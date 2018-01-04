Awkward: White House invokes 'Moynihan rule' to counter 'Fire and Fury'
I find it hard sometimes not to pity White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, although she should have known what she was getting herself when she took gig last year after poor Sean Spicer fled in disgrace. But given what her job has become under the current incumbent, Sanders probably should not have trotted out the other day a famous saying about the difference between facts and opinions.
The colorful former senator (and ambassador and Harvard professor) Daniel Patrick Moynihan is often credited with the saying that “everyone is entitled to his own opinion but not his own facts.”
That’s the one that Sanders invoked from the press room podium yesterday as she attempted to disparage the various shocking claims that surfaced in advance of the publication of Michael Wolff’s explosive new Trump administration exposé, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” about which you undoubtedly heard a fair bit yesterday as excerpts were released portraying the first year of the Trump administration as a serious dumpster fire.
The Trump White House is where respect for facticity goes to die. So when, in an effort to suggest that some of the revelations in “Fire and Fury” might not be reliable, Sanders invoked the Moynihan rule, CNN’s Jake Tapper was ready for her at the opening of his next show that same day on CNN’s “The Lead.”
After quoting her invocation of the Moynihan you-aren’t-entitled-to-your-own-facts crack, Tapper let fly with a small sample of a certain president’s habit of making fact-free claims:
Just a reminder, Sarah: The president claimed with no evidence that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election, that Ted Cruz’s father was involved in the Kennedy assassination, that thousands of Muslims in New Jersey were seen on TV cheering after the 9/11 attacks and that President Obama wasn’t born in the United States, which, of course, he was. … But, I’m sorry, were you saying something about misleading information and a need to stick to facts?
Of course, that’s a teensy sample of instances in which the current occupant of the Oval Office felt entitled to his own (shall we say “questionable”) facts.
Comments (2)
Factual Facts
Does this mean that "alternative facts" are not a thing anymore?
It appears that the period of
It appears that the period of "strategic patience" is over--the time when people waited to see when the President would turn "presidential".
Apparently, it's not going to happen.
A good analysis of the effects of Trump in the world of foreign policy can be found in Politico:
(quote)
Over their year of living dangerously with Trump, foreign leaders and diplomats have learned this much: The U.S. president was ignorant, at times massively so, about the rudiments of the international system and America’s place in it, and in general about other countries. He seemed to respond well to flattery and the lavish laying out of red carpets; he was averse to conflict in person but more or less immovable from strongly held preconceptions. And given the chance, he would respond well to anything that seemed to offer him the opportunity to flout or overturn the policies endorsed by his predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
The European diplomat who was told to practice “strategic patience” did not find it all that useful in the several face-to-face meetings with Trump he ended up sitting in on. “We were struck by the absence of knowledge of the president,” he said. Another takeaway: Trump made commitments he then did not deliver on. “On some things, he accepted the argument, and we thought now it is resolved, only to find out later he uses the same phrases and arguments as he did before,” the diplomat said....
...“The bigger miscalculation on the part of the allies was this sense that, however off base Trump might be on some of our policy positions, the ‘axis of adults’ will always see us through,” says Julianne Smith, the former deputy national security adviser to Vice President Joe Biden who now heads the transatlantic program at the Center for a New American Security. Summing up a year of contacts with worried European allies, she adds, “The axis of adults, it turns out, are mere mortals, and no, they don’t have superpowers. And that I think has been a rude awakening for a lot of our allies around the world.”...
...No resignations have yet been forthcoming, but the obvious disarray and uncertainty have left much of the world still wondering how to deal with a Washington that suddenly seems like a very foreign capital. I recently met a senior general of a U.S. ally at a conference. What was it like to deal with Trump’s government, I asked? “It’s a vacuum, a void,” he said. “There’s a complete inability to get answers out of American counterparts who don’t know what policy is.” An international diplomat who has worked extensively on hot spots such as Afghanistan and Iraq told me he has been to Washington five or six times in recent months. His normal contacts at the State Department were so out of the loop, “Frankly, they were asking me, ‘What do you think the White House thinks?’”
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/01/02/donald-trump-foreign-...
Turning the world over to Xi and Putin on issue at a time.
For a bonus "feel good" article on Putin's First Year in the White House, see Andrew Sullivan's column: http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/12/andrew-sullivan-putins-firs...