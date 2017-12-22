Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Eric Black Ink

Thanks

By Eric Black | 12/22/17

Dear MinnPost readers, members and friends: 

I’m taking the rest of the year off. So, I gather, is MinnPost in general. But before I engage in the orderly shutdown of agency operations, can I just say that writing for MinnPost readers, members and friends is a great pleasure for me.

So thanks for that. And Happy Holidays, whichever ones you celebrate, and I hope to see you back here in the new year, which, rumor has it, is going to go by the ridiculous, unprecedented and absurd name of 2018, which really doesn’t sound remotely like a name for a year.

See you then.

Eric Black

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

About the Author:

Eric Black

Eric Black

Veteran journalist Eric Black writes Eric Black Ink for MinnPost. His latest award is from the Society of Professional Journalists, which in May 2017 announced he'd won the national Sigma Delta Chi Award for online column writing.

Comments (4)

Must be fake news

Submitted by Paul Brandon on December 22, 2017 - 9:07am.

If you read Faux news it will be 2020.
--------
Have a good vacation!

Thanks and best wishes for

Submitted by Neal Rovick on December 22, 2017 - 11:34am.

Thanks and best wishes for the new year.

Thank You

Submitted by L.K. Woodruff on December 22, 2017 - 11:49am.

For actively engaging readers throughout the year. This is so important!

I enjoy your columns, share your opinions often, and admire your chutzpah.

Happy Holidays.

Thank You

Submitted by Tom Christensen on December 22, 2017 - 5:10pm.

You provide a great service.

Happy Holidays!