that many people use, which is that I shouldn't vote for people who want to ship my job abroad, works just fine, the syllogism operating smoothly and like clockwork. The problem with people who vote that way, isn't either with their facts or their logic, and politicians who want to represent them need to understand that.
Your excellent commentary rises above the rest here.
I want to add something: the "ocean of facts" is better described as an "ocean of propaganda", as the lion's share of information available in the public space is propaganda, not facts.
Some is gross (we don't need to look far to find examples, do we?), some is subtle, but you'll be hard-pressed to find any piece in this "ocean" which is purely factual.
I agree with your example of Fox News, but only ONE citation falls far short, as most major distributors of information as news have abandoned all pretense of objectivity in favor of mimicking the very successful model of Fox News - except of course for the point of view. It has become standard practice throughout the industry to seek to sway opinion even in stories which could be presented as factual matters.
No wonder the electorate is confused !!
An aside
It’s interesting to me (I use the term “interesting” advisedly) that supporters of the Current Occupant have managed to convince themselves that they are the only ones who dislike the current system and the increasingly and artificially-limited choices it presents to those of us not born with the proverbial silver spoon. Even more worrisome to me than the ignorance of the individual in the Oval Office at the moment is the fact that so many of my fellow citizens have decided to abandon reason almost entirely in order to support someone who absolutely does **not** have their interests, or the interests of the vast majority of Americans, at heart.
We have Archie Bunker (you have to be of a certain age for that name to resonate) in the Oval Office, elected by people much like himself, only not as wealthy. It’s not a good thing, if we want a reasonably democratic society to survive.
Everybody is so concerned
Everybody is so concerned about the Trump base, who are, as Eric reminds us, not relying on facts or logic in their interpretations of what is happening to our country and the world with Trump as president.
What about the majority of the country? Most Americans are deeply embarrassed and ashamed by our president when he speaks publicly or goes abroad for meetings where he seems to prefer being with authoritarian and oligarchical figures (Trump loves the young Saudi guy, the president of China, the killer who is president of the Philippines, Putin, the autocrat in Egypt; he's more at ease with them than with any democratic leader like Macron or Merkel or May, etc.). His ignorance boggles the mind, his lack of human empathy takes the breath away.
We cringe when Trump overtly and ignorantly contradicts himself on issues, sometimes in the same sentence (the man doesn't really have the capability to do paragraphs). He is a truly pitiable man, except when we consider how he might destroy our country and destroy huge parts of the world if he isn't controlled by an adult who has the ability to see consequences.
The majority of Americans simply have to start coming out to vote, as they did last week in a number of states. Trump's base is very weak, compared to our numbers and we can't give up our country to that weak base that doesn't represent America.
Not a big fan of Trump, but I am a
conservative, his words don’t bother me as much as the actions of other countries do. Trump’s talk about Russia and trying to work with them doesn’t bother me as much as them taking over a part of the Ukraine, with the USA doing nothing. Trump denying the Russians intervened in our elections doesn’t bother me as much as them actually intervening in our election under Obama with no one raising issues until Hillary lost. Trump claiming the Russia investigation is a witch hunt doesn’t bother me as much as the DNC actually being run by the Clinton Machine. What is actually happening is more scary than Trump’s words!
Since you aren't a Democrat
and would never vote for a Democrat anyway, why would the myth of the DNC being run by the"Clinton Machine" strike fear into your heart?
Trusting the word of a former KGB agent over
His own intelligence agencies tells us all we need to know about Trump's judgement and his patriotism. The fact that Conservatives are more concerned about making political points than they are about a hostile foreign government interfering in our politics tells us all we need to know about their judgement and patriotism.
Blackwhite
Trump supporters have managed to conflate "things we wish were true" with facts. Anything contrary to what they want to hear is dismissed as "fake," even when the evidence is right in front of their faces.
The motive for this lying is unclear.
"For them, it’s evidently not
"For them, it’s evidently not what he’s doing so much as it is the people he’s fighting."
And there it is. It's how and why Bill Clinton and Obama are still loved by the left despite their lies illogical and (in Clintons case) sociopathic behaviors, and why Trump will be re-elected despite his obvious flaws.
And, make no mistake, this goes beyond American politics and political operatives. The Nobel committee awarded Obama a Nobel, despite not having actually done *anything*, because it stuck a finger in the eyes of people that didn't agree with his positions.
It's our divided world. Nothing unusual.
Our weakling President has self inflicted problems.
Let’s recall what George W. Bush said after he looked in Putin’s eyes. Good old GWB said he saw an honorable man. Trump asked Putin if he meddled in our election. Putin said he didn’t, so Trump was satisfied he didn’t meddle. What are the naïve assessments the Republicans have of Putin all about? They don’t believe their own intelligence agencies. Well, Trump must have been informed he had intelligence agencies, so then he sided with them that Russia did meddle in our election. Trump met his only goal of the Asia trip when he shook the hand of his idol, Putin. Trump wants so badly to be an authoritarian leader. Now Trump feels like he is a real President. Of course, Putin is playing Trump like a chump. His Asian trip has only had one good aspect to it. Trump has been out of the country. He has presented himself as an extremely weak leader to the rest of the world. China is building an island in the South China Sea and there is a dispute as to which country has the rights to that area. When Trump landed in the Philippines he offered to mediate the dispute between China and the countries claiming rights in that area. Realizing Trump is an irrational, weak leader they turned him down. Trump can’t solve the problems he has at home, so how could he ever solve their problems?
The bad news for Trump is that when he returns, all the problems he left behind will still be waiting for him. Ryan and McConnell have been spending time shading the truth about their tax reform bills trying to make it seem like the middle class will get a good deal, when they won’t. You can be assured the wealthy will get their share. The super-rich, who have influence over our congressional leaders, told Ryan and McConnell that they better pass something. Mr. Muller will be waiting for Trump to return so he can release more bad news about Trump’s team, some of whom may be charged with criminal offenses. Republicans, which Trump needs, are retiring or choosing not to run again because of their dislike of what Trump is doing to the Republican Party. The problems continue for our President. I believe he doesn’t care about how much trouble his party is in because it generates attention. It doesn’t have to be favorable attention, it just must be the attention that he thrives on. It is going to be a very long three years if Trump completes his term.
The Value of the Assumption
"HE (Putin) said HE didn't meddle." This whole rant is about Russians interfering. Putin was talking about himself, not other Russians. Who knows who gave the order in the attempt to mess with the US. A normal person would expect them to.
Still, Mr. Black again falls victim to seeing what he wants to see. By the exact literal meaning of Putin's words, Putin is talking about himself. but Mr. Black immediately assumes the word HE means Russians in general when you read his article.
Now, could Putin be involved? Probably. But this is the answer you are going to get like any leader ever known.
Willy Clinton said, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman" only because the literal meaning is intercourse. Clinton technically told the truth there, he just used other words and many gave him a pass. But we know what really transpired was much more than just a pat on the back.
"Who knows who gave the order . . ."
Do you know how decisions are made in the Russian government?
Russians know
what Putin wants.
He doesn't always have to give explicit orders.
And unlike our Great Leader (he says so himself) Putin is consistent enough so that his people (and yes they are bound to him) can anticipate what he wants done.
Not sure where this will end
Not sure where this will end up in the line-up of comments, but you can already see in the comment section why logic and reason do not matter. Obama and Clinton are the enemy. The fact that Trump is still fighting those dastardly villains is reason enough for his base not to turn on him. A corrupt dictatorship led by a former KGB agent is more believable and less dangerous than liberals. It's just unbelievable and these folks think of themselves as the real Americans!
This article twists the facts...
Yes, Russia meddled, but few articles state what is most probably the truth, that the Russians’ meddling was meant to hurt Hillary, not help Trump. Trump just happened to be the one running against her.
Most coverage focuses on Trump somehow being tied to the meddling... Twisting the facts…
The author twisted the facts when he stated that the Russian “interference was intended to help Trump…” Why didn’t the author state that the “interference was intended to hurt Hillary…”?
And there is the bias.
Confusing logic?
If the Vikings are playing the Packers, and someone meddles with the referees to bias the game for the Vikings, who is the greatest beneficiary of the meddling, the Toronto Blue Jays?
Bias?
"The author twisted the facts when he stated that the Russian “interference was intended to help Trump…” Why didn’t the author state that the “interference was intended to hurt Hillary…”?"
First, why is Senator Clinton identified by her first name only? That's kind of demeaning, don't you think?
Second, when there are, effectively, two candidates running, trying to hurt one amounts to trying to help the other. I honestly cannot fathom why that is evidence of "bias."
Third, it's looking like Trump's campaign may have, at least, encouraged the meddling. It is not implausible that he had no idea what they were doing, but it was still his campaign. Crying about "bias" can't change that.