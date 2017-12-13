Alabama flees Moore: 'There are bridges you just don't cross'
I did not believe Democrat Doug Jones would defeat Republican Roy Moore for the Senate seat. Luckily, I am long since over the idea that I know what will happen in the future. But at least I know it.
So, to belabor the obvious, which you have surely learned elsewhere, Jones seems to have won the special election (although as of press time Moore has refused to concede). There’s some talk in the Moore camp of a recount, but none of the smarties seem to be taking it seriously.
Jones likely will be sworn in in early January, shortly after the holiday recess. That will make it a 51-49 Republican majority, which is still a majority but obviously leaving little room for defections. A lot of commentators on the tube were saying it would mean a single Republican defection will prevent Senate Republicans from passing anything, but that’s not quite right. With Republican Vice President Mike Pence still able to cast a decisive vote in case of a 50-50 time, the real number of Republican defections necessary to prevent anything much would be two. Still, the leverage and importance of the few most moderate Republican senators (hello Susan Collins of Maine) and maverick Republicans (hello John McCain) becomes even larger.
Jones will not have to face re-election until 2020. If there are no other vacancies created in the meantime by death or resignation, Democrats need just a net two pickups in 2018 to take control. (A 50-50 Senate would still be under Republican control because of the vice president thing.)
Two pickups is normally not a lot, and the president’s party often does poorly in the midterms. And this president is historically unpopular.
But, as I have mentioned previously, the Dems face an extremely daunting lineup in the Senate elections of 2018. Not because Republicans are popular but because of 35 Senate seats that will be on the ballot in 2018 (assuming there will be a special election for the Franken seat in Minnesota), 26 are already held by Democrats. Even in the not-exactly-likely chance that the Dems hold all their seats, their pickups would have to come from among just nine currently-Republican-held Senate seats that will be on the 2018 ballot. Those are tough numbers. And this whole fat paragraph has been a digression from the Alabama news, and that news has reduced the number of Dem pickups from three to two.
So, back to Alabama. How and why did this upset occur? Jones is getting, and probably deserves, props for running a good race. When the result is within about one percentage point, obviously every significant factor can be called the key. But on the CNN panel analyzing the results late last night, Ana Navarro, Republican strategist and frequent CNN panelist, erupted, thus:
If the Republicans of Alabama had nominated a potted plant, it would have probably beaten Doug Jones by double digits. They just happened to pick a pedophile. There are bridges you just don’t cross.”
Host/moderator Don Lemon could be heard suggesting that she include the word “alleged” in front of “pedophile.” But the point was made.
Alabama’s senior senator, Republican Richard Shelby (who was a Democrat back in the day when Alabama was part of the solid blue South), stated publicly over the weekend that he hoped a Republican would win the election, but not Roy Moore. Shelby, who had voted absentee in advance, said he had voted for a Republican by write-in, and he encouraged others to do the same, but declined to name the person. There was some tap-dancing nonsense at play here, but, in fact, as I write this with all Alabama precincts having reported, the number of write-in votes was slightly greater than the size of Jones’ lead, meaning if you torture the numbers they might confess that Republicans who preferred a hopeless, symbolic protest vote to voting for Moore may have tipped the outcome.
Alabama is Alabama, and the results can be explained away by the bizarre Moore factor. But some will note that President Trump went all-in for Moore in the final days. The previous Election Day, featuring the two “bellwether” states of New Jersey and Virginia, were also big wins for the Democrats. Of course, those are swing states and can also be explained away. But, thus far, other than managing to win the presidency with neither a majority or nor even a plurality of the national popular vote, Trump has not been able to deliver decisive help to any Republicans.
Jones’ victory speech was short. He’s no great orator. He said:
This entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign — this campaign has been about the rule of law. This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency and making sure everyone in this state, regardless of which ZIP code you live in, is going to get a fair shake in life.
Then he turned to a great orator and perhaps became the first winner of an Alabama election to quote and paraphrase the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. It went like this:
As we approach this history -- as we approach this crossroads, we have work to do. We have work to do in this state. To build those bridges within this state. To reach across with those that didn't vote for us to try to find that common ground.
I'm pledging to do that tonight. But I will tell you, tonight is a night for rejoicing because as Dr. King said, as Dr. King liked to quote: 'The moral arc of the universe is long but it bends toward justice.’
Tonight, tonight, ladies and gentlemen, tonight, tonight in this time, in this place, you helped bend that moral arc a little closer to that justice. And you did it — not only was it bent more, not only was its aim truer, but you sent it right through the heart of the great state of Alabama in doing so. Thank you, all. I love you.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
63 comments
-
29 comments
-
26 comments
-
24 comments
-
24 comments
Comments (12)
Jones won.
Moore's concession isn't required. If losers could keep those elected from taking office by refusing to concede no one would ever take office.
Moral Arc, Indeed
The bridge too far for Alabama voters is a series of credible accusations of child molestation. Good on them for having standards, but based on policy, I can't fathom why Moore got as far as he did.
Moore was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court two times for ethics violations (I would have thought being removed once would be the kiss of death for a political career). He has shown an utter disdain for the rule of law and for the US Constitution. When you add in his comments on race and gender, it's a wonder he wasn't relegated to the margins of discourse years ago.
I read recently that the "New South" of which we used to hear so much bypassed Alabama. I have to wonder if that isn't correct.
Moore's removals
Correction: Moore was twice removed as state Chief Justice for defying the federal courts, which means violations of the US Constitution.
* He was removed once as Chief Justice for ignoring a federal court order to remove his Ten Commandments monument from the Alabama Courts building.
* After he again won election as Chief Justice, he was suspended for ordering lower court judges to ignore the SCOTUS decision legalizing same-sex marriage.
Those weren't ethics violations. If he had won the Senate race, he would have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution. Since he had twice violated it as Chief Justice, chances are about 100% his saying "I do" would have been a lie.
True
His violations were defying federal court orders, but they were ruled to be violations of the Canons of Judicial Ethics.
This is important. We don't
This is important. We don't know for sure, but we can reasonably assume that he did not lose because of his views on any matter of policy. Or his character beyond his predilection for young girls.
Then there's 2020
NPR interviewed Bradley Byrne (R-AL CD1) this morning. His downstate district is the SW part of the state that includes Mobile. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alabama's_congressional_districts#Current_districts_and_representatives)
He said his family has lived in Alabama for a couple of centuries, so he knows the state. His flat out prediction is that Jones will lose in 2020. (https://www.npr.org/2017/12/13/570405265/rep-byrne-doug-jones-will-lose-...)
Alabama being Alabama, I see no reason to doubt him.
so
Al Franken was thrown under the bus for pretty much nothing. Glad Jones won and hope he enjoys his 2 years in office.
Trump and the Republicans are
Trump and the Republicans are playing to a decreasing demographic (older, blue-collar, evangelical, and non-urban white voters) while actively alienating an increasing demographic (African Americans, Hispanics, younger voters, college-educated and suburban whites, especially women).
Continue on.
Double down.
The only way that becomes sustainable is the removal of democracy.
Worth noting
Moore is a abhorrent human being and was a terrible candidate - before the WaPo report and allegations came out. Sadly, nearly 50% of Alabama voters liked what they heard regardless.
Bannon is now 0 - 5...
The tax bill especially, like the bulk of #GOP policies, will hurt the majority of Alabama residents. Will that matter in 2020?
Yes, I nearly fell out of my seat this morning . . .
It was so close last night, and I feared for the worst, but I was pleasantly surprised this morning, to learn that Doug Jones had won. And his victory speech may have been brief, but sometimes short speeches are the best. I liked it.
Thanks again, Eric. And thanks for mentioning the comment made by Ana Navarro. I hadn't heard that one. I laughed out loud (at work!)
And lastly, YES!!! There are some bridges you just don't cross!!!! Good for the people of Alabama who came out to vote and showed the country what they stood for!!! And good luck to Doug Jones and the entire state of Alabama!
The Media's Role
Roy Moore richly deserved to lose, and the country and the Republican Party are better off with him not being in the Senate. But I still wonder about the timing of the Washington Post stories that revealed his sordid past.
When did they first know about those allegations - before or after Moore won the GOP runoff? NBC had the incriminating Access Hollywood video on Trump (...grab them by...) before he was nominated, and deliberately sat on it until just before a Presidential debate when its disclosure could most damage him. NBC also knew about Harvey Weinstein long before Ronan Farrow's NBC story about Weinstein - a major Democratic donor - was killed for political reasons.
I regret to say that I have little trust in the mainstream media, which is more openly partisan now than ever in the 40+ years I've closely followed political news.
Bigger than sex and the Judge?
"It’s not just scandal: Moore lost in Alabama because the GOP agenda is toxically unpopular -- Republicans are now in trouble everywhere.
"The larger issue is that the Republican Party is led by an unpopular president and unpopular congressional leaders who are pursuing an unpopular agenda, and it's putting them in massive electoral peril . . . Republicans have been ignoring warning signs all year [and] the GOP's results in 2017 have really been quite bad."
www.vox.com/2017/12/12/16766840/alabama-senate-election-results-moore-jones
The article goes on to list the main "quite bad" results. Among them was this:
"The Republican tax bill is less popular than any previously passed tax bill."
That got me to looking up the most recent Quinnipiac poll on that topic and it turns out the numbers they came up with back that up (in spades): Americans don't like it much more than they liked the "Repeal and Replace" plan but, in keeping with the "new normal," Republicans are paying no attention to the American public.
"December 5, 2017 - GOP Tax Plan Benefits Rich, U.S. Voters Say Almost 3-1"
https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=2504
(Quite a few other semi-interesting, not good for Republicans, stats in their results.)
And, speaking of constituent-deafness and the tax bill, another article that caught my attention last night has this headline:
"Congressional Republicans in advanced talks to reduce the tax rate for top earners to 37 percent as part of final tax bill"
www.washingtonpost.com/news/business/wp/2017/12/12/congress-could-finali...
I'm a million or so miles away from being a tax expert or capable of comprehending what is or isn't in the bill, but when it comes to the question of, "What might it take to make the same thing happen to the tax bill that happened to the repeal and replace bill?" I found myself thinking this:
If people who ARE capable of deciphering the current tax plan would dig into it enough to figure out how it would impact American women's financial situation compared to the way it would impact men's (and passed that info on to their Congressional reps), the result COULD prove to be a fairly powerful talking point (for a diverse chorus of Congressional women AND men), given the current "political landscape" and all.
I'm just guessing, but I wouldn't be surprised to find out there's more than one (or 100) things in the bill that would, surprise surprise, leave women all across America somewhere way out there, near the short end of the money stick because . . . You know: The current crop of make America great again men of America in power are pining for the days when "the little woman" didn't need to "worry her pretty little head" about nasty bothersome things like money. "Now now, Honey . . . Don't you worry about that. I'll take good care of the money because that's a man's job."
Just a week or 10 days left to stop it -- and it would be a long-shot (because Republicans are SO desperate to pass ANYthing and do it before the totally annoying public runs it off the rails) -- but if the evidence is there in the bill and enough loud, "news cycle" noise was made next week, it could be enough.
Or maybe some other Christmas Miracle will come out of the blue to blow it up and close out a near-perfect first year of our Supreme Leader's and Republican's complete control of the government of the USA! USA! USA!