Thanks
By Eric Black | 12/22/17
Dear MinnPost readers, members and friends:
I’m taking the rest of the year off. So, I gather, is MinnPost in general. But before I engage in the orderly shutdown of agency operations, can I just say that writing for MinnPost readers, members and friends is a great pleasure for me.
So thanks for that. And Happy Holidays, whichever ones you celebrate, and I hope to see you back here in the new year, which, rumor has it, is going to go by the ridiculous, unprecedented and absurd name of 2018, which really doesn’t sound remotely like a name for a year.
See you then.
Eric Black
Comments (4)
Must be fake news
If you read Faux news it will be 2020.
--------
Have a good vacation!
Thanks and best wishes for
Thanks and best wishes for the new year.
Thank You
For actively engaging readers throughout the year. This is so important!
I enjoy your columns, share your opinions often, and admire your chutzpah.
Happy Holidays.
Thank You
You provide a great service.
Happy Holidays!