Decline in the world's confidence in the U.S. is dramatic and widespread
A few weeks ago, I confessed that I have become totally hooked on the weekly New York Times column of Thomas Edsall. His most recent from last Thursday was brilliant but unutterably depressing.
Edsall reviewed a Pew Research Center survey, taken in 37 countries in June, asking whether people had confidence in President Donald Trump to do the right thing in international affairs.
By smooshing the responses from all countries together the overall verdict is, by 74 to 22 percent, ordinary people around the world lack confidence in Trump. Is that because they don’t trust America in general or any of its leaders? I could imagine that, but apparently not. When the same poll question was asked during Barack Obama's presidency, foreigners had confidence in the United States to do the right thing by 64 to 23 percent.
How widespread is this decline global confidence in America since Trump became president?
Very.
Confidence down in 35 of 37 nations surveyed
When you break those responses down by country, confidence in U.S. had gone down in 35 of the 37 countries surveyed. The two exceptions were Russia and Israel. In Israel, the change was relatively small. The last time Pew asked the question there under Obama, 49 percent said they had confidence U.S. policy. The first time they asked it after Trump took office, that rose to 56.
In the Russia the change was much more dramatic. Only 11 percent of Russian respondents trusted Obama, but 53 percent said they trusted Trump.
At the other end of the spectrum, confidence in American policy from the last Obama poll to the first Trump poll fell by 83 percentage points (from 93 to 10) in Sweden, which was the biggest drop in any country. After that, Germany and the Netherlands were the biggest losers of confidence in America since the change in its top leader — a drop of 75 percentage point in both. Then South Korea (drop of 71 points); France (drop of 70); Spain (68); Canada (61) the UK (57), Australia (55), Japan (54).
Pew has done similar polls for years. There have never been results anything close to this bad.
This link will enable you to see all the scores. At the low end of the spectrum (meaning countries where the decline in confidence was relatively small) were Jordan, Nigeria, Venezuela, Tunisia and Vietnam.
Sought out experts for analysis
Edsall’s column was about more than just these horrifying poll results. As he generally does, he emailed experts at analyzing issues like these and printed some of the responses. Edsall writes, for example:
“Arthur Lupia, a political scientist at the University of Michigan, emailed: ‘As America is seen as an increasingly volatile and unreliable partner, the reduced credibility that follows creates new international opportunities for people like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin — who can promise relative stability. The net result? We now have reduced leverage in many international settings.’”
Personally, I’d never seen the word “decivilizational” before, but Edsall suggests that what he called “Trump’s assault — and that of his appointees — on democratic standards and principles” might be having that effect – a decivilizational effect — on the U.S. and the world order. Edsall asked some of his experts whether, perhaps, there might be a legal remedy, perhaps from the Mueller investigation? His column concludes with some discussion of that:
"Executive authoritarianism and lawlessness can be hemmed in and checked but not fully constrained by courts, the criminal law, or the written Constitution," Jacob T. Levy wrote this week in “The Limits of Legalism,” published by the libertarian-leaning Niskanen Center:
They ultimately have to be confronted by elected officials: co-partisans willing to exercise serious restraint, or if not, an opposition voted into office who will do so instead.
At the moment, Trump’s co-partisans, House and Senate Republicans, have shown little willingness to confront him. The longer Trump stays in office, the greater the danger that he will inflict permanent damage on the institutions that must be essential tools in any serious attempt to confront him.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
34 comments
-
27 comments
-
24 comments
-
20 comments
-
15 comments
Comments (24)
Eric, Eric, Eric
Progressives see this as proof of Don Trump's incompetence.To his small base, the results of this survey are seen as validation of their votes from November 2016.
Validation
And that, of course, is the problem, which may well stay with us long after the Current Occupant has departed.
Fascinating
Of note; the same data point reinforces each side's perceptions! How often does that happen?
“Decline
…in the world's confidence in the U.S. is dramatic and widespread.” And that decline is justified.
There seems little point in blaming Trump. He's being who he is — a greedy, racist, misogynist and very, very privileged child. Blame instead a Republican Party interested only in power and ideology, not serving the public (doubters need only look at who benefits the most from the cynicism displayed in the current tax legislation), and willing to prop up that intellectual and emotional child to achieve its ideological ends.
Most importantly, IMHO, blame first those who voted for the Current Occupant. Trump voters richly deserve every bit of opprobrium aimed at them, now and into the future. Then, blame those who stayed home and decided not to vote because they didn't like either candidate, or they didn't like Hillary Clinton, as if it would make no difference who was elected to the White House or to Congress. Democracy is a participatory exercise, and all too often, we get the sort of government we deserve when we're not willing to participate.
A large number of the wealthy
A large number of the wealthy and powerful around the world see absolutely no reason to promote democracy, transparency, equity or justice. Those are the values the enlightenment and subsequent recent governmental forms promoted as universal goods. The Republicans with the freeing guidance of Donald Trump are pushing the "rule-to-ruin" trajectory and it is unknown where we are heading. They have found a deep well of serfism among Americans that buys into the propaganda that is being told them.
This weekend I heard of the final toss-under-the-bus of the Kurds--our "valued" allies in the Iraq and Syrian wars. What more clear indication can there be that putting yourself on the line for the US is a worthless proposition ?
US Influence
Mr Phelan: So you see spectacular decline in world-wide confidence that the USA will "do the right thing" is a positive development? As our allies lose confidence in the USA as a stabilizing force, and start to see us as "decivilizational," I suspect the effects will be unpleasant. THIS IS NOT WINNING
Congratulations!
To the rest of the world you are right on your assessment of the mess the Republican Party has put America in. Be patient, we will be back!
It goes something like this am guessing...
when you apologize to the world, tell them what they want to hear, take a back seat to other countries, their adoring press eats out of your hand and all a positive vibe is had in the world, the USA kow tows and they love it. World citizens we want to be.ugh.
So Angola, Iraq and Germany don’t like us,
who cares. I care about 3.3% growth in our economy, I care about better jobs for Americans, I care about school vouchers for the poor, I care about reducing burdensome regulations that stunt growth, I care about a 15% corporate tax rate but will begrudgingly like 20%. What did the world give us for loving the apologetic President Obama, Iran nuclear deal, a Russian take over in Crimea, an exploding ISIS (JV), a North Korea free to expand nuclear program and hundreds of thousands of dead Syrians. That is just the short list.
With that track record I will take other countries not liking us any day!
I'm impressed with your hollow GOP talking points list
Nearly a year of total GOP control makes we wonder when they are going to deliver anything for you. How have they been wasting their time for you for the past year. It seems you are not getting your expectations met because all the GOP has is talking points. It is kind of like their seven year rant about the ACA and then they had absolutely nothing.
Tom, talking points??
Did Russia take over Crimea? Did ISIS JV expand and kill thousands under Obama? Did we agree to the Iran nuclear deal without Americans seeing sealed documents? Did Syria fall into chaos under Obama? Was the last quarter 3.3% growth (deemed impossible by Obama economists) ? Is the current administration fighting for school vouchers? Is the corporate tax rate going to take a huge dip with the new tax reform?
Big difference between talking points and facts!
The graph at
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-12-04/the-u-s-economy-is-fi...
show this, and that what recovery there is began before Trump took office.
Paul, the CBO and Obama economists
said 3% growth was not possible. Obama never had 3% growth. Reducing regulations, Tax burdens and understanding that it’s small businesses and companies that employ regular folks (not the Federal Govt) pushed the GDP over 3% under Trump. Not mention small business confidence is at a 20 year high under Trump.
It's From an Old Familiar Score
"Did Russia take over Crimea? " Yes. What should the US have done in response? Crimea was a part of the Ukraine since 1954, but until the Soviet Union broke up in 1991, that really didn't matter. So once again, what should President Obama have done? I don't think angry, yet ungrammatical, tweets would have helped much.
"Did ISIS JV expand and kill thousands under Obama?" Nice try--ISIS started under the Bush Administration.
"Did we agree to the Iran nuclear deal without Americans seeing sealed documents?" This point comes to you courtesy of Fox News and The Daily Beast. Yes, some documents were kept secret and provided only to Congress. Both the US State Department and the EU made the framework of the understanding public,
"Did Syria fall into chaos under Obama?" Maybe, maybe not. One could argue that the fall had been coming for years. Here we go again: What should the Obama administration have done? Fancy another ground war in the Mideast?
"Was the last quarter 3.3% growth (deemed impossible by Obama economists) ?" Continuing a trend that started under the Obama administration. BTW, the first quarter in 2017 was just a hair over 1%.
"Is the current administration fighting for school vouchers?" They're fighting about a lot of things, but if so, that's a very bad thing. We should concentrate on fixing public schools instead of funneling public money to unaccountable private operators.
"Is the corporate tax rate going to take a huge dip with the new tax reform?" Another bad thing. Let me know what you think when the whole country turns into Kansas (I know--it will all be Obama's fault).
"Did North Korea launch a missile capable of reaching most of the United States?" Oh, sorry, that was my add-on. That didn't happen under Trump, did it? His juvenile name calling and taunts have scared North Korea into a cowering submission, haven't they?
"Big difference between talking points and facts!" Yep. Check it out sometime.
It hasn't been that bad
I don't know about Tim above but I am pleasantly surprised at a few things during Trump's time. My 401k is way up since he was sworn in. I was a little worried because that famous professor of economics Paul Krugman said the markets would never recover. My cousin's same-sex marriage has not been annulled as many feared. Not that my cousin can't take advantage of this but Roe v. Wade hasn't been overturned either, something I was assured would happen. Illegal border crossings are reportedly down despite no new wall. Trump's bluster apparently works like putting an alarm company sign in your front yard even though you don't have an alarm system.
Yeah, I know, I am supposed to hate Trump and the GOP with a fiery passion. They haven't given us a bigger, brighter version of the ACA but they certainly haven't taken away things I hold near and dear.
Well, Fine and Dandy for You
Glad to hear everything is still ginger peachy for you in Trump's America. As long as everything you, personally, hold near and dear remains intact, I guess there's nothing to worry about. Your 401K is up, so everything is roses!
Why worry about things like the worsening climate of race relations in America? Who cares that Congress is bent on passing a tax bill that will bankrupt the country. So what if there is a culture of lawlessness in the White House that makes other such regimes look like models of good governance? Forget it! Everything is still fine for you, so there's nothing to be upset about!
Come on, liberals--turn those frowns upside down! Things are still just fine for some of us!
My glass is half full
Race relations were atrocious under the previous administration. The state of the climate will always, without exception, be described as getting worse. Well maybe Trump won't agree the earth is boiling but everyone else is part of the consensus.
So I'll be happy with what I can get.
Complacency
"Race relations were atrocious under the previous administration" When were they ever not atrocious? Are they getting any better?
"The state of the climate will always, without exception, be described as getting worse. Well maybe Trump won't agree the earth is boiling but everyone else is part of the consensus." It's more than just some guy with funny hair ranting about Chinese conspiracies. This is the President of the United States who is turning those rants into policy.
Things never stay the same. If they don't improve, they're just going to get worse.
Keep smiling.
Economic growth
CNBC/Moody's Analytics Rapid Update says that growth in the U.S. GDP for the 4th quarter is estimated to be 2.4%. Where did you get your numbers?
From Bloomberg: "The only reason the U.S. economy is operating at its full potential is that its potential is lower than we once thought it would be by now."
That's what you get for turning it over to a business failure.
considering
Obama left office with the worst growth rate in US history (am sure he wasn't to blame), I would say we need to rebuild that. 3.3% in 3rd quarter despite hurricanes, not bad.
As an Earlier Thinker Put it
The last man nearly ruined this place,
He didn't know what to do with it.
If you think this country's bad off now,
Just wait 'till I get through with it.
Mr. Swenson
Please parse my words carefully.
As for both Mr. Tim Smith, thank you for illustrating my point.
These countries, considering
These countries, considering the chaos reigning at home, have to be kidding themselves.
Sweden is pointing a finger? To laugh.
While our "conservative"
While our "conservative" commenters are quick to laugh at hilarious countries like Sweden or Angola---
---carefully consider countries like Germany, South Korea, France, Canada, UK, Japan and Australia (over 50 point drop in each)
---they're some of the giant bulwarks of our international treaties and agreements.
Who're you gonna call when you need help? Israel ? Russia ?
Ha, ha, indeed !