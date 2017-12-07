In speech, Franken did himself and Minnesota proud
Just a quick response to Al Franken’s brief, dignified Senate floor statement announcing his plans to resign:
I thought he did himself and Minnesota proud, and I wish him well in what he implied would be continuing career as an activist for causes in which he believes.
Some people will be bothered by the fact that he didn’t go beyond his previous comments about what he recalls doing and not doing in the instances in which he has been accused of improper touching and kissing of women without their consent. What he said on the Senate floor was: “Some of the allegations against me are simply not true. Others, were not as I remembered them.”
Feel free to be bothered.
Personally, I appreciated the tone and substance of his statement. I, too, was previously bothered by the strange, apology-but-not-quite-a-confession approach that Franken had used to discuss the allegations against him, except for the one instance in which there was photographic evidence. But his announcement this morning should end the matter.
But, as he noted in his short remarks, he is voluntarily paying a very high price compared others, still politically active, who are accused of much worse. Here’s that quote from his statement:
I, of all people, am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party.
But unlike those to whom he alluded, he has chosen to resign. His claim, that he is doing so because he could no longer be effective as a senator if he had to devote his attention to defending himself before the Ethics Committee, might be a tad self-serving. But that small reservation pales in comparison with the example he set of resigning rather than spend the rest of his term discussing which of the allegations he believes are untrue, and which are just not as he remembers them.
He talked up his old political hero Paul Wellstone. He raved about Minnesotans (I, too, believe in Minnesota exceptionalism). And, rather than go out whining, he simply said, reflecting on the larger story of his life: “This has been a tough few weeks for me. But I am a very lucky man.”
We should believe all victims, except for mine own.
We should believe all victims, except for mine own. That's what I got from his speech. Please don't make this out to be some valiant act of self sacrifice. This is least that he acceptably do. Resigning his position of power is a low bar of achievement. Anyone who supports the #metoo movement and the #webelieveher movement should feel insulted that Franken is both denying his allegations, and counting himself among the supporters of women in these situation. He and the other Democrats who have stood by him should feel ashamed.
Why, exactly Tyler?
I'm so tired of thinking that the only way to support women is to accept any accusation on its face. It's so condescending to women to consider that they can't be as politically cunning and calculating as men. One need look no further than the woman that made up her Roy Moore story in an effort to discredit the Washington Post. Want to treat women as equals? Let the story and the investigation play out, just as we would do if the roles were reversed.
Franken
I agree.
Washington Post Story
The story to discredit the Washington Post was propagated by Project Veritas, in an attempt to throw all of the other accusations against Moore and the Post's reporting into question. The Post vetted and rejected that story.
There is a difference between a single accusation, (Look at the Rolling Stone's "Rape on Campus Article" which was later proven to be fabricated) and a series of accusations that show a pattern of misbehavior. Franken's case has demonstrated a track record of misbehavior and disrespect towards women. This is not a case of women not being cunning enough in politics, no one is suggesting that. If all 6 or 7 of his accusers from both sides of the aisle are fabricating their stories, then we have a serious conspiracy on our hands here. The story has played out, as it did with Tony Cornish and Dan Schoen. Is there anything further that needs to be litigated here? Like it or not, Franken behaved a certain way, and now it's time to take his medicine.
Senator Franken
Minnesota and,, indeed, the whole country, are poorer this afternoon.
Franken
We are. I will miss him. He was an is a good man.
burn the witch
He's only the latest victim of a witch-hunt now spinning out of control. Maybe, a year from now, we'll be seeing the "what went wrong?" pieces from the same media outlets now throwing gasoline on the flames. Until then, self-styled social justice advocates will continue setting their party up to lose more elections, then despairing because they don't understand why that's happening.
Franken's speech was exactly
Franken's speech was exactly what I expected from him. He's consistent.
Franken's Consistency
Franken's consistency is certainly more admirable than consistent blanket lying about how you acted despite many more accusers and evidence like a tape catching your juvenile bragging or written notes to teenagers when you were in your 30's. Hillary's characterization of deplorables supporting Trump wasn't totally inaccurate.
God Bless Al's victims
Sorry to see Al leave in this fashion. He was an effective Senator. Not sure he did MN proud. It was hard for me to hear him play the role of the victim. But God bless Al.
Effective Senator
Franken was the primary sponsor of 3 pieces of legislation that were enacted. He was hardly a yeoman in the senate, he was more of a bomb thrower.
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/members/alan_franken/412378
Franken
Why am I angry with the Senate Democratic women who turned on Senator Franken? Why do I weep when I think of my generation of women who were never given an opportunity to be anything but a helper and who knew their place in society was beneath even the lowliest man. As one who experienced serious discrimination all her life, I am unable to fall apart over the Franken accusers. They are not credible victims in my world.
Franken
I didn't think most of them were credible victims either. But we'll never know because he was hounded out and an investigation never took place. Even if it had an had exonerated him, he was probably doomed. I still like and respect him--probably even more.
And I do know after a lifetime in the corporate world that it was tough to rise above anything but a "helper" and a poorly paid one at that. I KNOW I was paid less than men in my career.
Franken Witch Hunt
I never thought the first two women who came forward were creditable. The first one, the radio personality, is on a right wing station that plays Rush Limbaugh and is a friend of Sean Hannity. There is You Tube video of her groping band members and kissing random soldiers on that USO tour, doing the same thing she found so distasteful 10 years later.
The second woman is a Republican Texas resident, she and her husband both said they voted for Trump.
The anonymous other woman have stated basically the same story, except one said Franken wanted to meet in the bathroom. Really? She must have gone off script.
I find it curious that these women suddenly came forward as Trump is getting dragged further into the Russia probe and other investigations. I think the GOP/Trump was behind this to silence a loud voice showing what a scam the current administration is. After all Franken did show that Sessions should not be in any position of power due to his poor memory.
Franken may have put his hand on a woman's butt, but I don't think you will find any straight male over 16 who has not done that. I don't think he asked a woman to meet him the bathroom.
we now know
There are no limits to political hypocrisy and blind loyalty. Thank you to the women who have come out against all who treated so horribly and lets hope Al's non apology (Hillary must be so proud)j does not set the standard. Lets hope the war on these women ends.
hi comments
on Trump and Moore were over stated and very harsh, divisive partisan Al to the end. the base applauded am sure.
Franken
In my professional life I attended workshops and training on harassment. In every one of these trainings and workshops a main point of emphasis was harassment is determined by the person who is being harassed. There are guidelines yet it is how the victim feels that is the determinant.
I also represented individuals who were accused of harassment. Men were accused in every situation. Some accusations were more extreme than others but in each incident the victim was uncomfortable, intimidated, or afraid. In many of those situations that were not as severe the accuser either didn’t realize the victim was being harassed or couldn’t remember the situation. That doesn’t excuse them yet it is an example of our society and how men treat women.
My point is I believe Senator Franken when he says he doesn’t remember or he remembers it differently. I don’t excuse his behavior yet I understand his statement. As sad as I am to see him resign it is the right action to take.
Call him Jonah
Franken was thrown overboard (or under the bus if you will) to strengthen a future Democratic case against Trump. I doubt that many male politicians over 60 could pass a close scrutiny of their behavior towards women. And I'm waiting for the first case of a male Congressional page talking about being chased aaround an office by a female congersperson .
The Frustrating Thing Is
That the Democrats will NEVER take on Trump. Their dysfunctions do not allow them to be warrior-like enough to take on that battle. They were too severely taught never to be mean to anyone or hurt anyone's feelings to be able to do so now.
But they can, and certainly will continue to eat their own in an effort to feel as if they're doing something that demonstrates strength.
Hounding Al Franken out of the senate is going to have precisely the opposite effect that those responsible are hoping it will have,...
unless, of course the whole thing was a trap into which the Democratic leadership allowed itself to be very predictably guided,...
in which case, it will have EXACTLY the effect those who orchestrated it were hoping for.
How dare a majority of the Democratic caucus
negate my voting franchise and that of every other Minnesotan? How dare they decide that our vote is cancelled, simply because it is easier to throw a powerful and humane voice under the bus than to think thru ambiguous allegations of boorish behavior and how one should respond to them with principle and courage? By what right does the moral judgment of one person, Senator or ordinary person, as to the personal failure of an elected official become a penalty against that elected official’s entire constituency? What is the moral or analytical footing for a call to resign? There is none, yet we clamor like hyenas for it and now it is done.
Regardless of the objective and subjective truths of the allegations against Franken, which we now will never know, the precedent has been set, and it must be followed in every case, regardless of the party to which the Governor belongs or the process for replacement under state law. With the ease of orchestrating allegations, the unscrupled will to power of the Republican party, a media scouring the earth for the salacious, and a Democratic party that is nothing more than tactical fecklessness and cowardice, what has been established today is that every Democratic official serves at the pleasure of the Republican party.
Senator Gillibrand and the rest of you, my daughters thank you.
why not let the ethics investigation run it's course?
Senator Franken disputes some allegations against him. He apologized for his misconduct and embraced participating in an ethics investigation. Instead, members from his own party ran him out of town without so much as a single hearing that defined all the charges, began a process of sorting fact from fiction.
Senator Franken earned a fair investigation into his conduct from his pro-women advocacy for years. Instead, Democrats picked up the tar and feathers, smeared him because .... Senators Gillibrand and Schumer, both reliable New York shills for Wall Street, decided he had to go? How about Minnesotans getting to decide this rather than the senators from New York?