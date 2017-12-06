A 'sickening spectacle': Elizabeth Drew on the grotesque tax bill's substance and process
I was thrilled yesterday to see that the great Elizabeth Drew has contributed her thoughts on the grotesque tax bill(s) that have just passed through both houses of Congress (in slightly different forms that will presumably soon be merged into one) to overhaul our poor dear nation’s tax code.
Feel free to stop reading here and just click this link to get her full TNR piece in The New Republic.
I recall Drew’s glory years, covering Washington for the New Yorker and writing books. In her 80s now, she writes less often, frequently for the New York Review of Books. But she brought her A-game to this TNR piece, which focused equally on the substance of the bills and on the process by which they have gotten this far. (There is still, by the way, some small reason to hope that the whole hideous deal will fall apart in the effort to reconcile the two versions, but don’t bet on it.)
The Party of Lincoln (sob) is very, very motivated to get this done, which leads me right in to the first of several excerpts from Drew’s piece that I pass along to those who decline to read the whole thing. Wrote Drew:
Major donors, fed up with the Republicans’ failure to repeal Obamacare or accomplish any other significant legislation, threatened to close their checkbooks as they faced the possibility that the party, led by an unpopular president, was headed into the 2018 midterm elections with none of their legislative dreams fulfilled. …
Donor pressure helps explain the apparent ease with which the Republicans gave most of the rewards of the bill to the wealthiest 5 percent and abandoned their base. Trump, the populist nouveaux, would have to keep his base loyal by feeding them gimcracks about kneeling (black) NFL players and ‘crooked Hillary Clinton.’
In backing the House and Senate tax bills, Trump, who has set great store by at least appearing to remain faithful to his campaign promises when it came to the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris climate accord, and pushing for the wall, readily broke his promises that the rich wouldn’t get a tax cut and that his cuts wouldn’t increase the deficit. …
Perhaps the Trump base would remain unaware that their tax cut would end in 2025 and then transmogrify into a tax increase. By contrast, the deep cut in corporate tax rates—the centerpiece of the bill as far as the Republicans are concerned — would remain permanent. …”
Another of those who had opposed the Obamacare repeal bill, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, had already been mollified by a provision that would open up the Alaska wildlife preserve to drilling for oil — a subject of a bitter, years-long fight.
(Me: Seriously, what is a provision to allow oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, doing in a tax bill?) Back to Drew, now on the process):
The collapse of the legislative process was complete. A bill affecting all parts of the economy was the subject of no hearings at all in either the House or the Senate. The same thing was true of the earlier Republican attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Both pieces of legislation, affecting millions and millions of people’s lives, were rushed through their respective chambers — but the tax bill was moved even faster so as to avoid giving people time to mobilize against it. The lapse of time before the Senate brought up Obamacare repeal allowed for such mobilization and the bill died in the Senate. That wasn’t to be allowed to recur in the case of the tax bill.
I promised above to offer up one snarky question, in the form of a proposal of my own. But, snarky or not, it’s a real question.
You have no doubt read previously that the business tax cuts are enacted forever, while the tax benefits that might accrue to some members of the middle- and working-classes are set to expire after a few years. Worry not, the bill’s backers assure us. This is a mere technicality to meet some arcane rules. The middle- and working-class breaks will be extended when they are due to expire, after the bill has had a chance to produce stimulative magic that will enable such an extension possible without bankrupting future generations.
My question/proposal: How about switching the bill, so the tax relief for the middle and working classes are permanent, while the corporate tax breaks are set to expire?
Oh, and by the way, Drew’s New Republic piece is titled “How Republicans Killed the Legislative Process.”
About the Author:
Comments (6)
Setting aside a discussion about the merits of the bill
I agree that it is appalling how this bill was rammed through the House and Senate with no discussion and minimal debate after having been drafted in secret with lobbyists offering suggestions on wording. If the bill is so great for us, why draft it in secret?
There has been terribly
There has been terribly minimal media coverage of all the anti-tax bill protests that have been taking place all over the country. People DO oppose what the GOP is ramming down our throats, but it's mostly anti-Trump people, who are paying attention.
My question is: Where are all the Trump supporters, who voted for those populist tax promises Trump made in the 2015-1016 presidential campaign?
Are they fine with this attack on their tax situation that transfers trillions more to the ultra-wealthy and international businesses?
Tax reform nope..
Well if the people do nit get it they never will. The GOP both state and federal are the party of King John and the Sheriff of Nottingham. Hopefully soon we will see a Robin Hood and crew. I fear for my grandkids. They did not come with a silver spoon in their mouths ! What is hilarious is that the state looks as if it going to be in the red next year. And what about all the “save the surplus for a rainy day “ coming from the Dems that the GOP pushed aside when they took control. But then again the Republicans have never been in touch with budget realities of life even tho they claimed as much. They have been the party much more likely to seek the cow for beans through history. Or was it the bull they gave us ?
The new tax bill scares me.
I don't know what else to say but just that: I am not in the ultra-wealthy category to say the LEAST, and since my husband has no income and is awaiting his SSA Disability which may NEVER come, with the Republicans slashing such programs as SSA Disability, we are forced to exist (and I do mean EXIST) on my meager income. But enough about that - it is in God's Hands, I would suppose, and Heaven knows, I didn't vote for our current POTUS.
BUT, my QUESTION is this: Eric: did I miss a previous column of yours concerning all the hoop-la about all the sexual harassment scandals affecting our politics; media; entertainment; business; etc, etc., etc.? Have you commented on the allegations facing Roy Moore yet? And today, I just read where Steve Bannon criticized both Mitt Romney (for not serving in Vietnam) and Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, for sending a donation to Doug Jones for the upcoming Senate special election.
Did I miss something? In bashing Mitt Romney for his non-service in the U. S. Military: did Mr. Bannon overlook the fact that our dear President Trump, way back in the day before he was our POTUS, got out of the draft "several" times? Several due to the fact he was still in college, and once because a physician wrote a medical excuse that Trump had "heel spurs" and couldn't serve our country? How can Trump's supporters not get this double standard?
You know I count on your insight, Eric. If you could please address these matters as only you can in your eloquent, insightful way, I would be most grateful.
Just one point
We need a Constitutional Amendment that states that all amendments to bills in Congress must be germane to the original bill.
Constitutional Amendment
It seems that such an amendment would also have to restrict the bill itself to one topic. In the case of the oil drilling in the Arctic, the item was written into the original bill, not an amendment